Saudi-led Arab coalition aircraft launched a series of raids on Houthi militia and sites in Sanaa and its suburbs during the early hours of Sunday.
The coalition targeted Al-Dailami Air Base, Al Arabiya TV reported., where they destroyed four Houthi drones.
Local sources told the Saudi news channel that the raids targeted artillery base, which the militia uses as a weapons development workshop, barracks.
The attacks also hit military sites in the Bani Al-Hareth, Jabal Al-Sama district north of the capital, and the Al-Sawad camp, the former command center of the Yemeni Republican Guard, in the Sawad Haziz area, south of the capital.
Arab coalition targets Houthi bases in Sanaa
https://arab.news/24mat
Arab coalition targets Houthi bases in Sanaa
Saudi-led Arab coalition aircraft launched a series of raids on Houthi militia and sites in Sanaa and its suburbs during the early hours of Sunday.