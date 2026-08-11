Saudi jiu-jitsu athlete Ruqayah Suliman sets sights on world championship

ALKHOBAR: For Ruqayah Suliman, the medal that matters most came only after she learned how to lose.

Saudi Arabia’s 26-year-old Brazilian jiu-jitsu athlete had already suffered several defeats when she began to understand that improving her technique alone would not be enough. Competition brought other pressures — nerves, emotions, nutrition and the challenge of making weight — that she had to learn to manage.

When Suliman finally won her first gold medal at the Dammam Championship in 2026, the result carried meaning beyond the podium.

“Before that, I had experienced several losses, and I realized that the problem wasn’t my technical skills. The biggest challenge was learning to control my emotions, competition nerves, nutrition and weight management,” she told Arab News.

“That gold medal represented much more than a victory — it was proof that I had grown as both an athlete and a person.”

Suliman, who competes for Al-Qadsiah, came to Brazilian jiu-jitsu after a long search for the right sport. She tried more than seven before discovering the martial art, which relies on grappling, ground fighting and submissions.

“I started looking for a sport that truly suited me, and I went through more than seven different sports before discovering Brazilian jiu-jitsu. From the very beginning, I felt that I had found where I belonged.”

It was the tactical side of the sport, rather than strength alone, that kept her interested.

“What attracted me most was that jiu-jitsu is not just about physical strength or athletic ability. It requires intelligence, strategy, patience, and the ability to read and capitalize on your opponent’s movements. That combination made me fall in love with the sport and commit to it.”

Suliman began competing officially in 2025 and soon tested herself internationally at the World Pro Championship in Abu Dhabi. She returned without a medal, but the experience strengthened rather than diminished her ambitions.

“Although I didn’t win a medal, this competition completely changed my mindset. It made me believe that this stage is where I belong, and one day I will stand on that podium.”

Her domestic results followed. In 2026, she won gold in Dammam, two silver medals at championships in Riyadh and bronze in Abha.

But Suliman measures her progress in more than medals. Learning how to manage her weight, prepare physically and recover between tournaments has become an important part of competing in a sport where events can follow each other in quick succession.

“One of my biggest accomplishments has been learning how to manage my weight, prepare my body, and recover mentally and physically between competitions. In jiu-jitsu, tournaments often happen very close together, so you need to recover quickly, reset your mindset and prepare for the next challenge almost immediately.”

That routine has to fit around a working day. Suliman spends her mornings at work before devoting the final five hours of her day to strength and conditioning, and jiu-jitsu practice.

“I believe that if something is truly important to you, you’ll always find a way to organize your life around it,” she said.

“It’s demanding, but I enjoy the discipline because every training session brings me one step closer to my goals.”

Consistency, she said, has been the biggest challenge.

“The sport moves very fast, and every new level brings stronger opponents and greater challenges. Without discipline and commitment, it’s very difficult to improve. I learned that showing up every day, even on difficult days, is what makes the difference in the long run.”

Behind that commitment is a support system that Suliman credits with helping her through major decisions in her career.

When she was offered her first athlete contract, she hesitated over whether she was ready to accept it. Her sister pushed her to take the opportunity.

“She told me something I’ll never forget: ‘If you don’t become the first, someone else will take that place. So take it — it’s yours’.”

Her mother and family have continued to support her decisions, while her coach has remained alongside her through competitions.

“After every tournament, she reminds me that ‘your dream is my dream, and I’m here to help you achieve it’.”

Suliman also credits her coaches Yago and Mokhles with reinforcing her confidence and determination as she develops as an athlete.

Her career is unfolding at a time when opportunities for Saudi women across competitive sport are expanding. Suliman is among the first female athletes selected for Al-Qadsiah’s Future Program, an opportunity she sees as part of the wider development of women’s sport in the Kingdom.

“The support for women in sports is one of the main reasons I’m able to continue chasing my dreams,” she said.

“I’m very proud to be among the first female athletes selected for Al-Qadsiah’s Future Program. Opportunities like this show how much women’s sports have grown in Saudi Arabia and prove that talented female athletes are being given the support they deserve.”

For Suliman, the next target takes her back to the international stage where she first competed in 2025 — this time with a clear goal.

“My dream is to become a jiu-jitsu world champion and stand on the top of the podium representing Saudi Arabia.”

The path there, she knows, will involve more of the setbacks that shaped her first gold medal.

“There are sacrifices, setbacks and moments when giving up feels easier than continuing. But I’ve learned that determination, consistency and discipline can take you further than talent alone.”