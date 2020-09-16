You are here

Libya’s Tripoli-based PM Al-Sarraj to stand down

Fayez Al-Sarraj said on live TV that he intended to stand down by the end of October. (AFP/File)
Reuters

TRIPOLI: The prime minister of Libya's Tripoli-based government Fayez Al-Sarraj announced his intention to step down by the end of October in a speech delivered on state television on Wednesday.
"I declare my sincere desire to hand over my duties to the next executive authority no later than the end of October," he said.
"Hopefully, the dialogue committee will complete its work and choose a new presidential council and prime minister," he added.
Al-Sarraj is head of the Government of National Accord, based in Tripoli, while eastern Libya and much of the south is controlled by a rival administration.
He has headed the GNA since it was formed in 2015 as a result of a UN-backed political agreement aimed at uniting and stabilising Libya after the chaos that followed the 2011 uprising that ousted Muammar Qaddafi.
His resignation could add to political uncertainty in Tripoli or even infighting among the rival factions in the coalition that dominates western Libya.
However, it also comes in the context of a renewed push towards a political solution after the GNA in June ended the rival Libyan National Army's 14-month assault on Tripoli and forced it to retreat from the capital.
The war has drawn in regional and international powers with the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Russia backing the LNA and Turkey supporting the GNA.

Bahrain crown prince volunteers in Covid-19 vaccine trial

Updated 45 sec ago
Arab News

Bahrain crown prince volunteers in Covid-19 vaccine trial

  • Trials are being conducted in collaboration with UAE’s G42 Healthcare and Sinopharm
Updated 45 sec ago
Arab News

MANAMA: Bahrain’s Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad on Wednesday participated in the phase III COVID-19 vaccine trials underway in the kingdom.
The phase III clinical trials are being conducted in collaboration with Abu-Dhabi based G42 Healthcare using a vaccine developed by Sinopharm CNBG, the sixth-largest producer of vaccines in the world. 
Up to 6,000 volunteers will participate in the Bahrain trials, selected from those who meet the required medical criteria. 
The clinical trial involves administering a vaccine to the selected volunteers, in order to study the effectiveness of antibody production and its protection against the virus.
“Today I was privileged to stand together with our vaccine volunteers, each one of them determined to play their part in working to protect others, not just at home in our Kingdom, but right across the globe” and “this global crisis requires a global response,” the crown prince, said.
He added: “In Bahrain we are proud to say we have stepped forward and shouldered responsibility, first in sharing in treatment and testing best practice, and now in support of safe vaccine testing and development.”    

