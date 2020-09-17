Iran edges towards third coronavirus wave as cases continue to rise

DUBAI: Iran will witness a “resurgence” of COVID-19 infections as it continues to fight the Middle East’s deadliest outbreak, an Iranian top health official warned the public.

Earlier, deputy Health Minister Alireza Raisi said that travel and violations of health protocols were causing infections to surge, local daily Radio Farda reported.

"Forecasts show us moving toward the third wave of the coronavirus, and it seems the wave will take shape in Tehran much earlier than other provinces," Anti-coronavirus coordinator for the capital Alireza Zali said.

People in Iran are required to wear face masks in enclosed public spaces and are urged to refrain from traveling in order to prevent further spread of the virus, the report said.

The country’s total number of cases now stands at over 407,000 including 23,453 deaths.