Iran edges towards third coronavirus wave as cases continue to rise

People in Iran are required to wear face masks in enclosed public spaces and are urged to refrain from traveling in order to prevent further spread of the virus. (File/AFP)
  • Earlier, deputy Health Minister Alireza Raisi said that travel and violations of health protocols were causing infections to surge
  • The country’s total number of cases now stands at over 407,000 including 23,453 deaths
DUBAI: Iran will witness a “resurgence” of COVID-19 infections as it continues to fight the Middle East’s deadliest outbreak, an Iranian top health official warned the public.

Earlier, deputy Health Minister Alireza Raisi said that travel and violations of health protocols were causing infections to surge, local daily Radio Farda reported.

"Forecasts show us moving toward the third wave of the coronavirus, and it seems the wave will take shape in Tehran much earlier than other provinces," Anti-coronavirus coordinator for the capital Alireza Zali said.

People in Iran are required to wear face masks in enclosed public spaces and are urged to refrain from traveling in order to prevent further spread of the virus, the report said.

The country’s total number of cases now stands at over 407,000 including 23,453 deaths.

Jordan to allow stranded Egyptian workers return to the country and resume work

  • It applies to Egyptian expatriates who were on leave before March 18, and whose work permits have expired
DUBAI: Egyptian workers who were stranded overseas because of the coronavirus pandemic will soon be allowed to return to Jordan, the country’s Ministry of Labor said, as reported by state news agency Petra.
The announcement covers Egyptian expatriates who were on leave before March 18, and whose work permits have expired. It will be implemented by Sept. 27.
Jordanian Minister of Labor Nidal Bataineh said employers were responsible for the work permit renewal process, which includes paying all required fees and submitting requests to the relevant labor office.
The returnees will be subject to immediate medical exams upon arriving in Jordan.

