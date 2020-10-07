NEW DELHI: India has registered 72,049 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, driving the country’s total to 6.75 million.
The Health Ministry on Wednesday also reported 986 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the toll to 104,555.
Almost 50 percent of the deaths due to COVID-19 in India are concentrated in 25 districts in eight states and nearly 10 states account for 77 percent of the total active cases in the country, according to the ministry.
India’s recovery rate stands at more than 84 percent. The government has cited that figure as a reason for further opening the economy by allowing movie theaters to partially reopen from Oct. 15 with 50 percent capacity.
The health ministry on Tuesday also issued guidelines for large gatherings during upcoming religious festivals and barred people from touching idols and holy books at such events to prevent the spread of the virus.
India adds 72,000 coronavirus cases
https://arab.news/mwdtz
India adds 72,000 coronavirus cases
- Almost 50 percent of the deaths due to COVID-19 in India are concentrated in 25 districts in eight states
NEW DELHI: India has registered 72,049 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, driving the country’s total to 6.75 million.