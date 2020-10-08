You are here

Arab teams finally return to international action

It will be a different game when play resumes, (File/AFP)
John Duerden

  • Morocco take on Senegal and, four days later, DR Congo in Rabat
  • Morocco sits on top of Group E of qualification for the 2021 continental tournament with four points from two games and face twin clashes against the Central African Republic next month
John Duerden

LONDON: When Algeria, Morocco and Tunisia all won their 2021 AFCON qualifiers last November to finish 2019 on a high, none of their players could have imagined that they would have to wait 11 months to put on their shirts again.

That wait finally ends on Friday as the North African trio return to the pitch in a series of eagerly-awaited friendlies that will serve as warm-ups for the resumption of qualification in November.

Morocco take on Senegal and, four days later, DR Congo in Rabat, although preparations for coach Vahid Halilhodzic have not been free from the effects of coronavirus. Ajax stopped Noussair Mazraoui and Zakaria Labyad from joining up with The Atlas Lions due to the fact they would be subject to a 14-day quarantine on their return to Amsterdam.

There is better news in that the Bosnian coach, who took Algeria to the second round at the 2014 World Cup, has taken advantage of a change in FIFA regulations to call up Munir El-Haddadi despite the fact that the Sevilla forward has played competitively for Spain. In September, the world governing body ruled that players can switch national teams if they have played no more than three senior appearances by the time they are 21.

“I have been talking to Munir for the last six months and he has spoken of his desire is to play for Morocco,” Halilhodzic, who has also summoned German-born Aymen Barkok, said.

“I have profited from this lockdown period to observe, analyse and know the players I need. They are here because they are attached to their country of origin. It is their decision without any pressure. They are Moroccans like all the other Moroccans.”

“They are serious and they want to be here and achieve something for their country.”

According to Halilhodzic, that is not the case for Abderrazak Hamdallah. The former Lille, Nantes, PSG and Rennes coach told reporters that the in-form striker, who has been banging in the goals for Saudi Arabian champions Al-Hilal and announced his retirement from international football in 2019, does not yet want to return to the national team.

“It is he who refuses to come and play,” said Halilhodzic.  “We don’t play around with the national jersey, it’s sacred. Playing for your national team is a source of pride, it is not owned by anyone, neither Hamdallah nor Vahid Halilhodzic. It belongs to all Moroccans.”

The new players will join up with stars such as Hakim Ziyech of Chelsea and Achraf Hakimi of Inter Milan. A knee Injury has interrupted the start to Ziyech’s English Premier League career and the winger has been training with a bandage. Halilhodzic hopes that he will be able to play 45 minutes.

Morocco sits on top of Group E of qualification for the 2021 continental tournament with four points from two games and face twin clashes against the Central African Republic next month.

Tunisia have six points from the opening two games and can clinch their place in the tournament with two wins over Tanzania in November. The Carthage Eagles are warming up with games against Sudan just outside the capital Tunis on Friday and then head to Austria to take on Nigeria four days later.

Since Mondher Kebaier replaced Alain Giresse as head coach in August 2019, Tunisia have won five of their seven games, losing only to Ivory Coast and drawing with Cameroon.

“Our strength lies in our team spirit,” said Kebaier. “That was apparent in our last game in the AFCON qualifiers. Despite a hand injury, Wahbi Khazri continued to play and was the one who finally scored. The same can be said about Youssef Msakni, who played although he was ill and receiving medical treatment. It’s this spirit that will make the difference in the upcoming games.”

Algeria also have two wins out of two and the African champions will secure their spot in the 2021 tournament by taking six points from Zimbabwe in November. The Fennecs warm-up with tough tests against Nigeria and Mexico which will take place in Austria and the Netherlands.

Riyad Mahrez is expected to lead Algeria against Nigeria with the 2019 African Cup of Nations semi-final between the two still fresh in the memory when the Manchester City star broke Nigerian hearts with a last-gasp free-kick.

“That is in the past,” said Mahrez. “After a year in which we haven’t played, it is important that we look to the future. We are expecting two tough games and that is exactly what we need.”

That is what all three Arabian nations need.

Topics: African Cup of Nations football sport

Ali Al-Qaisi looks to bring Jordan its first ever UFC win at Fight Island 2 in Abu Dhabi

Ali Khaled

  • The Bantamweight fighter, Ali Al-Qaisi, will take on Tony Kelley at Yas Island on Sunday
  • Al-Qaisi is aware that he, like Tunisian UFC fighter Mounir Lazzez, are blazing a trail for aspiring MMA fighters in the Arab world
Ali Khaled

DUBAI: Few people haven’t had their lives turned upside down by the Covid-19 pandemic. As the spread of the virus spiked in March, almost all sporting competitions around the world came to halt.

Athletes were left uncertain about their immediate and long-term futures. Worse still, many found themselves in lockdown, away from family and friends – for some - on the other side of the world.

For Jordanian Bantamweight fighter Ali Al-Qaisi, at the time on a training camp in the US, it meant being stuck away from his homeland for almost seven months. 

There was nothing else he could do but make the best out of a bad situation.

“All the gyms were closed, there was no one to help with training,” Al-Qaisi said. “But I tried to take the positive out of the situation. I created my own schedule. Which meant training alone, conditioning, training outside. I tried to make sure I retained a good balance.” 

Al-Qaisi was born and raised in Jordan, where he still lives, and had been involved in several sports since a very young age. He only became involved in mixed martial arts (MMA) in 2015, when he was 25.

After stints with Desert Force, Phoenix Fighting Championship and Brave had given him a career record of 8-3-0, he became the first Jordanian to join UFC, the sport’s pre-eminent organization, earlier this year.

On Aug.3 8, he fought, and lost by a split decision to the American Irwin Rivera at UFC Fight Night 174 in Las Vegas. Despite the disappointment, he got the call to take part in Abu Dhabi’s Fight Island 2 a few weeks later, while restarting his training camp.

On Sunday, Alqaisi, nicknamed “The Royal Fighter”, will take part in Fight Night 2, the third of the five-event series, which kicked off with UFC 253 on Sept. 27 and which will conclude with UFC 254 on Oct. 24. 

“The location is excellent, it’s very comfortable,” he said of Yas Island, which has been turned into a safe zone for all fighters and staff taking part. “I landed here on Oct. 3 and then had two days of quarantine in my hotel room. I had a mat in the room so I could train. After that I had to work on bringing my weight down and doing all my media duties with Abu Dhabi Sports.”

Friday will see him at the weigh-in before he takes on Tony Kelley on Sunday morning. 

Fight Island 1 was the first post-coronavirus lockdown international event to attract athletes from around the world, and its success encouraged the organizers to go bigger with the follow-up. To keep the fighters entertained through some of the down time, Yas Island has provided plenty of activities and facilities, such as golf and private beaches, for the fighters.

But with his second UFC fight so close now, Al-Qaisi insists he’s only focused on one thing.

“To be honest, I’m only thinking of making the weight, my training and the fight,” he said. “Yes, there are a lot of activities but I have to be focused at the moment.”

On Sunday, Al-Qaisi and the other fighters will be performing to an empty Yas Forum. Having fought Rivera in similar circumstances, he feels ready for the challenge.

“It’s a strange sensation,” he said. “We are so used to fighting in front of an audience. I’m very grateful that I have a large fanbase and I’m used to having them present and supporting me. The fight I had in August without fans was a little strange, but I acclimatized quickly and now I’m used to fighting (behind closed doors).”

“In my training camp, we made sure that in the gym I was there only with my training partner and coach, to get even more used to this normality,” he added.

Still, as one of only two Arab fighters taking part in Fight Island 2, Al-Qaisi has been overwhelmed with messages of support that have been reaching him in recent days.

“I’m getting such strong support from the Jordanian fans, the Arab fans,” he said. “I’m very grateful, it gives me good energy ahead of the fight.”

Al-Qaisi is aware that he, like Tunisian UFC fighter Mounir Lazzez, are blazing a trail for aspiring MMA fighters in the Arab world. It is a role he relishes.

“I’m very proud to be representing Arabs, and Jordan in particular,” he said. “Especially that I’m the first Jordanian to take part in UFC. I’m very excited for the coming fight, and hoping that it will be the first ever Jordanian win. Of course, I’m honored to be thought of as a role model for a new generation of athletes and MMA fighters in the Arab world.”

Like most athletes during these uncertain times, Al-Qaisi sees little point in looking too far ahead. The bout against Kelley, for now, consumes him.

“All my thoughts are on this fight,” said Al-Qaisi. “After that I will return to Jordan. Once I get back home, I’ll start training again, and only then will I start looking to the next steps in my career.”

A win on Sunday should secure that his third UFC fight, in Las Vegas, Abu Dhabi or elsewhere, is not too far off.

Topics: UFC MMA Fight Island

