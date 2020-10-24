Arab coalition destroys Houthi drone targeting Saudi Arabia

Italian language week celebrated in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: The Italian Embassy is celebrating the 20th annual Week of the Italian Language with the aim of demonstrating the richness of the language.

The Italian language week, from Oct. 19-25, is a flagship initiative of the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation to promote the use of the Italian language worldwide, in collaboration with the Swiss Embassy, where Italian is one of the official languages.

The theme for this year’s initiative is “Italian in words and images: Graffiti, illustrations and comics” and it aims to highlight the beauty and relevance of the Italian illustration and comics industry.

“Italy has a long tradition of artists using illustrations, graffiti and comics to express themselves, and it is such a great opportunity to be able to celebrate this heritage of beauty, innovation and creativity. This is what Italy stands for,” Italian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Roberto Cantone said.

He added: “For this reason, I am very proud that despite the challenges and the distance due to the coronavirus pandemic, we have been able to host two brilliant and very talented Italian young artists, to showcase their artwork and have a fruitful and deep cultural exchange with their Saudi counterparts.”

The Italian Embassy invited illustrator and artist Marianna Balducci to participate in a dialogue with Saudi artist and actress Sarah Taibah, moderated by Talal Al-Zeid.

The webinar took place on Oct. 19 with the artists discussing their creative journey and sharing their experience about what it means to be an illustrator and to work in the creative industries.

The ambassador inaugurated the photo exhibition, MUSICA, by Italian artist Michele Ardu, in collaboration with the Diplomatic Quarter Authority on Oct. 21 at Oud Square. The exhibition will run until Dec. 1.

MUSICA includes eight original artworks located within the Diplomatic Quarter. Each artwork represents a song from the musical heritage of Italy and Saudi Arabia and Italian musical pieces — ranging from opera to classical and contemporary Italian music — the Barber of Seville by Rossini as well as a performance by Andrea Bocelli, and by two famous female Italian singers Mina and Mia Martini, as well as the Italian national anthem and the soundtrack of the film “Nuovo Cinema Paradiso” by Ennio Morricone.

There are also two artworks representing the musical heritage of Saudi Arabia — the traditional Saudi sword dance “Ardha” and one of the many beautiful love songs by Mohammed Abdu (Kul Ma Nasnas).

Using a conceptual approach to photography, the artist captures in each artwork the shape that sound waves create when they meet a linear stream of flowing smoke.

The exhibition challenges the audience to encounter music in a radical new way, by experiencing it through their eyes rather than through their ears.

“I am extremely glad that we have been able to collaborate with Michele Ardu and show his work for the first time in Saudi Arabia. He is extremely talented, and an excellent example of the creativity and innovation of the Italian cultural scene,” the envoy said.

“We have chosen to organize the MUSICA exhibition because of the interesting concept behind it and its relevance for today. By blurring the lines between music and photography, the exhibition reminds us that no matter the obstacles we face, we always have the opportunity to overcome our limits and succeed.

“Over the past few months, especially during lockdown, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, we all experienced what this means. Thanks to the courage and talent of artists like Michele, both in Italy and Saudi Arabia, despite all challenges, we have had the opportunity to rediscover the essential role that art and culture play in our lives and to reconnect us with our humanity. I am happy that we have this opportunity today to strengthen the cultural partnership between our two countries,” Cantone said.