You are here

  • Home
  • What We Are Reading Today: Arab Patriotism by Adam Mestyan

What We Are Reading Today: Arab Patriotism by Adam Mestyan

Short Url

https://arab.news/2ykc7

Updated 10 November 2020
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Arab Patriotism by Adam Mestyan

Updated 10 November 2020
Arab News

Arab Patriotism presents the essential backstory to the formation of the modern nation-state and mass nationalism in the Middle East. While standard histories claim that the roots of Arab nationalism emerged in opposition to the Ottoman milieu, Adam Mestyan points to the patriotic sentiment that grew in the Egyptian province of the Ottoman Empire during the 19th century, arguing that it served as a pivotal way station on the path to the birth of Arab nationhood.

Through extensive archival research, Mestyan examines the collusion of various Ottoman elites in creating this nascent sense of national belonging and finds that learned culture played a central role in this development. Mestyan investigates the experience of community during this period, engendered through participation in public rituals and being part of a theater audience. He describes the embodied and textual ways these experiences were produced through urban spaces, poetry, performances, and journals.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

books
What We Are Reading Today: Kindred by Rebecca Wragg Sykes
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Mystery of Charles Dickens by A. N. Wilson

What We Are Reading Today: Kindred by Rebecca Wragg Sykes

Updated 09 November 2020
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Kindred by Rebecca Wragg Sykes

Updated 09 November 2020
Arab News

The book sheds new light on where Neanderthals lived, what they ate, and the increasingly complex Neanderthal culture that researchers have discovered.

“Kindred is an ambitious book that takes in the full sweep of 150 years of scientific discovery and covers virtually every facet of their biology and culture,” said a review in goodreads.com 

Author Rebecca Wragg Sykes explains that Neanderthals “were sophisticated and competent human beings who adapted to diverse habitats and climates,” Yuval Noah Harari said in a review for The New York Times. “They ranged from the shores of the Atlantic to the steppes of Central Asia. They thrived in hot climates as well as in ice age tundra,” said Harari. 

The author “has done a remarkable job synthesizing thousands of academic studies into a single accessible narrative. From her pages emerge new Neanderthals that are very different from the cartoon figures of old. Kindred is important reading not just for anyone interested in these ancient cousins of ours, but also for anyone interested in humanity,” said the review.

Harari is the author of Sapiens and Homo Deus.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

books
What We Are Reading Today: The Mystery of Charles Dickens by A. N. Wilson
books
What We Are Reading Today: Apollo’s Arrow

Latest updates

Iran pardons 157 detained after antigovernment protests
US envoy says it will be hard to re-enter Iran nuclear deal
Top Palestinian official dies of COVID-19
UK unemployment rises to 4.8%, highest since 2016
Gwen Stefani sparkles in Egypt-inspired Zuhair Murad look

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.