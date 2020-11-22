You are here

Pompeo arrives in Saudi Arabia for talks with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan and US Ambassador to Saudi Arabia's John Abizaid greet Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and his wife Susan as they arrive at Neom Bay Airport in Saudi Arabia. (AP)
Pompeo arrives in Saudi Arabia for talks with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

  • Pompeo embarked on a regional tour, likely to be his last as US secretary of state
  • He touted Trump’s MidEast ‘maximum pressure’ strategy that focused on Iran
RIYADH: Mike Pompeo is due to arrive in Saudi Arabia for talks with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Sunday.
The US secretary of state embarked on a regional tour earlier this week, which included Turkey, Israel the UAE and Qatar, where he attended peace talks between the Afghan government and Taliban negotiators in Doha.
Saudi Arabia is currently hosting the two-day 15th G20 Summit in Riyadh, which is being held virtually for the first time, and chaired by King Salman.
Among the top priorities on his agenda for the visit, most likely his last as secretary of state ahead of a handover to the next president Joe Bidden, is maintaining pressure on Iran.
“Our policies don’t change. Our duty doesn’t change. My responsibilities don’t change,” Pompeo said. “I still have an obligation — every hour, every minute — to defend the American people and to keep them foremost in our efforts, and we’ll do that. We’ll do that to the very last minute.”
Pompeo said Donald Trump’s Middle East strategy had focused on Iran as “the central threat inside the region” and maintained a maximum pressure campaign that curbed Iran’s ability to support militias in Iraq, Lebanon and Syria.
“It’ll be our policy until our time is complete,” he added.

Pompeo traveled to the Kingdom from the UAE, where he met Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed to discuss the emirates’ decision to normalize ties with Israel.
They also discussed security cooperation and countering Iran’s malign influence in the region, as well as that of China,” the US State Department said.
(With AP)

 

Topics: Mike Pompeo Mohammed bin Salman

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman: Saudi Arabia devoted G20 presidency to stronger, more sustainable world

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman: Saudi Arabia devoted G20 presidency to stronger, more sustainable world

  • Kingdom would continue to support international efforts to combat coronavirus
  • Saudi Arabia contributed $500m to the $21bn pledged by G20 countries after COVID-19 outbreak
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has devoted its G20 presidency to building a stronger, more robust and sustainable world, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said on Sunday.
Speaking on the final day of the G20 Summit hosted in Riyadh, the crown prince said the Kingdom would continue to support international efforts to provide vaccines and treatments for COVID-19, in a “fair and affordable manner.”
“This pandemic knows no borders,” he said. “It has reached all countries and affected, directly and indirectly, every person living on this planet, which has necessitated the activation of the pivotal role played by the G20.”
The crown prince said G20 leaders met twice throughout the Kingdom’s presidency — the first time this has happened since its formation.
An extraordinary meeting in March, as COVID-19 swept around the world, adopted “unprecedented measures and coordinated actions” to act as a foundation for global recovery, he said.
Speaking on behalf of King Salman, chair of this year’s summit, the crown prince thanked heads of states, international organizations, the business community and civil societies who contributed throughout the Kingdom’s presidency.
“We stand today at the end of an exceptional year in which we had the privilege and responsibility of the G20 presidency,” he said. “Since the beginning of this year, we set one goal, ‘Realizing Opportunities of the 21st Century For All,’ which includes themes such as: empowering people, safeguarding the planet, and shaping new frontiers.”
He added that these themes are now more relevant than ever, in light of the pandemic.
The crown prince said Saudi Arabia contributed $500 million to the $21 billion pledged by G20 countries after the outbreak.
The crown prince said G20 countries “injected over $11 trillion into the global economy to support businesses and protect individuals’ livelihoods.”
They provided emergency support to vulnerable, emerging or low income countries to help fight the pandemic in the form of debt relief worth more than $14 billion.
Aside from the coronavirus pandemic, the G20 endorsed a platform to reduce carbon emissions and ensure cleaner, affordable and more sustainable energy, he added.
He said that they adopted the Riyadh Initiative on the Future of the World Trade Organization (WTO), which would provide support toward trade reforms, as well as “efforts to empower women and youth through quality education and financial inclusion.”
“It has been an exceptional challenge but an absolute honor to hold the G20 Presidency during this trying year,” the crown prince said.

Topics: Mohammed bin Salman Saudi Arabia 2020 G20 Summit G20 G20 Saudi Arabia 2020 G20 Riyadh King Salman Coronavirus COVID-19

