You are here

  • Home
  • Pakistan’s national carrier announces 50% pay cut for engineering staff

Pakistan’s national carrier announces 50% pay cut for engineering staff

Pakistan’s national carrier announces 50% pay cut for engineering staff
Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will introduce a 50 percent cut in salaries. (AFP/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gcnp6

Updated 18 sec ago
SAIMA SHABBIR

Pakistan’s national carrier announces 50% pay cut for engineering staff

Pakistan’s national carrier announces 50% pay cut for engineering staff
  • As an additional measure, PIA pilots will be paid 50 hours guaranteed allowance instead of 75
Updated 18 sec ago
SAIMA SHABBIR

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will introduce a 50 percent cut in salaries and bonuses for its aircraft engineers from next year, its spokesman said on Monday.

PIA is a state-run entity that has incurred billions of rupees of losses in the past few years, with the government trying several measures to cut down the national carrier’s annual losses and approving bailout packages to keep it financially afloat.

“The special salaries and allowances of aircraft engineers will be reduced by 50 percent from January 2021,” PIA spokesman Abdullah Hafeez Khan told Arab News. “This has been done to rationalize the resources and allowances of our engineering staff.” 

He said the move would be implemented to a “more realistic level” depending on employees’ qualifications and licensing.

“A lot of PIA engineers were getting the allowances for equipment that is not part of our fleet now such as (the) Boeing 747 and a few Airbuses. This move will not save much finances to the organization, but it will bring a realistic and just allowance structure.” 

As an additional measure, PIA pilots will be paid 50 hours guaranteed allowance instead of 75.

“Pilots were getting flying allowances with a minimum guarantee of 75 hours which have also been rationalized, and now they will get benefit after flying for 50 hours,” Khan said, adding that the airline was going through “a lot of changes” to improve performance and viability.

“We have just introduced a Voluntary Separation Scheme (VSS) through which we expect 2,500 people to benefit. It is in the pipeline as all the preparations have been finalized and and notification has been issued today. The persons who will avail the scheme will leave PIA on 31 Dec. 2020.”

The cabinet’s Economic Coordination Committee approved PKR12.87 billion ($80.36 million), as the Aviation Division’s summary for cash support last month, as the cost of the VSS to be paid in two-and-a-half years.

The aviation sector is among the worst hit by the coronavirus outbreak, directly affecting global travel demand and forcing airlines to revise their strategies and financial plans.

Topics: Pakistan Pakistan International Airlines (PIA)

Related

Tunisian charged over fatal French church stabbings

Updated 07 December 2020
AFP

Tunisian charged over fatal French church stabbings

Tunisian charged over fatal French church stabbings
  • Brahim Aouissaoui was charged after his condition in hospital improved, allowing him to be questioned
  • Aouissaoui had arrived in Europe from Tunisia in September, first crossing the Mediterranean to Italy and then crossing into France overland
Updated 07 December 2020
AFP

PARIS: The chief suspect in the fatal stabbings of three people in a church in the French city of Nice was charged on Monday with their murder, anti-terrorism prosecutors said.
Brahim Aouissaoui, a 21-year-old Tunisian national, was shot and seriously injured by police after the October 29 attack. He was charged after his condition in hospital improved, allowing him to be questioned.
France last month raised its attack alert to the highest level after the Nice killings, which came two weeks after the beheading of history teacher Samuel Paty by an 18-year-old Chechen refugee for having shown his pupils cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad in a lesson on freedom of speech.
Aouissaoui had arrived in Europe from Tunisia in September, first crossing the Mediterranean to Italy and then crossing into France overland.
On the morning of October 29, Aouissaoui entered the Basilica of Notre-Dame in the heart of the southern French city of Nice, carrying a copy of the Qur’an, three knives and two mobile phones, according to France’s anti-terror prosecutor Jean-Francois Ricard.
In a near half-hour frenzy, he used a 17-centimeter (six-and-a-half inch) knife to cut the throat of a 60-year-old woman, who died inside the church.
The body of a man, a 54-year-old church employee, was found nearby inside the basilica — his throat had also been slit.
Another woman, a 44-year-old who fled the church to a nearby restaurant, died shortly afterwards from multiple knife wounds.
Aouissaoui was shot several times by police after the killing spree and even as he was being arrested continued to shout “Allahu Akbar” (God is greatest), before being rushed to the city’s Pasteur hospital.
French intelligence had nothing on file relating to Aouissaou prior to the attack.
He hails from a large family of seemingly modest means living in the central Tunisian city of Sfax.
His mother said he repaired motorcycles and described how he had taken to prayer over the past two-and-a-half years.
“He didn’t go out and didn’t communicate with others,” she told AFP shortly after the attack.

Topics: France Brahim Aouissaoui 2020 Nice stabbing

Related

Tunisian family of alleged Nice knifeman in disbelief over attack
Middle-East
Tunisian family of alleged Nice knifeman in disbelief over attack
French church in Nice hit by deadly attack seeks solace in mass
World
French church in Nice hit by deadly attack seeks solace in mass

Latest updates

Pakistan’s national carrier announces 50% pay cut for engineering staff
Hezbollah loyalists blamed for violent assaults on party opponents
Hezbollah loyalists blamed for violent assaults on party opponents
UK widens access to export loans as post-Brexit transition ends
Iranians guiding Houthi missiles, says captured spy
Iranians guiding Houthi missiles, says captured spy
Experts confident of Saudi construction sector returning to normal soon
Experts confident of Saudi construction sector returning to normal soon

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.