Egypt to provide free COVID-19 vaccine to citizens

UAE, Britain strengthen ties in key sectors

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom affirmed their continued commitment to developing their partnership in key sectors, state news agency WAM reported on Friday.

The two sides agreed to increase cooperation in trade and investment, research and development and climate change, and to strengthen both economies, a joint statement issued after the meeting of the crown prince of Abu Dhabi and the British prime minister.

The statement also included cooperation across healthcare, renewable energy, space, infrastructure, education, tourism, food security, financial and professional services.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan also discussed the historical impact of the “Abraham Agreement” signed between the UAE and Israel during his meeting with Boris Johnson in London on Thursday. Both touched on the importance of finding peaceful solutions to the ongoing conflicts in the region.

The statement also announced that the two sides were committed to developing a British-Emirati partnership and an intense “strategic dialogue” between the two countries.