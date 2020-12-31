You are here

Brexit to take full effect as UK leaves EU single market

Image Caption : UK chief trade negotiator David Frost and British Ambassador to the EU Tim Barrow look on as Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson signs the Brexit trade deal with the EU at number 10 Downing Street in London, Britain December 30, 2020. (Reuters)
LONDON: Brexit becomes a reality on Thursday as Britain leaves Europe’s customs union and single market, ending nearly half a century of often turbulent ties with its closest neighbors.
The UK’s tortuous departure from the European Union takes full effect when Big Ben strikes 11:00 p.m. (2300 GMT) in central London, just as most of the European mainland ushers in 2021 at midnight.
Brexit has dominated British politics since the country’s narrow vote to leave the bloc in June 2016, opening deep political and social wounds that still remain raw.
Legally, Britain left on January 31 but has been in a standstill transition period during fractious talks to a secure a free-trade agreement with Brussels, which was finally clinched on Christmas Eve.
Once the transition ends, EU rules will no longer apply, with the immediate consequence being an end to the free movement of more than 500 million people between Britain and 27 EU states.
Customs border checks will be back for the first time in decades, and despite the free-trade deal, queues and disruption from additional paperwork are expected.
Britain — a financial and diplomatic big-hitter, and major NATO power — is the first member state to leave the EU, which was set up to forge unity after the horrors of World War II.
The EU has lost 66 million people and an economy worth $2.85 trillion, but Brexit, with its appeal to nationalist populism, also triggered fears other disgruntled members could follow suit.
Leaders in both London and Brussels signalled their wish to draw a line.
“It’s been a long road. It’s time now to put Brexit behind us. Our future is made in Europe,” European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday, as she signed the trade pact.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Brexit was designed to resolve “the old, tired, vexed question of Britain’s political relations with Europe, which has bedevilled our post-war history.”
Thursday “marks a new beginning in our country’s history and a new relationship with the EU as their biggest ally,” he said after British parliament voted to back the trade deal.
“This moment is finally upon us and now is the time to seize it.”
Unlike in January, when flag-waving Brexiteers led by populist anti-EU former lawmaker Nigel Farage cheered, and pro-EU “remainers” mourned, no formal events are planned for the end of the transition.
Public gatherings are banned due to the coronavirus outbreak, which has claimed more than 72,000 lives and infected more than 2.4 million in Britain, including Johnson himself.
But Johnson is looking not only to a future free of Covid but also of rules set in Brussels, as Britain forges its own path for the first time since it joined the old European Economic Community in 1973.
On Wednesday, he hailed regulatory approval of Oxford University and AstraZeneca’s Covid vaccine, and a “new beginning” for a prosperous, more globally focused Britain.
As well as ensuring tariff- and quota-free access to the EU’s 450 million consumers, Britain has recently signed trade deals with countries including Japan, Canada, Singapore and Turkey.
It is also eyeing another with India, where Johnson plans to make his first major trip as prime minister next month, and with incoming US president Joe Biden’s administration.
In the short term, all eyes will be closer to home and focused on how life outside the EU plays out in practical terms.
That includes disruption at the ports, which have stoked fears of food and medicine shortages, as well as delays to holidaymakers and business travelers used to seamless travel in the EU.
British fishermen are disgruntled at a compromise to allow continued access to EU boats in British waters.
The key financial services sector also faces an anxious wait to learn on what basis it can keep dealing with Europe, after being largely omitted from the trade deal.
Northern Ireland’s border with EU member state Ireland will be closely watched to ensure movement is unrestricted — a key plank of a 1998 peace deal that ended 30 years of violence over British rule.
And in Scotland, where most opposed Brexit, Johnson faces a potential constitutional headache from a resurgent independence movement.

Topics: Brexit United Kingdom

Jakarta orders extra 100m vaccine doses as cases spiral

Jakarta orders extra 100m vaccine doses as cases spiral

  Mass inoculation drive planned for 188 million Indonesians
JAKARTA: Indonesia has ordered an additional 100 million doses of coronavirus vaccine as it struggles to contain one of the worst outbreaks in Asia.

Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin told an online press conference on Wednesday that agreements had been signed to provide 50 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine along with 50 million doses from the US biotech firm Novavax.

More than 735,000 Indonesians out of a population of 269 million have contracted COVID-19, with the number of deaths rising to 22,000.

“The government today has made significant progress by signing procurement agreements for 50 million doses of vaccine from AstraZeneca and 50 million doses from Novavax by (state-owned vaccine maker) Bio Farma,” he told reporters.

The minister said that the two deals, together with China’s Sinovac vaccine and 54 million doses of coronavirus shots that the country is expected to obtain through the global World Health Organization-backed COVAX facility, will provide enough options for Indonesia’s mass inoculation program.

Another deal to order of 50 million doses of the vaccine developed by Pfizer is due to be signed in the first week of January.

Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi told the same press conference that 1.8 million Sinovac vaccine doses are expected to reach the country on Thursday. The first consignment of 1.2 million doses from the Chinese company arrived in Jakarta earlier this month. 

BACKGROUND

“The arrival of the vaccines will mean we have 3 million doses of Sinovac vaccine in Indonesia,” Marsudi said.

According to the health minister, Indonesia will need 426 million doses of coronavirus vaccine to inoculate 188 million people in January.

Sadikin, the former deputy minister for state-owned enterprises, was appointed to the country’s top health position in a Cabinet reshuffle last week after his predecessor was widely criticized for mishandling the coronavirus response.

About 1.3 million health workers will be the first to receive the vaccine, followed by 17.4 million front-line public officials and 21.5 million elderly in the first phase of the inoculation drive from January to April, he said.

Experts believe that by inoculating 188 million people, the coronavirus outbreak in Indonesia should become more controllable.

“It will also reduce the number of infections and, consequently, the number of fatalities, even though the vaccines differ in their efficacy,” Laura Navika Yamani, an epidemiologist at Airlangga University in Surabaya, told Arab News.

The latest vaccine procurement comes as the Southeast Asian nation braces for a possible surge of infections in mid-January after the year-end holiday season, despite many regional bans on new year’s celebrations and mass gatherings.

Indonesia on Monday also announced the closure of its borders to foreign travelers until the first two weeks of 2021, amid concerns over the discovery of a more infectious strain in the UK.

Topics: Jakarta COVID-19 vaccine

