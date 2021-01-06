You are here

  • Home
  • What We Are Reading Today: China and the WTO

What We Are Reading Today: China and the WTO

What We Are Reading Today: China and the WTO
Short Url

https://arab.news/npf5f

Updated 06 January 2021
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: China and the WTO

What We Are Reading Today: China and the WTO
Updated 06 January 2021
Arab News

Edited by Petros C. Mavroidis and Andre Sapir

China’s accession to the World Trade Organization (WTO) in 2001 was rightly hailed as a huge step forward in international cooperation. However, China’s participation in the WTO has been anything but smooth, with China alienating some of its trading partners, particularly the US. The mismatch between the WTO framework and China’s economic model has undermined the WTO’s ability to mitigate tensions arising from China’s size and rapid growth. What has to change? China and the WTO demonstrates that unilateral pressure, by the US and others, is not the answer. Instead, Petros Mavroidis and André Sapir show that if the WTO enacts judicious reforms, it could induce China’s cooperation, leading to a renewed confidence in the WTO system.

The WTO and its predecessor, the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade, are predicated on liberal domestic policies. They managed the previous accessions of socialist countries and big trading nations, but none were as large or powerful as China. 

Mavroidis and Sapir contend that for the WTO to function smoothly and accommodate China’s unique geopolitical position, it needs to translate some of its implicit principles into explicit treaty language. 

To make their point, they focus on two core complaints—that Chinese state-owned enterprises (SOEs) benefit from unfair trade advantages, and that domestic companies, private as well as SOEs, impose forced technology transfer on foreign companies as a condition for accessing the Chinese market—and they lay out specific proposals for WTO reforms.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: Aristotle on Substance by Mary Louise Gill
books
What We Are Reading Today: Aristotle on Substance by Mary Louise Gill
What We Are Reading Today: Island Zombie; Island Writings by Roni horn
books
What We Are Reading Today: Island Zombie; Island Writings by Roni horn

What We Are Reading Today: Aristotle on Substance by Mary Louise Gill

What We Are Reading Today: Aristotle on Substance by Mary Louise Gill
Updated 05 January 2021
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Aristotle on Substance by Mary Louise Gill

What We Are Reading Today: Aristotle on Substance by Mary Louise Gill
Updated 05 January 2021
Arab News

This book explores a fundamental tension in Aristotle’s metaphysics: How can an entity such as a living organism composite generated through the imposition of form on preexisting matter have the conceptual unity that Aristotle demands of primary substances? Mary Louise Gill bases her treatment of the problem of unity, and of Aristotle’s solution, on a fresh interpretation of the relation between matter and form. Challenging the traditional understanding of Aristotelian matter, she argues that material substances are subverted by matter and maintained by form that controls the matter to serve a positive end. The unity of material substances thus involves a dynamic relation between resistant materials and directive ends.

Aristotle on Substance offers both a general account of matter, form, and substantial unity and a specific assessment of particular Aristotelian arguments. At every point, Gill engages Aristotle on his own philosophical ground through the detailed analysis of central, and often controversial, texts from the Metaphysics, Physics, On Generation and Corruption, De Anima, De Caelo, and the biological works. 

The result is a coherent, firmly grounded rethinking of Aristotle’s central metaphysical concepts and of his struggle toward a fully consistent theory of material substances.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: Island Zombie; Island Writings by Roni horn
books
What We Are Reading Today: Island Zombie; Island Writings by Roni horn
What We Are Reading Today: The Saddest Words by Michael Gorra
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Saddest Words by Michael Gorra

Latest updates

10 things to watch on Tadawul today
10 things to watch on Tadawul today
UN Security Council calls on Syrian regime to come clean about its chemical weapons
UN Security Council calls on Syrian regime to come clean about its chemical weapons
Israeli firm in Gaza extracts drinking water from air
Israeli firm in Gaza extracts drinking water from air
Taliban: No ‘agenda’ yet as Afghan peace talks resume
Taliban: No ‘agenda’ yet as Afghan peace talks resume
Stay cautious, urges Filipino nurse awarded British medal
Stay cautious, urges Filipino nurse awarded British medal

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.