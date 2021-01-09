You are here

Flight 752 families targeted by Tehran harassment campaign 

Flight 752 families targeted by Tehran harassment campaign 
A man mourns a victim of the Ukrainian plane that crashed near Tehran at a memorial inside Borispil International Airport outside Kyiv, Ukraine. (AP)
People hold signs with images of the victims of the downed Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on January 8, 2021. (AFP)
  • Iranians speak of “rage” over attempts to stifle quest for justice over downed plane
  • Canadian official: It’s disrespectful, it’s disgraceful and it shows real contempt for human life
LONDON: Families of victims killed by Iran’s downing of Ukraine International Airlines flight 752 last January have been subjected to a campaign of harassment and intimidation for seeking justice.
Hamed Esmaeilion, whose wife and daughter were killed on the flight, told The Times newspaper that he received threatening phone calls after attending a rally in Canada nine months after the incident.
He said an anonymous individual phoned “to talk about his loved ones’ last moments,” and a vehicle waited suspiciously outside his Toronto home.
He later received a message that said: “You are on the list of terror, enjoy your life before it is cut short, and you will be a lesson for out-of-country traitors.”
Friday marked the anniversary of the aviation disaster that left all 176 people on board the aircraft dead, including 57 Canadians, four Britons and citizens of Iran, Ukraine, Sweden, Afghanistan and Germany.
A year later, families in Canada are still demanding justice and have accused Iran of waging a psychological war against them.
“It’s not just sadness, it’s mostly rage and anger,” said Esmaeilion, a 43-year-old dentist. “One year has passed with almost no answers.”
According to a judiciary spokesperson in Iran, six people were arrested in connection with the downing, but five of them have now been released on bail.
The country in which a plane crashes is required by international rules to lead an investigation.
However, Iran’s inquiry has faced criticism for its secrecy and attempts to cover up important information.
“The families of the 176 victims of the downed jetliner are entitled to know who was responsible for the deaths of their loved ones,” said Michael Page, deputy Middle East director at Humans Rights Watch.
“The Iranian government should promptly pay adequate compensation to the families and carry out a transparent and impartial investigation with appropriate prosecutions regardless of position or rank.”

Iran has also faced criticism from Ukraine after it refused to allow participation in the investigation.
Ralph Goodale, Canada’s special adviser on the crash, told The Times that Iran “contaminated” the site and used bulldozers to hide crucial information. Victims’ families have said personal belongings on board the flight were confiscated.
“That’s deliberately rubbing salt into the wounds. It’s disrespectful, it’s disgraceful and it shows real contempt for human life,” Goodale said. The threats, intimidation and stalking that Canadians have faced is “reprehensible,” he added.
Another target of Iranian intimidation is Javad Soleimani, whose wife Elnaz Nabiyi, a 30-year-old Ph.D. student, died in the crash.
He said a sign reading “Congratulations on your martyrdom” was dressed on her coffin at her funeral in Iran before he fled the country.
A Canadian association that represents victims’ families, headed by Esmaeilion, has urged Canada to take Iran to the International Court of Justice.
However, such a step can only be taken after all other avenues of negotiation have been tried, Goodale said. “Part of the strategy on the part of Iran is to simply wear us all out,” he added.
Iran last week said it would pay $150,000 in compensation for each victim of the crash, but the offer has been criticized by families.
“How do you put a figure on a loved one?” said Payman Parseyan, an Iranian community leader in the Canadian city of Edmonton, where 13 of the victims lived. “Yes, compensation is part of Iran taking accountability, but it comes way after truth and justice.”
Esmaeilion, who married his wife Parisa after they met in college, said: “She was a dedicated dentist, a very knowledgeable person and the best mom I have ever known, the best wife I’ve ever known.” His daughter Reera was “the most precious child,” he added.
Esmaeilion said one year after the crash, “we keep fighting for justice, that’s our duty and our goal. We are not going to give up.”

Former Algeria premiers back on trial for corruption

Former Algeria premiers back on trial for corruption
  • Ahmed Ouyahia and Abdelmalek Sellal both served under former president Abdelaziz Bouteflika
  • The new proceedings in the capital Algiers come after the supreme court in November accepted a defence appeal
ALGIERS: Two former Algerian prime ministers went on trial again Saturday on appeal for corruption, the official APS news agency said, after the supreme court annulled their earlier convictions.
Ahmed Ouyahia and Abdelmalek Sellal both served under former president Abdelaziz Bouteflika.
APS said they were involved in a corruption scandal and accused of covert financing of Bouteflika's final re-election bid.
The new proceedings in the capital Algiers come after the supreme court in November accepted a defence appeal.
Several former ministers and other well-known figures are also on trial over the same affair, APS said.
The trial of Ouyahia and Sellal in December 2019 was the first in a series of high-profile corruption cases launched after Bouteflika resigned earlier that year.
It was also the first time since Algeria's independence from France in 1962 that former prime ministers had been put on trial.
Ouyahia was prime minister four times between 1995 and 2019, and had been sentenced to 15 years behind bars.
Sellal, who served from 2012 to 2017 and managed four of Bouteflika's election campaigns, was sentenced to 12 years in jail.
Their sentences were confirmed on appeal in March.
The pair were sentenced to further jail time in separate cases last year.
Bouteflika, who was Algeria's longest-serving president, was forced to resign in April 2019 after losing the backing of the army amid enormous street protests against his decision to seek a fifth term.
Following his departure, authorities launched a string of investigations against high-ranking former officials and business figures, several of whom have been convicted.
Some see the trials as little more than score-settling between rival clans among the ruling elite, however, rather than a genuine reform effort.

