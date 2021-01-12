You are here

Pompeo to accuse Iran of Al-Qaeda links in Tuesday speech

Pompeo to accuse Iran of Al-Qaeda links in Tuesday speech
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks on Dec. 9, 2020, in Atlanta, Georgia. (File/AFP)
Reuters

  • It was not immediately clear how much Pompeo intends to reveal in his speech
  • Advisers to President-elect Joe Biden believe the Trump administration is trying to make it harder for him to re-engage with Iran
Reuters

WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo plans to use newly declassified US intelligence on Tuesday to publicly accuse Iran of ties to Al-Qaeda, two people familiar with the matter said, as part of his last-minute offensive against Tehran before handing over to the incoming Biden administration.
With just eight days left in office for President Donald Trump, Pompeo is expected to offer details on allegations that Iran has given safe haven to Al-Qaeda leaders and support for the group, the sources said, despite some skepticism within the intelligence community and Congress.
It was not immediately clear how much Pompeo intends to reveal in his speech to the National Press Club in Washington on Tuesday. He could cite declassified information on the killing of Al-Qaeda’s suspected second-in-command in Tehran in August, said the sources, speaking on condition of anonymity.
The New York Times reported in November that Abu Muhammad Al-Masri, accused of helping to mastermind the 1998 bombings of two US embassies in Africa, was gunned down by Israeli operatives in Iran. Iran denied the report, saying there were no Al-Qaeda “terrorists” on its soil.
Iran has been a target throughout the Trump administration and Pompeo has sought to further ratchet up pressure on Iran in recent weeks with more sanctions and heated rhetoric.
Advisers to President-elect Joe Biden believe the Trump administration is trying to make it harder for him to re-engage with Iran and seek to rejoin an international deal on Iran’s nuclear program.
More sanctions

Pompeo has accused Iran of links to Al-Qaeda in the past but has not provided concrete evidence.
“There have been times the Iranians have worked alongside Al-Qaeda,” then CIA director Pompeo said in October 2017.
Earlier accusations by the George W. Bush administration of Iranian links to Al-Qaeda’s Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States have been discredited. But reports have surfaced over the years of Al-Qaeda operatives hiding out in Iran.
A former senior US intelligence official with direct knowledge of the issue said the Iranians were never friendly with Al-Qaeda before or after the Sept. 11 attacks and any claims of current cooperation should be viewed warily.
Shiite Iran and Al-Qaeda, a Sunni Muslim militant organization, have long been sectarian foes.

According to the news channel Al-Arabiya, there was a 19-page report among Osama Bin Laden’s items showing that Iran allowed Al-Qaeda members to pass through its borders visa-free and without stamping their passports from their consulate in Karachi, Pakistan before 2001.
The report was found among Bin Laden’s items during a US raid on his compound
Relations between Tehran and Washington have deteriorated since 2018 when Trump abandoned Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal, which imposed strict curbs on its nuclear activities in return for the lifting of sanctions.
Since the beginning of his administration, Trump has imposed sanctions on Iranian officials, politicians and companies in an effort to force Tehran to negotiate a broader deal that further limits its nuclear work.
And more sanctions are expected before Trump leaves office, US officials say.
While sanctions have sharply lowered Tehran’s oil exports and increased the economic hardship of ordinary Iranians, it has failed to bring Iran back to the negotiating table.
Biden has said the United States will rejoin the nuclear deal “if Iran resumes strict compliance.”

Topics: Iran Al-Qaeda Michael Pompeo United States

Egypt reopens airspace to Qatar

Egypt reopens airspace to Qatar
Updated 12 January 2021
Reuters

Egypt reopens airspace to Qatar

Egypt reopens airspace to Qatar
  • Agreements set to be activated will also allow for goods transport between the two countries
Updated 12 January 2021
Reuters

Egypt is reopening its airspace to Qatari flights and allowing the resumption of flights between the two countries, aviation sources and state media said on Tuesday.
The decision follows moves by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt to end a boycott in which they severed diplomatic, trade and travel ties with Qatar in 2017.

The lifting of Egypt's aviation ban allowed Qatari flights to cross Egyptian airspace and national carriers from both countries to submit flight operating schedules for approval, Al-Ahram state newspaper reported.
Agreements set to be activated will also allow for goods transport between the two countries, according to sources from the civil aviation authority and aviation ministry.
Egypt and its Gulf allies imposed the embargo on Qatar over allegations it supports terrorism.
Egypt expressed its support for regional reconciliation at a summit in Saudi Arabia last week but had stopped short of announcing concrete steps to end the boycott.
Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Bahrain have all announced the reopening of their airspace to Qatar.

Topics: Egypt Qatar

