You are here

  • Home
  • Pakistan: China to gift half million doses of Sinopharm vaccine

Pakistan: China to gift half million doses of Sinopharm vaccine

Pakistan: China to gift half million doses of Sinopharm vaccine
Sinopharm's China National Biotec Group vaccine boxes for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are pictured at a vaccination site in Shanghai, China January 19, 2021. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wd4xu

Updated 11 sec ago
Reuters

Pakistan: China to gift half million doses of Sinopharm vaccine

Pakistan: China to gift half million doses of Sinopharm vaccine
  • Pakistani regulators approved the Sinopharm vaccine for emergency use on Monday, two days after AstraZeneca’s vaccine developed with Oxford University was also approved
  • Qureshi said he had also raised the possibility of jointly manufacturing vaccines with China
Updated 11 sec ago
Reuters

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Thursday that China has agreed to provide half a million doses of the Chinese Sinopharm COVID-19 free of cost to Pakistan by January 31.
“They have said send your aircraft and airlift this vaccine immediately. So this is a happy bit of news for us, and we will hopefully be successful in protecting ourselves using this vaccine,” Qureshi said at a press conference in Islamabad.
Pakistani regulators approved the Sinopharm vaccine for emergency use on Monday, two days after AstraZeneca’s vaccine developed with Oxford University was also approved.
“I thanked them and also told them we need more than this, and in the future we will need 1.1 million doses, and they reassured us and said by the end of February we plan to meet this requirement for you as well,” Qureshi added.
Qureshi said he had also raised the possibility of jointly manufacturing vaccines with China.
Pakistan is also nearing completion of a phase three trial of another Chinese vaccine from Cansino Biologics Inc. Some 17,500 people had enrolled in the trial so far, and initial results would be available in the beginning of February, health minister Faisal Sultan said at a press conference on Wednesday. Sultan said if the Cansino vaccine proved effective Pakistan could look to procure 20 million doses. Sultan said Pakistani officials had also been meeting with UK officials for discussions on procuring vaccines from there.
Pakistan is hoping to eventually vaccinate at least 70% of its adult population to achieve herd immunity, Sultan said. The country’s existing Expanded Programme on Immunization, which handles a number of vaccines including polio, was being strengthened to help distribute the coronavirus vaccine.

Topics: Pakistan China Coronavirus

Related

India plans foreign investment rule changes that could hit Amazon
Business & Economy
India plans foreign investment rule changes that could hit Amazon

Indonesia halts search for victims of Sriwijaya Air crash

Indonesia halts search for victims of Sriwijaya Air crash
Updated 21 January 2021
Reuters

Indonesia halts search for victims of Sriwijaya Air crash

Indonesia halts search for victims of Sriwijaya Air crash
  • ‘Search operations have been closed, but we will continue to search for the CVR’
  • The Sriwijaya crash was the biggest airline disaster in Indonesia since October 2018
Updated 21 January 2021
Reuters

JAKARTA: Indonesian authorities said on Thursday the search for victims of a plane crash that killed all 62 people on board had been halted, but the hunt would continue for the Sriwijaya Air jet’s cockpit voice recorder (CVR).
“Search operations have been closed, but we will continue to search for the CVR,” said Bagus Puruhito, who heads the country’s search and rescue agency.
He told reporters that the rescue team had collected more than 324 bags of body parts and plane parts.
Flight SJ 182 crashed into the Java Sea on Jan. 9 four minutes after take-off from Jakarta.
Divers last week retrieved from the seabed the other so-called black box, the flight data recorder, of the 26-year-old Boeing Co. 737-500 jet.
The Sriwijaya crash was the biggest airline disaster in Indonesia since October 2018, when 189 people were killed onboard a Lion Air Boeing 737 MAX that also plunged into the Java Sea soon after take-off.

Topics: Indonesia Sriwijaya Air Sriwijaya Air Flight 182

Related

Indonesia says data downloaded from flight recorder of downed Sriwijaya Air jet
World
Indonesia says data downloaded from flight recorder of downed Sriwijaya Air jet
Indonesia says crashed Sriwijaya Air jet had passed airworthiness check video
World
Indonesia says crashed Sriwijaya Air jet had passed airworthiness check

Latest updates

Dubai shuts, fines shops for violating COVID-19 rules
Dubai shuts, fines shops for violating COVID-19 rules
Pakistan: China to gift half million doses of Sinopharm vaccine
Pakistan: China to gift half million doses of Sinopharm vaccine
Ronaldo scores 760th career goal, but is it a world record?
Ronaldo scores 760th career goal, but is it a world record?
Amazon Prime show agrees to changes after India Hindu outcry
Amazon Prime show agrees to changes after India Hindu outcry
Saudi Arabia condemns twin suicide bombing in central Baghdad
Saudi Arabia condemns twin suicide bombing in central Baghdad

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.