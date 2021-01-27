Thailand reports 819 new coronavirus cases, 1 additional death

BANGKOK: Thailand on Wednesday reported 819 new coronavirus cases, taking its total infections to 15,465.
One additional death was reported, bringing total fatalities to 76. More than 700 of the new infections were in Samut Sakhon province, the epicenter of the most recent outbreak, the COVID-19 taskforce said at a briefing.
