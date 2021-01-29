You are here

  • Home
  • TikTok choking video incites suicide: Italian police

TikTok choking video incites suicide: Italian police

Pallbearers carry the casket during the funeral ceremony for a 10-year-old girl who died while participating in a so-called
Pallbearers carry the casket during the funeral ceremony for a 10-year-old girl who died while participating in a so-called "blackout" challenge while using TikTok social network, in Palermo, Italy, onJan. 26, 2021. (Alberto Lobianco/LaPresse via AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/w767s

Updated 29 January 2021
AFP

TikTok choking video incites suicide: Italian police

Pallbearers carry the casket during the funeral ceremony for a 10-year-old girl who died while participating in a so-called "blackout" challenge while using TikTok social network, in Palermo, Italy, onJan. 26, 2021. (Alberto Lobianco/LaPresse via AP)
  • In a video challenge a woman and a man both wrapped their faces with transparent adhesive tape, so that they could not breathe
  • Italian police say a 10-year-old girl from Palermo who participated in the “choking game” died as a result
Updated 29 January 2021
AFP

ROME: Italian police on Thursday accused a Sicilian woman of “inciting suicide” for an asphyxiation video she posted on TikTok, a week after a child accidentally died in a so-called blackout challenge.
Police said the video, posted without restrictions on the social media platform by the 48-year-old Sicilian “influencer,” was “extremely dangerous” and able to be viewed by everyone, including children.
The video depicts a challenge between the woman and a man “in which both wrapped their faces, including nostrils and mouth, with transparent adhesive tape, so that they could not breathe,” police said in a statement, adding that the video had been taken down.
Italian investigators have been probing TikTok, a video-sharing network owned by Chinese company ByteDance, since the death last week of a 10-year-old girl who allegedly participated in such a “choking game,” in which restricted oxygen to the brain induces a high.
Italy’s privacy watchdog temporarily blocked TikTok access for users whose age could not be proved definitively.
Police on Thursday did not specify whether the video in question had been viewed by the girl, but noted that it and similar ones “could be emulated by minors.”
The woman who posted the video had published numerous other similar challenges, “which allowed her to gain popularity and the attention of 731,000 followers of different ages.”
Viewers were allowed to accept the challenge, police said, citing one post in which a user wrote “if you say hi to me I swear I’ll jump out the window.”
Prosecutors authorized a search of the woman’s computer and social network accounts.
According to TikTok’s terms and conditions, users must be at least 13 years old.
Italy’s data regulators said Wednesday they were also looking into how minors accessed Facebook and Instagram.
The watchdog filed a legal case in December against TikTok alleging a “lack of attention to the protection of minors,” criticizing the ease with which very young children could sign up.

 

Topics: TikTok

Related

Chinese app TikTok cuts jobs in India after ban
Business & Economy
Chinese app TikTok cuts jobs in India after ban

Facebook, Apple chiefs unleash barbs as App Store feud heats up

Facebook app is displayed on Apple's App Store. (AP Photo/Amr Alfiky)
Facebook app is displayed on Apple's App Store. (AP Photo/Amr Alfiky)
Updated 29 January 2021
AFP

Facebook, Apple chiefs unleash barbs as App Store feud heats up

Facebook app is displayed on Apple's App Store. (AP Photo/Amr Alfiky)
  • Facebook complains that changes in the latest version of Apple’s iOS operating software makes it anti-competitive
  • Apple seems to take aim at Facebook in blasting businesses "built on misleading users" and "data exploitation"
Updated 29 January 2021
AFP

SAN FRANCISCO, US: A feud between tech giants heated up Thursday as Apple’s chief executive implied Facebook’s business model promotes disinformation and violence, while the social network reportedly prepares an antitrust lawsuit against Apple.
The suit accuses Apple of abusing control of its App Store by requiring outside app developers, such as Facebook, to abide by rules not applied to its own apps, tech publication The Information reported.
“As we have said repeatedly, we believe Apple is behaving anti-competitively by using their control of the App Store to benefit their bottom line at the expense of app developers and small businesses,” Facebook told AFP, declining to confirm or deny the report.
Apple did not reply to a request for comment, but chief executive Tim Cook seemed to take aim at Facebook when he blasted “disinformation and conspiracy theories juiced by algorithms” during a virtual data privacy conference in Brussels on Thursday, according to reports by CNBC and the Wall Street Journal.
Cook did not mention Facebook by name, but skewered business models built on targeted advertising, which accounts for most of the social network’s revenue, media reports indicated.
“If a business is built on misleading users, on data exploitation, on choices that are no choices at all, it does not deserve our praise,” Cook was quoted as saying.
He reasoned that letting online platforms serve as stages for extremist groups or for sowing doubt in life-saving vaccines can result in “polarization, lost trust and yes, of violence,” according to media reports.
The tech giants have been clashing over changes in the latest version of Apple’s iOS operating software, which includes a tracking transparency feature that Facebook claims will cripple its ability to serve up targeted ads.
Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg said during an earnings conference call with investors on Wednesday that Apple was becoming one of his company’s biggest competitors.
“Apple has every incentive to use their dominant platform position to interfere with how our apps and other apps work, which they regularly do to preference their own,” Zuckerberg said.
“Apple may say that they’re doing this to help people but the moves clearly track their competitive interests.”
Facebook is not alone in its complaints about how Apple runs the App Store, where it collects 30 percent of sales or subscription fees from third-party offerings.
Some developers say Apple takes too big of a bite of the revenue and maintains rigid policies that may hamstring competing services. Fortnite-maker Epic Games has taken Apple to court over the practice.
Apple has argued its App Store delivers billions of dollars to independent developers, and that its practices are reasonable compared with other digital marketplaces.
Apple still makes the bulk of its money from iPhone sales, but has made a priority of selling games, shows, music and more to those devoted to its devices.

Topics: Apple Facebook

Related

Privacy activist files complaints against Apple’s tracking tool
Business & Economy
Privacy activist files complaints against Apple’s tracking tool
Apple loses copyright battle against security startup
Media
Apple loses copyright battle against security startup

Latest updates

Indian economy shrinks 7.7% in fiscal 2020-21 amid pandemic
Indian economy shrinks 7.7% in fiscal 2020-21 amid pandemic
Iran says it will not reverse nuclear steps before US sanctions are lifted
Iran says it will not reverse nuclear steps before US sanctions are lifted
Russia reports 19,238 new COVID-19 cases, 534 deaths
Russia reports 19,238 new COVID-19 cases, 534 deaths
Pakistan government appeals acquittal of men convicted of beheading US journalist
Pakistan government appeals acquittal of men convicted of beheading US journalist
Pfizer vaccine not linked to post-jab deaths: EU regulator
Pfizer vaccine not linked to post-jab deaths: EU regulator

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.