You are here

  • Home
  • US President Biden discusses China, Myanmar coup on call with Australian PM Morrison

US President Biden discusses China, Myanmar coup on call with Australian PM Morrison

US President Biden discusses China, Myanmar coup on call with Australian PM Morrison
US President Joe Biden meets with Democratic senators to discuss his $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan in the Oval Office at the White House on February 03, 2021 in Washington, DC. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/c3xq3

Updated 04 February 2021
Reuters

US President Biden discusses China, Myanmar coup on call with Australian PM Morrison

US President Biden discusses China, Myanmar coup on call with Australian PM Morrison
  • Both sides talked about beating the COVID-19 pandemic, combating climate change and working together to hold those responsible for the coup in Myanmar
Updated 04 February 2021
Reuters

US President Joe Biden on a call with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison discussed how they can work together to address global and regional challenges, including dealing with China.
They also talked about beating the COVID-19 pandemic, combating climate change and working together to hold those responsible for the coup in Myanmar, the White House said in a statement on Wednesday.

Topics: Myanmar coup

Related

Update US ‘disappointed’ by UN court’s decision to take up Iran-US sanctions case
World
US ‘disappointed’ by UN court’s decision to take up Iran-US sanctions case
Myanmar’s military junta plans probe of last year’s election
World
Myanmar’s military junta plans probe of last year’s election

Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 14,211

Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 14,211
Updated 04 February 2021
Reuters

Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 14,211

Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 14,211
  • The reported death toll rose by 786 to 59,742
Updated 04 February 2021
Reuters

BERLIN: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 14,211 to 2,252,001, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Thursday. The reported death toll rose by 786 to 59,742, the tally showed.

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

Coronavirus mutation ‘of most concern’ has occurred spontaneously in UK variant
World
Coronavirus mutation ‘of most concern’ has occurred spontaneously in UK variant
Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 11,192 to 2,216,363
World
Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 11,192 to 2,216,363

Latest updates

UAE vehicle trade hits $18.7bn in 9 months
UAE vehicle trade hits $18.7bn in 9 months
Ramy Youssef nominated for 2021 Golden Globes 
Ramy Youssef nominated for 2021 Golden Globes 
Palestinians will receive Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine on Thursday, minister says
Palestinians will receive Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine on Thursday, minister says
‘I just wanna turn heads,’ says Beirut-based rapper Chyno With a Why?
‘I just wanna turn heads,’ says Beirut-based rapper Chyno With a Why?
THE BREAKDOWN: UAE-based artist Ali Hammad discusses ‘The Bird Catcher’
THE BREAKDOWN: UAE-based artist Ali Hammad discusses ‘The Bird Catcher’

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.