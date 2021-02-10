You are here

Trump trial gets go-ahead after emotional, graphic first day

At one pivotal point, Rep. Jamie Raskin told his personal story of bringing his family to the Capitol the day of the riot, to witness the certification of the Electoral College vote, only to have his daughter and son-in-law hiding in an office, fearing for their lives. (Senate Television via AP)
At one pivotal point, Rep. Jamie Raskin told his personal story of bringing his family to the Capitol the day of the riot, to witness the certification of the Electoral College vote, only to have his daughter and son-in-law hiding in an office, fearing for their lives. (Senate Television via AP)
Updated 10 February 2021
AP

  • The senators sitting as jurors, many of whom fled for safety themselves the day of the attack, watched and listened, unable to avoid the jarring video of Trump supporters battling past police to storm the halls
AP

WASHINGTON: House prosecutors wrenched senators and the nation back to the deadly attack on Congress Tuesday as they opened Donald Trump’s historic second impeachment trial with graphic video of the attempted insurrection and Trump’s own calls for a rally crowd to march to the iconic building and “fight like hell” against his reelection defeat.
The detailed and emotional presentation by Democrats was followed by meandering and occasionally confrontational arguments from the Trump defense team, which insisted that his remarks were protected by the First Amendment and asserted that he cannot be convicted as a former president. Even Trump’s backers in the Senate winced, several saying his lawyers were not helpful to his case.
The senators sitting as jurors, many of whom fled for safety themselves the day of the attack, watched and listened, unable to avoid the jarring video of Trump supporters battling past police to storm the halls, Trump flags waving. While many minds are made up, the senators will face their own moment to decide whether to convict or acquit Trump of the sole charge “incitement of insurrection.”
The heavy emotional weight of the trial punctuates Trump’s enduring legacy, the first president to face impeachment trial after leaving office and the first to be twice impeached. The Jan. 6 Capitol siege stunned the world as hundreds of rioters ransacked the building to try to stop the certification of Democrat Joe Biden’s victory, a domestic attack on the nation’s seat of government unlike any in its history. Five people died.
“That’s a high crime and misdemeanor,” declared Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., in opening remarks. “If that’s not an impeachable offense, then there’s no such thing.”
Trump’s lawyers insist he is not guilty, his fiery words just figures of speech.
In a key early test, senators rejected an effort by Trump’s allies to halt the trial, instead affirming the Senate’s authority under the Constitution to decide the case. They voted 56-44 to confirm their jurisdiction, ruling that impeaching a president after he leaves office is constitutionally permissible. Six Republicans joined the Democrats.
Security remained extremely tight at the Capitol on Tuesday, a changed place after the attack, fenced off with razor wire and with armed National Guard troops on patrol. The nine House managers walked across the shuttered building to prosecute the case before the Senate.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Biden would not be watching the trial of his predecessor.
“Joe Biden is the president, he’s not a pundit, he’s not going to opine on back and forth arguments,” she said.
With senators gathered as the court of impeachment, sworn to deliver impartial justice, the trial started with the Democratic House managers’ gripping recollections, as they described police officers maimed in the chaos and rioters parading in the very chamber where the trial was being held.
Trump’s team countered that the Constitution doesn’t allow impeachment at this late date. Though the trial now proceeds, that’s a legal issue that could resonate with Republicans eager to acquit Trump without being seen as condoning his behavior.
Lead lawyer Bruce Castor said that he ditched his prepared remarks after hearing the prosecutors’ opening and instead spoke conversationally to the senators, saying Trump’s team would do nothing but denounce the “repugnant” attack and “in the strongest possible way denounce the rioters.” He appealed to the senators as “patriots first,” and encouraged them to be “cool headed” as they assess the arguments.
Trump attorney David Schoen turned the trial toward starkly partisan tones, saying the Democrats were fueled by a “base hatred” of the former president.
Republicans made it clear that they were unhappy with Trump’s defense, many of them saying they didn’t understand where it was going — particularly Castor’s opening. Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy, who voted with Democrats to move forward with the trial, said that Trump’s team did a “terrible job.” Maine Sen. Susan Collins, who also voted with Democrats, said she was “perplexed.” Sen. Lisa Murkowki of Alaska said it was a “missed opportunity” for the defense.
The early defense struggles also underscored the uphill battle that Trump’s lawyers face in defending conduct that preceded an insurrection that senators themselves personally experienced. Though they will almost certainly win Trump’s acquittal — by virtue of the composition of the Senate — they nonetheless face a challenge of defanging the emotion from a trial centered on events that remain raw and visceral, even for Republicans.
At one pivotal point, Raskin told his personal story of bringing his family to the Capitol the day of the riot, to witness the certification of the Electoral College vote, only to have his daughter and son-in-law hiding in an office, fearing for their lives.
“Senators, this cannot be our future,” Raskin said through tears. “This cannot be the future of America.”
The House prosecutors had argued there is no “January exception” for a president to avoid impeachment on his way out the door. Rep. Joe Neguse, D-Colorado, referred to the corruption case of William Belknap, a war secretary in the Grant administration, who was impeached, tried and ultimately acquitted by the Senate after leaving office.
If Congress stands by, “it would invite future presidents to use their power without any fear of accountability.,” he said.
On the vote, six Republicans joined with Democrats pursue the trial, just one more than on a similar vote last week. Cassidy joined Collins, Murkowski, Mitt Romney of Utah, Ben Sasse of Nebraska and Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania. But the total of 46 was still far from the two-thirds threshold of 67 votes that would be needed for conviction.
It appears unlikely that the House prosecutors will call witnesses, in part because the senators were witnesses themselves. At his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, Trump has declined a request to testify.
Presidential impeachment trials have been conducted only three times before, leading to acquittals for Andrew Johnson, Bill Clinton and then Trump last year.
Because of the COVID-19 crisis, senators were allowed to spread out, including in the “marble room” just off the Senate floor or even in the public galleries, but most were at their desks.
Presiding was not the chief justice of the United States, as in previous presidential impeachment trials, but the chamber’s senior-most member of the majority party, Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont.
Under an agreement between Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Republican leader Mitch McConnell, the substantive opening arguments will begin at noon Wednesday. The trial is expected to continue into the weekend.
Trump’s second impeachment trial is expected to diverge from the lengthy, complicated affair of a year ago. In that case, Trump was charged with having privately pressured Ukraine to dig up dirt on Biden, then a Democratic rival for the presidency.
This time, Trump’s “stop the steal” rally rhetoric and the storming of the Capitol played out for the world to see.
The Democratic-led House impeached the president swiftly, one week after the attack. Five people died, including a woman shot by police inside the building and a police officer who died the next day of his injuries.
Timothy Naftali, a clinical associate professor at New York University and an expert on impeachment, said in an interview, “This trial is one way of having that difficult national conversation about the difference between dissent and insurrection.”

Europe's summer abroad canceled as staycation bookings soar

Europe’s summer abroad canceled as staycation bookings soar
Updated 10 February 2021
Reuters

  • Holiday accommodation being snapped up by cautious domestic tourists already resigned to another staycation summer
Reuters

CONNEMARA, Ireland: Up until late January Terry O’Toole was fielding a trickle of enquiries from Irish holidaymakers happy to settle for another summer at home in one of the cottages he manages in the scenic west coast region of Connemara.
But when a government minister said on radio that it was very unlikely Irish people will be able to go on foreign holidays this summer, “the trickle became a torrent.”
From Connemara cottages to Berlin houseboats, Sweden’s ski slopes to UK activity parks, holiday accommodation is being snapped up by cautious domestic tourists already resigned to another staycation summer, amid fears of foreign travel bans and quarantines.
Availability is very tight, said O’Toole, the managing director of Love Connemara Cottages.
“Like last year ... you have the entire Irish market trying to squeeze into only a set amount of bookings.”
People still want to holiday and they’re forced to stay in Ireland, he said, something that makes for a slightly begrudging clientele who would usually be off in the sun.
O’Toole expects 80 percent to 90 percent of Love Connemara’s 100 holiday homes to be fully booked for July and August within the month. When COVID-19 restrictions were lifted in the same period last year, he could have rented each property three times over.
Holiday home owners across Ireland are reporting similarly strong demand thanks to “a sea change in people’s expectations,” said Jacinta Doolan of the Irish Self Catering Federation. “They just want a change of scenery,” she said.
It is the same story in the United Kingdom, although its faster vaccine rollout will likely give operators a longer season with bookings looking good, especially after May, according to Martin Sach, head of The Holiday Home Association.
Center Parcs, the holiday park operator whose sites offer activities from horse-riding to painting, said bookings for May onwards were very strong with a rise in interest recently.
With self-catering accommodation perceived by some as a safer way to vacation, Airbnb’s UK office said that in the last week of January searches for summer staycations on its website more than doubled compared to the same time last year.
Domestic searches in Ireland quadrupled last week compared to the first few weeks of January, Airbnb said.
With beach resorts in Spain and Greece possibly shut to some foreign tourists, the remote peninsula of Cornwall in the south-west tip of England is anticipating huge demand in 2021.
Renowned for its sandy beaches and old-fashioned fishing villages, bookings for summer accommodation are 50 percent to 100 percent up on where they would normally be at this point, said Malcolm Bell, the chief executive of Visit Cornwall, the tourist board.
“Your home, which was your sanctuary, is now your workplace, your classroom and your open prison,” said Bell. Like O’Toole he noticed some domestic tourists booking much longer stays than they would have pre-pandemic.
The staycation trend spells a second lost summer for Europe’s hard-hit airlines. With little idea of what to expect, scheduling for the main holiday season is a guessing game for carriers.
But other companies are benefiting from the shift in holiday plans. For Sweden’s XXL, the Nordic region’s biggest sporting goods retailer, the boom in trips to the local countryside has led to a rapid recovery after the mild winter a year ago forced it to sell off stock.
It managed to turn an operating loss of $18 million in 2019 into a profit of $42.8 million in 2020.
In Germany, the unpredictability of the pandemic has made the idea of holidaying on a house boat so attractive that Europe’s biggest rental company, Le Boat, is busy building more canal boats to meet demand.
With bookings up 60 percent last month, Le Boat is increasing its German fleet by almost 20 percent, partly by shifting boats from France to Germany.
“I believe there will be a boom in the summer,” Germany’s tourism tsar Thomas Bareiss said, as COVID-19 restrictions are eased.

