You are here

  • Home
  • Philippines: Duterte rejects recommendations to ease coronavirus restrictions

Philippines: Duterte rejects recommendations to ease coronavirus restrictions

Philippines: Duterte rejects recommendations to ease coronavirus restrictions
The Philippines has reported more than 563,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 infections and more than 12,000 deaths, the second highest in Southeast Asia. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/g5str

Updated 11 sec ago
AP

Philippines: Duterte rejects recommendations to ease coronavirus restrictions

Philippines: Duterte rejects recommendations to ease coronavirus restrictions
  • Top economic officials recommended further easing quarantine restrictions in the country starting in March to bolster the economy
Updated 11 sec ago
AP

MANILA: The Philippine president will reject recommendations to further ease coronavirus quarantine restrictions across the country until a delayed vaccination campaign kicks off, his spokesman said.
President Rodrigo Duterte also rejected a plan to resume face-to-face school classes in some pilot areas until vaccinations, which have been set back by delays in the arrival of initial batches of COVID-19 vaccine, have been launched, presidential spokesman Harry Roque said.
The scheduled delivery on Tuesday of 600,000 doses from Sinovac was postponed anew after the China-based company failed to immediately secure an emergency-use permit from Manila’s Food and Drug Administration. Sinovac got the authorization Monday.
Top economic officials have asked Duterte to consider further easing quarantine restrictions in the country starting in March to bolster the economy, which has suffered one of the worst recessions in the region, and stave off hunger. But Duterte rejected the recommendations.
“The chief executive recognizes the importance of re-opening the economy and its impact on people’s livelihoods,” Roque said but added that the president “gives higher premium to public health and safety.”
The Philippines has reported more than 563,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 infections and more than 12,000 deaths, the second highest in Southeast Asia. The government has faced criticisms for failing to immediately launch a massive vaccine campaign for about 70 million Filipinos.

Topics: Philippines Coronavirus

Related

Philippines approves Sinovac coronavirus vaccine but not for all health workers
World
Philippines approves Sinovac coronavirus vaccine but not for all health workers
Philippines to get China-donated COVID-19 vaccines this month for troops, medical staff
World
Philippines to get China-donated COVID-19 vaccines this month for troops, medical staff

Myanmar generals under renewed pressure after sanctions, mass protest

Myanmar generals under renewed pressure after sanctions, mass protest
Updated 1 min 22 sec ago
AFP

Myanmar generals under renewed pressure after sanctions, mass protest

Myanmar generals under renewed pressure after sanctions, mass protest
  • Authorities have gradually ratcheted up their use of force against a massive and largely peaceful civil disobedience campaign
Updated 1 min 22 sec ago
AFP

YANGON: Myanmar’s military leaders came under renewed pressure at home and abroad Tuesday, with tightened sanctions from Washington and Brussels, and some of the biggest demonstrations against their rule since they seized power three weeks ago.
Authorities have gradually ratcheted up their use of force against a massive and largely peaceful civil disobedience campaign demanding the return of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi.
Three anti-coup protesters have been killed in demonstrations so far, while a man patrolling his Yangon neighborhood against night arrests was also shot dead on the weekend.
Overnight the US blacklisted another two members of the regime – air force chief Maung Maung Kyaw and fellow junta member Moe Myint Tun – after announcing targeted sanctions against other top generals earlier this month.
“We will not hesitate to take further action against those who perpetrate violence and suppress the will of the people,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.
He called on the regime to end attacks on peaceful protesters, journalists and activists, release prisoners detained since the coup, and “restore the democratically elected government.”
Washington’s announcement came hours after the European Union approved sanctions targeting Myanmar’s military and their economic interests.
“All direct financial support from our development system to the government reform programs is withheld,” said Josep Borrell, the EU foreign policy chief.
But he said the bloc would not curb trade ties for fear it could hurt the wider population.
The Myanmar military has deployed tear gas, water cannon and rubber bullets against protesters, with isolated incidents of use of live rounds.
They have also stepped up the presence of security forces in Yangon, Myanmar’s largest city and commercial hub.
More than 680 people have been arrested since the February 1 coup, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners monitoring group, with nearly all still behind bars.
Overnight Internet shutdowns have also become routine, fanning fears of anti-coup protester arrests during the blackouts.
The crackdown has failed to quell weeks of massive street demonstrations, joined by large numbers of striking civil servants, bank staff and health care workers.
Tens of thousands rallied on Monday in the capital Naypyidaw, a military stronghold. More than 100 people were arrested as police chased protesters through the streets.
Demonstrators in Yangon ignored security forces and barricades set up around the city to hold impromptu vigils for protesters killed in the unrest.
The work boycotts have government administration along with business and the banking sector, and on the weekend the junta issued an ominous warning that suggested its patience was wearing thin.
“Protesters are now inciting the people, especially emotional teenagers and youths, to a confrontation path where they will suffer the loss of life,” said a message aired on state media.
Suu Kyi has not been seen since she was detained in a dawn raid but has been hit with two charges by the junta, one of them for possessing unregistered walkie-talkies.
Her hearing is expected on March 1.

Topics: Myanmar

Related

Germany: EU may impose sanctions on Myanmar as a last resort
World
Germany: EU may impose sanctions on Myanmar as a last resort
Special Myanmar anti-coup protests intensify in defiance of military junta warnings photos
World
Myanmar anti-coup protests intensify in defiance of military junta warnings

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam backs reforms to keep out ‘hostile’ people

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam backs reforms to keep out ‘hostile’ people
Updated 19 min 10 sec ago
AP

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam backs reforms to keep out ‘hostile’ people

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam backs reforms to keep out ‘hostile’ people
  • Lam: Political strife and unrest in the city showed there were always some people who are ‘rather hostile’ to the central authorities in China
Updated 19 min 10 sec ago
AP
HONG KONG: Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said Tuesday that it was “crystal clear” that electoral reform is necessary, a day after a top Beijing official signaled major changes would be coming to ensure the semi-autonomous city is run by “patriots.”
Lam said political strife and unrest in the city, including anti-government protests in 2019 as well as protests in 2014, showed there were always some people who are “rather hostile” to the central authorities in China.
“I can understand that the central authorities are very concerned, they do not want the situation to deteriorate further in such a way that ‘one country, two systems’ cannot be implemented,” Lam said at a regular news briefing.
The “one country, two systems” framework allows civil rights in Hong Kong that are not found on the mainland. The protesters say Hong Kong’s freedoms have been eroded as Beijing seeks more control.
Her comments came a day after Xia Baolong, director of Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council, said that Hong Kong could only be ruled by “patriots,” which exclude those who lobby other countries for foreign sanctions or “troublemakers.”

UN calls for urgent action to rescue Rohingya refugees missing at sea

The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) on Monday called for urgent efforts to locate a missing vessel carrying Rohingya refugees that has been adrift on the Andaman Sea for more than a week. (Reuters/File Photo)
The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) on Monday called for urgent efforts to locate a missing vessel carrying Rohingya refugees that has been adrift on the Andaman Sea for more than a week. (Reuters/File Photo)
Updated 23 February 2021
Ephrem Kossaify

UN calls for urgent action to rescue Rohingya refugees missing at sea

The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) on Monday called for urgent efforts to locate a missing vessel carrying Rohingya refugees that has been adrift on the Andaman Sea for more than a week. (Reuters/File Photo)
  • Food and water reportedly ran out days ago; it is feared a number of those on board have already died
  • Last contact with vessel was on Saturday; current whereabouts and the number of passengers are unknown
Updated 23 February 2021
Ephrem Kossaify

NEW YORK: The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) on Monday called for urgent efforts to locate a missing vessel carrying Rohingya refugees that has been adrift on the Andaman Sea for more than a week.

The number of people on board is uncertain, as is the ship’s current location. The last contact with it was a distress call received on Saturday night, local time. This indicated that food and water ran out several days ago and many people are seriously ill. It is feared that a number have already died.

Indrika Ratwatte, director of the UNHCR’s Bureau for Asia and the Pacific, said he has alerted local maritime authorities that the vessel might be in their waters and appealed for their immediate assistance to save lives.

“Many (of those on board) are in a highly vulnerable condition and are apparently suffering from extreme dehydration,” he added. “We understand (that) fatalities have risen over the past 24 hours.”

The Andaman Sea is part of the northeastern Indian Ocean, bounded by the coastlines of Myanmar and Thailand. It lies to the southeast of the Bay of Bengal and east of India’s Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Ratwatte called on countries in the area to immediately deploy search and rescue vessels and to prioritize efforts to save the lives of the refugees. 

“In line with international obligations under the law of the sea, and longstanding maritime traditions, the duty to rescue persons in distress at sea should be upheld, irrespective of nationality or legal status”, he said. He also reiterated UNHCR’s readiness to provide humanitarian aid and assistance with quarantine procedures.

According to UNHCR, refugees attempting to cross the seas of Southeast Asia are three times more likely to die than those in the Mediterranean, due largely to mistreatment by smugglers and the risk of disease on the boats.

“The fact that refugees and migrants continue to undertake fatal journeys accentuates the need for an immediate and collective regional response to search, rescue and disembarkation,” Ratwatte said.

The Rohingya, an ethnic minority, have endured decades of abuse in Myanmar, beginning in the 1970s when hundreds of thousands sought refuge in neighboring Bangladesh. An additional 250,000 fled after the uprising in Myanmar 1989 and the resulting military crackdown.

Thousands of them returned to Rakhine State in 1992 when Bangladesh and Myanmar agreed a repatriation deal. The latest Rohingya exodus to Bangladesh began in August 2017 following systematic attacks by Myanmar’s military, which senior UN officials have said amount to ethnic cleansing.

Topics: Rohingya Myanmar Bangladesh UN refugees Rohingya refugee crisis

Related

More Rohingya moved to remote Bangladesh island
World
More Rohingya moved to remote Bangladesh island
Special Myanmar coup changes little for persecuted Rohingyas: expert
World
Myanmar coup changes little for persecuted Rohingyas: expert

Muslim Council of Britain urges government to end non-engagement policy

British MP Penny Mordaunt (R) was criticised for meeting Zara Mohammed (L), the newly elected head of the Muslim Council (above), last week. (AFP/MCB/File Photos)
British MP Penny Mordaunt (R) was criticised for meeting Zara Mohammed (L), the newly elected head of the Muslim Council (above), last week. (AFP/MCB/File Photos)
Updated 23 February 2021
Arab News

Muslim Council of Britain urges government to end non-engagement policy

British MP Penny Mordaunt (R) was criticised for meeting Zara Mohammed (L), the newly elected head of the Muslim Council (above), last week. (AFP/MCB/File Photos)
  • UK’s largest Muslim civil society group says refusal to engage has had ‘tragic consequences’ during pandemic
  • Recent election of its youngest, first female leader ‘represents an opportunity’ for cooperation
Updated 23 February 2021
Arab News

LONDON: The Muslim Council of Britain (MCB), the country’s largest Muslim civil society organization, has urged ministers to reconsider their policy of non-engagement with it, saying this has had “tragic consequences” throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

The MCB asked whether “similar faith-based, democratic bodies are excluded in this way” at a time when there is concern about the levels of vaccine uptake among members of minority communities, including the UK’s 2.5 million Muslims.

The MCB’s work throughout the pandemic has included detailed guidance across a range of issues for individuals and mosques.

Its work has received praise from the government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies.

But the MCB has been blacklisted by the government since 2009 after some of its leaders were accused of supporting violence against Israel.

READ MORE: BBC to ‘reflect’ on ‘strikingly hostile’ interview with British Muslim leader

BBC criticized for ‘strikingly hostile’ interview with Muslim female leader

Since then, communication between the MCB and the government has been inconsistent. The organization said contact was completely cut off last March.

“The tragic consequences of such a policy were seen at the height of the pandemic, when civil servants unexpectedly ceased engaging with the MCB, without providing a reason,” said a spokesperson for the organization.

“This took place at a time when both parties were working hard to provide vital information and guidance to Muslim communities, and whilst government ministries were sharing our work.”

Muslims in the UK have found themselves at the sharp end of the pandemic. Last June, official data found that Muslim men and women had the highest fatality of any faith group during the period of March 1 to May 15.

They also have lower vaccination rates than average, due partly to misinformation surrounding the vaccines’ ingredients and health effects.

Earlier this month, the MCB announced that it had elected its first female leader, Zara Mohammed.

Her election, it said, “represents an opportunity for both the MCB and the government to come together and discuss areas where we could work together for the common good.”

Topics: UK Muslims Islam Muslim Council of Britain (MCB) Coronavirus

Related

More than 100 public figures signed an open letter to the BBC criticizing a “disappointing and strikingly hostile” interview with the first female secretary-general of the MCB. (File/MCB)
Media
BBC to ‘reflect’ on ‘strikingly hostile’ interview with British Muslim leader
BBC criticized for ‘strikingly hostile’ interview with Muslim female leader
World
BBC criticized for ‘strikingly hostile’ interview with Muslim female leader

British terrorist jailed after going on the run

The man, LF, was an associate of one of the men who killed eight people in an attack on London Bridge in June 2018, police officers involved in that incident seen here. (AFP/File Photo)
The man, LF, was an associate of one of the men who killed eight people in an attack on London Bridge in June 2018, police officers involved in that incident seen here. (AFP/File Photo)
Updated 22 February 2021
Arab News

British terrorist jailed after going on the run

The man, LF, was an associate of one of the men who killed eight people in an attack on London Bridge in June 2018, police officers involved in that incident seen here. (AFP/File Photo)
  • The man, a leader of banned group Al-Muhajiroun, cut off his tracking device
  • His departure triggered widespread manhunt, caused delays of up to 9 hours at UK’s ports
Updated 22 February 2021
Arab News

LONDON: A senior member of a British terrorist group has been jailed for breaking strict counterterrorism measures imposed on him.

The man, who cannot legally be named, was a leader in the banned group Al-Muhajiroun. In September last year the man, known only as LF, triggered a manhunt after cutting off an electronic monitoring tag and fleeing his home late at night.

He had been subject to Terrorism Prevention and Investigation Measures (TPIM), introduced to monitor the movement of high-security-risk individuals and prevent them from engaging in terrorist activity.

LF was jailed for three years and two months after admitting to breaching the TPIM order imposed on him.

Prosecutor Kate Williamson said he had cut off his tag in the middle of the night, burned various documents and then caught a taxi to London.

She said he had been due in court the next day for a review of a previously suspended sentence.

His departure triggered a widespread manhunt and caused delays of up to nine hours at the UK’s ports, as traffic was subject to additional checks to ensure “that he could be found and not leave the jurisdiction,” Williamson added. The man arranged to hand himself in after 36 hours.

LF’s lawyer Catherine Oborne said he did not abscond out of terrorist motives — a point accepted by the prosecution. 

Al-Muhajiroun, a proscribed terrorist organization since 2006, has been directly or indirectly involved in a number of terrorist attacks and other terror-related activity in the UK for a number of years.

Its former leader Anjem Choudary is one of the UK’s most prominent terrorists, and the court found that LF had assumed leadership of the group “in his absence” when Choudary was jailed. 

LF was an associate of one of the men who killed eight people in an attack on London Bridge in June 2018.

Al-Muhajiroun members have been linked to a number of other deadly attacks in Britain that have claimed many lives.

Topics: UK terrorism

Related

MI5 knew terrorist was plotting attack before deadly London stabbings
World
MI5 knew terrorist was plotting attack before deadly London stabbings
Pair of convicted terrorists charged with UK prison assault
World
Pair of convicted terrorists charged with UK prison assault

Latest updates

COVID-19 precaution: Oman suspends flights, bans travelers from 10 countries
COVID-19 precaution: Oman suspends flights, bans travelers from 10 countries
Myanmar generals under renewed pressure after sanctions, mass protest
Myanmar generals under renewed pressure after sanctions, mass protest
Philippines: Duterte rejects recommendations to ease coronavirus restrictions
Philippines: Duterte rejects recommendations to ease coronavirus restrictions
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam backs reforms to keep out ‘hostile’ people
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam backs reforms to keep out ‘hostile’ people
Black market trade slows as Sudanese try banks after devaluation
Black market trade slows as Sudanese try banks after devaluation

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.