Malaysia deports Myanmar migrants despite court order

Malaysia deports Myanmar migrants despite court order
A bus carrying believed to be Myanmar migrants from Malaysia back to their homeland, is seen heading toward the Naval base in Lumut, outside Kuala Lumpur on Feb. 23, 2021. (AFP)
Malaysia deports Myanmar migrants despite court order
The Myanmar vessel UMS Moattama, which will be used to deport Myanmar migrants from Malaysia back to their homeland, is seen docked outside Kuala Lumpur on Feb. 22, 2021. (AFP
AP

Malaysia deports Myanmar migrants despite court order

Malaysia deports Myanmar migrants despite court order
  Court order came just after the migrants were transported to a naval base where three Myanmar military ships were waiting to take them home
AP

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s immigration authorities said Tuesday they have deported 1,086 Myanmar migrants, breaking a court order to halt their repatriation following an appeal by two human rights groups.

Just hours earlier, a high court granted a one-day stay order for the deportation of 1,200 Myanmar migrants to hear an appeal by Amnesty International Malaysia and Asylum Access Malaysia, which said refugees, asylum-seekers and minors were among those being sent back.

Immigration chief Khairul Dzaimee Daud said in a statement that the 1,086 had agreed to return home voluntarily on three Myanmar naval ships. He stressed that they were all Myanmar nationals and didn’t include any Muslim Rohingya refugees or asylum-seekers.

The statement did not mention the court order or explain why only 1,086 were deported instead of 1,200.

“In light of the court ruling, the government must respect the court order and ensure that not one of the 1,200 individuals is deported today,” Amnesty International Malaysia’s director, Katrina Jorene Maliamauv earlier said.

“It’s important to note that the stay of execution granted by the court does not mean the 1,200 are safe from being deported. They are facing life-threatening risks.”

Amnesty urged the government to give the UN High Commissioner for Refugees access to the 1,200 migrants and all immigration detention centers in general, which Malaysia’s government has denied since August 2019.

Malaysian immigration officials couldn’t be immediately reached for comment.

The department earlier said there were no UNHCR cardholders or ethnic Muslim Rohingya refugees in the group, who were held for offenses including not having valid travel documents, overstaying their visas and violating social visit passes.

But the two rights groups in their legal filing named three people registered with the UNHCR and 17 minors who have at least one parent still in Malaysia. The UNHCR has separately said there were at least six people registered with it among the group due to be deported.

Amnesty and Asylum Access have said the repatriation is tantamount to legitimizing ongoing human rights violations by Myanmar’s military and would put the migrants at risk of further persecution, violence and even death.

A group of 27 Malaysian lawmakers and senators also sent a letter to Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin on Sunday urging him to halt the deportation. There was no response from the premier’s office.

Malaysia doesn’t recognize asylum seekers or refugees, but has allowed a large population to stay on humanitarian grounds. It is home to some 180,000 UN refugees and asylum seekers — including more than 100,000 Rohingya and other Myanmar ethnic groups.

More than 700,000 Rohingya have fled from Myanmar since August 2017, when the military cracked down in response to attacks by a rebel group. The security forces have been accused of mass rapes, killings and the burning of thousands of homes.

UN World Food Programme warns could suspend work in North Korea

UN World Food Programme warns could suspend work in North Korea
Updated 51 min 18 sec ago
AFP

UN World Food Programme warns could suspend work in North Korea

UN World Food Programme warns could suspend work in North Korea
  • The World Food Programme has by far the largest international aid operation in the country
  • ‘Food imports, international staff deployments and physical monitoring access remain curtailed for a prolonged period’
Updated 51 min 18 sec ago
AFP

SEOUL: Strict coronavirus restrictions imposed by North Korea could force the World Food Programme to suspend operations in the country, where chronic malnutrition is rife, a report on the UN organization’s website said Tuesday.
The impoverished country – which is under international sanctions over its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs – has long struggled to feed itself, suffering chronic food shortages.
The World Food Programme (WFP) has by far the largest international aid operation in the country and provides specialized foods to around a million pregnant women, nursing mothers and children every month, according to its website.
Sanctions have long complicated aid efforts but the WFP said the North’s self-imposed coronavirus isolation was posing new problems for relief work.
North Korea closed its borders in January last year – the first country in the world to do so – to protect itself against the virus which first broke out in neighboring China.
“Food imports, international staff deployments and physical monitoring access remain curtailed for a prolonged period,” the WFP said in a report outlining its plans.
“WFP will opportunistically use windows in which food imports are allowed to replenish and optimize in-country stocks,” it added.
“There is a significant residual risk that, should food imports not be possible, operations will cease in 2021.”
Pyongyang has long insisted it has not seen any cases of COVID-19 – which has killed more than two million people worldwide – with its leader Kim Jong Un reiterating the claim at a huge military parade in October.
Experts suggest that is unlikely, given the virus first emerged in neighboring China, its main provider of trade and aid.
More than 40 percent of North Korea’s 25 million people are considered food insecure, according to UN estimates.

Topics: UN North Korea

Related

North Korea’s Kim Jong Un inspects flood relief
World
North Korea’s Kim Jong Un inspects flood relief
North Korea faces lowest crop harvest in 5 years, widespread food shortages: UN
World
North Korea faces lowest crop harvest in 5 years, widespread food shortages: UN

Canada’s parliament passes motion saying China’s treatment of Uighurs is genocide

Canada’s parliament passes motion saying China’s treatment of Uighurs is genocide
Updated 23 February 2021
Reuters

Canada’s parliament passes motion saying China’s treatment of Uighurs is genocide

Canada’s parliament passes motion saying China’s treatment of Uighurs is genocide
  • China has been widely condemned for setting up complexes in Xinjiang that it describes as “vocational training centers”
  • Trudeau has been reluctant to use the word genocide, suggesting that seeking broad consensus among Western allies on Chinese human rights issues would be the best approach
Updated 23 February 2021
Reuters

OTTAWA: Canada’s parliament passed a non-binding motion on Monday saying China’s treatment of the Uighur Muslim minority in the Xinjiang region constitutes genocide, putting pressure on Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government to follow suit.
Canada’s House of Commons voted 266-0 for the motion brought by the opposition Conservative Party. Trudeau and his Cabinet abstained from the vote, although Liberal backbenchers widely backed it.
The motion was also amended just before the vote to call on the International Olympic Committee to move the 2022 Winter Olympics from Beijing if the treatment continues.
Trudeau’s Conservative rivals have been pressuring him to get tougher on China. After Canada arrested Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou in 2018 on a US warrant, China detained two Canadians on spying charges, igniting bilateral tensions that still linger.
China has been widely condemned for setting up complexes in Xinjiang that it describes as “vocational training centers” to stamp out extremism and give people new skills, and which others have called concentration camps. Beijing denies accusations of rights abuses in Xinjiang.
Citing testimony, documents and media reports of human rights abuses against Uighurs, Conservative lawmaker Michael Chong said: “We can no longer ignore this. We must call it for what it is — a genocide.”
Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Tuesday the motion “disregards facts and common sense,” adding that Beijing had “lodged stern representations” with Canada.
Cong Peiwu, the Chinese ambassador to Ottawa, denied accusations of genocide.
“Western countries are in no position to say what the human rights situation in China looks like,” Cong said in an interview before the vote. “There is no so-called genocide in Xinjiang at all.”

Trudeau Caution
Trudeau has been reluctant to use the word genocide, suggesting that seeking broad consensus among Western allies on Chinese human rights issues would be the best approach.
“Moving forward multilaterally will be the best way to demonstrate the solidarity of Western democracies ... that are extremely concerned and dismayed by reports of what’s going on in Xinjiang,” Trudeau said on Friday after speaking to fellow G7 leaders.
Trudeau and US President Joe Biden will hold a virtual bilateral meeting on Tuesday afternoon, and relations with China are likely to be discussed, a government source said.
Former US President Donald Trump — on his last full day in office last month — said China had committed “genocide and crimes against humanity” by repressing Uighur Muslims.
The Biden administration is trying to ensure that the genocide declaration is upheld, according to his pick to be ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield.

Topics: Uighur Muslims China Canada

Related

China urges US to lift trade restrictions, stop interference
Business & Economy
China urges US to lift trade restrictions, stop interference
China holiday train travel down nearly 70% amid restrictions
Business & Economy
China holiday train travel down nearly 70% amid restrictions

G7 countries ‘firmly condemn’ Myanmar military attacks on protesters

G7 countries ‘firmly condemn’ Myanmar military attacks on protesters
Updated 23 February 2021
AFP

G7 countries ‘firmly condemn’ Myanmar military attacks on protesters

G7 countries ‘firmly condemn’ Myanmar military attacks on protesters
Updated 23 February 2021
AFP

LONDON: The foreign ministers of the G7 countries said on Tuesday they “firmly condemn” violence committed by Myanmar’s security forces against protesters and urged them to “exercise utmost restraint and respect human rights and international law.”
“Use of live ammunition against unarmed people is unacceptable. Anyone responding to peaceful protests with violence must be held to account,” the group — comprising Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Britain and the United States as well as the European Union’s foreign affairs representative — said in a statement.

Philippine security forces arrest nine women with extremist ties

Philippine security forces arrest nine women with extremist ties
Updated 23 February 2021
AP

Philippine security forces arrest nine women with extremist ties

Philippine security forces arrest nine women with extremist ties
  • The women were captured in raids on houses in three towns in the predominantly Muslim province of Sulu
Updated 23 February 2021
AP

MANILA: Philippine forces have arrested nine women who were related to Abu Sayyaf commanders and militants in the south and could have been “potential suicide bombers,” the military said Tuesday.
The women were captured Friday in raids on houses in three towns in the predominantly Muslim province of Sulu, said Lt. Gen. Corleto Vinluan, Jr., who heads the military’s Western Mindanao Command.
The southern province is the stronghold of Abu Sayyaf, which is known for ransom kidnappings, beheadings and bombings.
Troops also seized bomb parts, including batteries, detonating cords, suspected explosive powder and oil, an iron pipe and nails, along with a grenade, cellphones, backpacks and a sketch of a suspected targeted bombing area, the military said in a statement.
“We are always ready to welcome those who wish to return to the folds of the law but if you will refuse to do so, we will surely hunt you down and prevent you from inflicting havoc in the communities,” said Maj. Gen. William Gonzales, who heads government forces in Sulu.
“May this serve as a clear message to the supporters and remaining members of the Abu Sayyaf,” Gonzales said.
The suspects would face criminal charges for illegal possession of explosives, military officials said, adding that intelligence and surveillance helped troops track down the suspects. It was not immediately possible to reach the arrested suspects to get their comments.
Among those arrested were three daughters and a sister of Hatib Hajjan Sawadjaan, the Abu Sayyaf leader who was wounded in a gunbattle with troops in July last year and died a few days later in the mountainous hinterlands off Sulu’s Patikul town.
A few weeks after Sawadjaan’s death, two widows of Abu Sayyaf militants separately detonated bombs in suicide attacks that killed 14 people, including soldiers, and wounded 75 others in Jolo town in Sulu. The military said then that the bombings, the worst extremist attacks in the country last year, may have been staged by the Abu Sayyaf to avenge the death of Sawadjaan, who was believed to have been designated by the Daesh group as its leader in the southern Philippines.
The United States and the Philippines have separately blacklisted the Abu Sayyaf, which has been considerably weakened by years of battle setbacks, military offensives and surrenders but remains a national security threat.

Topics: Philippines

Related

Special Family pressure, starvation force Abu Sayyaf duo to surrender in Philippines
World
Family pressure, starvation force Abu Sayyaf duo to surrender in Philippines
Special Philippine military says Abu Sayyaf leader still alive
World
Philippine military says Abu Sayyaf leader still alive

Afghanistan begins Covid vaccine campaign amid surge in violence

Afghanistan begins Covid vaccine campaign amid surge in violence
Updated 23 February 2021
AFP

Afghanistan begins Covid vaccine campaign amid surge in violence

Afghanistan begins Covid vaccine campaign amid surge in violence
Updated 23 February 2021
AFP
KABUL: Afghanistan on Tuesday launched a Covid-19 vaccination campaign aimed at inoculating hundreds of thousands, as the war-weary nation reels from near-daily attacks by insurgents.
Doctors, security personnel, and journalists were among the first volunteers to receive doses of AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine, donated earlier this month by India.
“Today, I congratulate the people of Afghanistan for the launch of the first stage of Covid-19 vaccine [drive] with 500,000 doses of vaccines. This is a big opportunity for the people of Afghanistan,” said Afghan President Ashraf Ghani as the first jabs were administered.
“We don’t expect any miracles, but let’s help this campaign to be implemented justly,” the country’s acting health minister Waheed Majroh added.
Afghanistan is believed to have been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic in the last year, but limited testing and a ramshackle health care sector have hampered its ability to track the virus.
Officially the country has recorded just 55,600 confirmed cases and about 2,430 deaths.
But a survey published by the country’s health ministry last August estimated that up to 10 million people — nearly a third of the population — might have been infected with the coronavirus.
Kabul, along with urban areas across the country, have been rocked in the recent weeks by frequent explosions on an almost daily basis amid fraught peace talks between the government and the Taliban.
Decades of conflict have slowed past vaccine drives in Afghanistan, including an anti-polio campaign, with swathes of the country under the control of insurgents making access difficult for inoculation teams.
The war-torn country kicked off its vaccine drive as controversies dogged inoculation plans across the globe, with accusations of dose hoarding, supply shortages and logistical headaches slowing the delivery of jabs.

Ethiopia tells Sudan to pull back from borders before talks
Ethiopia tells Sudan to pull back from borders before talks
Hyundai Global Service raises $721m in pre-IPO financing
Hyundai Global Service raises $721m in pre-IPO financing
UN World Food Programme warns could suspend work in North Korea
UN World Food Programme warns could suspend work in North Korea
Canada’s parliament passes motion saying China’s treatment of Uighurs is genocide
Canada’s parliament passes motion saying China’s treatment of Uighurs is genocide
Barack Obama, Bruce Springsteen team up for new podcast
Barack Obama, Bruce Springsteen team up for new podcast

