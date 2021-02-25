What We Are Reading Today: The Virus in the Age of Madness by Bernard-Henri Lévy

In The Virus in the Age of Madness, world-renowned philosopher Bernard-Henri Lévy interrogates the many meanings and metaphors we have assigned to the pandemic — and what they tell us about ourselves.
With medical mysteries, rising death tolls, and conspiracy theories beamed minute by minute through the vast web universe, the coronavirus pandemic has irrevocably altered societies around the world.
Drawing on the philosophical tradition from Plato and Aristotle to Lacan and Foucault, Lévy asks uncomfortable questions about reality and mythology. He rejects the idea that the virus is a warning from nature, the inevitable result of global capitalism; he troubles the heroic status of doctors, asking us to think critically about the loci of authority and power; he challenges the panicked polarization that dominates online discourse.
Lucid, incisive, and always original, Lévy takes a bird’s-eye view of the most consequential historical event of our time and proposes a way to defend human society from threats to our collective future.
Margaret MacMillan’s War contemplates the existence of war: Why it occurs, and what it says about human nature.
War is always with us, even in peace. It has shaped humanity, its institutions, its states, its values and ideas. Our very language, our public spaces, our private memories, some of our greatest cultural treasures reflect the glory and the misery of war. War is an uncomfortable and challenging subject not least because it brings out the most vile and the noblest aspects of humanity.
MacMillan reveals the many faces of war — the way it shapes our past, our future, our views of the world, and our very conception of ourselves.
The book looks at the ways in which war has shaped human history and how, in turn, changes in political organization, technology, or ideologies have affected how and why we fight.
The book also looks at much-debated and controversial issues as when war first started; whether human nature dooms us to fight each other; why war has been described as the most organized of all human activities and how it has forced us to become still more organized.
What We Are Reading Today: Religion, Identity and Power: Turkey and the Balkans in the Twenty-First Century
Author: Ahmet Erdi Ozturk
This recently published book explores, from a historical perspective, Turkey’s current political maneuvers and religious leverages in the Balkans under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. It presents Albania, Bulgaria and North Macedonia as case studies of Turkey using soft and hard policy instruments in the region.
Author Ahmet Erdi Ozturk, an associate professor at London Metropolitan University and Marie Sklodowska-Curie fellow at Coventry University in the UK and the German Institute for Global and Area Studies, wrote the book after a study in several Balkan countries that took more than three years to complete and included interviews with almost 130 high-ranking individuals.
It suggests that Turkey insistently interferes in Balkan politics using religion, state power and imaginary identities, dubbed by some as neo-Ottomanism, and that this presence gradually becomes a threat to the secularism and sovereignty of the countries it targets.
The book, published by Edinburgh University Press, not only aids understanding of Turkish-Balkan diplomatic relations, but also the complex relationship between the regime in Ankara under Erdogan and the Muslim communities in the three countries.
Beyond that, it is about more than just Turkey and the Balkans; it also deepens our understanding of how religion can be used as a form of soft power in global affairs. It examines a number of political parties, for example Besa in Macedonia, that are linked to the regime in Ankara and the ways in which they interact with Turkish state apparatus.
The underlying strategy behind the construction of new mosques across the Balkans as a way to turn these countries toward Turkey rather than West is also examined in detail.
Huda Kattan gushes over Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s memoir
DUBAI: Bollywood sensation Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently released her memoir “Unfinished” and this week sent a copy to Dubai-based Iraqi beauty mogul Huda Kattan.
The entrepreneur and founder of Huda Beauty took to her Instagram Stories to share a video of herself flipping through Chopra Jonas’s memoir and gushing about the film star.
“First of all, Priyanka Chopra thank you so much for your book – and you signed it. Oh my God, Priyanka Chopra knows who I am, I’m so excited,” gushed the Iraqi entrepreneur in the video.
“(Priyanka Chopra) was one of the only brown girls that I ever knew as a kid as a beauty icon and I looked up to her so much,” said Kattan, who has been pretty vocal about how she struggled with self-confidence due to bullying about her ethnicity while growing up in a small Baptist town in the US.
“I’m so excited to read her story and see the ins and outs of her life and the deepness of what makes this amazing woman,” said the 37-year-old.
The “White Tiger” actress may have just released her memoir, but it is already in the New York Times Best Sellers list.
“Soooo this happened...in less than a week... The New York Times Best Sellers list!!Thank you so much to everyone who has supported #Unfinished. Endlessly grateful (sic),” wrote Chopra Jonas on Instagram.
In her memoir, the former Miss World opens up about her multiple rhinoplasty surgeries, endorsing skin-whitening products early in her career and the grief she felt after the loss of her father.
The 38-year-old actress has been quite busy promoting her new autobiographical book.
What We Are Reading Today: Outliers; The Story of Success by Malcolm Gladwell
Outliers: The Story of Success is the third nonfiction book written by Malcolm Gladwell.
Generally well received by critics, Outliers was considered more personal than Gladwell’s other works, and some reviews commented on how much Outliers felt like an autobiography.
In Outliers, Gladwell examines the factors that contribute to high levels of success.
Gladwell takes readers on an intellectual journey through the world of “outliers” — the best and the brightest, the most famous and the most successful.
Gladwell argues that success is tightly married to opportunity and time on task.
He asks the question: What makes high-achievers different? His answer is that people pay too much attention to what successful people are like, and too little attention to where they are from: That is, their culture, their family, their generation, and the idiosyncratic experiences of their upbringing.
Along the way, he explains the secrets of software billionaires, what it takes to be a great soccer player, why Asians are good at math, and what made the Beatles the greatest rock band.
What We Are Reading Today: On Understanding Japanese Religion
Author: Joseph Mitsuo Kitagawa
Joseph Kitagawa, one of the founders of the field of history of religions and an eminent scholar of the religions of Japan, published his classic book Religion in Japanese History in 1966.
Since then, he has written a number of extremely influential essays that illustrate approaches to the study of Japanese religious phenomena. To date, these essays have remained scattered in various scholarly journals.
This book makes available 19 of these articles, important contributions to our understanding of Japan’s intricate combination of indigenous Shinto, Confucianism, Taoism, the Yin-Yang School, Buddhism, and folk religion, says a review on the Princeton University Press website.
In sections on prehistory, the historic development of Japanese religion, the Shinto tradition, the Buddhist tradition, and the modem phase of the Japanese religious tradition, the author develops several valuable methodological approaches. The volume also includes an appendix on Buddhism in America.
Asserting that the study of Japanese religion is more than an umbrella term covering investigations of separate traditions, Prof. Kitagawa approaches the subject from an interdisciplinary standpoint.