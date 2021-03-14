You are here

US Open champ Dominic Thiem aiming for glory in Dubai

Dominic Thiem is bidding to become the first Austrian since Thomas Muster in 1997 to lift the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships trophy. (AFP)
Updated 14 March 2021
  • World No. 4 from Austria seeking 18th career title at Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships
Top seed Dominic Thiem will be seeking the 18th title of his career, and his first crown since he lifted the winner’s trophy at the 2020 US Open, when play gets underway in the ATP500 week of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.

The reigning Grand Slam champion and world No. 4 will be bidding to become the first Austrian since Thomas Muster in 1997 to lift the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships trophy.

A player for the big occasion, Thiem reached the finals of the 2018 and 2019 French Opens and the Australian Open in 2020.

Along with his triumph in New York, he has also reached the final of the ATP Tour Finals in the past two seasons.

But he has some catching up to do in Dubai, where in his only previous appearance in 2015 he fell in the first round to Roberto Bautista Agut.

Thiem will be wary of meeting the Spaniard again after the latter upset him just days ago in the Doha quarter-finals.

Thiem will not be disappointed if they do meet again this week, however, as the draw means they would meet in Saturday’s final.

Stan Wawrinka, the 2016 Dubai champion who was at the official player’s draw, has withdrawn from the tournament due to fatigue.

Bautista Agut, who claimed the Dubai trophy in 2018, will start as a leading favorite for the title after not only beating Thiem in Dubai, but this week’s No. 2 seed Andrey Rublev in straight sets to reach Saturday night’s final against Nikoloz Basilashvili.

Rublev, meanwhile, will be seeking the match play he failed to get in Doha, where he received a first-round bye and then two walkovers into the semi-finals before falling to Bautista Agut.

Thiem receives a bye into the second round, where he will face one of two qualifiers from round one. Second seed Rublev will also start against a qualifier or Jordan Thompson.

Third seed Denis Shapovalov will play either a qualifier or Jan-Lennard Struff. Fourth seed Bautista Agut begins against Matthew Ebden in the second round after his opponent received a Special Exempt into the second round upon reaching the semi-finals in Marseilles.

Special Exempt status is given to players who have been so successful at one event that they would have difficulty reaching their next tournament in time to compete in the first round.

“We anticipate another excellent week with a number of players who are worthy of winning such a prestigious title,” said tournament director Salah Tahlak.

“We have given wild cards this week to Denis Novak, who recently reached the quarter-finals in Montpellier; to Malek Jaziri, who made a fantastic run to the semi-finals in 2018; to Aslan Karatsev, who at the recent Australian Open and as a qualifier became the first player in the Open Era to reach the semi-finals of their debut Grand Slam; and finally to former Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships ballboy Alexei Popyrin, who last month won the first title of his career in Singapore.”

Emirati and Brazilian jiu-jitsu fighters head the list of big winners at the 2021 Abu Dhabi International Pro

Emirati and Brazilian jiu-jitsu fighters head the list of big winners at the 2021 Abu Dhabi International Pro
  • 500 fighters from 30 countries took part in the two-day event which acts as a preparation platform for upcoming Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship
DUBAI: The 2021 Abu Dhabi International Pro wrapped up on Saturday at the Jiu-Jitsu Arena with fighters from the UAE, Brazil and Colombia heading the list of winners among the local and international 500 participants at the two-day event.

Organized by the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation (UAEJJF), the governing body for the sport in the UAE, the Abu Dhabi International Pro, a key stop on the Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro (AJP) Tour, welcomed male and female white and blue belts on day one, while purple, brown, and black belts took center stage on day two.

Held under the theme ‘Road to Recovery’, the Abu Dhabi International Pro gave athletes a platform to prepare for the biggest and most prestigious championship on the global jiu-jitsu calendar, the 12th edition of Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship, which will take place from 6-9 April 2021.

Taking to the mat at the weekend were Jiu-jitsu fighters representing Brazil, Colombia, Russia, Jordan, Egypt, Syria, Pakistan, Palestine, El Salvador, Israel, Ukraine, Kyrgyzstan, India, France, Canada, Azerbaijan, Morocco, Afghanistan, Lebanon, Uzbekistan, Serbia, Ireland, Bahrain, Italy, Sweden, Tajikistan, Iran, the Philippines and Iraq.

Local UAE athletes showed how much of a force they have become on the global stage, topping the rankings with 43,410 points and 86 combined gold, silver and bronze medals across juvenile, adult and masters male and female categories. Brazilian athletes finished second overall with 32,300 points and 65 medals, with fellow South Americans Colombia in third with 20 medals and 10,500 points.

“The UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation gave us the opportunity to compete on the mat again following a challenging year with the pandemic,” said Pedro Alexander (69 kg) from Brazil who captured the gold in the men's masters’ black belt category.

“I have trained extensively for this championship and the hard work paid off. Abu Dhabi once again proved why it is the capital of jiu-jitsu with its ability to successfully host such an international championship while ensuring the health and safety of all participants.”

In the Best Academy competition, Commando Group Club topped the podium with 21,450 points, ahead of Sharjah Self-Defence Sports Club (19,950 points) and Al Ain Jiu-Jitsu Club (17,200 points).

After bagging the gold in the adult 49kg women’s purple division on day two, Wadima Alyafei, from Al Ain Jiu-Jitsu Club, said: “We proved today as UAE jiu-jitsu players that we are able to match up against anyone in the world. Today's victory is an important step that brings us closer and strengthens our readiness for the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship next month. The Abu Dhabi International Pro provided us a great opportunity to fully understand what it takes to compete in an international championship amid strict precautionary health and safety measures.”

The UAE’s Mayed Al Shehhi (62 kg), who bagged the gold medal in the blue belt division said the experience of participating in a high-quality field was extremely beneficial and had allowed him to test his full range of skills.

“The tournament was a great experience as we had some really strong participation,” he said.

“I am happy to finish with a gold medal in the 62kg category, especially after closing out a few tough bouts. The experience of competing in this tournament will help me as I fine-tune my preparations for the upcoming Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship,” he said.

Marwa Al Hosani claimed the gold medal in the 70kg class in the adults’ blue belt division and said: “I am just glad that I got the chance to get some competitive experience and sharpen a few techniques that I have been working on. The mentality during training and in competitions is very different and I am happiest about the fact that I was able to compete according to my plans even when I was under pressure.”

Middleweight great Marvin Hagler dead at 66: wife

  • The southpaw’s most heralded triumph came in a 1985 matchup at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas against Thomas “Hitman” Hearns that lasted only a tick over eight minutes but was regarded as a classic
  • Hagler won the World Boxing Council and World Boxing Association middleweight titles in 1980
WASHINGTON: Boxing legend Marvin Hagler, the undisputed middleweight champion from 1980 to 1987, died on Saturday at age 66, his wife said.
In a posting on the famed fighter’s Facebook page, Kay G. Hagler said her husband passed away at the family home.
“I am sorry to make a very sad announcement. Today unfortunately my beloved husband Marvelous Marvin passed away unexpectedly at his home here in New Hampshire,” she wrote. “Our family requests that you respect our privacy during this difficult time.”
“Marvelous” Marvin Hagler fought from 1973 to 1987 and delivered some of the epic bouts in a golden era of the sport, finishing with a record of 62-3 with two drawn and 52 knockouts.
The southpaw’s most heralded triumph came in a 1985 matchup at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas against Thomas “Hitman” Hearns that lasted only a tick over eight minutes but was regarded as a classic.
After a first round filled with power punches in which Hearns suffered a broken right hand, Hagler suffered a cut to the head early in the second.
A ringside doctor examined Hagler in the third round and the fight went on. Hagler wobbled Hearns with a powerhouse right and sent him to the canvas moments later, Hearns rising only to collapse into referee Richard Steele’s arms.
Hagler won the World Boxing Council and World Boxing Association middleweight titles in 1980, stopping Britain’s Alan Minter in the third round at London’s Wembley Arena, and added the International Boxing Federation’s inaugural title in 1983.
Hagler defended the undisputed crown 12 times, including a 15-round unanimous decision victory over Panama’s Roberto Duran in 1983 and his final triumph, an 11th-round knockout of unbeaten Ugandan John Mugabi in 1986.
“Marvelous Marvin Hagler was among the greatest athletes that Top Rank ever promoted,” legendary US promoter Bob Arum said. “He was a man of honor and a man of his word, and he performed in the ring with unparallelled determination.
“He was a true athlete and a true man. I will miss him greatly,” Arum added of Hagler, a member of the middleweight division’s “Four Kings” of the 1980s along with Hearns, “Sugar” Ray Leonard and Duran.
Over a decade from 1976 to 1986, Hagler went unbeaten with 36 wins and a draw.
Named Fighter of the Year in 1983 and 1985 by the Boxing Writers Association of America, he was named Fighter of the Decade in the 1980s by Boxing Illustrated.
He carried a 16-fight win streak into what proved to be his final fight, a showdown with Leonard in 1987 at age 32.
Leonard, coming off three years of retirement at age 30, captured a controversial 12-round split decision and launched his return to the ring as Hagler — angered by the scoring — bid farewell.
After stepping out of the ring, Hagler pursued acting and a career as a boxing commentators. He was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 1993.

Muguruza overcomes unseeded Krejcikova to become first Spanish woman to win Dubai title

  • Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships is the 27-year-old’s eight career title
DUBAI: Garbine Muguruza ended the gallant run of Barbora Krejcikova in the final of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships on Saturday night, beating her 7-6(6) 6-3 to claim the eighth title of her career.

The past three finals have also featured one unseeded player, with Daria Kasatkina in 2018 and Elena Rybakina in 2020 also finishing as runner-up, and with Belinda Bencic winning the title in 2019.

“It was a tricky match,” said Muguruza. “I didn’t have a feel for her. We never practiced together, we never played before. I had to work so hard in the first set. The difference was one point and I'm happy it went my way. I think she played great. She’s a very talented player, good hands, good baseline game and I'm happy I was stronger today.”

Meanwhile, the doubles title was claimed by Alexa Guarachi and Darija Jurak, who overwhelmed Yifan Xu and Zhaoxuan Yang 6-0 6-3 in just 53 minutes.

Jurak is a previous champion at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, claiming the title in 2016, while Yang was attempting to repeat her 2018 Dubai success.

Ninth-seeded Muguruza, who was contesting her first Dubai final and is the first Spanish woman to claim the trophy, now has 18 wins this season, more than any other player on the WTA Tour, after finishing as runner-up at the Yarra Valley Classic in February and last week in Doha.

“We congratulate Garbine Muguruza on her victory in what is her seventh successive appearance here in the main draw,” said Colm McLoughlin, Executive Vice Chairman and CEO of Dubai Duty Free.

“She has kept us entertained throughout the week with her magnificent performances and her success is richly deserved.”

“Barbora Krejcikova has now competed in two finals at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships after finishing as runner-up in the doubles in 2020, and she clearly has the ability to go one step further and claim a title here in the years ahead. We look forward to welcoming both Garbine Muguruza and Barbora Krejcikova back to Dubai in 2022.”

“As well as congratulating our two singles players on such a successful week, we acknowledge the fine doubles victory of Alexa Guarachi and Darija Jurak over Yifan Xu and Zhaoxuan Yang."

Ranked 63, Krejcikova is the lowest-ranked player to reach the final. But she stretched her more experienced opponent all the way and Muguruza had to fight extremely hard to claim the match in straight sets.

Krejcikova showed straight away that she would not be intimidated by the occasion, breaking serve in the very first game.

Muguruza though responded in kind, levelling at 1-1 and then breaking to lead 4-2, but then Krejcikova broke again to level at 4-4.

The outcome of the set remained too close to call as Muguruza held three set points on her opponent’s serve at 6-5, and although Krejcikova fought off that threat to take the set to a tiebreak Muguruza finally clinched the set on her fourth set point.

The second set was just as thrilling and unpredictable, as Muguruza broke to lead 1-0 after Krejcikova had led 40-0 but then had to fight off three break points at 1-0 and two more to hold for 4-2.

At the end of the set it was Muguruza who proved to be the stronger as she broke serve again at 5-3 and closed out the match on her second match point.

“For sure I’m disappointed,” said Krejcikova. “It was pretty close. I was playing really well. I was playing such a close match with such a champion. I’m disappointed, but tomorrow I’m going to wake up and feel I did so well and I’ve learned so much and gained so much experience from this whole week and it motivates me to go and work harder.”

The Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships continues until March 20, with the ATP500 event headed by reigning US Open champion and world number four Dominic Thiem, who will be in competition for the title against 2021 Rotterdam champion and world number eight Andrey Rublev, 2020 US Open quarter-finalist Denis Shapovalov, 2018 Dubai champion Roberto Bautista Agut, 2021 Montpellier winner David Goffin and 2020 US Open semi-finalist Pablo Carreno Busta.

Chelsea frustrated by Leeds stalemate

  • Tuchel's side had plenty of chances but could not deliver the knockout blow
LEEDS: Chelsea missed a chance to cement their place in the Premier League’s top four as Leeds held them to a frustrating 0-0 draw on Saturday.

Thomas Tuchel’s side had plenty of chances but could not deliver the knockout blow in a hard-fought clash at Elland Road.

The Blues remain in fourth place and fifth-placed West Ham are just three points behind them with two games in hand as the race to qualify for the Champions League looks set to go down to the wire.

Tuchel is now unbeaten in 12 matches in all competitions since replacing the sacked Frank Lampard in January.

With clean sheets in their last five games, Chelsea have conceded only two goals in that period.

However, their goal-scoring issues under Tuchel resurfaced as opportunities came and went in the Yorkshire rain. They have yet to score more than two goals in any match in the Tuchel era.

Wednesday’s Champions League last 16 second leg against Atletico Madrid at Stamford Bridge — with Chelsea holding a 1-0 lead — will be another stern test of their renaissance under the former Paris Saint-Germain boss.

Tuchel made six changes from Monday’s win against Everton as Christian Pulisic replaced Timo Werner after reports the United States winger was unhappy with his lack of action since the German took charge.

On Friday, Tuchel had urged Pulisic to seize his chance when it came, saying of a player he worked with at Borussia Dortmund: “He is in my plans. When the moment comes you have to be ready.”

Leeds and Chelsea have been fierce rivals since their brutal FA Cup final clash in 1970, but the absence of fans due to the coronavirus lockdown diluted the Blues’ first league visit to Elland Road since 2003.

The poor quality of the Elland Road pitch was almost reminiscent of the battles on fields of mud that defined Chelsea’s encounters with Leeds in the 1970s.

Pulisic wasn’t fazed by the rutted surface as he scampered down the right and whipped over a low cross that Kai Havertz poked straight at Leeds keeper Illan Meslier.

Leeds launched a penetrating counter immediately after Havertz’s miss and Patrick Bamford’s cross was turned in by Tyler Roberts, only for the offside flag to come to Chelsea’s rescue.

If that was a stroke of luck for Chelsea, Leeds benefitted from their own good fortune moments later when Diego Llorente whacked a clearance against team-mate Luke Ayling, with the ball looping onto the crossbar before falling into the grateful Meslier’s arms.

As ever with Leeds and their wide-open style, chances came thick and fast and Roberts was inches away from opening the scoring when Chelsea keeper Edouard Mendy tipped his curler onto the bar.

Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell fired just wide from the edge of the area before Mason Mount’s 25-yard drive was pushed out by Meslier.

Havertz finally delivered an influential display against Everton after a wretched first season with Chelsea.

But the Germany forward was back to his diffident worst here and shot tamely at Meslier from Hakim Ziyech’s pass.

Granted space by the statuesque Leeds defense, Havertz should have done better with a close-range blast that Meslier palmed over early in the second half.

Mendy saved well when his former Rennes team-mate Raphinha had a sight of goal from Rodrigo’s knock down.

Chilwell had a golden opportunity to break the deadlock, but he scuffed wide with just Meslier to beat after surging into the area.

Antonio Rudiger’s hopeful effort from 30 yards sent Meslier sprawling to save, while Callum Hudson-Odoi was denied by the keeper as Chelsea’s challenge petered out.

The day Saudi Arabia and UAE played a seismic Gulf Cup classic in Riyadh

  • On this day 33 years ago, a capacity crowd in the King Fahd International Stadium witnessed one of the competition’s greatest ever showdowns
DUBAI: More than three decades ago, the Gulf Cup of Nations held far more prestige than it perhaps does today. In 1988, Saudi Arabia hosted the event for only the second time in its history, and the tournament produced a classic clash against neighbours UAE.

The noise throughout a dramatic, breathless match almost blew the roof off King Fahd International Stadium.

The thrilling finale, via the head of Saudi Arabia greatest footballer, Majed Abdullah, sealed the legacy of one of the Gulf Cup’s greatest matches.

Saudi Arabia went into that clash with five points from three matches, with the UAE on the same tally from four outings. Both were sat behind a formidable Iraqi team that had gathered six points from four, in the days when a win was still worth only two points.

Both Saudi and the UAE knew victory could set them on the way to their first title.

The message had been received loud and clear by the Saudi audience that turned up that day. From the kick-off the noise from the capacity crowd of more than 60,000 soared.

The visitors blew away their hosts with a sensational first-half performance inspired by the gifted Emirati forward Zuhair Bakheet.

The early minutes saw an onslaught by the UAE that culminated in penalty when Bakheet beat the offside trap and was brought down by Saudi goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Deayea.

The goalkeeper, who would go on to become a Saudi football legend, redeemed himself with a superlative save from Abdulrahman Mohammed’s strike.

That only delayed the inevitable.

The rampant UAE attack could only be stopped for so long and, in the 38th minute, Bakheet struck with a volley from a poor Saudi clearance.

There was more to come.

Moments later, Fahd Khamees struck the Saudi near post from a very tight angle and the ever-alert Bakheet tapped in the rebound.

The half-time whistle was sweet relief for a Saudi team holding on for dear life.

But when they emerged after the break they were a team transformed.

Two goals down in front of their home crowd, this was no time for caution.

On the hour, Saudi Arabia halved the deficit through Abdullah Ghurab’s header from a fine Youssef Jazea’a cross, and the momentum shifted decisively for the rest of the match.

With crowd baying for an equaliser, it looked only a matter of time before the home team would deliver. But as the minutes passed, they could not find a way past the resilient Emirati defense and goalkeeper Abdulqadar Hassan.

The Saudis needed a hero to step forward, and 29-year-old Abdullah was their savior.

With three minutes left, the brilliant Jazea’a once again stretched the tiring UAE back line and his cross reached Majed Abdullah, who nodded past a helpless Hassan.

The comeback was complete, and Saudi celebrations, on the pitch and in the stands, and no doubt in homes across the Kingdom, bordered on hysterical.

 

(Video: YouTube)

The match between two gallant, attacking teams finished 2-2, and the result did little to help either side’s championship aspirations.

The UAE would go on to beat Oman 1-0 in their final match, their eight-point haul good enough for the runner-up spot. Saudi lost 2-0 to Iraq and drew 1-1 with Kuwait to finish third.

Iraq, for the third time in their history, were crowned Gulf Cup champions.

For the Saudi and Emirati teams, however, there would be almost glorious postscripts.

Under the legendary Brazilian coach Carlos Alberto Parreira, Saudi Arabia went on to win the 1988 AFC Asian Cup in Qatar in December, beating South Korea on penalties to retain the trophy they had won for the first time four years earlier in Singapore.

The UAE pulled off a miracle the following year by qualifying to the 1990 World Cup in Italy, where it would be Parreira — again — who would coach them as they took on Colombia, Yugoslavia and eventual winners West Germany. It remains the country’s only participation on the world’s biggest football stage.

Saudi’s own World Cup odyssey would start in 1994, with four more qualifications (1998, 2002, 2006, 2018) making it easily the most successful Gulf nation in that respect.

But before those World Cup highpoints, on that glorious March evening in Riyadh all those years ago, it was the beloved Gulf Cup that would deliver arguably one of the greatest matches that Saudi and the UAE have ever taken part in.

For those who were there, the noise is probably still ringing in their ears.

