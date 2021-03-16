You are here

Iran preparing for protests during Festival of Fire
Dissidents said Tehran fears that Iran’s youth might use the event as an opportunity to disrupt regime oppression and spark a revolution. (File/Reuters)
RAY HANANIA

  • Event takes place on Wednesday before new year on March 20
  • Opposition: Regime has ordered ‘extraordinary mobilization’ of ‘repressive forces’
CHICAGO: The Iranian regime is taking “extraordinary deterrent measures” to prevent an uprising of citizens against its repressive rule during the upcoming Festival of Fire, dissident leaders said on Monday.

The festival, also called Chaharshanbe Suri or Scarlet Wednesday, takes place on the Wednesday prior to the Iranian new year on March 20, when young people dress in disguises, bang spoons against plates and go through their communities to receive snacks.

Dissidents said Tehran fears that Iran’s youth might use the event as an opportunity to disrupt regime oppression and spark a revolution.

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) said the regime had ordered “extraordinary mobilization” of its “repressive forces.”

The NCRI cited a statement issued by Iran’s state news agency which declared the “Public Security Police Authority and Lightning Plan” to deal with “possible incidents.”

Gholam-Reza Montazeri, deputy chairman of the Parliament’s cultural committee, said: “Due to lack of attention, the Festival of Fire has become a threat ... It has become a tumultuous festival over time.”

Brig. Gen. Mohammad-Reza Yazdi, chief commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in the capital, told the regime-run Hamshahri Online Daily: “Taskforces have been formed in different communities of Tehran to confront ... those who disrupt public security.”

Iran’s state-run media said the regime is threatening anyone who disrupts “public order” with severe punishment.

The Mujahedin-e Khalq (MEK/PMOI), an Iranian opposition group, has called for the festival to be turned into an act of defiance against the regime.

In anticipation of potential protests, Iran has increased security measures against several high-profile prisoners.

The Iranian opposition has urged the UN and human rights groups to take immediate action to secure the release of all political prisoners in the country, and has demanded that an international commission of inquiry be allowed to meet with them.

Topics: Iran Protests

Tunisian president to visit Libya on Wednesday, his office says

Tunisian president to visit Libya on Wednesday, his office says
Updated 19 min 17 sec ago
AFP

Tunisian president to visit Libya on Wednesday, his office says

Tunisian president to visit Libya on Wednesday, his office says
Updated 19 min 17 sec ago
AFP

TUNIS: Tunisian President Kais Saied is to travel to neighboring Libya Wednesday for the first visit by a head of state since 2012, his office announced, in a boost for its new UN-backed unity administration.
Saied’s visit aims to show “Tunisia’s support for the democratic process in Libya” following the swearing in on Monday of new interim Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah on a pledge to reunite the divided country and lead it to December elections, the president’s office said.

Topics: Tunisia Libya visit

Detainees of Houthi migrant camp fire were told to say ‘final prayers:’ HRW report

Detainees of Houthi migrant camp fire were told to say ‘final prayers:’ HRW report
Updated 8 min 59 sec ago
Arab News

Detainees of Houthi migrant camp fire were told to say ‘final prayers:’ HRW report

Detainees of Houthi migrant camp fire were told to say ‘final prayers:’ HRW report
Updated 8 min 59 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Survivors of a Houthi migrant camp fire that killed scores of mostly Ethiopian immigrants said they were told to say their “final prayers” before Houthi militia men launched projectiles into the detention center.

Developing...

Topics: Yemen

Yemen’s health minister calls for regional support in face of COVID-19 pandemic 

Yemen’s health minister calls for regional support in face of COVID-19 pandemic 
Updated 16 March 2021
Arab News

Yemen’s health minister calls for regional support in face of COVID-19 pandemic 

Yemen’s health minister calls for regional support in face of COVID-19 pandemic 
  • Yemen needs more support and help to be able to provide its services to the people, the minister said
Updated 16 March 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Yemen’s Health minister, Qasem Buaibeh, called on Arab nations to support his war-torn country and its weakened healthcare infrastructure amid deadly epidemics, including COVID-19.  
Yemen needs more support and help to be able to provide its services to the people, Buhaibeh said on Monday during a virtual meeting of Arab Health Ministers, according to state news agency Saba. 
The health minister informed his counterparts on current epidemic challenges in Yemen and measures taken by the ministry to face a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, stressing the need for logistic support from regional states. 
Yemen’s medical infrastructure has been shattered by an on-going conflict that was sparked by the 2011 Arab spring. Unrest and instability led to the Houthi militia’s ousting of the government from the capital Sanaa in late 2014. A military coalition led by Saudi Arabia then intervened to try to restore the government to power, leading to the current on-going war.

Topics: corornavirus Yemen

Gaza receives second shipment of COVID vaccines from UAE

Gaza receives second shipment of COVID vaccines from UAE
Updated 16 March 2021
Arab News

Gaza receives second shipment of COVID vaccines from UAE

Gaza receives second shipment of COVID vaccines from UAE
Updated 16 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE has sent a shipment of about 38,700 coronavirus vaccine doses to the Gaza Strip, state-run news agency WAM reported on Monday.
The Palestinian Health Ministry received the shipment of Russian-made Sputnik V doses through the Rafah crossing with Egypt, the statement said. 
The Palestinian health ministry welcomed the UAE’s assistance, which it said “strengthens health measures in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic in the Gaza Strip.” 
The ministry also thanked all those who contributed to facilitating the arrival of the shipment to the Gaza Strip.
This is second shipment delivered by the UAE to Gaza after initially sending 20,000 vaccines in February.

Topics: Coronavirus UAE Gaza Palestinians

Jordan uses tear gas to clamp down on anti-lockdown protesters

Jordan uses tear gas to clamp down on anti-lockdown protesters
Updated 16 March 2021
Reuters

Jordan uses tear gas to clamp down on anti-lockdown protesters

Jordan uses tear gas to clamp down on anti-lockdown protesters
Updated 16 March 2021
Reuters

AMMAN: Jordan used tear gas on Monday to suppress protests against a curfew imposed to stem a severe outbreak of COVID-19, witnesses and residents said.
Police took action after hundreds of protesters in several cities including Amman demonstrated for a second day and defied a night curfew which was extended last week, they said.
Many of the protesters called on the government to resign and demanded an end to emergency laws in place since the outset of the pandemic, which civic groups say violate civil and political rights.
Others were angry after nine people, mostly COVID-19 patients, died on Saturday when medics in a government hospital allegedly ignored depleted oxygen supplies on respirators for at least two hours.
Authorities deployed several thousand anti-riot police to disperse protesters as dozens of activists were rounded up in several cities and towns, witnesses said.
Tear gas was used to disperse crowds in several cities including the teeming Jabal Nazal neighborhood of the capital, a resident said.
The authorities blocked certain Facebook applications that allow live broadcasting from demonstrations, users and sources within the telecommunications sector told Reuters. The outage lasted several hours.
There was no immediate comment from the government.
The curfew has been extended several times since it was imposed a year ago, most recently on Saturday amid a surge in COVID-19 infections.
Jordan reported 9,417 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, officials said on Monday, its highest one-day tally since the pandemic began. The country of 10 million people has recorded 5,428 deaths from the virus.
Jordan’s King Abdullah said in comments broadcast on state media he understood that people were frustrated over worsening living conditions. Jordan last year suffered its worst recession in decades as a result of the pandemic.
But he warned his countrymen not to be swayed by dissidents, saying they sought “to sow internal strife.”
Anger with the authorities over worsening living standards and corruption has in the past triggered major civil unrest in Jordan.
Many of the protesters were a mix of the country’s traditional Herak opposition who demand radical political change and self-employed wage-earners hurt by the shutdowns

Topics: Jordan

