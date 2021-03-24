Dubai ruler approves government restructuring

DUBAI: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, the ruler of Dubai, has approved several measures aimed at accelerating the emirate’s growth and development.

Among the resolutions that were given the go-signal include a complete government restructuring, the creation of three chambers of commerce and the five-year plan to raise Dubai trade to $544.59 billion from $381.21 billion.

“We will continue to launch initiatives in new economic sectors, take advantage of fresh growth and innovation opportunities and help people tap into their highest potential and talent,” Sheikh Mohammed said in statement reported by state news agency WAM.

“We have directed a complete restructuring of the Government of Dubai to be more agile, efficient and adaptive to the rapidly-changing world as we enter a new phase.”

Dubai Chamber will be chaired by Abdulaziz Al-Ghurair; the Dubai Chamber of International Trade by Sultan bin Sulayem and Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy by Omar Al-Olama.

The new chambers will be the key drivers in establishing new sectors in the city and raising Dubai’s role in global trade, the Dubai ruler said.

“Members of the new Dubai chambers will spearhead our strategy to achieve our futuristic economic vision, and we expect major regional and international accomplishments over the next phase,” he said.