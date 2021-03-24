You are here

Dubai ruler approves government restructuring

Dubai ruler approves government restructuring
The new resolutions seek to raise Dubai’s status as a global economic and investment hub, the Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum said. (WAM)
Updated 24 March 2021
Arab News

Dubai ruler approves government restructuring

Dubai ruler approves government restructuring
  • Several measures aimed at accelerating the emirate’s growth and development
Updated 24 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, the ruler of Dubai, has approved several measures aimed at accelerating the emirate’s growth and development.

Among the resolutions that were given the go-signal include a complete government restructuring, the creation of three chambers of commerce and the five-year plan to raise Dubai trade to $544.59 billion from $381.21 billion.

“We will continue to launch initiatives in new economic sectors, take advantage of fresh growth and innovation opportunities and help people tap into their highest potential and talent,” Sheikh Mohammed said in statement reported by state news agency WAM.

“We have directed a complete restructuring of the Government of Dubai to be more agile, efficient and adaptive to the rapidly-changing world as we enter a new phase.”

Dubai Chamber will be chaired by Abdulaziz Al-Ghurair; the Dubai Chamber of International Trade by Sultan bin Sulayem and Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy by Omar Al-Olama.

The new chambers will be the key drivers in establishing new sectors in the city and raising Dubai’s role in global trade, the Dubai ruler said.

“Members of the new Dubai chambers will spearhead our strategy to achieve our futuristic economic vision, and we expect major regional and international accomplishments over the next phase,” he said.

Topics: Dubai UAE Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum

Arab League expresses ‘readiness’ to intervene in forming Lebanese government

Arab League expresses ‘readiness’ to intervene in forming Lebanese government
Updated 24 March 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Arab League expresses 'readiness' to intervene in forming Lebanese government

Arab League expresses ‘readiness’ to intervene in forming Lebanese government
  • The bloc urged Lebanese politicians to work quickly to end a political deadlock
Updated 24 March 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: The Arab League has said it is ready to intervene to solve the crisis of forming the Lebanese government between President Michel Aoun and Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri.
The bloc urged Lebanese politicians to work quickly to end a political deadlock and offered to help Lebanon overcome the crisis.
Ambassador Hossam Zaki, assistant secretary-general, said that Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit feels great concern due to debates in the political field that suggest the country is sliding into a severe crisis, the signs of which are now clearly visible.
Zaki said: “I renew the Arab League’s readiness to do whatever it takes to heal the current rift in order to reach an agreed-upon equation that enables the premier-designate to form his government without obstruction, in accordance with the French initiative, which was endorsed by the League Council in its last meeting on March 3.”The French initiative calls for the formation of a “mission” government of nonpartisan specialists to enact reforms in order to save Lebanon from multiple crises.
Zaki stressed the need for a government of technocrats to save Lebanon from collapsing by implementing necessary reforms that meet the demands of the Lebanese people.
The political crisis has persisted with Hariri announcing on Monday that no agreement was reached with Aoun after the latter stuck to his conditions.
“I put my government formation in his hands 100 days ago, and I am ready for any modifications. I facilitated a solution for him with regard to the Ministry of the Interior, but he insists on the blocking third,” Hariri said after a meeting with Aoun at the presidential palace. The blocking third refers to the demand allegedly made by Aoun and his allies for control of a third of cabinet portfolios, allowing them to block any proposal that requires a two-thirds majority.

Hariri explained that the list Aoun sent him is “unacceptable” because it is “not the designated president’s job to prepare a piece of paper dictated to him by anyone.”

Chinese FM reveals initiative to protect MidEast: Al Arabiya

Chinese FM reveals initiative to protect MidEast: Al Arabiya
Updated 24 March 2021
Arab News

Chinese FM reveals initiative to protect MidEast: Al Arabiya

Chinese FM reveals initiative to protect MidEast: Al Arabiya
  • Wang Yi stresses importance of supporting efforts of the regional states regarding Syria and Yemen
Updated 24 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Wednesday unveiled a five-point initiative for security and stability in the Middle East to Al Arabiya.

The minister, who is visiting Saudi Arabia, told the channel that China called for “mutual respect among the countries of the Middle East.”

Yi stressed the importance of supporting the efforts the regional states regarding the Syria and Yemen files.

The minister expressed China’s support for the Saudi initiative to resolve the conflict in Yemen, stressing that it reflects Riyadh’s resolve to address the Yemeni crisis. He also hoped to implement that initiative as soon as possible.

The Saudi peace initiative includes a nationwide ceasefire and the reopening of air and sea links with the territories held by the Houthi group in Yemen.

The Chinese minister also discussed the Palestinian and Israeli issue, and called for a two-state solution, stressing that his country would send invitations to Palestinian and Israeli personalities for a dialogue in China.

He also stressed that China called for the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons in the Middle East, adding, “the efforts of the countries of the region must be supported to ensure that they are free of nuclear weapons.”

During his visit to Saudi Arabia, the Chinese minister is expected to meet his Saudi counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan and Nayef Al-Hajraf, the Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council.

He is expected to discuss matters of common interest, and ways to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries.

Topics: China

Jordan reports increase in COVID-19 vaccine registration as cases rise

Jordan reports increase in COVID-19 vaccine registration as cases rise
Updated 24 March 2021
Arab News

Jordan reports increase in COVID-19 vaccine registration as cases rise

Jordan reports increase in COVID-19 vaccine registration as cases rise
  • The national platform for COVID-19 vaccine registration can be found at https://vaccine.jo
Updated 24 March 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: A number of 30,223 people registered on the Jordanian national platform to receive their COVID-19 vaccinations on Tuesday, state news agency Petra reported.

The national platform for COVID-19 vaccine registration can be found at https://vaccine.jo. The website lists the registration steps for both Jordanians and non-Jordanians.

Jordanian officials at the forefront of COVID-19 pandemic management said a total of 734,811 people have registered on the platform, which was launched in December last year, with the largest percentage to receive the immunization aged 60 and over.

The Jordan health ministry reported 92 new deaths and 9,003 new cases overnight, bringing the death toll to 6,077.

A third of the new cases recorded were in Amman alone, with the current number of active cases at 99,760.

Topics: Jordan Coronavirus

UAE’s finance minister Hamdan bin Rashid passes away aged 75

UAE’s finance minister Hamdan bin Rashid passes away aged 75
Updated 24 March 2021
Arab News

UAE's finance minister Hamdan bin Rashid passes away aged 75

UAE’s finance minister Hamdan bin Rashid passes away aged 75
Updated 24 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Minister of Finance and Deputy Ruler of Dubai, has passed away aged 75. 

Sheikh Hamdan is the brother of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, UAE Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.   

The Dubai ruler posted a picture of Sheikh Hamdan on Twitter, adding: “We belong to God and to Him we shall return…May God have mercy on you, my brother, my support and my companion.”

For 50 years, Sheikh Hamdan has held the position of Minister of Finance in the UAE since the formation of its first government following the declaration of the federation in 1971.

He led Emirati delegations to the International Monetary Fund and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) Fund for international development. 

Topics: UAE Dubai

Yemen coronavirus committee calls for ‘state of emergency’

Yemen coronavirus committee calls for ‘state of emergency’
Updated 24 March 2021
AFP

Yemen coronavirus committee calls for 'state of emergency'

Yemen coronavirus committee calls for ‘state of emergency’
  • Six years of civil war has left Yemen’s weak health care system in ruins
  • Most clinics are ill-equipped to determine causes of death, and many fear the real toll is far higher
Updated 24 March 2021
AFP

DUBAI: Yemen’s coronavirus committee urged the government Tuesday to declare a public health “state of emergency” after a surge in infections in the war-torn country.
Six years of civil war has left Yemen’s weak health care system in ruins, and this week the country reported more than 100 cases in a day, much higher than figures at the beginning of the year.
It has officially recorded some 3,500 cases of COVID-19 including 771 deaths since the pandemic began, but testing is scant.
Most clinics are ill-equipped to determine causes of death, and many fear the real toll is far higher.
The Supreme National Emergency Committee for Coronavirus is linked to the Saudi-backed internationally recognized government, which has been battling Iran-backed Houthi militia since 2014.
The committee called on the government to “declare a (public) health state of emergency in all provinces, prepare health centers and hospital, and provide medical staff with personal protective equipment.”
The committee called for the implementation of a “partial curfew” and for the closure of wedding halls, shopping centers and mosques outside of prayer times.
The Houthis, who control much of the north including the capital Sanaa, do not report any cases from areas under their control.
The United Nations has warned that the coronavirus pandemic could exacerbate the already dire humanitarian situation in Yemen, which has been pushed to the brink of famine.
Tens of thousands of people have been killed and millions displaced in Yemen’s war, which the UN calls the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

Topics: Yemen Coronavirus

Beyond the pandemic: London’s Tube battles to stay on track
Beyond the pandemic: London’s Tube battles to stay on track
‘No evidence’ UK de-radicalization program works: Watchdog
‘No evidence’ UK de-radicalization program works: Watchdog
Al Jazeera incites hate against the late Nawal El-Saadawi in Arabic, but promotes her as an ‘icon’ in English
Al Jazeera’s Arabic- and English-language Twitter accounts tell two very different stories about the passing of Egyptian women’s rights trailblazer Nawal El-Saadawi. (File/AFP)
SABIC joins forces with BASF and Linde to build renewables-fueled petrochemical furnace
SABIC joins forces with BASF and Linde to build renewables-fueled petrochemical furnace
Arab Fashion Week 2021 postponed until March 28
The event will take place from March 24 to April 1. Instagram/arabfashionweek

