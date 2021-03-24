You are here

  • Home
  • Manila demands Beijing withdraw ‘fishing vessels’

Manila demands Beijing withdraw ‘fishing vessels’

Manila demands Beijing withdraw ‘fishing vessels’
An undated handout photo taken by the Philippine Coast Guard shows Chinese vessels anchored at the Whitsun Reef in the South China Sea. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mjemy

Updated 16 sec ago
Ellie Aben

Manila demands Beijing withdraw ‘fishing vessels’

Manila demands Beijing withdraw ‘fishing vessels’
  • The Philippines also reiterated its demand for China to withdraw its maritime assets and cease its “environmentally destructive activities” in the area
Updated 16 sec ago
Ellie Aben

MANILA: The Philippines on Wednesday denounced the “lingering presence” of Chinese militia vessels at the Julian Felipe Reef, which experts said could be a “prelude” to another occupation and construction of a military base in disputed waters in the South China Sea.

The government first protested against China’s move on March 21.

However, in a strongly worded statement on Tuesday, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) demanded that China “promptly withdraw its fishing vessels and maritime assets in the vicinity and adjacent waters in the Kalayaan Group of Islands in the West Philippine Sea.”

The government also reiterated its demand for China to withdraw its maritime assets and cease its “environmentally destructive activities” in the area.

The Philippines has been protesting against the illegal presence of Chinese fishing vessels and maritime assets in the areas.

“Julian Felipe Reef in the Kalayaan Island Group lies in the Philippines’ EEZ (Exclusive Economic Zone). We reiterate that the continued deployment, lingering presence and activities of Chinese vessels in Philippine maritime zones blatantly infringe on Philippine sovereignty, sovereign rights, and jurisdiction,” the statement said.

It added that China’s “continuing infringements” are “contrary” to its commitments under international law and the ASEAN-China Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea.

Further, it called on China to “faithfully honor its obligations as a State Party to the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and respect and abide by the final and binding 12 July 2016 Award in the South China Sea Arbitration.”

Experts, however, said there is more to China’s moves than meets the eye.

“This is a prelude to occupying the Julian Felipe Reef, just like what they did to Mischief Reef in 1995,” retired Supreme Court Justice Antonio Carpio said during a TV interview on Wednesday.

He was referring in part to Beijing’s occupation of another area off the Philippine coast, which has since been turned into a Chinese military base.

“They started with saying they just built fishermen’s shelter on Mischief Reef. Mischief Reef is their air and naval base; they call it their Pearl Harbor in the South China Sea. It’s a huge air and naval base,” Carpio added.

Carpio, who represented Manila at the Hague in its case against Beijing, said he was “particularly worried” as this was not the first time that Chinese fishing vessels, reportedly operated by the militia, had swarmed Julian Felipe Reef.

He pointed out that “at the same time last year, they also parked hundreds of their ships” in the area.

“They were saying that they took shelter because of a storm. But no storm was anywhere near Julian Felipe Reef,” he said, adding: “They cannot do that. While they can exercise the right of navigation, they can not just sit there, park there, because that is not their EEZ.”

The former Supreme Court judge said that President Rodrigo Duterte has “befriended” China and considered Beijing as his “best friend.”

“In fact, he said, ‘I love Xi Jinping.’ But that love has not been reciprocated,” Carpio said, noting that “China has in fact seized Sandy Cay,” a sandbar within the Philippines’ territorial sea in Pagasa Island.

China had also sent hundreds of ships to “swarm around the area.”

Citing the example of Sandy Cay — the first geologic feature that China seized under Duterte’s rule — Carpio said that the government was “still in denial” about the incident.

“This happened in 2017. The Duterte administration is still in denial. But we cannot go back to Sandy Cay anymore because it’s surrounded by maritime militia vessels of China,” he said, warning that Filipinos “should be very wary of what’s happening there.”

Filipino MPs also denounced China’s latest move, with opposition Sen. Risa Hontiveros saying on Wednesday that China should “stop twisting the truth” after its embassy in Manila denied reports about the presence of 220 Chinese maritime militia vessels near the Julian Felipe Reef.

“China is gaslighting us. China is making it appear as if we are hallucinating. We are tired of their attempts to twist the truth for their own interests. China has stolen from us, and now she is lying to us,” Hontiveros said in a statement.

China’s Embassy issued a statement on Monday saying that “there is no Chinese maritime militia as alleged,” contradicting the government’s National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea’s report.

The embassy also referred to Julian Felipe Reef by its Chinese name Niu’e Jiao, insisting that the reef is part of China’s Nansha administrative district in the South China Sea.

“The existence of Nansha district alone is illegitimate. How dare the Chinese embassy say that we are the ones causing ‘unnecessary irritation’? China is the one that violated the law; why should the Philippines be the one to adjust,” Hontiveros said.

Sen. Richard Gordon, one of Duterte’s allies in the Senate, said that the Chinese government’s coercive and destabilizing actions in the West Philippine Sea and the South China sea “belie its pronouncements of friendship and goodwill and affinity with the Filipino people.”

He added that as a major power, a permanent member of the UN Security Council, and signatory to many treaties and international agreements and conventions, China should “set the example of responsible governance with policies and actions that adhere to its international commitments.”

Meanwhile, several countries aired their concerns over the latest situation in the South China Sea, with Washington expressing its support to the Philippines on Tuesday.

“The US stands with our ally, the Philippines, regarding concerns about the gathering of PRC (People’s Republic of China) maritime vessels near Whitsun Reef,” Department of State spokesperson Ned Price said on Twitter.

“We call on Beijing to stop using its maritime militia to intimidate and provoke others, which undermines peace and security,” Price added.

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby also said that — as specified by US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin during his recent trip to Asia — America is “deeply concerned by the aggressiveness particularly in terms of the maritime claims that the PRC is making.”

Meanwhile, Australian Ambassador to the Philippines Steven Robinson also tweeted that “Australia supports an #IndoPacific region which is secure and inclusive.”

“The South China Sea, a crucial international waterway, is governed by international rules and norms, particularly UNCLOS. We remain concerned about destabilizing actions that could provoke escalation,” he said.

Washington and Canberra were joined by Japan, which stressed that issues related to the disputed waters are “directly related” to the region’s peace and stability and a “concern for all” as it reiterated support for “free, open, and peaceful seas” and the enforcement of the rule of law.

Meanwhile, British Foreign Minister Nigel Adams also noted the UK’s “concerns” on the South China Sea, particularly “actions which raise tensions in the region.”

Topics: Manila Beijing philippines Department of Foreign Affairs fishing vessel

Related

Philippine carrier offers $82 flights from Dubai to Manila
Business & Economy
Philippine carrier offers $82 flights from Dubai to Manila
Update Philippines tightens coronavirus curbs as cases top 7,000 for third day
World
Philippines tightens coronavirus curbs as cases top 7,000 for third day

Shelters being built in Bangladesh Rohingya camp after fire

Shelters being built in Bangladesh Rohingya camp after fire
Updated 5 min 56 sec ago
AP

Shelters being built in Bangladesh Rohingya camp after fire

Shelters being built in Bangladesh Rohingya camp after fire
  • The International Organization for Migration (IOM) said more than 10,000 families lost their homes
  • The fire also destroyed dozens of learning centers for children, clinics, markets and aid distribution centers
Updated 5 min 56 sec ago
AP

COX'S BAZAR:  Authorities and volunteers from aid agencies in southern Bangladesh were rebuilding shelters on Wednesday for thousands of Rohingya refugees who lost their dwellings to a devastating fire that killed at least 15 people, including children, officials said
Thousands of refugees became homeless in Monday’s fire that raced through Balukhali camp at Ukhiya in Cox’s Bazar district, home to more than 1 million Rohingya refugees from neighboring Myanmar.
The International Organization for Migration (IOM) said more than 10,000 families lost their homes. The fire also destroyed dozens of learning centers for children, clinics, markets and aid distribution centers.
On Wednesday, different aid agencies supplied construction materials such as bamboo, rope, polythene, and corrugated tin sheets for rebuilding the shelters, officials said.
But the devastation was widespread and it could take a while to rebuild what was destroyed.
In addition to razing the homes of 10,000 families, the fire destroyed the area's infrastructure, hospital, food centers, markets, schools and health clinics, according to Manuel Marques Pereira, IOM’s deputy chief of mission in Bangladesh.
"And it will take several months to put everything back to the level that it was prior to the fire,” Pereira said.
He said easy access points for emergency services were important to avoid the loss of lives in the event of such disasters.
“The concerns over the capacity of the refugees to escape from the fire is a topic that needs to be linked with the congestion on the camps, and the shape of the camps, and the capacity of people to move in the camps,” Pereira said.
“It’s very important that there are access points for the emergency services and for the individuals to leave a certain area,” he said.
Also on Wednesday, Bangladesh’s Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan visited the camps to assess the situation.
Khan said they ordered an investigation to see if it was a sabotage.
“I want to express our deepest sorrow for the people who have been affected by the fire,” he said while speaking to journalists after his visit.
The UN High Commissioner for Refugees said Tuesday rescuers recovered at least 15 charred bodies from the debris while at least 400 people were still missing and around 560 were injured by the fire.
Around 45,000 people were displaced by the fire, which broke out Monday afternoon and burned well into the night, the UNHCR said.
The UN‘s World Food Program in a situation report said Tuesday many affected people took refuge in nearby camps, at friends’ shelters, learning centers for children or temporary transit sites.
Monday’s massive fire came just months ahead of Bangladesh’s monsoon season, when cyclones and heavy rains between June and October batter the region and often lead to floods. In January, another fire destroyed hundreds of shanty-like homes in the camp, leaving thousands without shelter.
Bangladesh has sheltered more than a million Rohingya Muslims, the vast majority having fled Myanmar in 2017 in a major crackdown by that country's military.
The UN has said the crackdown had a genocidal intent, a charge Myanmar rejects.
Bangladesh has hosted the refugees in crowded refugee camps and is eager to begin sending them back to the Buddhist-majority Myanmar.
Several attempts at repatriation under a joint agreement failed because the Rohingya refused to go, fearing more violence in a country that denies them basic rights including citizenship.
The move has fallen into more uncertainty after the country’s military staged a coup in February after a short span of quasi-democracy since 2011.

Topics: Rohungya Bangladesh

Related

Special Massive fire guts Rohingya camps in Bangladesh
World
Massive fire guts Rohingya camps in Bangladesh
Special UN completes first review of Bangladesh’s ‘Rohingya island’
World
UN completes first review of Bangladesh’s ‘Rohingya island’

UK plan for tougher asylum-seeker rules draws criticism

UK plan for tougher asylum-seeker rules draws criticism
Updated 24 March 2021
AP

UK plan for tougher asylum-seeker rules draws criticism

UK plan for tougher asylum-seeker rules draws criticism
  • Patel said asylum-seekers who come to Britain through organized, sponsored routes, will have their refugee claims considered promptly and will be given support to settle
  • She said those who sneak into the country will only be given temporary permission to stay
Updated 24 March 2021
AP

LONDON: The British government said Wednesday it will toughen immigration rules to make it harder for people who arrive by unauthorized routes such as small boats and truck stowaways to be given asylum.
Home Secretary Priti Patel said asylum-seekers who come to Britain through organized, sponsored routes, will have their refugee claims considered promptly and will be given support to settle. Those who sneak into the country will only be given temporary permission to stay, will receive limited benefits and will be “regularly reassessed for removal from the UK”
Patel said the system would be “fair but firm.”
“People are dying at sea, in lorries and in shipping containers,” she said. “To stop the deaths we must stop the trade in people that cause them.”
Refugee groups and immigration lawyers say the plan unfairly discriminates against refugees based on the way they got to the UK
“The proposals effectively create an unfair two-tiered system, whereby someone’s case and the support they receive is judged on how they entered the country and not on their need for protection,” said Mike Adamson, chief executive of the British Red Cross. “This is inhumane.”
But Patel said the changes are needed to stop illegal people-smuggling rings, and will make the system fairer because it won’t give an advantage to those who can pay for their passage.
“What is inhumane is allowing people to be smuggled through illegal migration, and that is what we want to stop,” she told the BBC. “We will create safe and legal routes to enable people to come to the United Kingdom in a safe way.”
Successive British governments have grappled with the issue of migrants using northern France as a launching point to reach Britain, either by stowing away in trucks or on ferries, or in small boats organized by people smugglers. In 2020, about 8,500 people arrived in Britain by crossing the Channel in small boats, and several died trying to make the journey.
Others have died while being smuggled by truck, including 39 Vietnamese migrants found dead in a refrigerated container in 2019 in the English town of Grays, east of London.
The British and French governments have worked for years to stop the people-smuggling journeys, without much success.
The new UK measures — which have not yet been made into legislation and approved by Parliament — also include longer sentences for people-smugglers and tougher checks to catch adults claiming to be children. The government also promised to speed up asylum decisions and quickly remove those who fail — promises British governments have made and failed to keep for years.
Critics of the government say bureaucratic backlogs left many asylum-seekers waiting years for decisions on their status. The coronavirus pandemic has bogged down the system even further.
The UK government says 35,099 people made asylum applications in Britain in the year to March 2020. That’s about a third of the number of applicants in Germany and less than half the total for Spain and France.
Britain’s position is also complicated by Brexit. Since leaving the European Union, the UK no longer has a deal with its European neighbors to return people who have snuck across the Channel.

Topics: UK immigration Asylum-seekers

Related

UK's Home Office has been accused of placing vulnerable asylum seekers in squalid accommodation at short notice with no money. (Reuters/File Photo)
World
UK accused of housing asylum seekers in ‘squalid’ properties
UK told foreign aid cut could be ‘unlawful’
World
UK told foreign aid cut could be ‘unlawful’

‘No evidence’ UK de-radicalization program works: Watchdog

‘No evidence’ UK de-radicalization program works: Watchdog
Updated 24 March 2021
Charlie Peters

‘No evidence’ UK de-radicalization program works: Watchdog

‘No evidence’ UK de-radicalization program works: Watchdog
  • Independent reviewer: “Disruptive behaviour, deliberate disengagement a significant problem”
  • “There’s a reluctance to recognize that some people can’t and will never be de-radicalized,” expert says
Updated 24 March 2021
Charlie Peters

LONDON: There is no evidence that a core section of the UK’s de-radicalization program for prisoners and convicted terrorists works, the country’s terror watchdog has said.
Jonathan Hall QC, the independent reviewer of terrorism legislation, said in his report that the program is struggling with “disruptive behaviour or deliberate disengagement” by attendees.
Criticism has been directed at the desistance and disengagement program that was attended by Usman Khan, who carried out an attack in central London while he was released on license.
“Disruptive behaviour or deliberate disengagement during mentoring (both practical and theological) is, I am informed, a significant problem,” Hall said in his annual report.

“The more extreme examples include pretending to sleep, wearing headphones or taking long toilet breaks.”
The program was established for released terrorist offenders in 2016 and extended into prisons two years later.

Hall warned that some children repatriated from recaptured Daesh territory could pose a national security threat.
“The fact that many children are brutalized victims and require rehabilitation does not mean that they do not present terrorist risk on return and may not have been trained specifically to carry out terrorist acts,” he wrote.
Hall reiterated that the British government has previously said it is willing “to repatriate unaccompanied UK minors or orphans where there is no risk to UK security,” but added: “This poses the question of how to address that risk, either overseas or back home. So far, all children brought back have been under ten years of age.
“Since matters are rarely absolute, and intelligence often incomplete, no assessment can exclude the possibility that a child may be drawn into violence as a result of experiences overseas.”
He criticized the government’s floated policy of criminalizing possession of terrorist propaganda as “unworkable,” as it would create too many new offenders. 
Philip Ingram, a former senior British military intelligence officer, told Arab News: “The trouble with the de-radicalization programs in prison is that there’s a reluctance to recognize that some people can’t and will never be de-radicalized.”
He said Britain’s counter-extremism strategy broadly works well, and in the majority of cases it intercepts people before they become totally radicalized.

But he warned: “Once some individuals have been radicalized to an extent where they carry out attacks, it’s often too late to intervene. This is nothing new and not limited to Islamist extremism: There are countless cases of Irish terrorists — both republican and loyalist — who went straight back to terrorism on release from prison.”

Topics: UK terrorism De-radicalization

Related

London police arrest man on suspicion of terrorism offences
World
London police arrest man on suspicion of terrorism offences
Special UN calls for enhanced international cooperation to tackle terrorism
World
UN calls for enhanced international cooperation to tackle terrorism

US will not push allies into ‘us-or-them choice’ on China: Blinken

US will not push allies into ‘us-or-them choice’ on China: Blinken
Updated 24 March 2021
AFP

US will not push allies into ‘us-or-them choice’ on China: Blinken

US will not push allies into ‘us-or-them choice’ on China: Blinken
  • Blinken says US will not press allies to choose between Washington and China
Updated 24 March 2021
AFP

BRUSSELS: President Joe Biden will not press Washington’s allies to choose between their ties with the US and China, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was set to say Wednesday.
“The United States won’t force our allies into an ‘us-or-them’ choice with China,” he was to say, according to excerpts of a speech to be delivered at NATO headquarters in Brussels.

Topics: US China

Related

China’s Didi leans toward New York over Hong Kong for IPO, eyeing at least $100bn valuation – sources
Business & Economy
China’s Didi leans toward New York over Hong Kong for IPO, eyeing at least $100bn valuation – sources
Arab, Muslim community expresses sympathy with Colorado shooting victims
World
Arab, Muslim community expresses sympathy with Colorado shooting victims

Arab, Muslim community expresses sympathy with Colorado shooting victims

Arab, Muslim community expresses sympathy with Colorado shooting victims
Updated 24 March 2021
RAY HANANIA

Arab, Muslim community expresses sympathy with Colorado shooting victims

Arab, Muslim community expresses sympathy with Colorado shooting victims
  • Ahmad Al Aliwi Al-Issa has been charged with 10 counts of murder over the shootings
Updated 24 March 2021
RAY HANANIA

CHICAGO: Leaders of Colorado’s Arab and Muslim community on Tuesday expressed sympathy with the families of the 10 victims of a mass shooting and condemned the suspect, identified as a 21-year-old Syrian American immigrant with personal and mental health problems.

Ahmad Al Aliwi Al-Issa, from Arvada, Colorado has been charged with 10 counts of murder over the shootings that included shoppers aged from 20 to 65, and a Boulder police officer who was killed when he responded to the sound of gunfire.

The announcement of the shooter’s identity sparked a social media backlash against Arab and Muslim extremism.

At a press conference on Tuesday, police in Boulder said that Al-Issa entered the King Soopers supermarket in the south of the city at 2:40 p.m. on Monday and began randomly shooting at customers. They are still investigating the motive behind the killings.

Leaders of the Colorado Muslim Leadership Council, which represents 26 Muslim organizations in the state, told Arab News: “The Colorado Muslim Leadership Council and its affiliated organizations mourn with our community. Our hearts are heavy as we stand with the survivors of violence. We will continue to remember and grieve for the innocent victims of this horrific and senseless crime.”

The victims were identified as Danny Strong, 20, Nevin Stanisic, 23, Rikki Olds, 25, Tralona Bartkowiak, 49, Teri Leiker, 51, Suzanne Fountain, 59, Eric Talley, 51, Kevin Mahoney, 61, Lynn Murray, 62, and Jody Waters, 65.

Talley, a veteran Boulder police officer, was familiar to the Arab and Muslim community, leaders said.

The council’s statement added: “We are devastated by his death. We thank law enforcement for their bravery and commitment in apprehending the shooter. We call for the prosecution of the shooter to the fullest extent of the law.

“Finally, we look forward to engaging with Colorado’s leadership on actions to make our state a safer place for all.”

Council leaders urged the public to support families by donating to the Colorado State Lodge Fraternal Order of Police, the Colorado Healing Fund, and the Community Foundation of Boulder County.

According to media reports, Al-Issa immigrated to the US at the age of three and went on to study computer engineering at the Metropolitan State University of Denver.

He received an injury to his leg during a firefight with police who arrived at the grocery store.

On his social media posts, Al-Issa complained about former American President Donald Trump and his policies toward Muslims, and claimed he was the victim of racism and Islamophobia.

More than 60,000 refugees have settled in Colorado, including around 300 who escaped the ongoing violence in Syria.

Police said that many of the shooting victims were at the store to receive their coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccinations.

Palestinian American Iman Jodeh, elected last year as Colorado’s first Muslim State Legislative member, expressed her condolences to the families of the victims and called for gun control reform.

“We in Aurora know this pain too well. We are sending our love to our fellow Coloradans in Boulder. I know, words can feel futile in the wake of terror, trauma, and loss of life. Beyond love, I am resolved to continue the fight for sensible gun reform,” she said on her Facebook page.

In a wave of anti-Muslim and anti-Arab sentiment posted on social media, Al-Issa was branded a “terrorist” and “Jihadist.”

In a tweet, conspiracy theorist and right-wing writer, Mike Cernovich, said: “The Boulder, Colorado terrorist was known to the FBI in advance of the shooting. The FBI chose not to act, as with the Pulse nightclub (in Orlando, Florida) shooter. The FBI must be immediately disbanded.”

Also, in a tweet, Errol Webber, an African American running for governor in California, said: “All 10 people shot and killed in Colorado were white. The killer, a Muslim jihadist from Syria. I’m waiting for the left to start their next hashtag movement and press tour vehemently denouncing racism against whites.”

Webber was referring to the mass murder of eight women on March 16 by a gunman at several spas and massage parlors in Atlanta. Officials across America denounced the massacre as an example of rising anti-Asian racism, noting that six of the victims were Asian.

US President Joe Biden said he was “devastated” by the carnage, the seventh mass shooting to take place in the country this year.

Topics: Colorado US

Related

Colorado grocery store shooter named as Syrian American Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa
World
Colorado grocery store shooter named as Syrian American Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa
Police: 10 people killed at Colorado supermarket
World
Police: 10 people killed at Colorado supermarket

Latest updates

Manila demands Beijing withdraw ‘fishing vessels’
Manila demands Beijing withdraw ‘fishing vessels’
Who’s Who: Faisal Bader Al-Mandeel, secretary-general of the Saudi Authority for Accredited Valuers (Taqeem)
Who’s Who: Faisal Bader Al-Mandeel, secretary-general of the Saudi Authority for Accredited Valuers (Taqeem)
Shelters being built in Bangladesh Rohingya camp after fire
Shelters being built in Bangladesh Rohingya camp after fire
What We Are Reading Today: Think Again by Adam M. Grant
What We Are Reading Today: Think Again by Adam M. Grant
UK to boost investment in Egypt post-Brexit
UK to boost investment in Egypt post-Brexit

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.