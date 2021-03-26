Egypt joins international condemnation of Houthi attack on Jazan

DUBAI: Egypt’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned on Friday the Houthi attack on a vital oil terminal in Jazan in a statement.
“Egypt once again denounces the Houthi militia’s continuation of cowardly hostilities towards the Kingdom’s territory, its vital and civil facilities and its energy supplies, despite Saudi’s sincere efforts to achieve a comprehensive political solution in Yemen,” the statement posted on their official Facebook page read.
The attacks came only days after Saudi Arabia announced a new peace plan to end the crisis in Yemen, which included a comprehensive cease-fire, the reopening of Sanaa airport, easing restrictions on Hodeidah port and restarting the political process in the country.
The Gulf Cooperation Council, GCC, also condemned the attacks and said they reflected the Houthis’ flagrant defiance to the international community and its disregard for all international laws.
GCC’s Chief Nayef Al-Hajjraf called on the international community to “take an immediate and decisive stance to stop these frequent terrorist attacks targeting vital and civilian installations.”
The Arab Parliament denounced the attack and warned that the repeated “cowardly attacks” carried out by the Iran-backed Houthis “threaten global trade and undermine security and stability in the entire region,” and were part of the Iranian regime’s plans to destabilize the region.
The UAE, Bahrain and Jordan also condemned the attacks and the continued targeting of populated areas and vital installations, and said they supported the Kingdom in all measures it takes to preserve its security and the safety of its people and its territory.
The Organization of Islamic Cooperation praised the coalition’s “vigilance and skill” in thwarting the drones.
