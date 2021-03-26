Egypt joins international condemnation of Houthi attack on Jazan

You are here

A member of security forces loyal to the Houthi militia pictured on Jan. 25, 2021. (File/AFP)
  • The attacks came only days after Saudi Arabia announced a new peace plan to end the crisis in Yemen
DUBAI: Egypt’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned on Friday the Houthi attack on a vital oil terminal in Jazan in a statement.
“Egypt once again denounces the Houthi militia’s continuation of cowardly hostilities towards the Kingdom’s territory, its vital and civil facilities and its energy supplies, despite Saudi’s sincere efforts to achieve a comprehensive political solution in Yemen,” the statement posted on their official Facebook page read.
The attacks came only days after Saudi Arabia announced a new peace plan to end the crisis in Yemen, which included a comprehensive cease-fire, the reopening of Sanaa airport, easing restrictions on Hodeidah port and restarting the political process in the country.
The Gulf Cooperation Council, GCC, also condemned the attacks and said they reflected the Houthis’ flagrant defiance to the international community and its disregard for all international laws.
GCC’s Chief Nayef Al-Hajjraf called on the international community to “take an immediate and decisive stance to stop these frequent terrorist attacks targeting vital and civilian installations.”
The Arab Parliament denounced the attack and warned that the repeated “cowardly attacks” carried out by the Iran-backed Houthis “threaten global trade and undermine security and stability in the entire region,” and were part of the Iranian regime’s plans to destabilize the region.
The UAE, Bahrain and Jordan also condemned the attacks and the continued targeting of populated areas and vital installations, and said they supported the Kingdom in all measures it takes to preserve its security and the safety of its people and its territory.
The Organization of Islamic Cooperation praised the coalition’s “vigilance and skill” in thwarting the drones.

  • Some 50,000 doses of the Sputnik V vaccine arrived at Beirut airport around midnight
  • Import of the Russian vaccines would help safely reopen businesses around the country
BEIRUT: Lebanon on Friday received a first batch of Russian vaccines imported by the private sector to help speed up the vaccination campaign against coronavirus in the small country hit by an unprecedented economic crisis.
Some 50,000 doses of the Sputnik V vaccine arrived at Beirut airport around midnight, making Lebanon one of few nations where the COVID-19 vaccine rollout is being boosted by private sector initiatives.
Lebanon, a tiny nation of six million people including around one million Syrian refugees, began its inoculation campaign in mid-February after finalizing a deal for some two million doses with Pfizer.
According to Lebanese Health Ministry, the country has so far received 224,640 Pfizer-BioNTech doses over the past six weeks with nearly 100,000 doses already administered. Lebanon’s government also began receiving AstraZeneca vaccines this week, with 33,600 doses that arrived on Wednesday.
The Pfizer vaccines are funded by the World Bank while AstraZeneca vaccines are provided under the UN-backed COVAX program.
Lebanon is currently in the grips of the worst economic and financial crisis in its modern history, which has been exacerbated by the lockdown measures related to the pandemic. Tens of thousands have lost their jobs and the local currency has lost 90 percent of its value against the dollar, leading to inflation and shortages in food products and medicines.
According to the World Bank, more than half the population is now living under the poverty line.
Jacques Sarraf, a Lebanese businessman and head of the Lebanese Russian Business Council, said he hoped the import of the Russian vaccines would help safely reopen businesses around the country.
“Our first target will be private companies, factories, banks and this is important to reactivate institutions,” he told The Associated Press in an interview.
Sarraf, who played a major role in bringing the Sputnik V vaccines to Lebanon, said priority will be given for employees at companies and business institutions.
Sarraf said Lebanon will be receiving between 100,000-200,000 doses every three weeks until the 1 million is reached.

  • Supporters of the campaign say the current regime is an obstacle to the growth and advancement of the country
  • Some advocates of the movement are relatives of Iranians killed by the regime
RIYADH: The online presence of the anti-government campaign, “no to the Islamic Republic”,  calling for the removal of the clerical regime has gained popularity in the recent days, TV news channel Al Arabiya reported.


The campaign launched in March against the current government has gained traction in the recent days with more than 600 anti-regime Iranians, including political activists, artists, athletes and academics.


Supporters of the campaign say the current regime is an obstacle to the growth and advancement of the country—some advocates of the movement are relatives of Iranians killed by the regime.


The country has been facing ongoing political turmoil and instability, which has led formal leaders to voice their opinion.


Iran’s former crown prince Reza Pahlavi voiced his support for the campaign, tweeting: “I too have joined and support the #No2IR campaign started by activists inside Iran.”


The campaign “transcends any political party or affiliation,” Pahlavi wrote, adding that “we can transform it into an inclusive national movement.”

  • The Ever Given ran aground on Tuesday in the narrow, man-made canal
  • The ship ran aground some 6 kilometers north of the southernly mouth of the canal
ISMAILIA, Egypt: A giant container ship remained stuck sideways Friday in Egypt’s Suez Canal, as authorities race to free the vessel and reopen traffic in a crucial East-West waterway for global shipping.
The Ever Given, a Panama-flagged ship that carries cargo between Asia and Europe, ran aground Tuesday in the narrow, man-made canal dividing continental Africa from the Sinai Peninsula.
The ship, owned by Japanese firm Shoei Kisen KK, has blocked traffic in the canal, leaving dozens of smaller ships stranded in the Mediterranean and Red Seas.
The vessel’s bow was touching the eastern wall, while its stern appeared lodged against the western wall – an extraordinary event that experts said they had never heard of happening before in the canal’s 150-year history.
The ship ran aground some 6 kilometers north of the southernly mouth of the canal, near the city of Suez, an area of the canal that’s a single lane.
The Suez Canal Authority, which operates the waterway, has deployed several tugboats in efforts to refloat the massive vessel, including a specialized suction dredger that is able to shift 2,000 cubic meters of material every hour.
As of Friday morning, the vessel remained grounded in the same position, with tugboats and dredgers still working to free it, according to Canal service provider Leth Agencies.
It reminded unclear when the route would reopen.
An Egyptian canal authority official called the refloating a “very sensitive and complicated” operation which needs to “be handled very carefully.” They want to avoid “any complications” that could extend the canal closure. The official spoke on condition of anonymity as he wasn’t authorized to talk to journalists.
A team from Boskalis, a Dutch firm specialized in salvaging, started working with the canal authority Thursday. The rescue efforts have focused on dredging to remove sand and mud from around the port side of the vessel’s bow.
The canal authority said late Thursday that they would need to remove between 15,000 to 20,000 cubic meters (530,000 to 706,000 cubic feet) of sand to reach a depth of 12 to 16 meters (39 to 52 feet). That depth is likely to allow the ship to float freely again, it said.
It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the Ever Given to become wedged on Tuesday. GAC, a global shipping and logistics company, said the ship had experienced a blackout without elaborating.
Evergreen Marine Corp., a major Taiwan-based shipping company that operates the ship, said in a statement that the Ever Given had been overcome by strong winds as it entered the canal from the Red Sea, but that none of its containers had sunk.
The Suez Canal also blamed bad weather for the incident.
The blockage has caused headaches for global trade. Around 10% of world trade flows through the canal, which is particularly crucial for the transport of oil. The closure also could affect oil and gas shipments to Europe from the Mideast.
At least 150 ships were waiting for the Ever Given to be cleared, including vessels near Port Said on the Mediterranean Sea, Port Suez on the Red Sea and those already stuck in the canal system on Egypt’s Great Bitter Lake, Leth Agencies said.
Using data from Automatic Identification System trackers on ships at sea, data firm Refinitiv shared an analysis with the AP showing over 300 ships remained en route to the waterway over the next two weeks.
Some vessels could still change course, but the crush of ships listing the Suez Canal as their destination shows that an even-greater backlog looms for shippers already under pressure amid the coronavirus pandemic.

UNITED NATIONS: The United States said Thursday it is giving $15 million to vulnerable Palestinian communities in the West Bank and Gaza Strip to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic, a sharp reversal from the Trump administration which cut off almost all aid to the Palestinians.
US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield made the announcement at the UN Security Council’s monthly Mideast meeting, saying the money from the US Agency for International Development will support Catholic Relief Services’ “COVID-19 response efforts in health care facilities and for vulnerable families in the West Bank and Gaza.”
In addition, she said, the funds will support emergency food aid to communities in need as a result of the pandemic.
“This urgent, necessary aid is one piece of our renewed commitment to the Palestinian people,” Thomas-Greenfield said. “The aid will help Palestinians in dire need, which will bring more stability and security to both Israelis and Palestinians alike.”
Under former US President Donald Trump, the US provided unprecedented support to Israel, recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, moving the US Embassy from Tel Aviv, breaking relations and slashing financial assistance for the Palestinians. The Trump administration also reversed course on the illegitimacy of Israeli settlements on land claimed by the Palestinians. It did restore about $1 million during the pandemic last year.
Soon after US President Joe Biden was inaugurated on Jan. 20, his administration announced that it was restoring relations with the Palestinians and renewing aid to Palestinian refugees, a reversal of Trump’s cutoff and a key element of its new support for a two-state solution.
Thomas-Greenfield said the $15 million in aid is “consistent with our interests and our values, and it aligns with our efforts to stamp our the pandemic and food insecurity worldwide.”
Tor Wennesland, the UN Mideast envoy, told the Security Council that “COVID-19 continues to have a devastating effect on Palestinians.”
“In addition to the brutal impact on public health, the recurrent lockdowns, school closures, and reduction of commercial activity have severely undermined living conditions,” he said.
Last Sunday, the Palestinian Health Ministry began administering the first of 61,400 doses of coronavirus vaccines it received from the UN World Health Organization’s COVAX initiative to provide vaccines to developing countries. It was a boost to the West Bank where the Palestinian Authority had only secured 10,000 doses of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine and 2,000 shots from Israel for the roughly 3 million Palestinians living in the West Bank.
By contrast, Gaza, which has been under Israeli-Egyptian blockade since Hamas took control of the area in 2007, had received more than 80,000 vaccines, mostly Russian, from a rival of President Mahmoud Abbas based in the United Arab Emirates.
UN officials and human rights groups have said Israel is an occupying power with a responsibility for vaccinating the Palestinian population. Israel says that under interim peace accords, it has no such responsibility. But in recent weeks, it has inoculated over 100,000 Palestinian laborers in the West Bank who have permits to work inside Israel and its West Bank settlements.
Wennesland said the UN and its partners will continue to support Palestinian vaccination efforts, expressed appreciation for Israel’s essential role in deliveries, and urged support for the Palestinian COVID-19 response.
US envoy Thomas-Greenfield announced the $15 million contribution as Israel awaits the final results from Tuesday’s fourth parliamentary elections in two years. It was widely seen as a referendum on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s fitness to rule while under indictment. His prospects for victory moved out of reach Thursday as the complete vote count showed Netanyahu and his right-wing allies falling short of a parliamentary majority. His opponents also did not assemble a majority of the 120-seat Knesset.
The US announcement Thursday also follows a virtual meeting Tuesday of the so-called Quartet of Mideast mediators — the US, UN, Russia and the European Union — to discuss relaunching their long-stalled effort to get Israel and the Palestinians to negotiate a two-state solution to their decades-old conflict.
A brief statement from the four Mideast mediators, known as the Quartet, said envoys discussed returning “to meaningful negotiations that will lead to a two-state solution, including tangible steps to advance freedom, security and prosperity for Palestinians and Israelis, which is important in its own right.”
There have been no substantive peace talks between Israel and the Palestinians since 2014, and the two sides are fiercely divided over the core issues of the conflict.
Thomas-Greenfield made no mention of a Quartet meeting but reiterated Biden’s support for a two-state solution and said “the United States looks forward to continuing its work with Israel, the Palestinians, and the international community to achieve a long-sought peace in the Middle East.”

  • Arrival of the flagship of the French navy comes as part of its role in anti-Daesh coalition
  • Aircraft carrier's deployment to the Gulf demonstrates freedom of navigation in the region’s waters
ABU DHABI: The French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle arrived in Abu Dhabi on Thursday as part of a deployment to “demonstrate freedom of navigation” in the region’s waters.

The flagship of the French Navy docked at Mina Zayed port along with its strike group of three frigates, a submarine and a refueling vessel.

Its arrival in the UAE capital is part of a four-month deployment through the Eastern Mediterranean, Red Sea, Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf called “Clemenceau 21.” which includes operations with the coalition against Daesh.

The ship has been accompanied by frigates from Greece and Belgian and the US Navy destroyer USS Porter.

“The main mission of the deployment, Clemenceau 21 is the fight against terrorism, against Daesh,” Rear Admiral Marc Aussedat said. “We’re also deployed within the strategic areas where the French interests, European interests, allied interests are at stake and it’s a tool to disseminate stability and remind everybody the of the importance of freedom of navigation, and freedom of action from the sea.”

Iran and its proxies have been accused of a series of attacks against shipping in some of the world’s busiest maritime routes around the Arabian Peninsula.

The Charles de Gaulle, which is carrying 20 Rafale Marine fighter jets and two E-2C Hawkeye early warning and control aircraft, will stay in Abu Dhabi until Wednesday.

Since leaving its base in Toulon last month it has taken part in a number of exercises including joint drills with the US, Japan and Greece in the Arabian Sea this week.

Next month, the aircraft carrier will take part in exercises with India and the UAE before returning to the Eastern Mediterranean to continue its work with the anti-Daesh coalition.

Guillaume Pinget, commanding officer of Charles de Gaulle, said the stop in Abu Dhabi allowed crews to rest and reconnect with family and friends after 40 days at sea.
“Stopping in Abu Dhabi is an opportunity to conduct logistic operations and to carry out maintenance work on the ship,” he said.

