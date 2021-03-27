You are here

  • Home
  • UiPath valued at $35 billion ahead of US IPO

UiPath valued at $35 billion ahead of US IPO

UiPath valued at $35 billion ahead of US IPO
UiPath co-founder Daniel Dines
Short Url

https://arab.news/vmdcv

Updated 14 sec ago
Reuters

UiPath valued at $35 billion ahead of US IPO

UiPath valued at $35 billion ahead of US IPO
Updated 14 sec ago
Reuters

NEW YORK: Robotic process automation startup UiPath on Friday disclosed its filing for an initial public offering (IPO) in New York, after it raised fresh capital from investors at a valuation of $35 billion.
UiPath said it is aiming to raise $1 billion in the IPO. The company, however, did not reveal the number of shares it plans to offer or the price range, indicating that the figure is a placeholder amount.
In a regulatory filing, the New York-based company revealed its total revenue jumped 81 percent in the year ended Jan. 31, 2021 to $607.6 million, while net losses narrowed significantly to $92.4 million from $519.9 million a year earlier.

UiPath, which joins hundreds of other companies that are seeking to tap into the red-hot US IPO market, had considered going public through a direct listing, but ultimately opted for a traditional stock market flotation, sources said.
The company, founded in 2005 in Romania by former Microsoft executive Daniel Dines and Marius Tirca, competes with the likes of Automation Anywhere and United Kingdom-based Blue Prism.
UiPath helps automate repetitive and routine tasks in areas such as accounting and human resources, key focus for global companies looking to simplify operations and cut costs during the pandemic.
In February, the company raised $750 million in a funding round that valued it at $35 billion, more than three times its valuation in an investment round last July.
Investors in the latest round included Alkeon Capital, Coatue, Altimeter Capital, Dragoneer, IVP, Sequoia, Tiger Global and funds advised by T. Rowe Price Associates Inc.
UiPath will list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “PATH“
Morgan Stanley and J.P.Morgan are the offering’s lead underwriters.

Topics: UiPath

German court halts ratification of EU virus recovery fund

German court halts ratification of EU virus recovery fund
Along with French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel had sketched out the fund last year. )Reuters/File(
Updated 27 March 2021
AP

German court halts ratification of EU virus recovery fund

German court halts ratification of EU virus recovery fund
  • The fund was agreed upon by the EU members in December as part of a €1.8tr budget up to 2027
Updated 27 March 2021
AP

BERLIN: The German Constitutional Court on Friday abruptly stopped Europe’s biggest economy from ratifying a €750 billion ($885 billion) EU coronavirus recovery fund, after a last-minute legal challenge was filed against the move.

Following approval by both the upper and lower house of parliament, President Frank-Walter Steinmeier was due to sign off on the fund to complete Germany’s formal ratification process.
But five individuals filed a challenge, prompting the court to decide that the ratification “shall not be executed pending the decision of the Federal Constitutional Court on the temporary injunction application.”
The court gave only the first alphabet of each of the challengers’ names. The far-right AfD party had vowed to fight passage of the EU fund.
Lawmakers’ approval of the huge fund marked a breach in a German taboo against pooled debt.
German leaders have argued that it was necessary to get the bloc back on the road to growth after a pandemic that has ravaged the economy.
“The vote is a clear signal for European solidarity and strength,” said Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, stressing that it was in Germany’s interest that the entire bloc emerged strong from the crisis.

SPEEDREAD

President Frank-Walter Steinmeier was due to sign off on the fund to complete Germany’s formal ratification process. But five individuals filed a challenge, prompting the court to decide that the ratification ‘shall not be executed pending the decision of the Federal Constitutional Court on the temporary injunction application.

“A powerful recovery in Europe is an important prerequisite for Germany’s own economic success and prosperity,” he said.
Along with French President Emmanuel Macron, Chancellor Angela Merkel had sketched out the fund last year, which eventually was agreed upon by the EU’s 27 members in December as part of a €1.8 trillion budget up to 2027.
The move to offer loans and outright grants to EU countries hit hardest by the pandemic, such as Italy, smashed long-held stereotypes of Germany as a “frugal” country staunchly opposed to taking responsibility for others’ debt.
But faced with a pandemic which spared no one, Europe’s biggest economy crossed several red lines to pull itself out of a crippling recession.
It also suspended a constitutional rule that blocks the government from incurring new debt for 2020 and 2021.
Berlin, which intends to borrow a record €240.2 billion in 2021, is now seeking a halt to the no-new-borrowings rule for a third consecutive year in 2022.

Topics: Germany

Related

A year after pandemic cleared out offices, WeWork is back
Business & Economy
A year after pandemic cleared out offices, WeWork is back
Virgin Atlantic starts digital health pass trials ahead of recovery
Business & Economy
Virgin Atlantic starts digital health pass trials ahead of recovery

A year after pandemic cleared out offices, WeWork is back

A year after pandemic cleared out offices, WeWork is back
WeWork leases buildings and divides them into office spaces to sublet to members. (Reuters/File)
Updated 27 March 2021
AP

A year after pandemic cleared out offices, WeWork is back

A year after pandemic cleared out offices, WeWork is back
  • WeWork leases buildings and divides them into office spaces to sublet to members, which include small businesses, start-ups and freelancers who want to avoid laying out funds for permanent office space
Updated 27 March 2021
AP

LONDON: After a year in which a global pandemic turned offices across the world into ghost towns WeWork, the embattled communal office-space company, is making a second attempt at going public.
The announcement Friday comes almost two years after WeWork’s first attempt at becoming a publicly traded company blew up in spectacular fashion, its founder and CEO ousted abruptly.
This time the New York company becomes part of the SPAC wave and will seek a listing after merging with the special-purpose acquisition company BowX Acquisition.
The agreement values WeWork at $9 billion plus debt, far below the $47 billion valuation given the venture in September 2019 when the IPO imploded after massive losses were revealed in regulatory filings. WeWork said it would also raise $1.3 billion.
The deal with BowX provides a lifeline to WeWork. Armed with cash raised from investors, SPACs look for privately held companies to buy so that the company can easily list its stock on an exchange. And the volume of companies going public through SPACS has exploded.
Last year, SPACs raised $83.4 billion, more than six times the prior year. They surpassed that level in less than three months this year.
WeWork said during a call with industry analysts Friday that it anticipates strong growth as the economy recovers. The company is forecasting 1.5 million total memberships at some point in 2024. That compares with 2020’s 476,000 memberships. Revenue, excluding China, is predicted to climb to $7 billion, more than double last year.
WeWork leases buildings and divides them into office spaces to sublet to members, which include small businesses, start-ups and freelancers who want to avoid laying out funds for permanent office space. The company’s operating expenses were exorbitant and it became reliant on repeated cash infusions from private investors.
CEO and founder Adam Neumann, known as much for his erratic behavior as for his innovative vision, was pushed aside. He used some of his WeWork stock to secure a $500 million personal loan prior to the IPO. He also drew criticism after The We Company — WeWork’s renamed parent — paid him nearly $6 million for the trademark “We.” He returned the money following a backlash.
“WeWork has spent the past year transforming the business and refocusing its core, while simultaneously managing and innovating through a historic downturn,” Sandeep Mathrani, who took over as CEO after Neumann’s ouster, said in a prepared statement. “As a result, WeWork has emerged as the global leader in flexible space with a value proposition that is stronger than ever.”
Neumann co-founded WeWork in 2010 with one shared office in Manhattan. It now has 851 locations in 152 cities around the world.

Topics: WeWork

Related

Virgin Atlantic starts digital health pass trials ahead of recovery
Business & Economy
Virgin Atlantic starts digital health pass trials ahead of recovery
Mideast shipping rates rise as oil and gas tankers diverted away from Suez
Business & Economy
Mideast shipping rates rise as oil and gas tankers diverted away from Suez

Virgin Atlantic starts digital health pass trials ahead of recovery

Virgin Atlantic starts digital health pass trials ahead of recovery
A Virgin Atlantic aircraft comes in to land at Heathrow airport in west London, Britain October 25, 2016. (REUTERS)
Updated 27 March 2021
Reuters

Virgin Atlantic starts digital health pass trials ahead of recovery

Virgin Atlantic starts digital health pass trials ahead of recovery
  • IATA’s app is linked to several COVID-19 test providers so a passenger’s pre-departure test results appear directly on the app, he added. Britain is working on a report to say how and when travel can restart which will be published in early April
Updated 27 March 2021
Reuters

LONDON: UK-based carrier Virgin Atlantic said it had started digital health pass trials in a bid to show governments around the world that apps displaying COVID-19 test results and vaccine certificates can launch a travel recovery.
Virgin Atlantic said it would trial the International Air Transport Association’s (IATA) Travel Pass on its London to Barbados route from April 16. Barbados has said it will accept the pass at its border, one of the first countries to accept a digital pass instead of paper checks.
Britain’s strict ban on all but essential travel is due to lift on May 17, although renewed lockdowns and slow vaccine rollouts have raised the specter of another weak summer that could further batter airline balance sheets.
Virgin raised an extra £160 million ($220 million) in new financing earlier this month.

FASTFACTS

● Virgin Atlantic said it would trial the International Air Transport Association’s (IATA) Travel Pass on its London to Barbados route from April 16.

● Barbados has said it will accept the pass at its border, one of the first countries to accept a digital pass instead of paper checks.

● Virgin raised an extra £160 million in new financing earlier this month.

Airlines are hoping that the UK and other countries will approve the use of digital passes on apps, allowing travel to resume at scale. Without them airport checks on multiple paper forms will cause huge queues and could limit traveler numbers.
“Right now these border checks are fully paper-based, very lengthy. With a digital solution, the borders can flow better,” Virgin’s chief customer and operating officer Corneel Koster said in an interview.
IATA’s app is linked to several COVID-19 test providers so a passenger’s pre-departure test results appear directly on the app, he added.
Britain is working on a report to say how and when travel can restart which will be published in early April.
Virgin has asked the UK government if they would trial use of the IATA app at the border for return flights from Barbados into London Heathrow.
“Technology is moving fast and global standards are developing fast on this front, therefore trialing a leading solution like this would be the way to go,” said Koster.

Topics: virgin atlantic

Related

Analysis Suez Canal blockage exposes vulnerabilities of global trade flows
Business & Economy
Suez Canal blockage exposes vulnerabilities of global trade flows
Saudi stock exchange opens short selling to all investors
Business & Economy
Saudi stock exchange opens short selling to all investors

Equity benchmarks, oil prices rise

Equity benchmarks, oil prices rise
Updated 27 March 2021
Reuters

Equity benchmarks, oil prices rise

Equity benchmarks, oil prices rise
Updated 27 March 2021
Reuters

NEW YORK: Global equity benchmarks and oil prices rose on Friday while safe havens such as the dollar and US Treasuries dipped as hopes for a global economic recovery overshadowed the continued blockage of one of the world’s most vital shipping lanes.

The dollar rose to a nine-month high against the Japanese yen of 109.44 yen, reflecting investor expectations of robust US economic growth as it accelerates its vaccine rollout. But the dollar index fell 0.15 percent against a basket of six currencies, with the euro up 0.14 percent to $1.1781.
“We left 2020 with the validation of the consensus view the dollar would weaken,” said Vincent Manuel, chief investment officer at Indosuez Wealth Management.
“We have woken up in 2021 facing the reality that the US is growing much quicker than Europe ... so we have a massive divergence.”
MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.77 percent following broad gains in Europe and Asia.
Business morale in Europe’s biggest economy, Germany, is back to its best in almost two years thanks to recovering global demand for manufactured goods, data showed on Friday.
In trading on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 152.03 points, or 0.47 percent, to 32,771.51, the S&P 500 gained 22.28 points, or 0.57 percent, to 3,931.8 and the Nasdaq Composite added 41.07 points, or 0.32 percent, to 13,018.75.
Bond yields were slightly up on the day, but 10-year US Treasuries were on track for their biggest weekly yield drop since June.
Benchmark 10-year notes last fell 7/32 in price to yield 1.6371 percent, from 1.614 percent late on Thursday.
Weekly money flow data from Bank of America showed global investors have been darting for safety this week amid concerns over rising coronavirus cases in Europe and the potential for global shipping to slow given the blockade of the Suez Canal. They pumped $45.6 billion into cash funds, the largest since April 2020, when COVID-19 was spreading quickly.
Turkey’s markets were struggling to settle after the lira’s near 10 percent slump triggered by President Tayyip Erdogan’s latest central bank chief sacking, which has raised worries about a full-blown crisis that would require capital controls.
Blue chip Chinese stocks rebounded more than 2 percent after a three-day losing streak, which, like emerging market shares generally, had left them at the lowest level of the year.
“All the sanctions (on China) so far have been largely symbolic and should have little economic impact. But the Sino-US confrontation is affecting market sentiment. It could take some time for them to come to any compromise,” said Yasutada Suzuki, head of emerging market investment at Sumitomo Mitsui Bank.
US crude rose 4.1 percent to $60.96 per barrel and Brent was at $64.51, up 4.13 percent on the day.

Topics: Oil

Related

Mideast shipping rates rise as oil and gas tankers diverted away from Suez
Business & Economy
Mideast shipping rates rise as oil and gas tankers diverted away from Suez
Analysis Suez Canal blockage exposes vulnerabilities of global trade flows
Business & Economy
Suez Canal blockage exposes vulnerabilities of global trade flows

South Africa’s farmers battle a scourge of avocado theft

South Africa’s farmers battle a scourge of avocado theft
Updated 27 March 2021
AFP

South Africa’s farmers battle a scourge of avocado theft

South Africa’s farmers battle a scourge of avocado theft
Updated 27 March 2021
AFP

Tzaneen, S. Africa: Flashing green-and-white lights illuminated the night as the three private security vehicles rolled into the gated orchard, breaking the dark stillness enveloping the farm in northern South Africa.
Long shadows fell over the moonlit tracks as the pickup trucks rolled past hundreds of neatly lined avocado trees, their branches laden with plump dark-green fruit almost ready for harvesting.
Patrol leader Marius Jacobs squinted over the steering wheel, dragging on a cigarette as he scanned the plantation for thieves.
Farmers around the quiet tropical town of Tzaneen are battling a scourge of avocado theft driven by booming global demand for the nutrient-rich fruit.
Thousands of tons of avocados have been stolen over the past five years, according to the South African Subtropical Growers’ Association.
The average annual losses in South Africa, one of the continent’s top avocado producers, is around 24 million rand ($1.6 million).
“It’s getting more and more, and it’s bakkie (truck) loads,” said Jacobs, 34, popping open a can of energy drink.
“This is not because somebody is hungry, this is a syndicate operating,” he added. “Avo is green gold.”
Faced with increasingly frequent raids, farmers have invested heavily in fencing and private security.
Jacobs and his team, backed by dogs, now patrol more than 20 mostly avocado farms per night, complementing over 150 guards manning orchards on foot.
Gangs caught red-handed are handed over to the police.
“This is where we caught a (minibus) fully loaded with avos,” recalled guard manager Manuel Malatjie, 28, pointing to the spot of a recently thwarted raid.
“We are trying our best (but) it’s getting bad.”
The sound of clipping filled the air as workers snipped high-hanging avocados with picking sticks, filling as many bags as possible before the midday heat.
March marks the start of South Africa’s avocado harvest season, and the runup is a prime time for theft.
Farmer Edrean Ernst, 40, forecasts a 250,000 rand ($17,000) loss in stolen avocados this year, despite spending millions of rand on security and fencing.
The 250 hectares of orchards belonging to the family-run Allesbeste farm are nestled between rolling hills, surrounded by lush forest and other crops.
“Because it’s very rural, police or security companies cannot patrol such a large area effectively,” Ernst told AFP. “It plays into the criminals’ hands.”
Allesbeste, which exports at least 1,500 tons of avocados annually, was targeted no less than 20 times in 2019 and 2020.
In a single raid, a truckload of thieves can drive off with a ton of avocados ripped from the trees — a harvest that would take the average farm worker more than 13 hours to pick carefully. Larger-scale operations can snatch up to 30 tons per robbery.
Most of the stolen produce is first-grade fruit meant for export, mainly to Europe, where it can sell to wholesalers for up to €10 ($12) per kg.
South Africa was the world’s sixth-biggest exporter of avocados in 2019, selling fruit worth $70.66 million, according to UN trade figures. Mexico ranked first, with $2.78 billion. “It’s a cat-and-mouse game,” said Ernst.
Heightened security only deters thieves for a “couple of months,” he added, after which they change tactics and hit again.
A thinly spread police force and the towering cost of private security plays in the looters’ favor.
Allesbeste is one of the most opulent farms in the area but it can only afford fencing for half the property and less than a dozen patrol guards.
“Because it’s so expensive you try to keep it to a minimum,” Ernst explained.
Smaller farms are even more exposed.
“Some guys come with big pangas (machetes),” said Phillip Mofokeng, manager of two 83-hectare orchards of tall trees bulging with fruit.
“You can’t keep the number of security that you actually want ... you don’t have that budget,” he noted, pointing to an easily breached road-facing fence.
Several farms in the area were forced to cut down on security last year to make up for coronavirus-linked losses, raising further concern about the 2021 batch.
Security agents feared the theft, already driven by poverty and unemployment before the pandemic, would only get worse.
Plastic crates of avocado were stacked high in the warehouse of a fresh produce market outside Tzaneen.
Each batch was carefully labeled with a bar code linking it to its supplying farm — one of several measures to certify the produce was not stolen.
Market agent Mauritz Swart, 31, noted the small pieces of stem still attached to the top of each fruit, which prevent fungus and oxidation.
Thieves do not have time to correctly clip avocados from the tree. Their ripping action leaves a gaping hole in fruit that subsequently never ripens.
Easily identifiable to an informed eye, stolen avocados are mainly sold along roadsides to unsuspecting travelers.
“These guys flood the informal market,” said Swart, adding that prices were negatively affected as a result.
Down the road, green nets of stemless avocados hung from the front of corrugated iron fruit stalls.
At 30 rand ($2) per kilo, they were six times cheaper than supermarket prices.

Topics: South Africa

Related

Mandela’s granddaughter likens Iran’s oppression of women to apartheid South Africa
World
Mandela’s granddaughter likens Iran’s oppression of women to apartheid South Africa

Latest updates

German court halts ratification of EU virus recovery fund
German court halts ratification of EU virus recovery fund
A year after pandemic cleared out offices, WeWork is back
A year after pandemic cleared out offices, WeWork is back
Virgin Atlantic starts digital health pass trials ahead of recovery
Virgin Atlantic starts digital health pass trials ahead of recovery
Equity benchmarks, oil prices rise
Equity benchmarks, oil prices rise
UiPath valued at $35 billion ahead of US IPO
UiPath valued at $35 billion ahead of US IPO

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.