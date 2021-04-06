You are here

India takes aim at Maoists after deadly jungle ambush

A paramilitary soldier injured in a gun battle with Maoist guerrillas on Saturday is brought for treatment to a hospital in Raipur, India, Sunday.
Updated 06 April 2021

  • Home minister says fight against left-wing extremists will be intensified
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: India has said that it will step up its fight against Maoist guerrillas two days after left-wing extremists killed 23 security personnel in the jungles of the central Indian state of Chhattisgarh.

In one of the deadliest attacks in years, Naxals, or Maoists, ambushed a combined central and state security agency force as government troops hunted for extremists.

The attack left 23 personnel dead and 30 wounded, while media reports say that about 27 Naxals were also killed in an encounter that lasted more than four hours.

Indian Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday that the fight against Maoists will be intensified in the coming days.

“The lives of the security personnel will not be wasted,” he told a press conference in the Jagdalpur district of the state after paying tributes to the victims.

“In the past five or six years many security camps have been opened in Maoist areas in Chhattisgarh. This attack is a result of their desperation,” Shah said, adding that “the action against the extremists will take a decisive turn.”

In 2010, left-wing insurgents killed 76 paramilitary personnel belonging to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the state police force in Chhattisgarh. In 2013, 25 CRPF personnel were gunned down in the Sukma area of the state.

Security analysts believe that most of the losses are due to “negligence” on the part of the security forces.

“These attacks are periodic and there is some degree of negligence on the part of forces which exposes them to such high fatality attacks. There must the failure to follow the protocol procedures, too,” Ajay Sahni, New Delhi-based director of the Institute of Conflict Management and the South Asia Terrorism Portal think tank, told Arab News.

However, the CRPF denied intelligence failures.

“Had it been some intelligence failure, forces would have not gone for the operation. And if there was some operational failure, so many Maoists would not have been killed,” a spokesperson said on Sunday.

Naxals have been active in India since the 1960s and believe in capturing power through violent intervention. They gained a foothold in tribal-dominated forest areas that still remain at the margin of development decades after the country’s independence.

In 2010, the movement was active in 223 districts out of 718 in India. Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in 2006 called the left insurgency the biggest security challenge facing the country.

Since 2010 the government has carried out special operations against the guerrillas. Paramilitary forces began opening camps in Maoist areas and strengthened ties with tribal leaders through a range of community initiatives.

Chhattisgarh-based political activist Gautam Bandyopadhyay has called for a “deepening of democracy” to counter the Maoist threat.

“We have to understand why it is happening and how we can reduce the conflict. The state should make an effort to devise a participatory governance to improve people’s lives. They should deepen democracy,” he said.

New Delhi-based political analyst Rajbala Rana, of the Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defense Studies and Analyzes, said that the Maoists should hold talks with the government.

“The best approach would be to encourage dialogue to reduce the violence,” Rana told Arab News.

“Unfortunately, the Maoists have never shown sincerity in talks and the government is left with no option but to mount security operations to limit the power of the armed group,” Rana said, adding that the threat “is both a security issue and a sociopolitical problem, and we have to address this subject accordingly.”

1,800 inmates escape Nigeria prison after gunmen attack

Imo state Gov. Hope Uzodinma, center, inspects the scene of an attack at the police command headquarters in Owerri, Nigeria, on Monday, April 5, 2021.
AP

  • The coordinated attacks come less than two weeks after another wave of violence in southeastern Nigeria, when at least a dozen security officers were killed during attacks on four police stations, military checkpoints and prison vehicles
AP

WARRI, Nigeria: Militants armed with machine guns and rocket-propelled grenades launched a series of coordinated attacks overnight in southeastern Nigeria, targeting a prison where more than 1,800 inmates then managed to escape, authorities said Monday.
The attacks began around 2 a.m. in the town of Owerri in Imo state and lasted for about two hours, according to local resident Uche Okafor. Gunmen also assaulted various other police and military buildings, authorities said.
“Efforts are in top gear to re-arrest the fleeing detainees,” said Nigeria prison spokesman Francis Enobore, adding that 35 other inmates stayed behind during the prison break.
The coordinated attacks come less than two weeks after another wave of violence in southeastern Nigeria, when at least a dozen security officers were killed during attacks on four police stations, military checkpoints and prison vehicles.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility but the Nigeria inspector general of police blamed a paramilitary wing of a secessionist movement active in the region called the Eastern Security Network. The ESN has said it is fighting for the protection of the Igbo people from foreign armed invaders killing their people.
Police said the militants were heavily armed with machine guns, rocket-propelled grenades and improvised explosive devices during the overnight violence.
“The attempt by the attackers to gain access to the police armory at the headquarters was totally and appropriately resisted,” a police statement said.

Pakistan International Airlines wants more flights to UK ahead of travel ban

  • Since Friday’s announcement of ban, Pakistan International Airlines has flown nearly 900 passengers back to UK
Muhammad Ishtiaq

ISLAMABAD: National flag carrier, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), has asked the UK government to allow four additional flights to Britain ahead of an April 9 travel ban on people from four countries, including Pakistan.

From 4 a.m. on Friday, Pakistan, Kenya, the Philippines, and Bangladesh will be put on a UK red list, joining around three dozen other nations mainly in Africa, the Middle East, and South America, amid fears over the spread of new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) variants.

On Monday, PIA spokesperson, Abdullah Hafeez Khan, told Arab News: “People are desperately trying to go back to the UK before April 9. We have requested four additional flights to the UK and we sincerely hope that we will get permission by today or tomorrow.

“By now we have operated three flights and we have transported nearly 900 passengers (to Britain),” he said, adding that PIA planned to operate four more flights to the UK until Wednesday. “We are hopeful to accommodate 1,000 more passengers.”

Khan noted that the Pakistani airline would be able to fly another 1,000 passengers to the UK if the British government gave permission for extra flights.

British Pakistanis form one of the largest expat communities in the UK. Days before the start of Ramadan, when many of them travel to be with their families for the holy month and Eid, travelers from Pakistan have been told they will be denied entry and have to pay for expensive 10-day UK hotel quarantine at designated sites.

Pakistan’s planning minister, Asad Umar, recently said that the UK government’s decision to ban the entry of Pakistanis was based on politics, not science.

“Every country has a right to take decisions to safeguard the health of their citizens. However, the recent decision by the UK government to add some countries, including Pakistan, on the red list raises legitimate questions whether choice of countries is based on science or foreign policy,” he added.

France: Ministers accused of dining at secret restaurants

AP

  • French network M6 aired documentary of an unidentified man saying he had eaten in clandestine restaurants with few ministers
  • Government members quickly denied knowledge of such wrongdoing
AP

PARIS — French authorities are investigating accusations that government ministers and others dined in secret restaurants in violation of pandemic restrictions.
The Paris prosecutor’s office said an investigation was opened Sunday into possible charges of endangerment and undeclared labor, and to identify the organizers and participants of the alleged gatherings.
A documentary that aired on French network M6 over the weekend included an unidentified man saying that he had eaten in two or three clandestine restaurants “with a certain number of ministers.”
Government members quickly denied knowledge of such wrongdoing. Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin asked police to look into the claims.
The prosecutor’s office said Monday that the investigation is continuing despite reports that the man featured in the documentary had retracted his claim.
French restaurants have been closed since October to slow the spread of the coronavirus virus. France just entered a new partial lockdown in response to intensive care units again filling with COVID-19 patients.
Government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on LCI television Sunday night that authorities have been investigating reports of clandestine parties and restaurants for months and 200 suspects have been identified and face “heavy punishment.”
Government ministers “have a duty to be totally irreproachable and exemplary,” Attal said.

Mozambique army says ‘significant’ number of militants killed in Palma battle

AFP

  • Commander Chongo Vidigal, leader of military operations to regain control of Palma, said the area was ‘safe’
  • French energy giant Total has abandoned a site where a multi-billion-dollar gas project is under way
AFP

MAPUTO: Mozambique’s military has said a “significant” number of militants were killed in fighting for the northern town and gas hub of Palma, seized by Daesh-linked extremists last month.
Palma was taken in a coordinated attack on March 24, in a major escalation of an insurgency that has been raging in Cabo Delgado province for more than three years.
Thousands have fled the town of some 75,000 people and dozens killed, according to an early government toll, and French energy giant Total has abandoned a site where a multi-billion-dollar gas project is under way.
On Sunday, the army escorted officials and journalists through Palma.
Commander Chongo Vidigal, leader of military operations to regain control of Palma, told state television TVM the area was “safe,” although he fell short of declaring the army had regained control.
“The airfield area was the only one we needed to clear and we did that this morning. It’s completely safe,” Vidigal assured.
“I think that it is a significant number of terrorists who were shot down,” he said, adding the authorities would clarify the exact number later.
Footage broadcast by TVM showed soldiers hastily pulling black plastic sheets over a dead body on the street.
Crews on site filmed the blackened remains of several buildings, including banks, the town’s hospital and the state prosecutor’s office.
Heavily-armed soldiers stood on the street as a few remaining residents slowly picked through debris.
Some collected bags of grain, while one man was shown trying to clear a destroyed stall.
Cabo Delgado’s governor, Valygi Tualibo, painted a rosier picture, claiming Palma was back in government hands.
Visiting the town as part of Sunday’s media visit, Tualibo told reporters he was “greatly satisfied” with what he saw.
“The situation is bleak, but we are excited,” the governor said on TVM.
“Palma is under 100 percent control by Mozambican authorities.”
Thousands of Mozambican troops had already been deployed to Cabo Delgado before the attack on Palma.
But the army’s ability to fight the insurgency has long been questioned, with analysts pointing to poor training and lack of equipment.
Security forces have until now been bolstered by a South African private military company, Dyck Advisory Group (DAG), but its contract with the government ends this week.
DAG founder Lionel Dyck confirmed their involvement ended on April 6.
“God help the people,” he told AFP via WhatsApp on Monday, adding that it was “unlikely” soldiers had retaken Palma.
Vidigal noted the Total gas plant, which the company abandoned on Friday, was secure.
“The facilities are safe, they are protected,” he explained.
Total pulled out all its remaining staff on Friday, while the United Nations suspended civilian evacuation flights over security concerns.
More than 11,000 civilians are known to have fled Palma in recent days, according to the UN.

