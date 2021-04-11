You are here

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman exchanges Ramadan wishes with Bahraini king

Updated 11 April 2021
Arab News

Updated 11 April 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman received a phone call from Bahrain’s King Hamad congratulating him on the advent of the month of Ramadan.
King Salman expressed his thanks to King Hamad for the greetings.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Bahrain King Salman King Hamad Ramadan

Updated 28 min 10 sec ago
Arab News

  • Umrah permits may be obtained through hotels surrounding the Grand Mosque
Updated 28 min 10 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman has approved Tarawih prayers to be held in the Grand Mosque in Makkah and the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah during Ramadan, but to reduce them to 10 raka’ats.
Sheikh Abdul Rahman Al-Sudais, head of the Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, said the decision was based on King Salman’s keenness to continue holding rituals in both mosques and to harness all means available to help worshippers to perform rites in a safe environment that met all international health standards.
He added that the presidency was deploying all its resources to serve pilgrims and worshippers during Ramadan.
The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah said that Umrah permits may be obtained through hotels surrounding the Grand Mosque during Ramadan.
Authorities said last week that only pilgrims with permits would be allowed to enter the Grand Mosque and perform Umrah prayers during the month and until the end of the pandemic.
The ministry, in coordination with the Saudi Authority for Data and Artificial Intelligence, said the hotels would be able to issue Umrah permits only, without permits to pray in the Grand Mosque, through the Tawakkalna and Eatmarna apps in accordance with regulatory requirements and approved health protocols.
The ministry said that this was in addition to the previously announced controls and mechanisms for issuing Umrah and prayer permits in the Grand Mosque during Ramadan for those who met the health requirements, so that the services facilitated to pilgrims from both the public and private sectors were a success.
It called on people to follow the preventive measures to ensure the safety, health and security of those visiting the Grand Mosque.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Umrah Ramadan taraweeh Tarawih Grand Mosque

Updated 33 min 7 sec ago
Arab News

  • Supreme Court says it will hold another session on Monday evening
Updated 33 min 7 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s moon sighting committee said on Sunday that the crescent for the month of Ramadan could not be seen from the Tamir and Hawtat observatories in Sudair, due to the weather conditions. 
Following a meeting on Sunday, corresponding to Shaban 29, according to the Umm Al-Qura lunar calendar, the Supreme Court said that it had not received any evidence of the crescent sighting in the evening.
The Supreme Court said it would hold another session on Monday evening, and issue a decision on the start of Muslim fasting month.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Ramadan Moon sighting Saudi Supreme Court crescent moon

Updated 11 April 2021
Arab News

  • The Kingdom said 548 patients recovered in past 24 hours
  • 10 mosques have been closed after 10 worshippers tested positive for COVID-19
Updated 11 April 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia recorded seven new COVID-19 related deaths on Sunday, raising the total number of fatalities to 6,754.
The Ministry of Health confirmed 799 new confirmed cases reported in the Kingdom in the previous 24 hours, meaning 398,435 people have now contracted the disease. 
Of the total number of cases, 8,360 remain active and 915 in critical condition.
According to the ministry, the highest number of cases were recorded in the capital Riyadh with 362, followed by Makkah with 147, the Eastern Province with 138, Asir recorded 28 and Madinah confirmed 27 cases.

The ministry also announced that 548 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 383,321.
The ministry renewed its call on the public to register to receive the jab, and adhere to the measures and abide by instructions.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Islamic Affairs temporarily closed 10 mosques in five regions on Sunday after 10 worshipers tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of mosques closed to 552 within 63 days, 526 of which have been reopened after being sterilized.
The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 135 million people globally and the death toll has reached around 2.92 million.

Topics: Coronavirus Saudi Arabia Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs COVID-19 Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Health

Updated 46 min 41 sec ago
Arab News

Updated 46 min 41 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Arab coalition said on Sunday it intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile and an explosive-laden drone launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia in Yemen toward Saudi Arabia, state TV reported.
The coalition said the missile and drone were targeting the southern city of Jazan.
The coalition, which is fighting in support of the internationally recognized government in Yemen, said the attack was a continuation of the group’s “systematic and deliberate hostile attempts to target civilians and civilian objects.”
Earlier on Sunday, the coalition dais it intercepted and destroyed another drone launched by the Houthis toward Jazan.
It added that was taking all necessary operational measures to protect civilians in accordance with international humanitarian law. 

Topics: houthi attack Arab Coalition Saudi Arabia Jazan Yemen Houthi

Updated 11 April 2021
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

  • Due to a global shortage in vaccine manufacturing and delivery, MoH provided more room for first timers
Updated 11 April 2021
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health (MoH) said it has postponed second dose appointments for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccines in order to ensure more of the Kingdom’s residents can receive their first dose.

According to the MoH, all second dose reservations will be rescheduled as of Sunday April 11 and will resume at a later time. The ministry added that due to a global shortage in vaccine manufacturing and delivery, they’ve provided more room for first timers, especially those in high risk categories, to receive theirs.
Over 6.1 million vaccine doses have been administered in the Kingdom so far, at a rate of 175,000 daily doses, which means 17.5 percent of the Kingdom has received at least one dose.
Municipalities coordinating with relevant authorities continue to inspect commercial establishments, especially in areas known to be overcrowded across the Kingdom. Jeddah municipality, with the participation of a number of relevant authorities, closed 81 shops in Al-Sawarikh International Market in the south of the governorate, after finding multiple violations, including failure to adhere to precautionary and preventive measures among visitors, and a lack of commitment to social distancing measures.

The MoH reported 878 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kingdom on Saturday, meaning 397,636 people in Saudi Arabia have now contracted the disease.
The top three most infected regions were Riyadh with 410 infections, Makkah with 149 cases, and the Eastern Province with 141, while the lowest reported number of cases were in Baha, with just seven cases.
The number of active cases also rose, to 8,113 active cases in the Kingdom, 914 of them critical — a rise of 16 in the past 24 hours.
The ministry announced 578 new recovered cases, taking the total number of recoveries to 382,776. Saudi Arabia’s recovery rate has decreased to 96.2 percent.
For the first time in nearly four months, the number of deaths reported in the Kingdom rose to double digits, as 10 new COVID-19 related deaths were reported on Saturday, raising the death toll to 6,747. A total of 61,640 PCR tests were conducted in the past 24 hours, raising the total number of tests in the Kingdom to 15,738,545.

Topics: Coronavirus Saudi Arabia

