Iran’s Zarif holds talks with Houthi leader in Oman

Iran's foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif met Houthi militia representatives in Oman on Wednesday. (Reuters via WANA/File Photo)
Updated 28 sec ago
AFP

  • Several meetings have taken place in past years between Iran’s chief diplomat and the Houthi spokesman in Muscat
Iran's foreign minister met Houthi militia representatives in Oman on Wednesday, to express Tehran’s support for a cease-fire and a return to talks to end the country’s long conflict.

At the talks with Houthi spokesman Mohammed Abdul Salam, Mohammad Javad Zarif “once again stressed our country's view regarding the political solution being the only solution to the crisis of Yemen,” the Iranian foreign ministry said in a statement.

The foreign minister “emphasised our country’s support for a cease-fire and Yemeni-Yemeni talks,” it added.

Several meetings have taken place in past years between Iran’s chief diplomat and the Houthi spokesman in the Omani capital.

Zarif’s comments came a day after Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman called on the Houthis to stop fighting and enter peace negotiations.

The war in Yemen, in which tens of thousands of people have been killed since the conflict erupted in 2014, has flared anew in the past two months with a Houthi campaign to seize Marib.

Saudi Arabia has proposed a “comprehensive” cease-fire and a return to the negotiating table, a proposal that the Houthis immediately rejected.

Topics: Middle East Iran Yemen Houthis Mohammad Javad Zarif

Updated 40 min 41 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

  • Egypt fears the GERD will threaten its supplies of water from the Nile
  • Sudan is concerned about the dam’s safety and water flow through its own dams and water stations
CAIRO: Egypt will not give up a single drop of water from its share of the Nile, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly warned amid increasing efforts by Cairo to resolve the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) dispute.
Madbouly said that Egyptian agencies and ministries are doubling their efforts to preserve all water supplies as the country seeks to protect and maximize the essential resource.
Ethiopia began building the 1.8 km-long dam in 2011. However, Egypt fears the GERD will threaten its supplies of water from the Nile.
Sudan is concerned about the dam’s safety and water flow through its own dams and water stations.
Both Cairo and Khartoum stress the need to reach a binding and comprehensive deal that guarantees the rights and interests of all three countries.
Ethiopia has adopted a defiant tone toward both Egypt and Sudan, describing the water-sharing agreements as unacceptable.
Egypt has intensified international efforts in an attempt to strengthen its position and reach an acceptable solution to all parties.
In the latest move, Ahmed Abu Zeid, Egypt’s ambassador to Canada, held meetings with members of the House of Commons and Canadian Senate representatives of all political parties to present Egypt’s case.
Abu Zeid said in a statement that the meetings with the chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee, the members of the Canadian House of Commons and the Senate, and the chairman and members of the Canada-Egypt Parliamentary Friendship Group in parliament reflected a full understanding of the importance of the Nile River to Egypt, and stressed of the need to adhere to international law related to international rivers.
The envoy discussed several proposals and ideas with MPs aimed at enhancing Canada’s role in reaching a comprehensive and urgent agreement on the rules for filling and operating the dam.
Abu Zeid explained details of the tripartite negotiations over the past 10 years, and the reasons for their failure due to what he described as the absence of political will for a solution on the Ethiopian side.
Sameh Shoukry, Egypt’s foreign minister, recently conducted an African tour that covered several countries as part of Egyptian efforts to find a solution to the crisis, and to inform countries about the Egyptian efforts to reach a fair agreement.

Topics: Egypt Grand Renaissance Dam Sudan Ethiopia

Updated 28 April 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

  • Some 120 teachers and principals have visited Japan from the new schools
  • Japanese experts emphasized their keenness to work on consolidating the foundations of the Japanese education system in Egypt
CAIRO: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received on Wednesday a group of Japanese experts supervising the Egyptian-Japanese school system in Egypt, in the presence of Tarek Shawky, minister of education, and Nevin Farouk, supervisor of the Egyptian-Japanese Schools Unit.
The meeting reviewed the efforts of the experts, who are working in coordination with the Egyptian Ministry of Education, to implement the education model called “Tokkatsu” at the schools.
“The president praised the great efforts exerted by the Japanese experts in this vital national project that comes within the framework of the state’s strategy to build the Egyptian character since the early stages,” said the presidential spokesperson.
The statement added that it is part of Egypt’s strategy to create a comprehensive educational system that strikes a balance between the academic aspect and the development of individuals’ ability to think and innovate.
It said that the system aims at preparing students that have a balanced personality and possess human and moral values.
The Japanese experts emphasized their keenness to work on consolidating the foundations of the Japanese education system in Egypt, including the process of training teachers and developing educational curricula in coordination with the Ministry of Education.
They praised the seriousness of the Egyptian state to develop its education system according to the highest standards.
They said recent performance evaluations reflected the success of the new system and establishing the basic principles of Japanese education systems.
The experts praised Egyptian teachers for their ability to comprehend the concepts and principles of the Japanese education system and inculcate them in children swiftly.
Shawky discussed the training of Egyptian teachers who were sent to Japan to learn the system and gain the necessary qualifications and experience.
Some 120 teachers and principals have visited Japan from the new schools and work is underway to send more after the end of the pandemic.

Topics: Egypt Japan Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi

Updated 28 April 2021
Francesco Bongarra 

  • Hundreds of meals have been delivered since the start of the holy month to four mosques in Italy’s capital
  • Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio praised Kuwait’s $5.5 million donation to help Italy’s health service combat COVID-19
ROME: The Kuwaiti Embassy in Italy will distribute 3,000 meals to mosques in Rome so that they can be given to Muslims in need during Ramadan.

Hundreds of meals have already been delivered since the start of the holy month to four mosques in Italy’s capital.

The delivery took place at the headquarters of the Islamic Cultural Center and the Great Mosque of Rome, which undertook the meal preparations. The humanitarian initiative is being run under the patronage of the Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry.

The Gulf state’s generosity toward people in need in Italy during the coronavirus pandemic has been recognized by Rome.

A few months ago, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio praised Kuwait’s $5.5 million donation to help Italy’s health service combat COVID-19.  

Topics: Italy Kuwait Ramadan Luigi Di Maio

Updated 28 April 2021
AP

  • The Navy said the Cyclone-class patrol ship USS Firebolt fired the warning shots after three fast-attack Guard vessels came within 62 meters of it
  • The last time a Navy vessel fired warning shots in the Arabian Gulf in an incident involving Iran was in July 2017
DUBAI: An American warship fired warning shots when vessels of Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard came too close to a patrol in the Arabian Gulf, the US Navy said Wednesday. It was the first such shooting in nearly four years.
The Navy released black-and-white footage of the encounter Monday night in international waters of the northern reaches of the Arabian Gulf near Kuwait, Iran, Iraq and Saudi Arabia. In it, lights can be seen in the distance and what appears to be a single gunshot can be heard, with a tracer round racing across the top of the water.
Iran did not immediately acknowledge the incident.
The Navy said the Cyclone-class patrol ship USS Firebolt fired the warning shots after three fast-attack Guard vessels came within 68 yards (62 meters) of it and the US Coast Guard patrol boat USCGC Baranoff.
“The US crews issued multiple warnings via bridge-to-bridge radio and loud-hailer devices, but the (Guard) vessels continued their close range maneuvers,” said Cmdr. Rebecca Rebarich, a spokeswoman for the Mideast-based 5th Fleet. “The crew of Firebolt then fired warning shots, and the (Guard) vessels moved away to a safe distance from the US vessels.”
She called on the Guard to “operate with due regard for the safety of all vessels as required by international law.”
“US naval forces continue to remain vigilant and are trained to act in a professional manner, while our commanding officers retain the inherent right to act in self-defense,” she said.
The last time a Navy vessel fired warning shots in the Arabian Gulf in an incident involving Iran was in July 2017, when the USS Thunderbolt, a sister ship to the Firebolt, fired to warn off a Guard vessel. Regulations issued last year give Navy commanders the authority to take “lawful defensive measures” against vessels in the Mideast that come within 100 meters (yards) of their warships.
While 100 meters may seem far to someone standing at a distance, it’s incredibly close for large warships that have difficulty in turning quickly, like aircraft carriers. Even smaller vessels can collide with each other at sea, risking the ships.
The incident Monday marked the second time the Navy accused the Guard of operating in an “unsafe and unprofessional” manner this month alone after tense encounters between the forces had dropped in recent years.
Footage released Tuesday by the Navy showed a ship commanded by the Guard cut in front of the USCGC Monomoy, causing the Coast Guard vessel to come to an abrupt stop with its engine smoking on April 2.
The Guard also did the same with another Coast Guard vessel, the USCGC Wrangell, Rebarich said.
The interaction marked the first “unsafe and unprofessional” incident involving the Iranians since April 15, 2020, Rebarich said. However, Iran had largely stopped such incidents in 2018 and nearly in the entirety of 2019, she said.
In 2017, the Navy recorded 14 instances of what it describes as “unsafe and or unprofessional” interactions with Iranians forces. It recorded 35 in 2016, and 23 in 2015.
The incidents at sea almost always involve the Revolutionary Guard, which reports only to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Typically, they involve Iranian speedboats armed with deck-mounted machine guns and rocket launchers test-firing weapons or shadowing American aircraft carriers passing through the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow mouth of the Arabian Gulf through which 20% of all oil passes.
Some analysts believe the incidents are meant in part to squeeze President Hassan Rouhani’s administration after the 2015 nuclear deal. They include a 2016 incident in which Iranian forces captured and held overnight 10 US sailors who strayed into the Islamic Republic’s territorial waters.
The incident comes as Iran negotiates with world powers in Vienna over Tehran and Washington returning to the 2015 nuclear deal. It also follows a series of incidents across the Mideast attributed to a shadow war between Iran and Israel, which includes attacks on regional shipping and sabotage at Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility.

Topics: US navy Arabian Gulf Iran

Updated 28 April 2021
Arab News

  • Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe watched the House of Commons proceedings from Iran, but said there ‘wasn’t anything that gave grounds for hope’
  • Richard Ratcliffe said, she questioned why Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab skipped the parliamentary proceedings and sent Middle East and North Africa Minister James Cleverly instead
LONDON: The husband of jailed British-Iranian Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has said she felt hopeless during an urgent parliamentary debate on her situation.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe watched the House of Commons proceedings from Iran, where she has been sentenced to another year in jail, but said there “wasn’t anything that gave grounds for hope,” according to husband Richard Ratcliffe.

He said she questioned why Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab skipped the parliamentary proceedings and sent Middle East and North Africa Minister James Cleverly instead.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe received her new jail sentence and a year-long ban on travel on Monday, on new charges of “spreading propaganda against the regime.”

She was detained on national security charges in 2016 and has served five years in prison since.

Ratcliffe told the Press Association: “She watched the urgent question on the (website) link. What she noticed was that Dominic Raab hadn’t come to answer for the government, a junior minister had been sent. It was like, ‘Listen, we’ve had seven of these — am I not worth the foreign secretary coming along to answer and explain the government’s policy’?”

Cleverly told MPs on Tuesday that Britain would not accept dual nationals being used as “diplomatic leverage.”

Tulip Siddiq, the MP for Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s constituency, told the debate: “At the heart of this tragic case is the prime minister’s dismal failure to release my constituent and to stand up for her.”

Cleverly responded that Siddiq’s “anger and frustration” are “misdirected because Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and the other British dual nationals held in arbitrary detention are being held by Iran. It is on them (Tehran).”

Topics: United Kingdom (UK) Iran Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe

