You are here

  • Home
  • Oscar-nominated director Farah Nabulsi writes on Palestinian plight for The Hollywood Reporter

Oscar-nominated director Farah Nabulsi writes on Palestinian plight for The Hollywood Reporter

British-Palestinian Oscar-nominated filmmaker Farah Nabulsi penned an op-ed for The Hollywood Reporter on Friday. (File/ AFP)
British-Palestinian Oscar-nominated filmmaker Farah Nabulsi penned an op-ed for The Hollywood Reporter on Friday. (File/ AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/grewz

Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

Oscar-nominated director Farah Nabulsi writes on Palestinian plight for The Hollywood Reporter

British-Palestinian Oscar-nominated filmmaker Farah Nabulsi penned an op-ed for The Hollywood Reporter on Friday. (File/ AFP)
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: British-Palestinian Oscar-nominated filmmaker Farah Nabulsi penned an op-ed for The Hollywood Reporter on Friday, weighing in on the toll the Israel-Palestine conflict has taken on the Palestinian creative community, as well as the handful of US celebrities who have spoken out.

“Amidst the grief for those killed in Gaza, and the rage at the Israeli bombardment of a blocked territory with strikes that devastate tower blocks and wipe out families, there is an outpouring of support for our rights and our plight the likes of which has never been seen before,” she wrote.

The filmmaker behind BAFTA-winning “Th Present” added that in the Gaza Strip, Jerusalem and the West Bank, "Palestinians under Israeli military occupation have been subjected to intense levels of dehumanization and violence.”

In the op-ed for The Hollywood Reporter, Nabulsi went on to detail some instances of the Palestinian creative community being harmed, including actor Maisa Abd Elhadi, a star of UK Channel 4’s “Baghdad Central,” who was reportedly shot and wounded by Israeli forces during a recent demonstration in Haifa.

“Palestinian filmmakers, actors, and artists, already hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, are now impacted by the Israeli government’s assaults on all fronts,” she added.

Nabulsi also praised the small batch of Hollywood celebrities who have spoken about the conflict.

“Actors such as Susan Sarandon, Viola Davis, Mark Ruffalo, Idris Elba, Natalie Portman, Lena Headey, and Danny Glover have expressed their public support for Palestinians — whether it’s for those Palestinians struggling to keep their homes in Jerusalem or the plight of Gaza under Israeli bombs… Such statements and their amplification of pro-justice voices are both indicative of, and in turn help expand and deepen, a seismic shift of perceptions about Israel and the Palestinians.”

“We are witnessing a narrative being transformed, and it cannot come a moment too soon.”

Topics: Farah Nabulsi Palestine Israel The Hollywood Reporter

Fox News commentators clash over Israeli attacks on Gaza

Fox News commentators clash over Israeli attacks on Gaza
Updated 21 May 2021
Arab News

Fox News commentators clash over Israeli attacks on Gaza

Fox News commentators clash over Israeli attacks on Gaza
  • Geraldo Rivera declared that Rashida Tlaib — the only Palestinian-American member of Congress — was right to say that the US should halt its $735m arms shipment to Israel
  • Sean Hannity repeatedly cut Rivera off as he tried to make a point about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, with the host taking a staunchly pro-Israel stance
Updated 21 May 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Fox News correspondent Geraldo Rivera clashed with pro-Israeli host Sean Hannity on Wednesday over Israel’s attacks on Gaza. 

Rivera is a 77-year-old correspondent and commentator who has previously reported from Israeli-occupied territories. Talking to Hannity, he declared that Rashida Tlaib — the only Palestinian-American member of the US Congress and a frequent Fox target — was right to say that the US should halt its $735 million arms shipment to Israel.

Hannity repeatedly cut Rivera off as he tried to make a point about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, with the host taking a staunchly pro-Israel stance while Rivera said it was "abhorrent" that Palestinian children died in bombings from Israeli Defense Forces retaliating against Hamas.

Fox News contributor Dan Bongino stepped in after Hannity, and the row intensified, with both Hannity and Bongino insulting Rivera, calling him an “uncontrolled lunatic” and a “punk.”

Rivera took to Twitter to echo his on-air comments. “American bombs should not be used to kill defenseless civilians in #Gaza,” he wrote. “@JoeBiden must stop ignoring carnage & injustice. A dead Palestinian child is as much a crime against humanity as a dead Israeli child. #NotWithOurBombs.”

In the past, Rivera has had heated arguments with other Fox News personalities when criticizing Israel’s actions and lauding those defending Palestinians — both rare stances for a contributor to the traditionally pro-Israel channel to take.

Rivera was asked by Fox News anchor Martha MacCallum if he was “sympathetic” to Tlaib’s position.

“I am indeed, Martha,” he replied. “People have to recognize what the Gaza Strip is. It’s one of the most menacing places on Earth that I’ve ever reported from.” 

He also told viewers that, by selling arms to Israel, America is “complicit in an ongoing crime against humanity.”

Topics: Gaza Geraldo Rivera Sean Hannity

Related

Sean Hannity denies pointing gun at Juan Williams on Fox set
Media
Sean Hannity denies pointing gun at Juan Williams on Fox set
Anti-Islam pundit leads ‘France’s Fox News’ channel
Media
Anti-Islam pundit leads ‘France’s Fox News’ channel

Jewish Google staff demand tech giant shows support for Palestine

The group, known as the Jewish Diaspora in Tech, called on Google to support and fund Palestinian-led relief efforts. (Shutterstock)
The group, known as the Jewish Diaspora in Tech, called on Google to support and fund Palestinian-led relief efforts. (Shutterstock)
Updated 21 May 2021
Arab News

Jewish Google staff demand tech giant shows support for Palestine

The group, known as the Jewish Diaspora in Tech, called on Google to support and fund Palestinian-led relief efforts. (Shutterstock)
  • The group consists of Jewish anti-nationalists within Google
  • Letter reportedly signed by more than 250 employees
Updated 21 May 2021
Arab News

LONDON: A group of Jewish Google employees has written to the company to demand a ramp up in support for Palestinians in the wake of Israel’s devastating Gaza airstrike campaign.

The group, known as the Jewish Diaspora in Tech, called on Google to support and fund Palestinian-led relief efforts, to equal the support the tech giant provides to Israeli humanitarian efforts.

“We ask Google leadership to make a companywide statement recognizing the violence in Palestine and Israel, which must include direct recognition of the harm done to Palestinians by Israel’s military and gang violence,” the workers said in a letter on Wednesday to Google CEO Sundar Pichai and the company’s executive team.

Reportedly signed by more than 250 employees, the letter called for the tech giant to avoid conflating Israel with the Jewish people, adding: “Anti-Zionism is not antisemitism and this conflation harms the pursuit of justice for Palestinians and Jews alike, by limiting freedom of expression and distracting from real acts of antisemitism.”

The group consists of Jewish anti-nationalists within Google, and was formed in response to a perceived pro-Zionist sentiment among “Jewglers” — the official Jewish employee resource group within Google.

Ignoring the deadly attacks faced by Palestinians “erases” the company’s Palestinian coworkers, the group warned.

The letter was reportedly written after the executive team of Google failed to put out a statement condemning the violence against Palestinians, while some members of the Google leadership even promoted pro-Israel funding opportunities.

“We agree that a response from Google leadership is necessary, but we believe any response that recognizes violence against Israelis but fails to give the same recognition to violence against Palestinians is worse than no response at all,” the Jewish Diaspora in Tech said.

Topics: media Google Israel Palestine

Related

Facebook, Twitter and Instagram were all used widely by Palestinian citizens and activists to share information on evictions from the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah. (Reuters/File Photo)
Media
Social media giants ‘violated’ Palestinians’ digital rights: report
Australian judge rules Google misled Android users on data
Media
Australian judge rules Google misled Android users on data

Social media giants ‘violated’ Palestinians’ digital rights: report

Facebook, Twitter and Instagram were all used widely by Palestinian citizens and activists to share information on evictions from the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah. (Reuters/File Photo)
Facebook, Twitter and Instagram were all used widely by Palestinian citizens and activists to share information on evictions from the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah. (Reuters/File Photo)
Updated 21 May 2021
Arab News

Social media giants ‘violated’ Palestinians’ digital rights: report

Facebook, Twitter and Instagram were all used widely by Palestinian citizens and activists to share information on evictions from the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah. (Reuters/File Photo)
  • Digital rights monitor 7amleh said it has documented 500 cases of what it called digital rights violations of Palestinians
  • In one notable case of erroneous censorship, Instagram’s algorithm deemed the al-Aqsa mosque a terrorist organization
Updated 21 May 2021
Arab News

LONDON: There was a “dramatic increase” in censorship of Palestinians engaging in political speech on social media during the period of intense fighting between Israel and Gaza-based militants.

A report by 7amleh, The Arab Center for the Advancement of Social Media, seen by The Independent, said that social media companies’ moderation attempts and codes of conduct have resulted in numerous citizens being censored.

Facebook, Twitter and Instagram were all used widely by Palestinian citizens and activists to share information on evictions from the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah, among other hotbutton issues among Palestinains.

According to The Independent, 7amleh said it had documented 500 cases of what it called digital rights violations of Palestinians from May 6 to May 18.

These violations include content being taken down and accounts being removed or their visibility restricted.

Of the 500 instances, half were related to Instagram, and its parent company Facebook was found to have carried out 179 cases of censorship or other rights violations.

Facebook also engaged in geo-blocking — geographically targeted content moderation — with “a number of these cases (documented) for activists from the occupied Palestinian territory,” according to 7amleh.

The rights organization said that 45 percent of reported violations on Instagram were related to the abrupt removal of stories.

Instagram did not respond directly to 7amleh about 143 of the cases submitted, but confirmed that “only one case violated the community standards.” According to 7amleh, nearly 70 percent of reported rights violations occurred after the problem seemed to have been addressed.

Aside from content moderation problems, a number of dramatic cases of harmful and offensive content moderation occurred throughout the nearly two weeks of violence. 

One notable example saw Instagram removing posts with hashtags for the al-Aqsa mosque — the third holiest site in Islam — after the tech company’s moderation system mistakenly deemed the mosque a terrorist organization.

Facebook told The Independent: “We know there have been several issues that have impacted people’s ability to share on our apps, including a technical bug that affected Stories around the world, and an error that temporarily restricted content from being viewed on the Al Aqsa hashtag page. While these have been fixed, they should never have happened in the first place.” 

The company also explained that it “understand(s) that the word ‘Zionist’ is frequently used in important political debate ... that’s why we allow critical discussion of Zionists, but remove attacks against them in specific instances when context suggests the word is being used as a proxy for Jews or Israelis, both of which are protected characteristics under our hate speech policies.”

Social media is seen as an important tool by Palestinian activists and citizens who use it to tell their own stories in a global media system that, they believe, does not always portray their struggle accurately.

Marwa Fatafta, a policy manager at Access Now, told The Independent that she also believes that Facebook’s content moderation policy is biased against the Palestinians.

“Facebook's rules related to Israel-Palestinian have always been opaque and one-sided,” she said. “It's no secret that Facebook often bows to government pressure and converts such demands into rules governing online speech. But that’s only half of the story (as) social media platforms rely on algorithms to moderate speech at scale and being blind to context as they are, lots of legitimate content get flagged and taken down.” 

Such issues stress the need for algorithmic transparency, which Fatafta says is “clearly biased.”

According to 7amleh, social media companies should hire specific fact checkers for the Israel-Palestine conflict, allow people to access geo-spatial data for humanitarian purposes, provide transparency on takedown requests, and conduct human rights assessments “that include the impact of Israel on Palestinians in Israel and the occupied Palestinian territory.”

Censorship and bias have been issues for years, however, and the escalation of violence over the past two weeks “only scaled it up and made it more pronounced,” said Fatafta.

She continued: “Social media has been a life-line for Palestinian activists deprived of access to mainstream media, and despite the ceasefire, the reality of occupation and oppression continues. So Palestinians will continue to use social media to organize and dissent.”

Fatafta added: “The main question here is: would social media companies learn their lessons this time?”

Topics: media Palestine Israel social media Censorship

Related

Facebook deploys special team as Israel-Gaza conflict spreads across social media
Media
Facebook deploys special team as Israel-Gaza conflict spreads across social media

AP criticized for firing pro-Palestine journalist

AP criticized for firing pro-Palestine journalist
Updated 21 May 2021
Arab News

AP criticized for firing pro-Palestine journalist

AP criticized for firing pro-Palestine journalist
  • The tweets included screenshots of Wilder’s previous Facebook posts, in which she was critical of Zionists, including American Sheldon Adelson
  • Fox News referred to Wilder’s hiring as a “second Middle East-related issue” for the AP after the organization’s offices in Gaza were bombed
Updated 21 May 2021
Arab News

LONDON: The Associated Press (AP) has come under criticism for firing news associate Emily Wilder on Thursday for violating the company’s social media policies.

The move drew backlash from journalists after it transpired that Wilder had been targeted by right-wing media outlets for her pro-Palestine activism in college. 

Wilder confirmed that she was “terminated for violating the company’s social media policies in their News Values and Principles sometime between my start date on May 3 and yesterday,” adding that the AP did not detail which of her tweets broke its policies.

While the organization usually refrains from commenting on personal matters, A spokesperson for the AP confirmed on Thursday that Wilder was dismissed for violations of AP’s social media policy during her time at AP.

Conservative media outlets published stories this week about Wilder — who had previously worked with the Arizona Republic newspaper after graduating from Stanford University — when the Stanford College Republicans tweeted a thread highlighting her previous activism. 

The tweets included screenshots of Wilder’s previous Facebook posts, in which she was critical of Zionists, including American Sheldon Adelson — the late billionaire Donald Trump supporter. The thread went viral. 

Fox News referred to Wilder’s hiring as a “second Middle East-related issue” for the AP after the organization’s offices in Gaza were bombed. 

Wilder, who is Jewish, tweeted 18 times since she began working at AP. 

Her most subjective post was about objectivity, on May 16: “‘Objectivity’ feels fickle when the basic terms we use to report news implicitly stake a claim,” she tweeted, adding: “Using ‘Israel’ but never ‘Palestine,’ or ‘war’ but not ‘siege and occupation’ are political choices – yet media make those exact choices all the time without being flagged as biased.”

Journalists responded to news of Wilder’s firing with outrage and messages of solidarity. “I stand with Emily,” wrote Rebekah Sanders, an Arizona Republic reporter. “Her reporting at our newspaper was excellent. Reverse your decision NOW.” 

“I’d bet a lot of money this person is about to get a much better job,” tweeted NBC’s Ben Collins. Others pointed out that the Stanford College Republicans had in the past invited speakers known for their sexist and racist views.

Topics:  The Associated Press (AP) Emily Wilder Palestine

Related

Jewish staff urge Google to support Palestinians
World
Jewish staff urge Google to support Palestinians

WhatsApp denies it will drop privacy update for Turkey users

WhatsApp denies it will drop privacy update for Turkey users
Updated 21 May 2021
AP

WhatsApp denies it will drop privacy update for Turkey users

WhatsApp denies it will drop privacy update for Turkey users
  • Concerns has been raised that users are being forced to agree to share more of their data with Facebook
  • Germany last week ordered Facebook to stop processing WhatsApp user data over concern about the changes
Updated 21 May 2021
AP

ANKARA: Turkey’s competition watchdog said Friday it was told by WhatsApp that the chat app won’t apply a controversial privacy update following an investigation.
The announcement was contradicted by the Facebook-owned app, which said it still plans to roll out the update for Turkish users.
It’s a fresh sign of the confusion between regulators and the tech company over the update to WhatsApp’s terms of service and privacy rules, which has raised concerns that users are being forced to agree to share more of their data with Facebook. Germany last week ordered Facebook to stop processing WhatsApp user data over concern about the changes.
The changes were initially announced at the start of the year but delayed after a backlash sparked by a wave of confusion and misinformation among users, including those in Turkey. Users were given a May 15 deadline to agree to the update.
Turkish users, worried about the possible sharing of their personal information, began downloading alternative messaging applications such as Signal, Telegram or the Turkish app, Bip, which was developed by mobile phone operator Turkcell. Many chose to close down their WhatsApp accounts even though the messaging app assured that the content of messages would remain encrypted.
Turkey’s Competition Board, meanwhile, had launched an investigation into Facebook and WhatsApp over a possible violation of Article 6 of Turkey’s competition laws, which bar companies from “abusing their dominant positions.”
In a brief statement Friday, the competition watchdog said it had been notified by WhatsApp that the update “will not come into effect for any user in Turkey, including users who approved it.”
WhatsApp however, disputed the Turkish notice.
“It is not the case that we no longer intend to roll out the update in Turkey,” it said in a statement. “We continue to discuss next steps with the relevant authorities and we remain fully committed to delivering secure and private communications for everyone.”
WhatsApp insisted that the update does not “expand our ability to share data with Facebook and does not impact the privacy of personal messages with friends or family.”
“We continue to roll out our update gradually around the world and the majority of people who have received it have accepted,” it said. The company has pointed out previously that the update is related only to messages between businesses and customers.
A week ago, a German privacy watchdog issued an emergency order banning Facebook from gathering data on WhatsApp users, over concern the updated policy was in breach of stringent European data protection rules.

Topics: WhatsApp Facebook Turkey

Related

Update WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook down for 30 minutes globally
Media
WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook down for 30 minutes globally
Experts discuss WhatsApp’s new privacy update
Business & Economy
Experts discuss WhatsApp’s new privacy update

Latest updates

Markets ponder Musk role in cryptocurrency turbulence
Markets ponder Musk role in cryptocurrency turbulence
Oscar-nominated director Farah Nabulsi writes on Palestinian plight for The Hollywood Reporter
British-Palestinian Oscar-nominated filmmaker Farah Nabulsi penned an op-ed for The Hollywood Reporter on Friday. (File/ AFP)
Iran uses crypto mining to lessen impact of sanctions, study finds
Iran uses crypto mining to lessen impact of sanctions, study finds
Gaza cease-fire holding as Egyptian mediators consult Hamas, Israel
Gaza cease-fire holding as Egyptian mediators consult Hamas, Israel
Return of Iraqis seen as easing threat from Syria camp
Return of Iraqis seen as easing threat from Syria camp

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.