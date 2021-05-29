You are here

  • Home
  • Libya strongman Khalifa Haftar eyes December polls as support wanes

Libya strongman Khalifa Haftar eyes December polls as support wanes

Libya strongman Khalifa Haftar eyes December polls as support wanes
Even Khalifa Haftar’s foreign allies have grown wary and thrown their weight behind the new interim government, an analyst said. (Media Office of the Libyan National Army/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ph5dg

Updated 29 May 2021
AFP

Libya strongman Khalifa Haftar eyes December polls as support wanes

Libya strongman Khalifa Haftar eyes December polls as support wanes
  • The field marshall has battled Islamist militants and had built a solid base of support among eastern Libya’s influential tribes
Updated 29 May 2021
AFP

TRIPOLI: Libya’s military strongman Khalifa Haftar is polishing his political image ahead of elections, after a crippling rout on the battlefield and with his support waning at home and abroad, analysts say.
Haftar’s eastern-based forces battled for more than a year to seize the capital Tripoli in the west, but their defeat last June set the stage for UN-backed peace talks, a unity government and a nationwide poll planned for December.
“He is hoping the elections will secure him a political victory after his military defeat,” said international relations professor Miloud El-Hajj.
Haftar has emerged as a key player during the decade of violence that followed the 2011 overthrow of dictator Muammar Qaddafi.
The field marshall has battled Islamist militants and had built a solid base of support among eastern Libya’s influential tribes — as well as neighboring Egypt and Russia.
But two years since his self-styled Libyan National Army launched its offensive to overthrow a Turkish-backed unity government in Tripoli, the landscape is very different.
A formal truce last October set in motion a UN-led process that led to the creation of an interim government tasked with unifying the country’s divided institutions, launching reconstruction efforts and preparing for December polls.
Haftar kept a low profile throughout the talks, but in recent weeks he has made a comeback with public rallies and pledges to build three new towns and thousands of housing units for the families of “martyrs.”
“His tone and language have changed... He has dropped his military discourse” in favor of pledges to improve living conditions, said Hajj.
Haftar built his power base around Libya’s second city of Benghazi, the eastern cradle of the 2011 NATO-backed uprising that toppled and killed Qaddafi.
He found allies among the region’s powerful tribes, who provided much of the manpower for Haftar’s various offensives.
But today, Haftar has “lost his base of support,” according to Libyan analyst Mahmoud Khalfallah.
“He no longer enjoys the indisputable support of the tribes, who blame him for having involved their sons in a war in which many died for nothing,” Khalfallah added.
“He knows they no longer trust him and that they would not give up their sons again for another war.”
And despite several meetings with tribal leaders in a bid to regain their support, Haftar is now faced with “serious problems of defiance” according to Libya specialist Jalel Harchaoui.
“His finances have dried up and his hopes for territorial expansion in the west have been blocked,” Harchaoui added.
Even Haftar’s foreign allies have grown wary and thrown their weight behind the new interim government, Khalfallah said.
“His foreign sponsors... have understood that the political process is the only possible solution” to safeguard their interests in Libya, he said.
Haftar has played a controversial but key role in Libya since it descended into chaos after Qaddafi’s ouster.
Before the campaign to seize Tripoli, he launched a successful operation in May 2018 to oust Islamist militias from the eastern city of Derna, followed by another in 2019 in the oil-rich desert south.
The field marshal, who served in Qaddafi’s armed forces before falling from grace following Libya’s stinging defeat in Chad in 1987, is now aiming to make a political comeback, said Hajj.
One European diplomatic source warned that if key players like Haftar are excluded from the political process, they could become “spoilers” and undermine efforts to stabilize the country.
Verisk Maplecroft analyst Hamish Kinnear said Haftar may run in a presidential election or back a candidate.
If presidential and legislative polls are postponed beyond December, however, Haftar “will likely use this to charge the transitional government is illegitimate and consider a return to armed conflict,” Kinnear said.
But, he added, Haftar is “no longer as powerful as he once was.”

Topics: Libya Khalifa Haftar

Related

Libya authorities release 120 captured pro-Haftar fighters
Middle-East
Libya authorities release 120 captured pro-Haftar fighters
Special Libya’s Haftar and UN envoy discuss ways to speed up peace process
Middle-East
Libya’s Haftar and UN envoy discuss ways to speed up peace process

Suez Canal Authority swiftly repairs container ship after sudden engine failure

Navigation movement in the Suez Canal was not affected, as the route of the northern channel was diverted to pass through the eastern channel to cross the New Suez Canal. (AFP)
Navigation movement in the Suez Canal was not affected, as the route of the northern channel was diverted to pass through the eastern channel to cross the New Suez Canal. (AFP)
Updated 29 May 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Suez Canal Authority swiftly repairs container ship after sudden engine failure

Navigation movement in the Suez Canal was not affected, as the route of the northern channel was diverted to pass through the eastern channel to cross the New Suez Canal. (AFP)
  • The Maersk Emerald container ship, flying the Singapore flag, is 353 meters long and 48 meters wide
Updated 29 May 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: The Suez Canal Authority has quickly dealt with a sudden failure in the engines of container ship the Maersk Emerald — one of the ships crossing the canal — during its transit within the northern channel.

The Maersk Emerald container ship, flying the Singapore flag, is 353 meters long and 48 meters wide. It has a draft of 15.50 meters and weighs 146,000 tons.

The ship ran aground after a sudden failure in its engines and steering devices.

Osama Rabie, chairman of the authority, said that teams were swiftly dispatched to carry out rescue and flotation work using four locomotives, led by the locomotive Baraka 1 with a force of 160 tons.

The ship resumed its passage through the canal after the malfunction was addressed. 

“It is now in the waiting area in the Great Lakes so its technical condition may be checked,” Rabie said.

Navigation movement in the canal was not affected, as the route of the northern channel was diverted to pass through the eastern channel to cross the New Suez Canal, said the chairman.

These measures prove the importance of the New Suez Canal in improving navigation safety and the ability to face emergencies, he added.

Rabie sent a message of reassurance regarding the regularity of navigation in the canal. He emphasized that the authority possesses the rescue expertise, infrastructure, and technical insurance capabilities necessary to deal with emergency issues, especially after the launch of the New Suez Canal project and the development projects for the establishment of garages on the new waterway.

The Suez Canal enjoys a unique strategic position in the maritime community.

It is the most important navigational facility to serve the global trade movement, as evidenced by the global interest in the grounding of giant container ship Ever Given, which the authority also managed successfully.

Rabie said that the Suez Canal Authority intends to complete the ambitious development project to maintain the leading position of the canal.

He stressed that the New Suez Canal is one of the most important pillars of the project to develop the Suez Canal area and transform its surroundings into a global economic zone that enjoys all the elements of an attractive investment hub.

Topics: Middle East Egypt suez canal Suez Canal blocked

Related

Suez Canal Authority says door still open to negotiation with container ship owner
Business & Economy
Suez Canal Authority says door still open to negotiation with container ship owner
Ship owner says Suez Canal was at fault over Ever Given grounding – lawyer
Middle-East
Ship owner says Suez Canal was at fault over Ever Given grounding – lawyer

Jordan warns against unauthorized gatherings

Jordan warns against unauthorized gatherings
Updated 29 May 2021
Arab News

Jordan warns against unauthorized gatherings

Jordan warns against unauthorized gatherings
  • The minister said security forces will reinforce the rule of law
Updated 29 May 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Jordan’s minister of interior warned against unauthorized gatherings and demonstrations which threaten the national cohesion, state news agency Petra reported.
“[In] recent days we have witnessed practices and gatherings that undermine the cohesion of the Jordanian national fabric, peace, community and security,” Mazen Al-Faraya said.
The minister said security forces will reinforce the rule of law.

Topics: Jordan

Related

Jordan’s King Abdullah welcomes Abu Dhabi crown prince on official visit
Middle-East
Jordan’s King Abdullah welcomes Abu Dhabi crown prince on official visit
Update Jordan summons Israeli ambassador over arrests
Middle-East
Jordan summons Israeli ambassador over arrests

Majority of Americans support Palestinian state, according to survey

Majority of Americans support Palestinian state, according to survey
Updated 29 May 2021
Daoud Kuttab

Majority of Americans support Palestinian state, according to survey

Majority of Americans support Palestinian state, according to survey
  • Almost three-quarters of all Americans say Palestinians and Israelis are entitled to equal rights
  • Nearly one-half of all respondents agree that an independent Palestinian state should be part of a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict
Updated 29 May 2021
Daoud Kuttab

PHILADELPHIA: A recent poll shows that a majority of Americans are in support of a Palestinian state and of conditioning aid to Israel if the latter continues to build settlements in contravention of US policies.
The online poll, conducted by the Arab American Institute (AAI), based on a sample of over 1,000 Americans, and released on May 27, shows that while American attitudes are shifting toward a more balanced view, US Democrats are much more supportive of Palestinian rights than Republicans.
Almost three-quarters of all Americans say Palestinians and Israelis are entitled to equal rights, including 80 percent of Democrats and 67 percent of Republicans.
Nearly one-half of all respondents agree that an independent Palestinian state should be part of a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, with only 12 percent disagreeing.
James Zogby, founder and president of the AAI, told Arab News that the shift has been building up for some time.
“American media has been opening up to Palestinians. Congress has been giving space to pro-Palestinian speakers, and even the most pro-Israeli Democrats are tempering their language as a new generation of Americans is leading this change, which has even included young Evangelicals who are moving away from the traditional pro-Israeli positions,” he said.
Overall, Americans have favorable views toward both Israelis (58 percent) and Palestinians (39 percent).
While Democrats and Republicans both have more favorable than unfavorable views of Israelis (Democrats 46 vs. 21 percent; Republicans 68 vs. 9 percent), they diverge on their views of the Palestinians (Democrats 51 vs. 14 percent; Republicans 30 vs. 40 percent).
Zogby said: “It is significant to note that Democrats now view Palestinians more favorably than they do Israelis.”
The partisan divide has been best exemplified by the progressive wing of the Democratic party.
With representatives like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib as the key players in this wing, the Palestinian issue is now getting more attention from Democrats. Even traditionally pro-Israeli Democrats like Chuck Schumer, senate majority leader, and Bob Menendez, senior senator from New Jersey, are tempering their voices because they can easily see the change in the Democratic electorate.
The partisan divide is also evident in the recent conflict between Israelis and Palestinians. Overall, 30 percent of respondents say that Israel’s use of force in Gaza was “too much,” 24 percent say it was “just right,” and 11 percent say it was “not enough.” Democrats are more likely to say Israel used too much force (43 percent).
For Democrats, the disagreement is more pronounced. The poll shows 51 percent saying Israel is wrong to evict Palestinians from their homes, while 26 percent side with Israel. Republicans are closely divided, with 37 percent agreeing with Israeli evictions and 33 percent disagreeing.
Among all respondents, 43 percent agree with congressional Democrats who want to hold off on the weapons deal, while 32 percent support President Joe Biden’s approval of the sale of precision munitions to Israel.
Among Democratic respondents, a majority supports congressional efforts to hold up on the sale (52 percent), while 27 percent support Biden’s approval. Republicans, on the other hand, support the sale by a margin of 42 to 35 percent.
Zogby believes that the close partnership between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former US President Donald Trump contributed to this partisan shift.
Zogby said the change has to do with the vast improvement in how Palestinians are telling their stories. “Palestinians are learning to tell their story much better in part because of social media and because they are no longer tying themselves to the Palestinian leadership,” he said

Topics: East Jerusalem violence Americans Palestinian state

Related

Special Palestine’s UN envoy calls for international action to end Israeli occupation
Middle-East
Palestine’s UN envoy calls for international action to end Israeli occupation

Lebanon ramps up COVID-19 fight with vaccination marathon

Lebanon ramps up COVID-19 fight with vaccination marathon
Updated 29 May 2021
AP

Lebanon ramps up COVID-19 fight with vaccination marathon

Lebanon ramps up COVID-19 fight with vaccination marathon
  • The daylong campaign offered AstraZeneca vaccines at 30 different centers around the country without prior appointment to encourage people over age 30 to show up
  • The capital Beirut was not included in the campaign
Updated 29 May 2021
AP

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s health authorities Saturday launched a COVID-19 vaccination “marathon” to speed up inoculations around the country, including areas where turnout has so far been low.
The daylong campaign offered AstraZeneca vaccines at 30 different centers around the country without prior appointment to encourage people over age 30 to show up. The capital Beirut was not included in the campaign.
A vaccination program that started in February targeted older age groups, primarily through registration on a government-operated platform and appointments.
As of Saturday afternoon, 7,700 people had been vaccinated in the push.
Pictures of lines outside centers north of Beirut showed turnout was high, particularly among foreign workers, many of whom had been reluctant or unable to register on the government-operated digital platform. There were also lines in towns and villages in the east and mountains, where turnout has so far been fickle.
Lebanon has managed to curb the number of new virus cases since the start of the year. The small country, reeling from a crippling economic crisis that predated the pandemic, is eager to restore economic activities. Officials want to open up businesses and tourist attractions ahead of the summer season to draw in much needed foreign currency.
So far, over 700,000 people have been vaccinated in the country of 6 million. More than 530,000 have been infected with over 7,700 deaths since February 2020.
Restrictions in place since the start of 2021 have eased over the last few weeks, allowing restaurants, bars and malls to reopen and receive customers until late.
“We are living many crises and our way to revive our economic life and restore some Lebanese social and culture norms forces us to think of greater ways for immunization in shorter periods,” Lebanon’s Health Minister Hamad Hassan told a local TV station.

Topics: Coronavirus Lebanon

Related

Special Lebanese are feeling a sense of loss after the news Pizza Hut would be closing its Lebanon outlets earlier this month. (AFP/Supplied/File Photos) photos
Offbeat
Closure of Pizza Hut chain feeds into Lebanon’s deepening sense of loss
Lebanon’s central bank says not enough reserves for medical supplies
Middle-East
Lebanon’s central bank says not enough reserves for medical supplies

British-Palestinian surgeon: Gaza war injuries an ‘endemic disease’

British-Palestinian surgeon: Gaza war injuries an ‘endemic disease’
Updated 29 May 2021
Arab News

British-Palestinian surgeon: Gaza war injuries an ‘endemic disease’

British-Palestinian surgeon: Gaza war injuries an ‘endemic disease’
  • Ghassan Abu-Sittah commonly treats people who have been injured in multiple conflicts
  • “You need surgeons in a number disproportionate to the 2 million people who live in Gaza”
Updated 29 May 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Injuries inflicted during Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip have become an “endemic disease,” a high-profile British-Palestinian surgeon has warned.
Ghassan Abu-Sittah, a reconstructive surgeon, has made regular trips to Gaza since the 1980s to treat wounded Palestinians.
He returned to the war-torn territory last week amid renewed Israeli-Palestinian fighting. The 11-day conflict left more than 250 people dead in Gaza and 13 in Israel.
But the real toll is reflected in survivors who must live with life-changing injuries, Abu-Sittah warned. “War injuries are now something akin to an endemic disease in Gaza,” he told the Daily Telegraph.
The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said almost 2,000 Palestinians were injured in the conflict, including more than 600 children and 400 women.
It added that about 10 percent of those injured could suffer from long-term disabilities that require extensive rehabilitation.
Previous flare-ups in Gaza have inflicted war-related disabilities on 5-10 percent of the entire population.
Abu-Sittah said he now commonly treats people who have been injured in multiple wars, and his current trip mostly involved treating crush injuries.
In past rounds of violence, the most common injuries were gunshot and shrapnel wounds, and the same surnames “keep appearing in operating rooms,” he said.
“Most people were injured in their homes. We have whole families in different rooms in the hospital,” he added.
“Most of the areas targeted (by Israeli airstrikes) were urban areas in the center of Gaza. They weren’t rural peripheral communities.”
Gaza requires highly skilled specialist surgeons who are not found in typical health systems, due to the complex injuries inflicted in the latest violence.
“It has turned the public health pyramid on its head,” said Abu-Sittah. “You need surgeons in a number disproportionate to the 2 million people who live in Gaza.”
The 51-year-old surgeon has volunteered in conflict zones since the 1980s, visiting Syria, Iraq, Lebanon and Gaza.
His expertise in blast-related injuries led him to author several books on the subject and conduct research for Imperial College London.
Abu-Sittah’s family originally hail from Gaza, where they were refugees. He grew up in Kuwait before moving to the UK.
Treating wounded children is the most difficult part of his job, he said, and it “is what keeps me coming back to Gaza.”
Referring to his three children, he added: “Dealing with wounded children becomes much more taxing once you’ve had your own. With kids (in Gaza), you patch them up now so they’ll be injured in the next war.”

Topics: East Jerusalem violence Gaza injuries

Related

Special Gaza journalists covering conflicts exposed to dangers of a war zone
Media
Gaza journalists covering conflicts exposed to dangers of a war zone
Saudi FM discusses Gaza cease-fire in phone call with US Secretary of State
Saudi Arabia
Saudi FM discusses Gaza cease-fire in phone call with US Secretary of State

Latest updates

Egypt’s ‘King of the Sun’ exhibition proves to be a big draw in Prague
Egypt’s ‘King of the Sun’ exhibition proves to be a big draw in Prague
Afghan officials: Roadside bomb kills 4, wounds 11 students
Afghan officials: Roadside bomb kills 4, wounds 11 students
Suez Canal Authority swiftly repairs container ship after sudden engine failure
Navigation movement in the Suez Canal was not affected, as the route of the northern channel was diverted to pass through the eastern channel to cross the New Suez Canal. (AFP)
Saudi Arabia announces 14 more COVID-19 deaths
Saudi Arabia announces 14 more COVID-19 deaths
Jordan warns against unauthorized gatherings
Jordan warns against unauthorized gatherings

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.