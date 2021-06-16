Iraqi FM in talks with Kuwait to develop joint cooperation 

DUBAI: Iraq’s Foreign Minister Fouad Hussein held talks on Tuesday with his Kuwaiti counterpart to develop joint cooperation between the two former-warring states.
Hussein met with Kuwait’s Foreign Minister Ahmed Nasser Al-Mohammed Al-Sabah on the sidelines of the consultative meeting of Arab foreign ministers held in Doha, the Iraqi News Agency (INA) reported.
“The two sides discussed a number of issues related to bilateral relations in light of the steady growth that these relations are witnessing,” the agency added.
Hussein indicated, according to the statement, Baghdad's keenness to continue working to advance their relations and develop them at all levels.
