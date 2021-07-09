You are here

No. 1 Barty to face Pliskova in 1st Wimbledon final for both

Australia's Ashleigh Barty (left frame) and Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova celebrate after defeating their respective opponents in the Wimbledon semi-finals in London on July 8, 2021. (AP & AFP photos)
Australia's Ashleigh Barty (left frame) and Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova celebrate after defeating their respective opponents in the Wimbledon semi-finals in London on July 8, 2021. (AP & AFP photos)
Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova returns against Belarus's Aryna Sabalenka during their 2021 Wimbledon Championships semi-final match in London on July 8, 2021. (AFP)
Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova returns against Belarus's Aryna Sabalenka during their 2021 Wimbledon Championships semi-final match in London on July 8, 2021. (AFP)
Australia's Ashleigh Barty returns against Germany's Angelique Kerber during their 2021 Wimbledon Championships semi-final match in London on July 8, 2021. (AFP / POOL)
Australia's Ashleigh Barty returns against Germany's Angelique Kerber during their 2021 Wimbledon Championships semi-final match in London on July 8, 2021. (AFP / POOL)
AP

  • Barty stands one win from a second Grand Slam title after beating 2018 champion Kerber 6-3, 7-6 (3) on Thursday
  • Pliskova emerged from a power-hitting and serving display to come back to defeat No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka 5-7, 6-4, 6-4
WIMBLEDON, England: It was difficult for Ash Barty to imagine that a trip to her first Wimbledon final was just around the corner when she stopped playing at last month’s French Open with a hip injury.
Or even when she was two points from being pushed to a third set by Angelique Kerber in their semifinal at the All England Club.
Barty does not let obstacles trouble her for too long. She figures out a way and pushes forward. That’s why she’s ranked No. 1 and it’s why she stands one win from a second Grand Slam title after beating 2018 champion Kerber 6-3, 7-6 (3) on Thursday.
“I’ve had ups and downs and everything in between and I wouldn’t change one day or one moment or one, kind of, road that we’ve taken in my path and my journey,” said Barty, who was the 2011 junior champion at the All England Club and stepped away from tennis for almost two years starting in 2014 because of burnout. “It’s been unique. It’s been incredible. It’s been tough. There have been so many things that led to this point.”
Her opponent in Saturday’s final will be No. 8 seed Karolina Pliskova, who emerged from a power-hitting and serving display to come back to defeat No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka 5-7, 6-4, 6-4.
“Super proud about the way how I handled the situation out there,” Pliskova said.




Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova returns against Belarus's Aryna Sabalenka during their 2021 Wimbledon Championships semi-final match in London on July 8, 2021. (AFP)

Pliskova produced 14 aces, Sabalenka 18, and the combined total was the most in a women’s match at Wimbledon since they started keeping such stats in 1977. The difference in this match, ultimately: Pliskova was broken just once, Sabalenka twice.
After going 0 for 8 on break points in the first set, the first set she dropped in six matches, Pliskova “got a bit frustrated,” she acknowledged afterward.
But she went 1 for 1 in that category in each of the last two sets.
“She just returned like crazy — like, really good — and I couldn’t do anything,” said Sabalenka, the only top-20 seed in the draw without a major quarterfinal appearance until now.
Neither Pliskova — whose coach, Sascha Bajin, used to work with Naomi Osaka and was Serena Williams’ hitting partner — nor Barty had ever been past the fourth round at the grass-court Grand Slam tournament.
“Coming into this tournament, the dream was to make the second week. ... Sascha was super confident in me,” said Pliskova, a 29-year-old from the Czech Republic who was the runner-up at the 2016 US Open to Kerber and used to be ranked No. 1. “He said, ‘I told you, you were going to make the final.’”
The 25-year-old Barty won the 2019 French Open and has been atop the WTA rankings for 1 1/2 years.
She is the first woman from Australia to reach the title match at Wimbledon since Evonne Goolagong won the trophy 1980; Barty has been wearing an outfit intended as a tribute to Goolagong this fortnight.
“Now to kind of give myself a chance to create some history, almost in a way that’s a tribute to her, is really exciting,” Barty said.




Australia's Ashleigh Barty returns against Germany's Angelique Kerber during their 2021 Wimbledon Championships semi-final match in London on July 8, 2021. (AFP / POOL)

She arrived in England not having competed since June 3, when she withdrew during her second-round match in Paris, her left hip in too much pain to continue.
“To be honest, it was going to be touch and go. Everything had to be spot on to give myself a chance to play pain-free and to play knowing that I could trust my body,” Barty said. “If you told me a month ago we’d be sitting in this position, I really wouldn’t have thought that we would even get close.”
On Thursday, she faced a big test in the second set, which Kerber was two points from owning when Barty served at deuce while trailing 5-2. The full-capacity crowd was backing the comeback effort for the 33-year-old German, too, with shouts of “Come on, Angie!” and “Go on, Kerber!”
But Barty steeled herself to hold there, then broke to get within 5-4 with a cross-court forehand passing winner.
That was part of a 38-16 advantage in total winners for Barty, responsible more than anything else for her triumph. And this was remarkable: She compiled that many point-ending shots while making only 16 unforced errors.
“A great level, the best level I’ve played in quite some time,” Barty said. “Angie is an incredible competitor. She brought out the best in me today.”
It was a rather entertaining and, from point to point, rather even contest, two talented baseliners willing to try a volley, drop shot or lob when required. They were each other’s equal for long exchanges — in all, 22 points lasted at least nine strokes, with Kerber winning a dozen.
Their approaches are different, though. Kerber is a left-hander who hits flat groundstrokes and is just fine with handling foes’ low shots, often dropping a knee onto the turf to get leverage.
Barty is a righty who relies on heavy topspin for a forehand packed with power, and her slice backhand can produce tricky bounces on the grass.
She ended up with an 8-0 edge in aces and 18-9 in forehand winners.
“I was trying to playing my game,” Kerber said. “But she had always a good answer.”

Topics: Wimbledon 2021 Ashleigh Barty Karolina Pliskova

Diriyah E-Prix in Saudi Arabia to open Formula E’s biggest season yet in 2022

Commencing in Saudi Arabia's Diriyah on January 28, 2022, a now familiar location for the Championship opener, the 2022 season will be Formula E’s longest to date. (Supplied/ROKiT Venturi Racing)
Commencing in Saudi Arabia's Diriyah on January 28, 2022, a now familiar location for the Championship opener, the 2022 season will be Formula E’s longest to date. (Supplied/ROKiT Venturi Racing)
Updated 08 July 2021
Arab News

Diriyah E-Prix in Saudi Arabia to open Formula E’s biggest season yet in 2022

Commencing in Saudi Arabia's Diriyah on January 28, 2022, a now familiar location for the Championship opener, the 2022 season will be Formula E’s longest to date. (Supplied/ROKiT Venturi Racing)
  • Visiting 12 cities across five continents, Season 8 will be the final tour of the series’ current Gen2 package
Updated 08 July 2021
Arab News

LONDON: The FIA Formula E World Championship has revealed a provisional calendar for its 2021/22 campaign, featuring a record-breaking 16 races, on the eve of the New York City E-Prix this weekend.

Commencing in Saudi Arabia's Diriyah on January 28, 2022, a now familiar location for the Championship opener, the 2022 season will be Formula E’s longest to date and sees the return of some familiar destinations including Mexico City, Rome, Berlin, New York, London, and ROKiT Venturi Racing’s home race on the streets of Monaco.

Visiting 12 cities across five continents, Season 8 will be the final tour of the series’ current Gen2 package ahead of its switch to the Gen3 rule-set in Season 9.

Susie Wolff, ROKiT Venturi Racing Team Principal, with the whole team as Season 8 calendar is announced. (Supplied/ROKiT Venturi Racing)

New to the Formula E urban street racing line-up is Cape Town on February 26th and Vancouver making its calendar debut as the host city for Round 10 on July 2, 2022.

Season 8 will conclude in Seoul, South Korea on August 13 and 14, 2022, another location first for the championship, with a pair of races around the Jasmil Sports Complex – the site of the 1988 Summer Olympic Games.

“The provisional calendar for Season 8 looks really strong and it’s good to have it confirmed so early - this will really help with the teams planning and logistics,” said Susie Wolff, ROKiT Venturi Racing Team Principal. “We’ll be returning to some key iconic inner city locations like London, New York, Mexico City and of course, our home race in Monaco, but there are also some very interesting new additions as well.

“Racing in Vancouver and Cape Town and returning to China is major progress for Formula E and Seoul should make for a fantastic location for the season finale and Formula E’s 100th race.”

2021/2022 SEASON IN FULL

Diriyah, Saudi Arabia, 28 January 2022

Diriyah, Saudi Arabia, 29 January 2022

Mexico City, Mexico, 12 February 2022

Cape Town, South Africa, 26 February 2022*

TBD, China, 19 March 2022*

Rome, Italy, 9 April 2022

Monaco, 20 April 2022

Berlin, Germany, 14 May 2022

TBD, 4 June

Vancouver, Canada, 2 July 2022*

New York City, USA, 16 July 2022

New York City, USA, 17 July 2022

London, UK, 30 July 2022

London, UK, 31 July 2022

Seoul, South Korea, 13 August 2022*

Seoul, South Korea, 14 August 2022*

*Subject to circuit homologation

 

Topics: Motorsport Formula E Saudi Arabia Diriyah Diriyah E-Prix

Why the game of cricket has laws instead of rules

In 1788, the MCC undertook a revision of the early codes and published the “Laws of the Noble Game of Cricket,” which were adopted throughout the game. (Reuters/AFP/File Photos)
In 1788, the MCC undertook a revision of the early codes and published the “Laws of the Noble Game of Cricket,” which were adopted throughout the game. (Reuters/AFP/File Photos)
Updated 08 July 2021
Jon Pike

Why the game of cricket has laws instead of rules

In 1788, the MCC undertook a revision of the early codes and published the “Laws of the Noble Game of Cricket,” which were adopted throughout the game. (Reuters/AFP/File Photos)
  • The code of honor has remained constant for almost 300 years, though not without challenges
Updated 08 July 2021
Jon Pike

LONDON: There is no surer way to aggravate a cricket purist than to refer to the governance of the game as rules, instead of laws. My way of dealing with this is to say that rules are there to be broken, laws to be obeyed.

In my first column on the origins of cricket in England, the review ended at a point when the game began to transition from rustic origins into a more structured regime. This was in the early part of the 18th century, when cricket became a vehicle for gambling.

Significant sums were wagered on matches between teams assembled by members of the upper classes. Large crowds were attracted, much to the disapproval of the middle classes, who argued that workers should not be distracted, or encouraged to either gamble or spend money on drink.

Such was the intensity with which games were contested, that, inevitably, disputes broke out. On one occasion, in 1717, three members of a team, with defeat looming, fled the game in order to avoid paying their dues to the opposition. This led to a court case, and the judge ordered a rematch.

A decade later, a match in Essex fell foul of a local magistrate who thought it was an excuse to gather people together to cause trouble, ordering the crowd’s dispersal. This is likely to have served to focus attention on venues in South East England and London for the playing of these monied matches.

Those participating understood the unwritten mechanics of the game. Nevertheless, articles of agreement were drawn up to establish the hours of play (particularly the finishing time), residential qualifications of players, stake money, choice of umpires and code of conduct.

Emphasis was placed on the need for respect. Umpires’ decisions were not to be questioned and the authority of the nobles who championed teams would be invoked in any case of doubt. This early code of honor has remained for almost 300 years, though not without challenges.

Crowd control became an issue. The Artillery Ground at Finsbury in London, still in use today, offered the opportunity both to control entry and encroachment of spectators onto the field. The London Cricket Club was based there and its members, along with invited representatives from other clubs, were responsible for producing the first unifying code in 1744, published in 1755.

The code confirmed norms on things such as wicket size, ball weight and pitch dimensions. At this time, the bat was like a hockey stick, no body protection was used, and the ball was delivered underarm. Changes came after 1760 with the introduction of patented cricket balls and pitched delivery, which led to the use of a straight bat, for which, remarkably, no dimensions were specified.

In 1771, a visiting player used a bat as wide as the wicket against the Hambledon Club. At that time, this remote club in Hampshire had become the foremost club in England for noblemen and country gentry, who organized cricket for the purpose of betting and drinking. It is not known if betting was the reason behind the act, but the Hambledon Club moved to propose that the width of the bat should be a maximum 4.25 inches, a dimension that has remained to this day. Along with six other alterations, this was incorporated into a revision of the laws in 1774.

The influence of the Hambledon Club waned and the elite White Conduit Club in London, with many of the same members, became a new focus. Matches were played on open fields, where players were subject to verbal abuse from spectators. As a result, the club sought more privacy, and one member, Thomas Lord, was asked to find a suitable site. This was in Dorset Fields, Marylebone, where the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) was founded in 1787.

In 1788, the MCC undertook a revision of the early codes and published the “Laws of the Noble Game of Cricket,” which were adopted throughout the game. Subsequent developments in that era saw the specification of ball circumference, the introduction of boundaries to the field, protective equipment and a third stump. However, it was not until 1864 that a major change, overarm bowling, was legitimized, shaping the way cricket is played today.

Some common themes emerge from the evolution of cricket in the 18th century. Alongside the rustic, romantic vision of village greens, gambling pervaded, and substantial crowds of up to 10,000 in urban areas often became disorderly, particularly as commercial interests in the form of sellers of food and drink were encouraged. Maintaining law and order was paramount.

It is reasonable to assume that attempts to cheat, influence umpires and test agreed conditions did occur. Given the amounts of money at stake and the involvement of members of society who operated by supposed code of honor, it is only fitting that those who drew up the terms of engagement should regard them as laws, thereby creating the context for the epithet “it is just not cricket.”

Topics: Cricket Jon Pike

Fans banned from Tokyo Olympic venues as virus emergency imposed

Fans banned from Tokyo Olympic venues as virus emergency imposed
Updated 08 July 2021
AFP

Fans banned from Tokyo Olympic venues as virus emergency imposed

Fans banned from Tokyo Olympic venues as virus emergency imposed
  • Tokyo 2020 will be the first Games ever held largely behind closed doors
  • Olympic organizers had hoped to have up to 10,000 local fans in venues
Updated 08 July 2021
AFP

TOKYO: Fans will be banned from Olympic venues in Tokyo and the capital will be under a virus state of emergency throughout the pandemic-postponed Games, Japan’s government announced Thursday just two weeks before the opening ceremony.
The decision means Tokyo 2020 will be the first Games ever held largely behind closed doors, the latest unprecedented decision about a Games that will be like no other.
When the Games were postponed last year as the scale of the pandemic became clear, there was talk that the event would be staged as proof the world had overcome the virus.
But that triumphant talk has given way to the harsh reality of new infection surges and more contagious variants, including the Delta strain which has spooked officials in Japan.
The country has seen a comparatively small virus outbreak, and avoided tough lockdowns, but it also moved slowly to start vaccinations and only about 15 percent of its population is fully vaccinated so far.
With infections rising in the capital, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Thursday announced Tokyo would be under a virus emergency from July 12 until August 22.
The measure is significantly looser than lockdowns seen elsewhere, largely limiting alcohol sales, shortening opening hours for restaurants and capping event attendances at 5,000 people.
But it signals a growing concern about the current rate of infections, and appears to have piled pressure on Olympic organizers who had hoped to have up to 10,000 local fans in venues after barring overseas spectators.
Organizers met Thursday evening with local and national government officials and Olympic and Paralympic chiefs to take what Tokyo 2020 chief Seiko Hashimoto termed a “very difficult decision.”
“We reached an agreement on no spectators at venues in Tokyo,” Olympic Minister Tamayo Marukawa said after the talks.
Most Olympic events are being staged in Tokyo, but some — including surfing, football, baseball and the marathon — will take place outside the capital.
Marukawa said a decision on spectators at events outside Tokyo would be taken in consultation with the governors of each region.
The ban comes after Suga announced the new emergency measures, which he said would not interfere with holding the Games.
“We will host the Games under the state of emergency,” he told reporters.
“I think we can realize a safe and secure Games by taking these measures.”
International Olympic Committee chief Thomas Bach, who arrived in Japan earlier Thursday, said he would “support any measure which is necessary to have a safe and secure Olympic and Paralympic Games for the Japanese people and all participants.”
Organizers are at pains to insist the Games can go ahead and will be safe for local residents and Olympic participants.
But they face the reality of rising infections, with Japan’s minister in charge of the virus response Yasutoshi Nishimura warning earlier Thursday that the Delta variant now accounts for around 30 percent of cases in the capital.
“This is expected to expand further,” he warned.
Japan has so far recorded around 14,900 deaths, despite avoiding harsh lockdowns, but the government has been criticized over the slow start to its vaccination program.
And there are concerns that the Delta variant could produce a new wave that might quickly overwhelm local medical resources.
Olympic organizers have drawn up extensive measures including daily testing for athletes and limits on their movement that they say will keep the public and Games participants safe.
While vaccination is not required to participate in the Games, Bach said Thursday that 85 percent of arriving Olympic delegations would be inoculated, and almost 100 percent of IOC staff and members.
Despite the measures, Tokyo 2020 is struggling to build momentum and enthusiasm for the Games as the final countdown begins.
A torch relay that was supposed to stoke excitement as it traveled nationwide has been taken off public roads in much of the country over virus risks, and even its legs in the capital will now be held without spectators.
And fans have been asked to avoid the route of the Olympic marathon when it is run in northern Hokkaido.
Polls show most Japanese would prefer the Games be postponed again or canceled outright, though opposition has softened in recent weeks.

Topics: Japan Tokyo Olympic Games 2020 Yoshihide Suga

700 jiu-jitsu fighters hit Dubai for AJP Tour Asia Continental Pro

700 of the continent's best jiu-jitsu fighters will take part in the AJP TOUR Asia Continental Pro in Dubai. (Supplied/UAEJJF)
700 of the continent's best jiu-jitsu fighters will take part in the AJP TOUR Asia Continental Pro in Dubai. (Supplied/UAEJJF)
Updated 08 July 2021
Arab News

700 jiu-jitsu fighters hit Dubai for AJP Tour Asia Continental Pro

700 of the continent's best jiu-jitsu fighters will take part in the AJP TOUR Asia Continental Pro in Dubai. (Supplied/UAEJJF)
  • UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro 2-day event will see top-ranked athletes compete in juvenile, adult, masters’ divisions
Updated 08 July 2021
Arab News

ABU DHABI: The UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation (UAEJJF), the governing body for the sport in the Emirates, and Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro (AJP) are set to stage the AJP Tour Asia Continental Pro at the Rashid Bin Hamdan Hall in Al-Nasr Cultural and Sports Club, Dubai from July 9 to 10.

The championship has attracted 700 top-ranked participants, including black and brown belt holders, from several Asian countries.

The Asia Continental Pro will see some of the best talent from throughout the region take part and will give the athletes the opportunity to improve their rankings and secure qualification to the Grand Slam rounds and other upcoming events on the world stage.

Mubarak Al-Menhali, director of the UAEJJF’s technical department, said: “This strong cooperation between the federation and Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro is creating a solid base for world-class championships, which contribute to strengthening the status of Abu Dhabi as a home for jiu-jitsu and a preferred destination for elite champions of this sport.”

He added that such competitions provided Emirati fighters with platforms to improve their technical skills by taking on high-profile opponents.

AJP Tour operations manager, Rodrigo Valerio, said: “The joint efforts between the UAEJJF and AJP Tour contribute toward achieving successes in the sport across the nation and position Abu Dhabi as the largest developer of jiu-jitsu in the world.”

The first day of the event will involve blue belt holders in the juvenile, adult, and masters’ categories, in addition to no-gi competitions for purple, brown, and black belts, which are limited to the adult male category.

Day two will see purple belt holders in the juvenile category take to the mats, as well as purple, brown, and black belts in the adults and masters divisions. Asia tour event winners will be awarded 1,400 points in the world rankings.

Topics: Jiu-Jitsu Asia Dubai UAE Martial Arts

Saudi U-23 football team departs for Romania camp ahead of Olympics

Saudi U-23 football team departs for Romania camp ahead of Olympics
Updated 08 July 2021
Arab News

Saudi U-23 football team departs for Romania camp ahead of Olympics

Saudi U-23 football team departs for Romania camp ahead of Olympics
  • Saad Al-Shehri’s team will play two friendly matches before heading for Tokyo 2020
  • In Tokyo, Saudi Arabia’s U-23 team take on the Ivory Coast on July 22, Germany on July 25, and reigning Olympic champions Brazil on July 28
Updated 08 July 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi U-23 football team on Wednesday departed for Romania where coach Saad Al-Shehri will hold his sixth and final training camp in preparation for the Olympic Games in Japan later this month.

The final squad for Tokyo 2020 was announced earlier this week, and the team will now play two friendly matches against Romanian opposition on Saturday and Tuesday before leaving for Japan directly.

The last two matches for the U-23 team took place in Riyadh against Uganda and resulted in a 0-0 draw and a 2-0 win.

In Tokyo, Saudi Arabia’s U-23 team take on the Ivory Coast on July 22, Germany on July 25, and reigning Olympic champions Brazil on July 28.

The 22 players chosen for the Olympic squad are: Amin Bukhari, Mohammed Al-Rubaie, Zaid Al-Bawardi, Hamad Al-Yami, Khalifa Al-Dossary, Abdulilah Al-Omari, Saud Abdulhamid, Abdullah Hassoun, Abdulbasit Hindi, Yasser Al-Shahrani, Nasser Al-Omran, Ali Al-Hassan, Salman Al-Faraj, Mukhtar Ali, Abdulrahman Ghareeb, Sami Al-Najei, Ayman Al-Khalif, Turki Al-Ammar, Khalid Al-Ghannam, Ayman Yahya, Salem Al-Dossary, and Abdullah Al-Hamdan.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Tokyo Olympic Games 2020 Saad Al-Shehri

