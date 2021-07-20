You are here

Former editor of Al-Ahram held on charges of joining terrorist group

The former editor in chief of Al-Ahram newspaper, Abdel Nasser Salama, was charged with financing terrorism and joining a terrorist group established in violation of the provisions of the law.
The former editor in chief of Al-Ahram newspaper, Abdel Nasser Salama, was charged with financing terrorism and joining a terrorist group established in violation of the provisions of the law. (Screenshot)
Mohammed Abu Zaid

The former editor in chief of Al-Ahram newspaper, Abdel Nasser Salama, was charged with financing terrorism and joining a terrorist group established in violation of the provisions of the law. (Screenshot)
  • Salama was charged with financing terrorism and joining a terrorist group established in violation of the provisions of the law
  • Salama was appointed editor in chief of Al-Ahram newspaper during the Muslim Brotherhood era
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egypt’s Public Prosecution has ordered the imprisonment of journalist Abdel Nasser Salama, former editor in chief of Al-Ahram newspaper, for 15 days, pending investigations.

Salama was charged with financing terrorism and joining a terrorist group established in violation of the provisions of the law.

Egyptian authorities arrested the former editor in chief at his home on Sunday, in implementation of the Public Prosecution’s decision.

The arrest came as he was accused of “spreading false news on his page on social media and questioning state agencies and institutions.”

Salama was appointed editor in chief of Al-Ahram newspaper during the Muslim Brotherhood era, a position he held until January of 2014, when a decision was issued to dismiss him.

Journalist Mohammed Abdel Hadi Allam replaced Salama.

A month before his dismissal, a ruling had been issued by the Administrative Court invalidating his appointment as editor in chief of Al-Ahram because he did not meet the two basic conditions required for the position.

The conditions stipulated that he should have spent 10 continuous years working in the institution and that he should not mix advertising with editorial content.

The court confirmed that Salama received monthly payments before his appointment as editor in chief of Al-Ahram for bringing advertisements to the prestigious newspaper in Egypt.

Biden softens tone on Facebook, urges action on vaccine misinformation

President Joe Biden also said he hopes that Facebook does more to stop the spread of misinformation. (File/AFP)
President Joe Biden also said he hopes that Facebook does more to stop the spread of misinformation. (File/AFP)
Updated 2 min 15 sec ago
Reuters

Biden softens tone on Facebook, urges action on vaccine misinformation

President Joe Biden also said he hopes that Facebook does more to stop the spread of misinformation. (File/AFP)
  • “Facebook isn’t killing people,” President Biden said
  • COVID-19 misinformation has spread during the pandemic on social media sites including Facebook, Twitter and Alphabet-owned YouTube
Updated 2 min 15 sec ago
Reuters

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden took a softer tone when talking about Facebook Inc. on Monday, after saying last week that the social media company was “killing people” by allowing the spread of misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines.
Biden told reporters on Monday he meant to accuse a dozen users who spread the most amount of misinformation on the social media platform, but not the company itself.
“Facebook isn’t killing people,” he said. “These 12 people are out there giving misinformation. Anyone listening to it is getting hurt by it. It’s killing people. It’s bad information.”
He also said he hopes that Facebook does more to stop the spread of misinformation.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki also tried to clarify Biden’s remarks. “We are not in a war or a battle with Facebook, we’re in a battle with the virus,” she said.
COVID-19 misinformation has spread during the pandemic on social media sites including Facebook, Twitter and Alphabet-owned YouTube. Researchers and lawmakers have long accused Facebook of failing to police harmful content on its platforms.
When asked on Friday about his message to Facebook and other social media platforms, Biden responded: “They’re killing people. ... Look, the only pandemic we have is among the unvaccinated. And they’re killing people.”
Facebook responded sharply last week, saying that 85 percent of its users were vaccinated or wanted to be. “President Biden’s goal was for 70 percent of Americans to be vaccinated by July 4. Facebook is not the reason this goal was missed,” Facebook said in a corporate blog post by Guy Rosen, a company vice president.
The company has introduced rules against making specific false claims about COVID-19 and vaccines to prevent the illness, and says it provides people with reliable information on these topics.

Topics: Joe Biden Facebook US COVID-19

New CNN+ streaming service to launch in the first quarter of 2022

The CNN+ news service is geared toward “CNN superfans, news junkies and fans of quality non-fiction programming.” (Supplied)
The CNN+ news service is geared toward “CNN superfans, news junkies and fans of quality non-fiction programming.” (Supplied)
Updated 20 July 2021
Reuters

New CNN+ streaming service to launch in the first quarter of 2022

The CNN+ news service is geared toward “CNN superfans, news junkies and fans of quality non-fiction programming.” (Supplied)
  • It is not clear whether CNN President Jeff Zucker, who in February said he intended to leave CNN at the end of 2021, will stay and be involved with the CNN+ launch
  • CNN rivals such as Fox News have also sought new revenue from subscription news services geared toward superfans
Updated 20 July 2021
Reuters

ATLANTA: AT&T-owned WarnerMedia will launch a new subscription streaming video news service in the first quarter of 2022, the company said Monday, as WarnerMedia prepares to join forces with Discovery as part of a proposed new company the telecom and media giants announced in May.

The CNN+ news service - which will exist separately from cable channels CNN, CNN international, CNN en Español and news and true crime channel HLN - is geared toward “CNN superfans, news junkies and fans of quality non-fiction programming,” the company said in a press release.

CNN did not disclose details on pricing.

CNN rivals such as Fox News have also sought new revenue from subscription news services geared toward superfans.

It is not clear whether CNN President Jeff Zucker, who in February said he intended to leave CNN at the end of 2021, will stay and be involved with the CNN+ launch. Zucker and Discovery Chief Executive David Zaslav, who will lead Discovery Warner Bros. - the proposed new company - are former colleagues and friends.

At launch, CNN+ will feature 8-12 hours of live, daily programming, which will include both library content and new original series and films developed for the service. The streaming service will be available on the CNN app, which will also include TV feeds of CNN and related cable channels for pay TV subscribers.

AT&T Inc and Discovery said in May that they would combine content from WarnerMedia - including the Harry Potter and Batman franchises, CNN and sports programming - and Discovery's unscripted shows from lifestyle TV networks such as HGTV and TLC.

Warner Bros. Discovery is expected to see $3 billion in cost synergies with no plans to sell any assets. The deal is anticipated to close in mid-2022, pending approval by Discovery shareholders and regulators.

In a May call with reporters, Zaslav expressed his commitment to the news business, and said that CNN would be part of a news portfolio that includes Discovery’s news business in Poland and other local news assets around the world.

While at NBC, Zaslav helped launch the CNBC business news network, which is now a staple of Wall Street coverage.

Topics: cnn+ CNN

Majority of COVID-19 misinformation came from 12 people

A sign about stopping the spread of COVID-19, the words
A sign about stopping the spread of COVID-19, the words "fake pandemic" written on it, is posted at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) during the outbreak of the novel coronavirus. (File/AFP)
Updated 20 July 2021
Arab News

Majority of COVID-19 misinformation came from 12 people

A sign about stopping the spread of COVID-19, the words "fake pandemic" written on it, is posted at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) during the outbreak of the novel coronavirus. (File/AFP)
  • The CCDH called on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube to completely remove all content from the disinformation dozen
Updated 20 July 2021
Arab News

LONDON: The Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) released a report on Monday citing that the vast majority of anti-vaccine misinformation and conspiracy theories regarding coronavirus disease (COVID-19) originated from just 12 people.

The CCDH report found that 12 online personalities, dubbed the “disinformation dozen,” have a combined 59 million followers across multiple social media platforms, with Facebook having the largest number of followers. 

The report further suggests that the disinformation dozen are responsible for 73 percent of all anti-vaccine content on Facebook despite the vaccine being deemed safe by the US government and drug regulators. 

The disinformation dozen include doctors who practice pseudoscience, a bodybuilder, a wellness blogger, a religious zealot, and, most notably, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the nephew of former US President John F. Kennedy.

Kennedy Jr. has previously linked vaccines to autism and 5G broadband cellular networks to the COVID-19 pandemic. He has since been removed from Instagram but not from Facebook. 

The CCDH called on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube to completely remove all content from the disinformation dozen who are believed to have been instrumental in creating vaccine hesitancy in the US. 

The report comes shortly after US President Joe Biden blamed the spread of COVID-19 misinformation on social media and said platforms like Facebook are “killing people.”

Meanwhile, Facebook on Saturday defended itself against Biden’s claims and asserted that it should not be blamed for the US missing its vaccine goals.

Topics: media COVID-19

Hamilton racially abused on social media over British GP win

Hamilton racially abused on social media over British GP win
Updated 20 July 2021
Reuters

Hamilton racially abused on social media over British GP win

Hamilton racially abused on social media over British GP win
  • Formula One Champion, Lewis Hamilton, was subject to racial abuse on social media during and after his win at the British Grand Prix
  • Hamilton gave his support a week ago to the England footballers Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho who were also abused after they missed penalties
Updated 20 July 2021
Reuters

PARIS: Lewis Hamilton was the victim of “multiple instances of racist abuse on social media” during and after his controversial win in the British Grand Prix, according to a joint statement by Formula One, the FIA and his Mercedes team.
The seven-time world champion was involved early on in an incident that saw championship leader Max Verstappen plow his Red Bull into a wall and out of the race.
Hamilton was hit by a 10 second penalty but went on to win the race and close the gap in the title race to just eight points.
“During, and after, yesterday’s British Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton was subjected to multiple instances of racist abuse on social media following an in-race collision,” they said in a joint statement condemning the behavior “in the strongest possible terms.”
“These people have no place in our sport and we urge that those responsible should be held accountable for their actions.
“Formula 1, the FIA, the drivers and the teams are working to build a more diverse and inclusive sport, and such unacceptable instances of online abuse must be highlighted and eliminated.”
Verstappen, who was taken to hospital for checks after the race, later accused Hamilton of “disrespectful and unsportsmanlike behavior.”
A public supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement, Hamilton gave his support a week ago to the England footballers Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho who were also abused after they missed penalties in the Euro 2020 final.
“I hope this opens a conversation around acceptance,” he wrote on Instagram at the time.
“We must work toward a society that doesn’t require Black players to prove their value or place in society only through victory.”

Topics: Lewis Hamilton UK Silverstone

