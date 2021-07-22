Syrian designer Daniel Essa’s remarkable rise to success

You are here

Daniel Essa is a Syrian refugee who founded a luxury shoe brand in France. Supplied
Updated 22 July 2021
Rami Abou Diab

  • In 2013, Essa fled his homeland for Europe to start over. Eight years later, his luxury footwear brand is globally acclaimed
Rami Abou Diab

PARIS: Daniel Essa has become a household name. In 2018, Reuters highlighted his extraordinary journey: A Syrian refugee who founded a luxury shoe brand in France bearing his name. On June 3 this year, Essa was nominated for the Shoe Designer of the Year award at the Drapers Footwear Awards — the equivalent of the Oscars for shoes. 

It’s been a meteoric rise for Essa. In 2013, he made the decision to leave Syria behind — and with it both his family and a successful career in the fashion world. He was a valedictorian at Esmod Damascus, a professor at the Arab International University, the host of his own television show for three years.

“Rebuilding everything was complicated. I didn’t start from scratch, but rather from minus 10,” he tells Arab News. Essa arrived first in Spain — a country where he was not familiar with the language. But he already had his heart set on a new project: to found his own brand of luxury shoes.




Essa was nominated for the Shoe Designer of the Year award at the Drapers Footwear Awards. Supplied

That project came together in France, where his first collection was launched in September 2017. “I took the time to do my research. Having an idea is not enough to launch a brand. I had to analyze the market, seek advice from influential and powerful people in the industry, like the former artistic director of Neiman Marcus, Ken Downing” he said. “It was the result of two years of work and preparation. I went to Italy to learn more about suitable raw materials and to have access to the best manufacturing workshops.”

Essa was set on launching his own brand rather than joining a major luxury house. His talent matched his ambition and he found immediate success, with orders coming from all over the world. In January 2018, he presented a collection at Men’s Fashion Week in Paris.




The brand’s success is based Essa’s ability to combine French elegance with Italian expertise in a striking harmony. Supplied

The brand’s success is based Essa’s ability to combine French elegance with Italian expertise in a striking harmony. “The brand’s clean and minimalist signature has been noticed and appreciated,” he says. “We were even the first to launch this sleek trend by highlighting haute-couture production. These are new, durable and customizable models.” All the elements of his collections are meticulously and subtly thought out, including the tongue and laces.

His brand — less than four years from its launch — is now on display in major boutiques around the world, including Printemps and Level Shoes in Dubai. “Level Shoes is a unique concept. It’s the only place where you can find the 250 best shoe brands,” Essa says. The designer stresses that his success is — above all — the result of hard work, which he considers fundamental to any project. 




His brand — less than four years from its launch — is now on display in major boutiques around the world. Supplied

“True success is reaching a certain level and being able to maintain it. I am even more motivated than before,” he says. “Self-motivation is an inherent trait of my personality.”

Essa is certainly reaping the rewards of his dedication, as evidenced by his Drapers Footwear Awards nomination. The awards ceremony is scheduled to be held in London on September 23. 

“Being a finalist is very important. It will be a great opportunity to meet the artistic directors of the biggest luxury brands or sports shoes,” he says. “Above all, I believe that this nomination proves that talent is stronger than money and all other obstacles.”

