Lebanon hospitals warn power cuts threaten ‘catastrophe’

BEIRUT: Hospitals in crisis-hit Lebanon Thursday warned of a looming “catastrophe” as some were only hours away from running out of fuel to keep life-saving equipment on during endless state power cuts.
Lebanon’s worst financial and economic crisis ever is battering an already fragile health sector as it faces the latest wave of the coronavirus pandemic.
The state electricity supplier has all but stopped supplying power in recent weeks, forcing homes, businesses and hospitals to rely on backup generators almost around the clock.
But the syndicate of private hospitals on Thursday warned they were struggling to procure enough fuel to keep theirs on.
“Hospitals are unable to find fuel oil to power generators during power outages of at least 20 hours a day,” it said in a statement.
“A number of hospitals risk running out in coming hours, which will put the lives of patients in danger,” it warned, without specifying how many facilities were at immediate risk.
The syndicate called on officials to “immediately work to solve the issue to avoid a health catastrophe.”
As foreign reserves plummet, the Lebanese state is struggling to buy fuel for its power plants, increasing electricity cuts to up to 23 hours a day in some parts of the country.
The crisis has caused the local currency to lose more than 90 percent of its value, and forced hundreds of thousands of Lebanese with drastically reduced incomes to contend with shortages.
Earlier this month, medicine importers said they had run out of hundreds of essential drugs because the central bank had not released the promised dollars to pay suppliers abroad.
Mohammed Abu Zaid
CAIRO: Six Egyptian films dominated Egyptian cinemas during the Eid El-Adha holiday despite the precautionary measures taken against the coronavirus.
Most of the six films began showing days before the Eid Al-Adha holiday, or are continuing to be shown from previous seasons.
It marks the return of high-budget films after a long delay to avoid losses. The cinema business had been hit by the public’s reluctance to go to the movies due to the restrictions created by the coronavirus.
The demand for cinemas during Eid came after President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi’s decision that the Eid break would last eight days.
Cinemas’ capacity was raised to 70 percent instead of 50 percent and the 10 p.m. and midnight shows resumed as part of the decision.
The movie "Al-Arif," starring Ahmed Ezz, began showing last weekend before the start of the Eid season.
It made 3 million Egyptian pounds (nearly $192,000) in revenue during its first two days in cinemas.
It stars Ahmed Fahmy, Mahmoud Hamida, Rakeen Saad, Carmen Basibis and Mahmoud Hegazy. The high-budget movie was filmed in Bulgaria, Italy, Egypt and Malaysia with the help of a global team specialized in action scenes and creating explosions.
Actor Karim Abdel Aziz did well at cinemas with his movie "Some People Don’t Revisit the Marriage Officiant." The movie made 15 million Egyptian pounds in nine days.
The movie stars Dina El-Sherbiny, Majed El-Kadwany, Bayoumi Fouad and a number of guests of honor, including Ahmed Fahmy.
The movie, written by Ayman Wattar and directed by Ahmed El-Gendy, shows Aziz embodying more than one character.
The film "Mesh Anna" (Not Me), starring Tamer Hosni, was also a strong performer. It has made 26 million Egyptian pounds since it first started showing three weeks ago.
The movie revolves around a psychological condition affecting Hassan, played by Hosni, who has a strong relationship with his sick mother, portrayed by Sawsan Badr.
Actor Ramez Galal took over cinemas with his movie "Ahmed Notre Dame," which has been showing since Eid Al-Fitr. It made 19 million Egyptian pounds during its nine-week run.
"Mama is Pregnant" made 4 million Egyptian pounds during its six-week run. The movie is written by Louay El-Sayed, directed by Mahmoud Karim, and stars Laila Elwi, Bayoumi Fouad, Hamdi Al-Marghani, Mohammed Salam, Nancy Salah, Hoda Al-Etrebi, Sherif Desouky, Hoda Majd, Sami Maghawry, Badria Tolba and Sarah Abdel Rahman.
The film revolves around Elwi’s family. Fouad plays her husband and Al-Marghani and Salam play their two sons, one of whom is a doctor and the other an advertising director. Neither son wants to get married, despite their parents’ attempts to change their minds.
LONDON: The UAE on Thursday rejected claims that it is among a number of countries accused of surveilling journalists and individuals.
“The allegations made by recent press reports claiming that the UAE is among a number of countries accused of alleged surveillance targeting of journalists and individuals have no evidentiary basis and are categorically false,” the UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said.
CAIRO: Japanese Ambassador to Egypt Noki Masaki this week awarded Abdel Fattah Ragab, the honorary consul of the State of Japan in Alexandria, the Order of the Rising Sun.
Ragab received the award for his role in developing bilateral relations and his contributions to consolidating trade and encouraging investment between the two countries since 2004.
The event was held at the Hilton King’s Ranch Hotel in the city of Alexandria.
The Japanese ambassador expressed his gratitude for the efforts of the honorary consul in the governorate of Alexandria.
Representatives from the Japanese Embassy in Cairo and the Honorary Consulate attended the event, and the consul and his entourage were given memorial shields bearing pharaonic drawings.
Ragab said that he was told about the award several months ago but was unable to meet and receive the medal due to the coronavirus.
He was hailed at the event as one of the consuls distinguished for his efforts throughout his years of work. His role contributed to the strengthening of bilateral relations and economic relations, the event was told.
Ragab thanked Japan for the honor and said that it would not have happened without the efforts of a number of leaders on both the Egyptian and Japanese sides.
He said that these leaders played an important role in helping him to carry out his work and highlighted their role in strengthening relations at the social, commercial and economic level.
“At the time of my appointment as an honorary consul in 2004, there was a strong motive, which is that dealing with the Japanese is a catalyst for success,” Ragab said.
“. . . Despite the changing global conditions in recent years, I was keen to be a representative of the Japanese in Alexandria, to convey a true picture of them to the Alexandrians, who do not know much about Japan, its people and culture,” Ragab said.
He said that he felt proud to represent his country as the ambassador had informed him that the emperor of Japan granted the award to those who had made important contributions in various fields.
Ragab was recognized for his contribution to cooperation between Cairo and Tokyo. He worked on explaining the Egyptian economic situation and government laws and introducing the steps required to enter the Egyptian market, as well as overcoming any investment obstacles.
He also played a role in establishing the Egyptian-Japanese University, attending all the founding meetings and coordinating with the higher education minister until the project came to fruition.
Cooperation between Ragab and Tokyo at the government level began in 2002 when Japan announced that it needed an honorary consul in Alexandria to represent it in Egypt.
Ragab, a businessman who owns a number of companies, was chosen to take over the task after two years of research and consultation.
Japan has also awarded the Order of the Rising Sun to other prominent Egyptians. They include Ambassador Fayza Abul-Naga, adviser to the president for national security, Nabil Fahmy, former Egyptian foreign minister, Hisham El-Zamiti, former Egyptian ambassador to Japan, and Egyptian athlete Mohammed Rashwan.
Egypt will celebrate the 100th anniversary of the beginning of the history of modern relations between the two countries next year.
Relations were established in 1922 when Japan recognized the independence of Egypt and have continued on friendly terms, as seen in the many visits by senior diplomats from both countries since 1922.
Egyptian-Japanese relations extend beyond official borders and traditional aspects of cooperation to include jcultural, scientific and economic ties.
LONDON: The very existence of the low-lying Nile Delta, created by sediment deposited by the mighty river even as it is eroded by the waters of the Mediterranean, has always been one of nature’s great balancing acts.
Now, as fears grow over the extent of the threat to Egypt’s coastline posed by climate change, a stunning new archaeological find from the sunken ancient Egyptian city of Thonis-Heracleion serves as a stark warning of the dangers of humankind and nature working in disharmony.
A ship, a rare example of a Ptolemaic galley, has been discovered by Franck Goddio, a French marine archaeologist who, working with Egypt’s Supreme Council for Antiquities, has been leading underwater excavations in Aboukir Bay for the past two decades.
Once Egypt’s most important port, predating the foundation of nearby Alexandria by Alexander the Great in 331 B.C., the ancient city of Thonis-Heracleion — a combination of its ancient Egyptian and Greek names — dates to the eighth century B.C. It was lost to the sea some 1,600 years later, after a series of natural disasters, including an earthquake and tidal waves, took a great bite out of the Egyptian coastline.
The city’s remains, painstakingly uncovered since 2000, are spread over 110 sq km of seabed, some 7km off the modern-day shoreline.
The loss of the ship would have been a cinematically spectacular moment. According to the Paris-based European Institute for Underwater Archaeology (IEASM), which was founded by Goddio, the recently uncovered vessel “sank after being hit by huge blocks from the famed temple of Amun, which was totally destroyed during a cataclysmic event in the second century B.C.”
The marine archaeologists discovered the ship had been moored at a landing stage along the south face of the temple when disaster struck. The heavy stone blocks that were the instruments of its destruction also proved to be the key to its survival for over 2,000 years.
“The fallen blocks protected these precious naval remains by pinning them to the bottom of the deep canal, which was then filled with the debris of the sanctuary,” said a spokesperson for the IEASM.
The galley, which lies under 5 meters of hard clay, its woodwork jumbled with the remains of the temple, was detected thanks to the use of cutting-edge technology: A prototype “sub-bottom profiler” that allowed the archaeologists to see what lay beneath the mud and buried blocks of stone.
What they found was a 25-meter-long rowing ship, which, with a flat-bottom and keel, was designed for navigation on the Nile and the shallow waterways of the delta. It was also equipped with a large mast step, suggestive of a tall mast and a large sail.
“Before this discovery, Hellenistic ships of this type were completely unknown to archaeologists,” said Franck Goddio. Preliminary research showed that the hull was “built in the classical (Greek) tradition … However, it also contains features of ancient Egyptian construction and allows us to speak of a mixed type of construction.”
In another part of the city, the archaeologists have also discovered a large submerged burial mound, “covered with sumptuous funerary offerings,” that dates back to the first years of the 4th century B.C.
This discovery, says the IEASM, “beautifully illustrates the presence of Greek merchants and mercenaries who lived in Thonis–Heracleion, the city that controlled the entrance to Egypt at the mouth of the Canopic branch of the Nile.”
Greek traders were allowed to settle in the city during the late Pharaonic period. There, they built their own religious sanctuaries, close to the huge temple of Amun, on the banks of a canal that ran through the city. These too were destroyed in the same cataclysmic event that toppled the great temple. Just as the two cultures once thrived side by side, the remains of their respective temples lie together in the mud at the bottom of the bay.
Archaeologists believe these and other buildings, which were discovered in pristine condition, slipped suddenly into the deep canal during a landslide. This was likely caused by several earthquakes, followed by tidal-waves “which triggered land liquefaction events (and) caused a 110 sq km portion of the Nile Delta to collapse under the sea, taking with it the cities of Thonis-Heracleion and Canopus.”
Today, Egypt faces an even greater, if somewhat slower-moving, environmental catastrophe than the one that swept away Thonis-Heracleion and Canopus. According to research over the past decade, the sea is not yet done with swallowing the delta.
Excluding Cairo, which sits at its southernmost end, the delta is home to over 40 percent of Egypt’s population and more than 60 percent of the country’s agricultural land. More than 12 percent of the delta is no higher than a meter above sea level. Another 18 percent, temporarily protected by coastal defenses, which also serve to divert problems of erosion further along the coastline, is actually below sea level.
The delta, the source of most of modern Egypt’s food and the backbone of the country’s economy, was formed and refreshed over millennia by the rich sediment carried down the Nile during the annual floods from the river’s origins south of the equator in the headwaters of the Blue and White Niles.
This timeless process of renewal was first interrupted in 1902 by the construction of the first Aswan Low Dam, and again more seriously in the 1960s by the building of the Aswan High Dam.
This, concluded researchers at Maryland University’s Department of Geographic and Environmental Systems, writing in the journal of the Geological Society of America in 2017, led to “a marked reduction of Nile water and sediment below the Aswan High Dam that can now reach the delta coast.”
Even as climate change is seeing the level of the Mediterranean rise inexorably, so the lack of sedimentary deposits is causing the delta itself to gradually sink — a problem, they added, “likely to be seriously exacerbated in years ahead by construction of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).”
Ethiopia is even now pressing ahead with filling the GERD reservoir, despite a lack of agreement on how the process should be managed with its downstream neighbors, Sudan and Egypt.
And the delta is under attack on two fronts.
The vulnerability of the Nile Delta to rising sea levels was highlighted as long ago as 2010 by an environmental scientist at Egypt’s Mansoura University. Analyzing imagery from NASA’s 2000 Shuttle Radar Topography Mission, carried on board the Space Shuttle Endeavor, Mohamed E. Hereher concluded that a rise in sea levels of just 1 meter “would inundate more than a quarter of the Nile Delta area, while a 2 meter sea level rise should relocate the shoreline 60-80 km southward of its current position.”
Back in 2000, as Hereher wrote in the journal Geomatics, Natural Hazards and Risk, it was thought that the more significant threats to the delta were the “blocking of sediment delivery to the coast, possible increased rates of subsidence and the removal of coastal dunes.”
Then, the rate of rising sea levels was not considered a major concern. Thanks to the subsequent global research focus on climate change, however, that has changed.
In a paper presented at the Cairo Water Week conference in 2019, Egyptian researchers concluded that “climate change-related sea level rise has exerted significant impacts on coastal zones and Nile Delta is considered one of the most affected areas. (Potential) coastal inundation, destruction of infrastructure, land cover and displacement of millions of people are among several impacts of sea level rise in the Nile Delta coastal zone.”
The loss of the vital, life-giving land of the delta to the sea is a scenario that would have been painfully familiar to the inhabitants of the ancient cities of Thonis-Heracleion and Canopus, now mere memories preserved in the mud and rubble of a once great civilization.
The Hilti Foundation, a non-profit philanthropic organization based in Liechtenstein, has supported Franck Goddio’s marine archaeology in Egypt since 1996 with the motto: “Exploring the past to understand the present.”
As the story of the destruction of one of the glories of ancient Egypt emerges from the depths of Aboukir Bay, for modern-day Egypt those words carry a message of great urgency.
GENEVA: Former United Nations human rights chief Navi Pillay will head an international commission of inquiry into alleged crimes committed during the latest conflict between Israel and the Islamist group Hamas in Gaza, the UN’s Human Rights Council said in a statement on Thursday.
The council agreed in late May to launch the investigation with a broad mandate to probe all alleged violations, not just in Gaza and the Israeli-occupied West Bank, but also in Israel during hostilities that were halted by a May 21 cease-fire.
At least 250 Palestinians and 13 people in Israel were killed in the fierce fighting, which saw Gaza militants fire rockets toward Israeli cities and Israel carry out air strikes across the coastal enclave.
Michelle Bachelet, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, told the council at the time that deadly Israeli strikes on Gaza might constitute war crimes and that Hamas had violated international humanitarian law by firing rockets into Israel.
Israel rejected the resolution adopted by the Geneva forum at an emergency special session and said it would not cooperate.
Pillay, a former South African judge who served as UN High Commissioner for Human Rights from 2008-2014, will lead the three-person panel also composed of Indian expert Miloon Kothari and Australian expert Chris Sidoti, said the statement issued by the Human Rights Council.
The investigators, who have been tasked with trying to identify those responsible for violations with a view to ensure they are held accountable, are due to present their first report in June 2022.