You are here

  • Home
  • Lebanon prepares to mourn victims of Aug. 4 blast on first anniversary

Lebanon prepares to mourn victims of Aug. 4 blast on first anniversary

Lebanon prepares to mourn victims of Aug. 4 blast on first anniversary
The Aug. 4 tragedy last year, caused by a massive explosion of ammonium nitrate stored in the Port of Beirut, left 215 killed and over 6,500 people injured. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/yaus2

Updated 24 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Lebanon prepares to mourn victims of Aug. 4 blast on first anniversary

Lebanon prepares to mourn victims of Aug. 4 blast on first anniversary
  • The blast killed 215 people, injured more than 6,500 and destroyed large swathes of the city
Updated 24 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Lebanon has declared Aug. 4 a national day of mourning ahead of the first anniversary of the deadly Beirut blast.

As part of the mourning, all public administrations and government institutions will be closed and flags will fly at half-mast.

Regular scheduling of radio and television will also be changed to commemorate the tragedy, which was caused by a massive explosion of ammonium nitrate stored in the Port of Beirut.

The blast killed 215 people, injured more than 6,500 and destroyed large swathes of the city.

An investigation into the blast has failed to deliver an indictment so far, with judge Tarek Bitar waiting on a request to lift immunity from three former lawmakers and ministers as a first step toward formally charging them.

A strike by lawyers in Lebanon has also served as an excuse for the defendants to avoid appearing with their attorneys before Bitar.

The Cassation Public Prosecution on Wednesday told Bitar to “take the necessary measures to determine the suspicions and evidence against Gen. Abbas Ibrahim, director general of the General Security, before prosecuting him.”

The Lebanese Cabinet announced on Wednesday that it cannot permit the prosecution of Maj. Gen. Tony Saliba, director general of State Security, and that instead, the Supreme Defense Council must grant permission.

If given permission, Bitar will be entitled to question both officials and prosecute them along with caretaker Prime Minister Hassan Diab and many others, including former army commander Gen. Jean Kahwaji.

Charges likely to result from court cases range from omission and negligence offenses to constructive malice of murder, because several defendants were allegedly aware of the large quantities of ammonium nitrate in the port, but did not act to prevent an incident.

Bitar is preparing to simulate the explosion and had earlier set a date for the simulation at the end of July. But according to Arab News’ sources, “the simulation process is related to the weather conditions and other logistics related to the Customs and General Security.”

The Aug. 4 blast left thousands of people in Beirut homeless and damaged areas surrounding the city, with streets left covered with glass and blood. Debris remained across the city for several days.

A year after the blast, many of the wounded are still undergoing surgery.

Salwa Baalbaki, a journalist at An-Nahar newspaper, told Arab News: “My right hand has been operated upon twice so far, as the tendons were ruptured by the broken glass that fell in my office, across the port.”

She is still receiving physical therapy and cannot hold a pen properly.

Baalbaki said that she moved to a village in the south of the country and is working remotely as she cannot return to the An-Nahar building, which is still undergoing restoration and renovation work.

She added: “I went to Beirut two days ago and headed to the An-Nahar building, but I started shivering and had a panic attack. I cried a lot. I am devastated and the current crises have only made it worse for me. I can’t sleep at night.

“Specialists at the American University of Beirut told me all those who were wounded by the blast are feeling the same way and have not been able to return to their normal lives yet.

“Every time I watch the news about the Beirut blast or listen to the families of the victims speaking, I get emotional and start crying. The civil war failed to do what the blast did to me. I have been losing my focus and forgetting a lot. Everything reminds me of the explosion. I think I am going to have to see a therapist.”

Baalbaki said that she paid for her own physical therapy, as “nobody cares for us.”

She noted her resentment toward Lebanon’s political class “as they committed their crime and left us to pay the price for it.

“I wish I could leave the country for good and never have to hear anything about it again, but my father is old and cannot travel and that is what is keeping me here, but this country does not mean anything to me anymore,” she said.

Heritage buildings in residential areas surrounding the port have remained destroyed and deserted, while residents have returned to other buildings that were restored by local private associations through foreign support.

Brazilian football star Ronaldinho arrived on Tuesday in Beirut to support and stand in solidarity with the Lebanese people on the first anniversary of the blast.

He visited the Beirut Fire Brigade headquarters in Karantina and the Civil Defense center at the port, which lost 10 personnel who were trying to extinguish a fire in the silo at the source of the explosion.

Ronaldinho lay a wreath for the victims and met officials fron associations that helped in the reconstruction and relief of the affected.

Topics: Lebanon Beirut blast

Related

Special Relatives of people who were killed in last year's massive blast at Beirut's seaport, push a gate as they try to storm the home of caretaker Interior Minister Mohamed Fehmi, in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (AP)
Middle-East
Angry relatives of Beirut blast victims attempt to storm minister’s residence
Massive fire ‘almost under control’ in north Lebanon video
Middle-East
Massive fire ‘almost under control’ in north Lebanon

Massive fire ‘almost under control’ in north Lebanon

Massive fire ‘almost under control’ in north Lebanon
Updated 56 min 6 sec ago
Bassam Zaazaa

Massive fire ‘almost under control’ in north Lebanon

Massive fire ‘almost under control’ in north Lebanon
  • Lebanese Red Cross reports 5 hospitalized and 17 evicted due to blaze
  • More than 16 firefighting brigades from Tripoli and Beirut respond as Aoun has Cypriot authorities on standby
Updated 56 min 6 sec ago
Bassam Zaazaa

BEIRUT: A massive fire broke out in the Qobayat area north of Lebanon on Wednesday and spread so fast that many families were stuck in their properties.
A spokesperson for the Lebanese Civil Defence (LCD) told Arab News the blaze was a result of high temperatures, humidity, and winds but was “almost under control” after more than 16 firefighting brigades responded to the fire.
“Fire brigades from Tripoli and Beirut have been extinguishing the enormous flames that we face every summer season,” the LCD spokesperson said. “The head of LCD operations is supervising the fire-extinguishing process.”
Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Lebanese Red Cross (LRC) told Arab News it also dispatched teams to the Qobayat area when the fire broke out.
“We evicted families including women, children, and the elderly as our teams remain on the ground,” the LRC spokesperson said.
According to the LRC Twitter account, 17 people were evicted, 10 were treated at the site and five were hospitalized as a result of the fire.
Lebanese President Michel Aoun ordered the Lebanese Army and LCD to exert all efforts to extinguish the fire and prevent it from reaching homes and properties. He also gave orders to evict any families that could be in the path of the fire.
Aoun asked local authorities to communicate with Cypriot authorities for assistance if the fire escalated. 
The National News Agency (NNA) said the Lebanese Army rescued a number of citizens from their cars after they were surrounded by fires that broke out near the Qobayat-Rowaymah Highway.
One of Qobayat mayors, Youssef Nader, told Al-Jadeed TV that 60 percent of the fire that surrounded residential areas had been brought under control, but blazes in the nearby fields “remain out of control.”
One wounded person was transferred to the Al-Salam Hospital Emergency Department in Qobayat.
Lebanese Army helicopters, civil defense teams, and volunteers from Qobayat and other areas in Akkar continued to battle the blaze on Wednesday, which expanded towards new areas in Mount Akroum, the NNA reported.

Topics: Lebanon Qobayat fire

Related

Special Deepfake of Beirut port blast victim Amin Al-Zahed. (Screenshot)
Media
Lebanon’s MTV slammed over deepfake video of Beirut port blast victims
Aoun says Lebanon is keen to maintain best relations with Arab countries
Middle-East
Aoun says Lebanon is keen to maintain best relations with Arab countries

Tunisia in political turmoil as president dismisses more officials

Tunisia in political turmoil as president dismisses more officials
Updated 28 July 2021
AFP

Tunisia in political turmoil as president dismisses more officials

Tunisia in political turmoil as president dismisses more officials
  • Late Tuesday, Saied issued decrees sacking a list of government officials, including the army’s chief prosecutor
  • He has also lifted the parliamentary immunity of lawmakers, and assumed judicial powers
Updated 28 July 2021
AFP

TUNIS: Tunisia lurched further into political uncertainty Wednesday, as President Kais Saied sacked more officials, days after he suspended parliament and assumed executive powers in what opponents labelled a “coup.”
Key civil society groups warned against any “illegitimate” extension of Saied’s 30-day suspension of parliament, and demanded in a joint statement a timeline for political action.
After suspending parliament and sacking Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi on Sunday, and firing the defense and justice ministers on Monday, Saied then ordered the dismissal of several top officials.
Late Tuesday, 63-year-old Saied, a former law lecturer who was a political newcomer when he won a landslide 2019 presidential election victory, issued decrees sacking a long list of senior government officials, including the army’s chief prosecutor.
He has also lifted the parliamentary immunity of lawmakers, and assumed judicial powers.
Saied say his actions are justified under the constitution, which allows the head of state to take unspecified exceptional measures in the event of an “imminent threat.”
On top of the political turmoil, the North African nation is beset by a crippling economic crisis including soaring inflation and high unemployment, as well as surging Covid-19 infections.
The moderate Islamist Ennahdha party, which was the largest faction in the coalition government, has labelled the power grab a “coup d’etat,” while the US, EU and other powers have voiced strong concern.
French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian on Wednesday urged Tunisia to rapidly appoint a new prime minister and government.
Further ramping up tensions, the Tunisian prosecutor’s office announced on Wednesday the judiciary has opened an investigation into allegations that Ennahdha and two other political parties received illegal funding ahead of elections in 2019.
The financial arm of the judiciary opened the probe on July 14, focusing on “the foreign financing and acceptance of funds of unknown origin,” prosecution spokesman Mohsen Dali said.
Tunisians are waiting anxiously for clarity on the next political steps.
Saied, an austere law academic who has said he is determined to revolutionize the political system through the law, said he would assume executive power “with the help” of a government whose new chief he would appoint himself.
Names of possible candidates circulated Wednesday after Saied met with representatives of national organizations late Monday.
“President Saied will be very careful in choosing the future head of government, because he wants a trustworthy and loyal person who would adopt the same policies as him,” said political scientist Slaheddine Jourchi.
The young democracy had often been cited as the sole success story of the Arab Spring.
But, a decade on, many in the nation of 12 million people say they have seen little improvement in living standards, and have grown infuriated by protracted political deadlock with infighting among the elite.
The ousted government had also been criticized for its handling of the Covid pandemic. Tunisia has one of the world’s highest official per-capita death tolls.
“President Saied is faced with a great challenge: to show Tunisians and the world that he made the right decisions,” added Jourchi.
After violent clashes outside the army-blockaded parliament on Monday, the Ennahdha party said “organized thugs” were being used to “provoke bloodshed and chaos.”
On Tuesday Ennahdha said that, “for the sake of the democratic path,” it is “ready to go to early legislative and presidential elections” while demanding “that any delay is not used as a pretext to maintain an autocratic regime.”
Noureddine B’Hiri, a senior Ennahdha leader, said the party had “decided to campaign peacefully to defeat” the president’s plans.
But before any elections, “parliament should resume its activities and the military end its control,” B’Hiri told AFP.
In the 10 years since Tunisia’s popular revolution toppled dictator Zine El Abidine Ben Ali, Tunisia has had nine governments.
Some have lasted just months, hindering the reforms needed to revamp the country’s struggling economy and poor public services.

Topics: Tunisia Crisis Tunisia

Related

Special A Tunisian protester lifts a national flag at an anti-government rally as security forces block off the road in front of the Parliament in the capital Tunis on July 25, 2021. (AFP)
Middle-East
Turmoil in Tunisia brings Ennahda’s moment of truth one step closer
Italy has recently put political pressure on Tunisia after a recent wave of migrants arrived on its southern shores and islands. (Reuters/File Photo)
Middle-East
Italy fears current crisis in Tunisia may lead to new waves of migrants

US imposes sanctions on Syrian prisons, officials

US imposes sanctions on Syrian prisons, officials
Updated 28 July 2021
Reuters

US imposes sanctions on Syrian prisons, officials

US imposes sanctions on Syrian prisons, officials
  • The prisons “have been sites of human rights abuses against political prisoners and other detainees,” the statement said
  • The Treasury Department also put sanctions on Syrian armed group Ahrar Al-Sharqiya
Updated 28 July 2021
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The US Treasury Department said on Wednesday it had imposed sanctions on eight Syrian prisons run by Syrian President Bashar Assad’s intelligence apparatus and five senior officials who control the sites, where human rights abuses have taken place.
The Treasury Department also put sanctions on Syrian armed group Ahrar Al-Sharqiya, which operates in northern Syria, for abuses against civilians, as well as on two of the group’s leaders, it said in a statement.
“Today’s designations promote accountability for abuses committed against the Syrian people and deny rogue actors access to the international financial system,” said Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) Director Andrea Gacki. “This action demonstrates the United States’ strong commitment to targeting human rights abuses in Syria, regardless of the perpetrator.”
The prisons “have been sites of human rights abuses against political prisoners and other detainees,” the statement said. It accused Ahrar Al-Sharqiya of numerous crimes against civilians, especially Syrian Kurds, “including unlawful killings, abductions, torture, and seizures of private property.”
In a separate statement, the Treasury said it had imposed sanctions on one Turkey-based Al-Qaeda financial facilitator for materially assisting the militant group as well as one Syria-based terrorist fundraiser and recruiter for providing material support to Hay’et Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS), a militant group previously sanctioned under US counter-terrorism authorities.

Topics: US Syria sanctions

Related

Daesh attack kills seven Syrian troops: Monitor
Middle-East
Daesh attack kills seven Syrian troops: Monitor
Two Turkish soldiers killed in northern Syria
Middle-East
Two Turkish soldiers killed in northern Syria

Schools in Egypt flourishing with Tokkatsu system

Schools in Egypt flourishing with Tokkatsu system
Updated 28 July 2021
Mohammed Al-Shamaa

Schools in Egypt flourishing with Tokkatsu system

Schools in Egypt flourishing with Tokkatsu system
  • Japanese system develops all the skills of the student, focusing on creativity and thinking rather than conservation and indoctrination
  • Egyptian-Japanese schools in Egypt are preparing for the new academic year, which begins in October
Updated 28 July 2021
Mohammed Al-Shamaa

CAIRO: The Japanese education system, Tokkatsu, continues to flourish in Egypt as the country had 48 schools that used the system during the last academic school year. 

These Egyptian-Japanese schools teach Egyptian curriculum in addition to the Japanese Tokkatsu educational system, which develops all the skills of the student, focusing on creativity and thinking rather than conservation and indoctrination.

Safwat Al-Jamai, an educationist, told Arab News the Tokkatsu method relies on activities that help the students with daily life, self-development, health, safety, and creativity.

“It encourages students to help with the management and planning of the activities, and there are cultural exchange programs for different age groups within the school,” Al-Jamai said.

“It also entails activities that develop a sense of belonging and solidarity toward others and working for the public interest through practical activities carried out by students."

These activities, according to Al-Jamai, transform the role of the teacher into that of a facilitator. They no longer merely teach facts and concepts leading students to a right-or-wrong answer, but rather facilitate social and emotional learning for the student through trial and error in an individual or group environment.

The activities also enable the development of the personal and social skills needed when students enter the real world, and it requires them to share tasks, set rules, experience leadership as well as follow rules and adhere to order.

Egyptian-Japanese schools in Egypt are preparing for the new academic year, which begins in October. One of them is in Sharm El-Sheikh, which was inaugurated by the Egyptian Minister of Education, Tariq Shawky, and the Governor of South Sinai, Maj. Gen. Khaled Fouda, last March.

The Egyptian-Japanese School in Sharm El-Sheikh is located near King Salman University and consists of 28 classrooms from kindergarten to secondary school. It is the second such school in the governorate after another that was established in Tur Sinai in October 2018.

The Egyptian-Japanese School finished conducting personal interviews for students initially accepted to the school for the academic year 2021-2022. Prospective students applied to enroll in the school through the school's website, under the supervision of the Egyptian-Japanese Schools Administration Unit at the Ministry of Education.

They canceled paper submissions due to coronavirus (COVID-19) safety precautions. 

The admission process for students included a personal interview with parents, submission of supporting documents with the application, a math test, and a cognitive skills test for the child. Personal interviews were also conducted for students applying for kindergarten.

Mahmoud Abdel-Aal, director of the Egyptian-Japanese School, said interview results will be announced after they are completed in all schools nationwide.

Topics: Egypt Japan

Related

Egyptian star Sherihan makes screen comeback as Coco Chanel
Media
Egyptian star Sherihan makes screen comeback as Coco Chanel
Egyptian billionaire Sawiris launches $1.4bn gold mining investment fund
Business & Economy
Egyptian billionaire Sawiris launches $1.4bn gold mining investment fund

Yemeni government demands ‘effective’ pressure on Houthis to accept peace efforts

Yemeni government demands ‘effective’ pressure on Houthis to accept peace efforts
Updated 26 min 25 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati

Yemeni government demands ‘effective’ pressure on Houthis to accept peace efforts

Yemeni government demands ‘effective’ pressure on Houthis to accept peace efforts
  • US envoy renewed US government’s support for Yemeni government, efforts to put Riyadh Agreement into place
  • Lenderking will address urgent need for efforts by the Yemeni government, Saudi Arabia to stabilize Yemen’s economy
Updated 26 min 25 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati

ALEXANDRIA: The expanding military operations by Iran-backed Houthis and their continuing resistance to peace efforts are indications that they are not serious about ending the war, Yemen’s Prime Minister said on Wednesday.

During a meeting with the US special envoy for Yemen, Tim Lenderking, in Riyadh, Maeen Abdul Malik Saeed said a peaceful settlement can be reached if the Houthis accepted the current peace efforts and stopped their hostilities across Yemen. He urged the international community to exert more “effective” pressure on the rebels, the official news agency SABA said.

He said the Houthis responded to the Yemeni government’s compliance with peace initiatives and concessions with military escalations in Marib and the other Yemeni cities.

He said he looked forward to seeing “a firm handling of these militias by the international community and the UN,” Maeen said.

He criticized the international community for not shaming the Houthis for obstructing UN experts from visiting FSO Safer, the decaying oil tanker in the Red Sea which could cause a major environmental disaster if it exploded or fell apart.

“The UN has been negotiating with the Houthis over Safer tanker for years with no progress, although we have provided all facilities and accepted all solutions to avoid the imminent and devastating catastrophe.”

SABA reported that the US envoy renewed his government’s support for the Yemeni government and its efforts to put into place the Riyadh Agreement and mitigate the economic impact of the war, and he urged the Houthis to cease their offensive on the city of Marib.

On Tuesday, the US said Lenderking would visit Saudi Arabia where he would meet with Yemeni and Saudi officials and would discuss the impact of the Houthi offensive on Marib, the humanitarian crisis and peace efforts.

The special envoy will address the urgent need for efforts by the Yemeni government and Saudi Arabia to stabilize Yemen’s economy and to facilitate the import of fuel to northern Yemen, and the need for the Houthis to end their manipulation of fuel imports and prices inside of Yemen, the State Department said in a statement. It added that the envoy would discuss peace efforts to end the war in Yemen with the office of UN Yemen envoy and international diplomats.

Peace efforts faltered when the Houthis refused to accept a plan brokered by the UN that demanded they halt their offensive on Marib and put into place a nationwide truce in exchange for opening Sanaa airport and lifting restrictions on seaports under their control.

Yemen officials said on Wednesday that the Houthis escalated their drone and missile strikes and ground assaults in the provinces of Marib, Al-Bayda, Shabwa and Lahj.

Local media reports said that nine government soldiers were killed when a missile fired by the Houthis hit their military post in Bayhan district in the southern province of Shabwa.

Heavy clashes were reported on Wednesday in the central province of Marib as the Houthis pressed ahead with their offensive to seize control of the city of Marib. The Houthis also attacked government forces in Lahj and Al-Bayda provinces.

Topics: Yemen Yemeni Prime Minister Maeen Abdul Malik Saeed US special envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking

Related

‘Most fierce’ Houthi assault on Marib foiled by Yemen government, coalition
Middle-East
‘Most fierce’ Houthi assault on Marib foiled by Yemen government, coalition
KSrelief’s prosthetics center provides services in Yemen’s Seiyun
Saudi Arabia
KSrelief’s prosthetics center provides services in Yemen’s Seiyun

Latest updates

Lebanon prepares to mourn victims of Aug. 4 blast on first anniversary
Lebanon prepares to mourn victims of Aug. 4 blast on first anniversary
Oil nears $75 on US inventory decline as pandemic concerns recede
Oil nears $75 on US inventory decline as pandemic concerns recede
Massive fire ‘almost under control’ in north Lebanon
Massive fire ‘almost under control’ in north Lebanon
Tunisia in political turmoil as president dismisses more officials
Tunisia in political turmoil as president dismisses more officials
Saudi rower Husein Alireza takes to the Sea Forest Waterway for final flourish at Tokyo 2020
Saudi rower Husein Alireza takes to the Sea Forest Waterway for final flourish at Tokyo 2020

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.