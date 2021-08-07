CAIRO: The Ministry of Electricity and Renewable Energy has denied that the construction of the Dabaa nuclear plant project in Egypt will be suspended.
The ministry confirmed that the construction of the plant — which is expected to be commissioned in 2026 — will continue without interruption. It added that it is one of the country’s most important projects, combining the latest technologies with the highest safety levels.
The ministry said all licensing documents required from the Nuclear Power Plants Authority have been handed over to the Nuclear and Radiological Regulatory Authority to obtain a construction permit for the first and second units of the plant, to ensure the safe and reliable operation of the nuclear facilities in the future.
The ministry said the long-term equipment manufacturing operations for the first Egyptian nuclear power plant in Russia were launched during a visit headed by the minister of electricity and renewable energy to the “Tiagmash” plant, located in the Russian city of Syzran.
The Nuclear Power Plants Authority obtained a site acceptance permit from the Nuclear and Radiological Regulatory Authority on March 10, 2019.
The permit affirms that the site complies with the standards of the International Atomic Energy Agency.
The Nuclear Power Plants Authority is currently constructing infrastructure facilities, residential neighborhoods for Egyptian and foreign workers, and the marine berth.
The site’s preparatory work is also being completed with the construction of the base, buildings and structures for excavation work.
Egypt denies halting Dabaa nuclear plant project
https://arab.news/bkmn7
Egypt denies halting Dabaa nuclear plant project
- The ministry confirmed that the construction of the plant will continue without interruption
- It added that it is one of the country’s most important projects
CAIRO: The Ministry of Electricity and Renewable Energy has denied that the construction of the Dabaa nuclear plant project in Egypt will be suspended.