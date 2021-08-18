You are here

  • Home
  • Taliban allowing ‘safe passage’ from Kabul in US airlift

Taliban allowing ‘safe passage’ from Kabul in US airlift

Taliban allowing ‘safe passage’ from Kabul in US airlift
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, Aug. 17, 2021. (File/AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/22pjt

Updated 16 sec ago
AP

Taliban allowing ‘safe passage’ from Kabul in US airlift

Taliban allowing ‘safe passage’ from Kabul in US airlift
  • The White House said 13 flights Tuesday airlifted 1,100 US citizens, permanent residents and their families
  • Biden has said he wants the evacuation completed by Aug. 31
Updated 16 sec ago
AP

WASHINGTON: The Taliban have agreed to allow “safe passage” from Afghanistan for civilians struggling to join a US-directed airlift from the capital, President Joe Biden’s national security adviser said, although a timetable for completing the evacuation of Americans, Afghan allies and others has yet to be worked out with the country’s new rulers.

Jake Sullivan on Tuesday acknowledged reports that some civilians were encountering resistance — “being turned away or pushed back or even beaten” — as they tried to reach the Kabul international airport. But he said “very large numbers” were reaching the airport and the problem of the others was being taken up with the Taliban, whose stunningly swift takeover of the country on Sunday plunged the US evacuation effort into chaos, confusion and violence.

Pentagon officials said that after interruptions on Monday, the airlift was back on track and being accelerated despite weather problems, amid regular communication with Taliban leaders. Additional US troops arrived and more were on the way, with a total of more than 6,000 expected to be involved in securing the airport in coming days.

The White House said 13 flights Tuesday airlifted 1,100 US citizens, permanent residents and their families from the Kabul airport, adding that the pace was expected to pick up Wednesday and through the week.

The State Department said it was sending John Bass, a former ambassador to Afghanistan, to manage the evacuation operation in Kabul, and the Pentagon said it will send Army Maj. Gen. Christopher Donohue, a special operations officer and current commander of the 82nd Airborne Division, to take command of airport security operations.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby disclosed that US officers were speaking with Taliban commanders “multiple times a day” about avoiding conflict at the airport. This suggested that the new rulers of Afghanistan, who swept to power after 20 years of war against the US-supported Kabul government, plan not to disrupt the evacuation. Kirby would not discuss details of the Taliban arrangement, and Sullivan said the question of how much time the Taliban will give the evacuation was still being negotiated.

Biden has said he wants the evacuation completed by Aug. 31. Sullivan declined to say whether that deadline would hold.

Gen. Frank McKenzie, head of US Central Command and overall commander of US troops in Kabul, made an unannounced visit to the Afghan capital Tuesday. In a written statement, he said he found that military air traffic controllers and ground handlers were “rapidly scaling up” airlift operations.

McKenzie on Sunday negotiated the safe passage agreement with Taliban leaders in talks held in Doha, Qatar.

“I cautioned them against interference in our evacuation, and made it clear to them that any attack would be met with overwhelming force in the defense of our forces,” McKenzie said. “The protection of US civilians and our partners is my highest priority and we will take all necessary action to ensure a safe and efficient withdrawal.”

At the White House, Sullivan said US officials were engaged in an “hour by hour” process of holding the Taliban to their commitment to allow safe passage for civilians wishing to leave the country. Asked whether the Biden administration recognizes the Taliban as the legitimate rulers of Afghanistan, Sullivan said it was too soon to say and that the Taliban’s record of adhering to international human rights standards “has not been good.”

Overnight at the airport, nine Air Force C-17 transport planes arrived with equipment and about 1,000 troops, and seven C-17s took off with 700-800 civilian evacuees, including 165 Americans, Army Maj. Gen. William Taylor told a

Pentagon news conference. The total included Afghans who have applied for Special Immigrant Visas and third-country nationals, he said.

The goal is to ramp up to one evacuation flight per hour by Wednesday, with 5,000 to 9,000 evacuees leaving per day, Taylor and Kirby said. Taylor said that more than 4,000 US troops are now at the airport. That number is expected to top 6,000 in coming days — more than twice as many as in all of Afghanistan when Biden announced in April he would be ending the US war and pulling out all troops.

On Monday the airlift had been temporarily suspended when Afghans desperate to escape the country breeched security and rushed onto the tarmac. Seven people died in several incidents. The Air Force said Tuesday that its

Office of Special Investigations is investigating an incident Monday in which a C-17 transport plane taking off from Kabul airport was swarmed by desperate Afghan civilians, some of whom died. The Air Force said human remains were found in the plane’s wheel well when it landed in Qatar.

Kirby said US commanders at the airport are in direct communication with Taliban commanders outside to avoid security incidents.

He said there have been no hostile actions by the Taliban, and that several hundred members of the now-defeated Afghan army were at the airport assisting in the evacuation.

Kirby said during television interviews that plans were being made to house up to 22,000 evacuated Afghans and their families at three US Army installations in the continental United States. Those locations are Camp McCoy, Wisconsin; Fort Bliss, Texas, and Fort Lee, Virginia.

Biden returned to the White House Tuesday night from the Camp David presidential retreat. On Monday, he had rejected blame for chaotic scenes of Afghans clinging to US military planes in Kabul in a desperate bid to flee their home country after the Taliban’s easy victory over an Afghan military that America and NATO allies had spent two decades trying to build.

Biden called the anguish of trapped Afghan civilians “gut-wrenching” and conceded the Taliban had achieved a much faster takeover of the country than his administration had expected. The US rushed in troops to protect its own evacuating diplomats and others at the Kabul airport.

But the president expressed no second thoughts about his decision to stick by the US commitment, formulated during the Trump administration, to end America’s longest war, no matter what.

“I stand squarely behind my decision” to finally withdraw US combat forces, Biden said.

Topics: USA Taliban Afghanistan

Related

UAE senior official says Taliban statements encouraging
Middle-East
UAE senior official says Taliban statements encouraging

Sydney warned worse to come as Delta cases surge

Sydney warned worse to come as Delta cases surge
Updated 43 min 29 sec ago
Reuters

Sydney warned worse to come as Delta cases surge

Sydney warned worse to come as Delta cases surge
  • Australia’s largest city continues to break records for new daily infections
  • Country is in the grip of a third wave of COVID-19 infections
Updated 43 min 29 sec ago
Reuters

SYDNEY: Sydney’s Delta outbreak has not peaked and residents must brace for more deaths, authorities said on Wednesday, as Australia’s largest city continued to break records for new daily infections despite a nearly two-month lockdown.
“We haven’t seen the worst of it and the way that we stop this is by everybody staying at home,” New South Wales (NSW) Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters in Sydney, the state capital.
NSW reported its biggest daily rise of 633 new cases, including 545 in Sydney, eclipsing the state’s previous daily high of 478 hit on Monday. Sixty people have died since the first Delta case was reported in Sydney on June 16, including three confirmed on Wednesday.
With only about 28 percent of people in NSW above 16 years of age fully vaccinated, state Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant warned there would be more deaths if cases continued to rise.
Australia is in the grip of a third wave of infections that has exposed weaknesses in the country’s vaccine rollout and forced more than half of its 25 million people into lockdown.
Only one-fourth of the adult population is fully vaccinated so far, putting pressure on Prime Minister Scott Morrison whose government missed its initial vaccine targets.
Sydney, Melbourne and the capital Canberra are under stay-at-home orders, pushing the A$2 trillion ($1.5 trillion) economy the brink of its second recession in as many years.
Victoria state, home to Melbourne, reported 24 new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, the same number as a day earlier, as authorities race to track infections with an unknown source.
With just over 40,000 cases and 970 deaths, Australia has largely staved off the high COVID-19 numbers seen in many other developed countries.
But efforts to contain the outbreak to Sydney have failed with the virus spreading to several regional towns where vaccination rates are low.
To ramp up the rollout, five vaccination teams of defense personnel are due to arrive in regional towns this week.
More than 500,000 Pfizer doses, half of the supply procured from Poland over the weekend, have been moved to the 12 worst-affected suburbs in Sydney to vaccinate people aged below 40 years.

Topics: Australia sydney Coronavirus

Related

Sydney records deadliest day of COVID-19 pandemic, Melbourne lockdown extended
World
Sydney records deadliest day of COVID-19 pandemic, Melbourne lockdown extended
Sydney lockdown fines raised as Australia faces ‘worst’ COVID-19 situation
World
Sydney lockdown fines raised as Australia faces ‘worst’ COVID-19 situation

Hong Kong police arrest four students for ‘advocating terrorism’

Hong Kong police arrest four students for ‘advocating terrorism’
Updated 18 August 2021
Reuters

Hong Kong police arrest four students for ‘advocating terrorism’

Hong Kong police arrest four students for ‘advocating terrorism’
  • Hong Kong has been polarized since protesters took to the streets in 2019 demanding greater democracy and accountability
Updated 18 August 2021
Reuters
HONG KONG: Hong Kong police said on Wednesday four students were arrested for “advocating terrorism” after their student union passed a motion last month mourning the death of a 50-year-old who stabbed a policeman before killing himself.
Police have said an officer was stabbed from behind on July 1, while on duty with other policemen preventing protest gatherings on the anniversary of the former British colony’s return to Chinese rule in 1997.
The man then stabbed himself in the chest with the knife and died later in the hospital. The policeman, 28, suffered a punctured lung, but survived what Secretary for Security Chris Tang described as a terrorist act by a “lone wolf.”
Shortly after the attack, a few dozen members of the Hong Kong University student union passed a motion, since withdrawn, to commemorate the 50-year-old’s death and “appreciate” his “sacrifice.”
The union leaders have resigned and apologized for the “inappropriate” motion.
The union’s campus office has since been raided by national security police and the university has severed ties with the union and banned about 30 students who signed the motion from entering its premises.
“The motion is very shocking,” Senior Superintendent Steve Li told reporters.
“It tried to rationalize and glorify terrorism,” Li said, adding that it “encouraged people to attempt suicide” and it did not align with “our moral standards.”
Li said the four were aged 18-20 and police will interrogate the students who voted in favor of the motion. Hong Kong police does not name people under investigation.
Hong Kong has been polarized since protesters took to the streets in 2019 demanding greater democracy and accountability for what activists called police violence, an accusation authorities have repeatedly rejected.
The protests were ended by the coronavirus pandemic and a sweeping national security law imposed by Beijing last year.
Since the law was introduced, the government’s most prominent opponents have been jailed or fled abroad. Critics say the legislation has crushed the city’s wide-ranging rights and freedoms, while supporters say it has restored stability.
After the July 1 attack, some people went to the scene of the stabbing to lay flowers, drawing condemnation from authorities, including city leader Carrie Lam.
Lam urged parents, teachers and others at the time to observe the behavior of teenagers and report those who break the law to the authorities.

New Zealand orders mask use as new coronavirus cases found

New Zealand orders mask use as new coronavirus cases found
Updated 18 August 2021
AP

New Zealand orders mask use as new coronavirus cases found

New Zealand orders mask use as new coronavirus cases found
  • Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern earlier imposed a strict lockdown after the first case was reported
  • Genome testing has confirmed the outbreak is of the delta variant and originated from an outbreak in Sydney, Australia
Updated 18 August 2021
AP

WELLINGTON: New Zealand’s first coronavirus outbreak in six months has grown to seven people.
The announcement Wednesday came a day after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern imposed a strict lockdown after the first case was reported. The lockdown is for at least three days for the country and at least a week for the cities of Auckland and Coromandel.
Ardern said Wednesday the government expects the number of cases to keep growing, especially after some of those infected spent time at a church, a school, a casino and a hospital. She announced a new mandate compelling people to wear masks in supermarkets, gas stations and pharmacies during strict lockdowns.
Ardern says genome testing has confirmed the outbreak is of the delta variant and originated from an outbreak in Sydney, Australia, although it’s not yet clear how the virus breached New Zealand’s border quarantine controls.

Topics: New Zealand Coronavirus

Related

New Zealand in national lockdown after single COVID-19 case
World
New Zealand in national lockdown after single COVID-19 case
New Zealand suspends travel bubble with Australia
World
New Zealand suspends travel bubble with Australia

Indonesia begins inoculating tribal communities

Indonesia begins inoculating tribal communities
Updated 18 August 2021
ISMIRA LUTFIA TISNADIBRATA

Indonesia begins inoculating tribal communities

Indonesia begins inoculating tribal communities
  • Many of the 70 million Indigenous tribespeople live in remote areas and retain a nomadic and traditional way of life
Updated 18 August 2021
ISMIRA LUTFIA TISNADIBRATA

JAKARTA: Indonesia has begun inoculating its tribal communities against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) after resolving an administrative hurdle that barred them from accessing the crucial jabs. All of Indonesia’s vaccine target population were required to provide a citizenship identification number, known as NIK, to register for the vaccine in the early phase of the national vaccination drive.
However, in its order issued on Aug. 3, Indonesia’s Health Ministry said citizens without NIKs could get inoculated too. Tribespeople from the deep forest of Jambi and the Riau provinces on Sumatra island were among the first to be inoculated earlier this month after the order was issued.
They are part of an estimated 70 million Indigenous tribespeople, many of whom live in remote areas and retain a nomadic and traditional way of life.

Gusrinety, a dentist and head of a community health center in the Penerokan village of Jambi’s Bajubang sub-district, said she and her team had inoculated 21 people from the Suku Anak Dalam tribal community at the neighboring Bungku village’s community health center.

“We recorded their data manually. It was their first jab, and they were among the ones in their community who were willing to get inoculated and were not afraid of injection,” Gusrinety, who uses one name, told Arab News.

She said it was a good start given the limited infrastructure and facilities, including vaccine supply, the challenging terrain to access Bungku, and widespread misinformation about the vaccine.

The tribespeople had to travel 2.5 hours by car from their location in the forest to Bungku, facilitated by a concession company operating in the forest, Gusrinety said, as the village is only reachable by four-wheel-drive vehicles.

Another tribal community that has begun receiving vaccines is the Sakai in Riau province, Rukka Sombolinggi, secretary-general of the Indigenous Peoples Alliance of the Archipelago (AMAN), told Arab News.

More than 200 Sakai people, who live in the deep forest of Riau and, like many Indigenous people, do not have ID cards, received their first dose on Saturday, as per the provincial administration.

The health ministry’s decree came after the Civil Society Coalition for Access to Vaccination for Indigenous Peoples and Vulnerable Groups, including AMAN, sent a letter to President Joko Widodo on July 29, asking authorities to remove barriers such as a lack of NIKs for the vulnerable population of the country, including the Indigenous tribes.

AMAN, which represents about 20 million out of the total Indigenous people in Indonesia, said in the letter that as of July 21, only 20,000 members had been vaccinated against COVID-19, with a lack of NIKs proving to be the main obstacle.

“Initially, due to their remote and isolated location and local wisdom, the Indigenous tribes were relatively safe from being exposed to COVID-19, but the emergence of the highly transmissible variant has put them in a vulnerable position,” the coalition wrote in the letter.

It added that while the NIK prerequisite is essential for administrative purposes, the government must take discreet measures given the ravaging pandemic that has infected Indigenous groups in Tana Toraja and North Toraja of South Sulawesi, Aru Kayau of North Kalimantan, Lamandau in Central Kalimantan, and the Aru Islands in Maluku.

Sombolinggi said that while the coalition welcomed the decree, it still requires a campaign to create awareness among the tribal people on the importance of vaccines and setting up vaccination centers at locations that are more accessible to the Indigenous communities.

“Having a NIK is a matter of record-keeping of those who have received their jabs, given the vaccine scarcity. But eventually, everyone who lives in Indonesia, regardless of their status and nationality, will have to get vaccinated,” Hermawan Saputra from the Indonesian Public Health Experts Association told Arab News.

The Indonesian government aims to inoculate 208 million, out of its 270 million population, by the year-end.

As of Tuesday, Indonesia had administered more than 84 million jabs, including 29 million to those who had received two doses of vaccines.

“We are working hard to reach 100 million jabs administered by the end of this month,” Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said in a media briefing on Monday.

Topics: Indonesia Coronavirus

Related

President Widodo says pandemic changed Indonesia’s culture
World
President Widodo says pandemic changed Indonesia’s culture
Special Indonesian volunteers donate coffins as COVID-19 crisis claims more lives
World
Indonesian volunteers donate coffins as COVID-19 crisis claims more lives

EU says it will work with Taliban only if human rights respected

EU says it will work with Taliban only if human rights respected
Updated 17 August 2021
Reuters

EU says it will work with Taliban only if human rights respected

EU says it will work with Taliban only if human rights respected
  • Josep Borrell outlined the EU's stance after an emergency meeting of European Union foreign ministers to discuss Taliban's quick seizure
  • "I haven't said that we are going to recognise the Taliban," Borrell told a news conference
Updated 17 August 2021
Reuters

BRUSSELS: The EU will only cooperate with the Taliban if they respect fundamental rights, including those of women, and prevent the use of Afghanistan’s territory by terrorists, the bloc’s foreign policy chief said on Tuesday.
Josep Borrell outlined the EU’s stance in a statement after an emergency meeting of European Union foreign ministers to discuss the Taliban’s quick seizure.
“I haven’t said that we are going to recognize the Taliban,” Borrell told a news conference. “I just said that we have to talk with them for everything, even to try to protect women and girls. Even for that, you have to get in touch with them.”
The Taliban, in their first official news briefing since the seizure of Kabul, said they wanted peaceful relations with other countries and would respect the rights of women within the framework of Islamic law.
Their announcement, short on details but suggesting a softer line than during their rule 20 years ago, was made as the United States and Western allies evacuated diplomats and civilians the day after scenes of chaos at Kabul airport as Afghans thronged the airfield.
Borrell said the EU’s priority was to evacuate EU staff and Afghan helpers from Kabul. He put the number of locals who have been working for the EU at almost 400, their families included.
Spain has offered to act as a hub to receive these people before they are sent on to EU countries that have offered them shelter, he said.
Humanitarian aid for Afghans must be maintained and even increased, but assistance will only go to the Afghan government if conditions are met, Borrell said.
Starting a dialogue soon is needed to avert a potential migratory disaster and a humanitarian crisis, he added.
“We have to get in touch with authorities in Kabul ... the Taliban have won the war, so we will have to talk to them.”
Borrell ranked the fall of Kabul to the Taliban the most important geopolitical event since the Russian invasion of Crimea in 2014.
“It will have an impact on the geopolitical balance of the world,” he said, meaning the EU would have to work more closely with countries such as Turkey, Iran, Pakistan, Russia and China.

Topics: Taliban capture Kabul Josep Borrell European Union foreign ministers

Related

Bush voices ‘deep sadness’ over Taliban takeover of Afghanistan
World
Bush voices ‘deep sadness’ over Taliban takeover of Afghanistan
Update Taliban chief takes charge as militants vow ‘no revenge, respect for women’ video
World
Taliban chief takes charge as militants vow ‘no revenge, respect for women’

Latest updates

Taliban allowing ‘safe passage’ from Kabul in US airlift
Taliban allowing ‘safe passage’ from Kabul in US airlift
Sydney warned worse to come as Delta cases surge
Sydney warned worse to come as Delta cases surge
Hong Kong police arrest four students for ‘advocating terrorism’
Hong Kong police arrest four students for ‘advocating terrorism’
New Zealand orders mask use as new coronavirus cases found
New Zealand orders mask use as new coronavirus cases found
Emaar Misr launches yacht marina in Egypt
Emaar Misr launches yacht marina in Egypt

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.