Saudi footballer Osama Al-Mubarik signs pro contract with Legia Warsaw

Osama Al-Mubarik of Al-Fateh U-19 team has signed a two-year professional contract with Legia Warsaw of Poland as part of a scholarship program to develop football talents by the Saudi Ministry of Sports, Arabic sports daily Arriyadiyah has reported.
Al-Mubarik spent a trial period at the Polish club last June, with his impressive performances in training ultimately leading to his move.
His audition was part of a program marketing young Saudi footballers to European clubs, with the aim of developing high-calibre professionals who can showcase their talents abroad.
Hisham Tashkandi, director of the Saudi scholarship program for the development of football talents, wished the player success in his new professional career in Poland, where he joins up with another young Saudi player, Abdulrahman Al-Zahrani, currently on trial with Legia Warsaw.