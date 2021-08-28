You are here

  F1 races in Turkey, Mexico and Brazil pushed back one week

Red Bull driver Sergio Perez of Mexico steers his car during the 2nd practice session prior to F1 Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps racetrack in Spa, Belgium on Friday. The Belgian F1 Grand Prix will take place on Sunday. (AP)
  • Formula One announced changes on Saturday with Turkish Grand Prix now being held Oct. 10
  • Although the US GP stays on Oct. 24, the Mexican GP is moved to Nov. 7 with Brazil shifted to Nov. 14
SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium: The Formula One calendar has been modified for the rest of the season with races in Turkey, Mexico and Brazil shifted back by one week and the venue for another race yet to be decided.
Formula One announced the changes on Saturday with the Turkish Grand Prix, originally slated for Oct. 3, now being held Oct. 10.
Although the United States GP stays on Oct. 24, the Mexican GP is moved from Oct. 31 to Nov. 7, with Brazil shifted from that date to Nov. 14.
There is set to be a race the following weekend, but the location has yet to be given amid reports it could be Qatar, given that the season concludes with the inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix at Jeddah on Dec. 5 and the season-ending Abu Dhabi on Dec. 12.
The changes were triggered by the cancelation of the Japanese GP on Oct. 10 amid coronavirus concerns.
“The pandemic continues to present the season with challenges, but we have proven we can adapt, and we are confident we can deliver a record breaking 22 races this year,” F1 president Stefano Domenicali said. “I want to thank the promoters in Brazil, Mexico and Turkey for their patience and flexibility.”
The cancelation and postponement of races last year at the start of the pandemic meant the 2020 season didn’t start until July, and was compressed to a 17-race schedule through December.

Algeria’s Nassima Saifi claims silver in Paralympic Women’s Discus Throw

Updated 28 August 2021
Arab News

  • The 32-year-old’s medal is her country’s fourth at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games
Nassima Saifi of Algeria won a silver medal in the Women’s Discus Throw at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games on Saturday morning.

The 32-year-old managed a best of 30.81 meters in the Olympic Stadium to finish second behind Mokhigul Khamdamova of Uzbekistan, who won the gold with an effort of 31.46 meters. Julyana Cristina da Silva of Brazil took the bronze with a throw of 30.49 meters.

Saifi’s fellow Algerian finished in fifth place with 29.47 meters.

Algeria now has four medals (one gold, one silver and two bronze) at the games, putting it 19th in the medal table.

On Friday, Cherine Abdellaoui won the gold in the Judo Women’s 52kg category after beating Priscilla Gagne of Canada in the Nippon Budokan Arena.

Hegazi influence, Al-Hilal drought: 5 things we learned from round three of SPL season

Updated 28 August 2021
John Duerden

  • How Fabio Carille’s unlucky break cost him his job, and Al-Taawoun find new ways to drop points
It has been another big week in Saudi Arabian football as the league breaks for World Cup qualifiers. Here are five things we learned about the third round of matches in the 2021-22 Saudi Professional League.

1. Coronado and Hegazi make the difference

Fabio Carille would be forgiven if he shook the head on Friday as Ahmed Hegazi and Igor Coronado scored the goals that gave Al-Ittihad a 2-1 win over Al-Faisaly. Hegazi, a defender, missed the Arab Cup final last week that Ittihad lost on penalties and, given the fact that it was a 4-4 draw, had the Egyptian played then the result could have been different.

The defeat cost Carille his job and it is one of those football cruelties that the big summer signing Igor Coronado made his SPL debut once the coach had been fired. The Brazilian showed signs of the form that made him the standout player in the United Arab Emirates last season. His winning goal was well taken, a touch and then a flick over the goalkeeper. It was a goal that suggested there is more to come but it was too late for Carille.

2. Al-Nassr go from crisis to top

A few days ago there were whispers against Al-Nassr boss Mano Menezes. A win and a defeat was a mixed start but there were concerns about the style and the predictability of the football. The rumours were serious enough for the club president Musalli Al-Muammar to publicly deny there were plans to fire the former boss of the Brazil national team —though it should be noted that he said this after Al-Nassr defeated Al-Taawoun 3-1 despite falling behind after 88 minutes. Whatever the issues at the club, there was plenty of fighting spirit in the team.

The turnaround was helped by two goals from Abderrazzak Hamdallah and that will be welcome to fans as it looked like the Moroccan marksman was on his way out of the club. His second, coming after 103 minutes and 23 seconds, was the latest goal ever scored in the Saudi Pro League. By recapturing the form of the season before last and with new Cameroonian striker Vincent Aboubakar looking dangerous too, Al-Nassr’s week ended in complete contrast to how it started. For a while, the club was on top of the league.

3. Two up top not yet working for Al-Hilal

In Saudi Arabia, the default formation is 4-2-3-1 but Leonardo Jardim has come in and, for the first three games of the season, played a 4-4-2. A little variety is always welcome, though the duo of Moussa Marega and Bafetimbi Gomis, formidable as it is on paper, has yet to click on the pitch. They have scored just once between them so far this season. In fact, the champions have not scored inside the first 80 minutes so far this season.

The 0-0 draw against Al-Batin was one-way traffic for the most part with the hosts having all the possession but while Marega had a couple of headers, not enough chances of quality were created. Al-Hilal legend Sami Al-Jaber said that the coach has to use the international break to iron out a few issues but seven points from three games is still a good start and there is no need to panic.

4.Al-Shabab are the new crisis club

It was Al-Ittihad first, then it was Al-Nassr, but there is no doubt that it is Al-Shabab who are in trouble now. One point from the first three games is not what was expected from a team that finished second last season and was hoping to go one better this time.

In the first game it could be said that the team was caught cold, in the second it was careless in throwing away a 3-0 lead in the final minutes, but there wasn’t much that could be said about the 2-0 defeat at the hands of Al-Fateh.

The sending-off of Ever Banega midway through the first half changed the game but that will not help coach Pericles Chamusca. The Brazilian boss may be regretting leaving Al-Faisaly in June and is experienced enough to know that the international break often sees underperforming and impatient clubs make changes to the coaching staff. If he survives the next two weeks then victory against Al-Hazem when the league restarts is crucial.

5. Al-Taawoun have a late problem

Fourth-placed last season, Al-Taawoun should have nine points from nine this time around instead of just one. How can it be that a team which opens the scoring in the 88th minute can end up losing 3-1? A look at the opening two games may provide some insight. In the opening game, Al-Taawoun were leading Al-Hazm 3-1 with 20 minutes to go and drew 3-3. Last week, they were a goal up against Al-Hilal with nine minutes remaining and lost 2-1.

Last week the club fired coach Nestor El-Maestro but the team took it all to a new level on Thursday. A lack of fitness and the ensuing problems with concentration look to be at the heart of this throwing away of points.

Manchester United agree deal with Juventus for return of Cristiano Ronaldo

Updated 27 August 2021
AFP

  • Club Statement: Manchester United has reached an agreement with Juventus for the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo, subject to personal terms, visa and medical
  • United’s swoop capped a tumultuous 24 hours during which Ronaldo initially seemed poised to join rivals Manchester City
MANCHESTER: Manchester United announced on Friday they have reached a deal to re-sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus, 12 years after he left Old Trafford for Real Madrid.
“Manchester United is delighted to confirm that the club has reached agreement with Juventus for the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo, subject to agreement of personal terms, visa and medical,” United said in a statement.
“Everyone at the club looks forward to welcoming Cristiano back to Manchester.”
United’s swoop capped a tumultuous 24 hours during which Ronaldo initially seemed poised to join rivals Manchester City.
Premier League champions City had been widely linked with a move for the Portuguese forward after missing out on England captain Harry Kane.
However, United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hinted a deal was in the offing during his pre-match press conference on Friday ahead of Sunday’s Premier League trip to Wolves.
“Cristiano is a legend of this club, he’s the greatest player of all time, if you ask me,” said Solskjaer, who played alongside Ronaldo.
“We’ve always had a good communication. I know Bruno (Fernandes) has been talking to him as well. He knows what we feel about him. If he was ever going to move from Juventus, he knows that we’re here.”
Sky Sport Italia reported that United have offered Juve 28 million euros ($33 million), agreeing a two-year deal with the superstar attacker worth 25 million euros per season.
Ronaldo won the first of his five Champions League titles and was first crowned the world’s best player during six years at United between 2003 and 2009.
In total he scored 118 goals in 292 games, also winning three Premier League titles, one FA Cup and two League Cups.
Earlier in the day, Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri confirmed the five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s desire to leave the Italian giants.
“Yesterday, speaking with Cristiano, he told me that he has no intention of staying at Juventus, for this reason he will not be picked tomorrow. This morning he didn’t train,” said Allegri.
“He was here three years, he made his contribution, he made himself available to Juventus and now he’s leaving. Life goes on.”
Ronaldo won two Serie A titles with Juventus, but his time in Turin has not lived up to expectations.
He joined 2018 after scoring a remarkable 450 goals in 438 matches in a glittering nine-year spell in Madrid that also included four Champions League triumphs.
Juventus’ hopes he would be the final piece required to end their 25-year wait to become champions of Europe have been thwarted.
They have failed to get beyond the quarter-finals in the past three seasons.
Last season, they were deposed as Italian champions by fierce rivals Inter Milan and had to wait until the final day of the campaign to secure qualification for Europe’s top club competition.
However, Ronaldo still topped the Serie A goal charts, edging out Romelu Lukaku, who joined Chelsea this month for £97 million.
And he also rolled back the years at Euro 2020 to win the Golden Boot despite playing just four games as Portugal bowed out at the last 16.
United have already significantly strengthened their squad with the signings of Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane during the transfer window as they aim to win the Premier League for the first time since 2013.
Ronaldo joins already loaded group of attacking options for Solskjaer featuring Fernandes, Sancho, Edinson Cavani, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Mason Greenwood and Paul Pogba.

Coman to return for Bayern, Nagelsmann backs Sane to regain form

Updated 27 August 2021
AFP

  • Kingsley Coman sat out last Sunday's 3-2 win over Cologne with a knock
  • "He (Coman) is fit again, he has no more problems," Bayern Munich’s coach Julian Nagelsmann
BERLIN: Kingsley Coman is expected to return from injury for Bayern Munich this weekend, while head coach Julian Nagelsmann is backing Leroy Sane to rediscover his best form on the left wing for the Bundesliga giants.
Coman sat out last Sunday’s 3-2 win over Cologne with a knock, but should return for Saturday’s home league fixture against Hertha Berlin, who are bottom of the table after losing both of their opening games.
“He (Coman) is fit again, he has no more problems,” Nagelsmann said Friday.
The Bayern boss also revealed that Lucas Hernandez has been able to train for the first time after an operation on his left knee, “which made me very happy.”
However, Nagelsmann says the France defender is “not yet an option” for Saturday.
The head coach gave nothing away when asked about rumors that Bayern are trying to sign defender Matthias Ginter and midfielder Jonas Hoffmann from rivals Moenchengladbach before the transfer window closes Tuesday.
However, Nagelsmann, 34, has given his backing to Sane and demanded Bayern fans stop aiming whistles of discontent at the winger, whose form can be erratic.
“We just have to leave him alone for a bit now, then you will see that he will go through the roof soon enough,” said Nagelsmann.
Sane was named in the Germany squad on Friday for next week’s World Cup qualifiers.
In Coman’s absence, Sane scored a goal and set up two more from the left wing in Bayern’s 12-0 thumping of fifth-tier minnows Bremer in the German Cup.
Nagelsmann says Sane is better off playing on the left, having often been used on the right last season to accommodate Coman.
“On the right, Leroy often wants the ball at his feet, but then has to play with his back to goal — which doesn’t play to his best qualities,” explained Nagelsmann.
“When he plays on the left, he has a bit more depth and the game often opens up in front of him.”
The stats back up Nagelsmann.
During spells at Schalke, Manchester City and Bayern, Sane has scored 51 goals and created 60 more in 160 games from the left wing.
In contrast, he has managed 17 goals and 14 assists in 81 games on the right.

Guardiola dismisses talk of 2023 departure from Man City

Updated 27 August 2021
AFP

  • Pep Guardiola clarified that his intention is to take a break from the game when he eventually does leave Man City
  • Guardiola is already serving the longest stint of his managerial career after 4 years at Barcelona and 3 seasons with Bayern Munich
MANCHESTER, United Kingdom: Pep Guardiola denied on Friday that he will definitely leave Manchester City when his current contract expires in 2023.
The City manager was quoted after speaking at a Brazilian business forum held over Zoom that he would leave the club after seven years at the helm.
However, Guardiola clarified that his intention is to take a break from the game when he eventually does leave City, whether that be in two years’ time or further in the future.
“I am not thinking to leave after two years. I can leave in two months if the results aren’t good or the organization isn’t happy with me. I can leave in three months or five years,” Guardiola said at his pre-match press conference ahead of Saturday’s clash with Arsenal.
“What I said is after my period at City I will take a break. It can be in one month, two years, five years. Right now I don’t have reasons to leave.”
Into his sixth season in Manchester, Guardiola is already serving the longest stint of his managerial career after four years at Barcelona and three seasons with Bayern Munich.
City have won three Premier League titles in his previous five seasons and reached the Champions League final for the first time in May.
However, their bid to go one better and win the Champions League for the first time this season have been hampered by failing to land Tottenham striker Harry Kane.
The England captain announced this week he would be staying with the London club after Spurs refused to sell.
“The club did absolutely everything but we didn’t talk about Tottenham, not even one offer, because they didn’t want to negotiate. When one team doesn’t want to negotiate, there is nothing to say,” added Guardiola.
City will face an Arsenal side at the Etihad looking for their first point of the Premier League season.
Back-to-back defeats to Brentford and Chelsea have put Arsenal boss and Guardiola’s former assistant Mikel Arteta under pressure.
But Guardiola insisted Arteta needs time after spending over £130 million on five new players.
“Two games — they have played two games — not 20 or 50 fixtures. Sometimes I think we managers are crazy to do the job,” he added.
“They trust Mikel because they spent money to reinforce the team. Why don’t you give more time to the teams to build what they want to build? You need time.”

