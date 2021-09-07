Burgerizzr shares to debut on Nomu on Sept. 8

DUBAI: The shares of Saudi burger chain Burgerizzr will start trading on parallel market Nomu on Sept. 8, the stock exchange announced.

The company earlier announced its plans to offer 725,000 shares, representing 29 percent of its capital – the plan was approved by the Capital Market Authority (CMA) in June.

The final offer price was set last week at $43.9 per share.

تم تحديد النطاق السعري لاكتتاب "برغرايززر" بين 150 و165 ريالا للسهم https://t.co/QFTb5BmsP0 — Burgerizzr برغرايززر (@Burgerizzr) August 12, 2021

“The offering is a major step toward moving the company to new horizons and markets,” Burgerizzr Chair Mohammed Al-Ruwaigh previously said.

The chain was founded by Al-Ruwaigh in 2009, and it claims to be the largest burger chain in the Kingdom, with more than 80 outlets.

Nomu is a dedicated stock market for small and medium-sized enterprises. It aims to increase the number of listed companies in the Kingdom, which is a crucial goal in its Vision 2030.