Arab, Israeli signatories celebrate first anniversary of Abraham Accords

Arab, Israeli signatories celebrate first anniversary of Abraham Accords
This September 15, 2020 photo shows (L-R) Bahrain Foreign Minister Abdullatif al-Zayani, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump, and UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan. (AFP)
Updated 14 September 2021
Chris Hamill-Stewart

Arab, Israeli signatories celebrate first anniversary of Abraham Accords

Arab, Israeli signatories celebrate first anniversary of Abraham Accords
  • Four countries — the UAE, Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan — agreed in 2020 to normalize their relations with Israel
  • The peace with Israel is a ‘warm peace,’ the UAE’s ambassador to the UN said during event in New York marking the occasion
Updated 14 September 2021
Chris Hamill-Stewart

NEW YORK: UN representatives gathered in New York on Monday to celebrate the first anniversary of the Abraham Accords, a series of agreements by several Arab countries to normalize their relations with Israel.

During the event, at the Museum of Jewish Heritage in Manhattan, representatives to the UN from the signatory nations hailed the “incredible achievement” of the accords. Dozens of ambassadors and other officials from countries across the Arab world, Europe, and elsewhere also took part in the event, which Arab News attended.

The UAE was the first Arab country to sign up for the accords, which signaled a new era of political, economic and cultural ties between Israel and some of its Arab neighbors.

Lana Nusseibeh, the UAE’s permanent representative to the UN, told the gathering: “One year ago, at the signing of the accords at the White House, my foreign minister, His Highness Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan said: ‘I stand here today to extend the hand of peace and receive the hand of peace.’

“And this extending of hands certainly has been mutual between the countries represented here today. For us, the United Arab Emirates, the peace with Israel has been a warm peace.”

Nusseibeh said that the anticipated new investments, academic partnerships and joint research initiatives resulting from the agreement have already begun, but added: “What we perhaps did not anticipate, and what we have been inspired to witness, is how the creativity and curiosity of our people truly united once the political elements had been removed.”

Gilad Erdan, Israel’s ambassador to the UN, said the accords should be celebrated as an “incredible achievement” between countries with aligned interests. They allow the signatories to “face the larger challenges to the Middle East with a united front,” he added.

“Our peoples are learning each other’s languages and realizing how much the sons of Abraham truly have in common, as they share kosher meals in Manama and Marrakesh,” said Erdan. “I strongly believe that as others in the region see the fruits of our partnership and feel this transformation, they will join our circle of peace.

“Perhaps even the Palestinians, if they see the benefits of our peace and the prosperity it brings, will see these accords as an opportunity, not a threat.”

He also praised the US for its role in facilitating the agreements and hailed the bipartisan support from across the American political spectrum.

The permanent representatives to the UN from Bahrain and Morocco, which followed the UAE’s lead last year and agreed to normalize their relationships with Israel, praised the accords and highlighted the variety of ways in which their economies and cultures have benefited.

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the US Ambassador to the UN, also hailed the anniversary of the agreements, which she said have the full support of President Joe Biden.

“Perhaps what is most remarkable is that we have gone from ink on a page to concrete improvements between countries,” she said, citing in particular the diplomatic and economic advances made by the UAE and Israel.

She thanked all the signatories for “choosing the path of peace,” but also reiterated that the Biden administration continues to firmly support a two-state solution to the decades-long conflict between Israel and the Palestinians.

“I want to be clear, as we continue to pursue normalization between Israel and neighboring countries, we remain committed to a two-state solution,” said Thomas-Greenfield. “We firmly believe Israelis and Palestinians deserve equal measures of freedom, dignity and prosperity.”

Sudan followed the UAE, Bahrain and Morocco in signing up for the Abraham Accords last year, but the flurry of diplomatic activity in the region subsequently slowed. Many people — including some of the speakers at Monday’s event — have highlighted Saudi Arabia, the Gulf region’s largest and most powerful country, as the most important nation with which Israel must now work to develop ties.

Authorities in the Kingdom have made clear that they support a peace built on the accords, but that any Saudi rapprochement with Israel cannot come at the expense of the Palestinian people.

Topics: Abraham Accords

Clash mars first ministerial meeting of Lebanon’s new government

Lebanon’s Prime Minister Najib Mikati gestures as he leaves a ministerial council meeting at the Grand Serail (Government Palace) in the capital Beirut. (AFP)
Lebanon’s Prime Minister Najib Mikati gestures as he leaves a ministerial council meeting at the Grand Serail (Government Palace) in the capital Beirut. (AFP)
Updated 14 September 2021
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Clash mars first ministerial meeting of Lebanon’s new government

Lebanon’s Prime Minister Najib Mikati gestures as he leaves a ministerial council meeting at the Grand Serail (Government Palace) in the capital Beirut. (AFP)
  • Lebanon’s former minister of foreign affairs orders her guards to attack ministry office
Updated 14 September 2021
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: On the first day of Lebanon’s new government, a clash occurred between the former acting minister of foreign affairs, Zeina Akar, and the director general of the ministry, Hani Shmaitly.

Shmaitly was attacked and his office damaged after he refused to hand Akar the ministry’s mail, because she is no longer entitled to access, according to the Lebanese constitution.
A source from the ministry said that Akar arrived at the ministry’s building, accompanied by security guards from the Lebanese army — she was also the defense minister before the previous government resigned. She asked for access to the ministry’s mail on the pretext that she had not yet handed over her tasks to the new minister. When Shmaitly denied her request her bodyguards broke down his office’s door and caused damaged inside. Akar then tried to gain access to the ministry’s mail.
Employees at the ministry have protested over what happened.
Sources close to Akar said she went to the ministry to complete her handover and to thank the employees and bid them farewell. “But Shmaitly asked her not to speak to the employees in his absence because it goes against the constitution, whereupon Akar gave her orders to open the door.”
During the first ministerial session since the government’s formation on Monday, President Michel Aoun urged the new government “not to waste any time.”
He said: “The Lebanese as well as foreign countries are counting on us to tackle the accumulated and overlapping crises in Lebanon. The more seriousness and determination we show, the more support these countries will show us.”
The government of PM Najib Mikati, which was formed after months of conflicts over ministerial portfolios, set up a committee to prepare the ministerial statement, based on which the government will seek a vote of confidence.

FASTFACT

The government of PM Najib Mikati, which was formed after months of conflicts over ministerial portfolios, set up a committee to prepare the ministerial statement, based on which the government will seek a vote of confidence.

Aoun said during the session: “This is the fourth government to be formed during my presidency. It was formed 13 months after the resignation of the caretaker government. During this period, the situation has worsened economically, financially and socially and the living conditions of the Lebanese has deteriorated in an unprecedented way. We have major historical and national responsibilities to activate the role of the state and its institutions and restore confidence in them. We no longer have the luxury of procrastination. What is needed is to find speedy solutions to tackle the living conditions and to put Lebanon on the path to rescue.”
Mikati said “the situation requires exceptional measures.” He said: “It is true that we do not have a magic wand. The situation is extremely critical. But with firm will and solid determination and planning, we can achieve the hopes of our suffering people.”
He said that his government “will work for of all the Lebanese, without discrimination between the supporters and opponents of the government, between those who voiced their support for us and those who did not, or those who will grant the government confidence in a few days and those who will not.”
Mikati’s government is supposed to last eight months, until May 2022; the date set for the parliamentary elections. The government was born in a critical period, where crises are emerging daily, the worst being the fuel crisis, where importing companies have recently announced that the dwindling fuel reserves have reached crucial levels.
Minister of the Environment Dr. Nasser Yassin told Arab News: “The government’s goal is to extinguish the fires, especially those related to subsidies on fuel, power and medicine.”
He said the next step is to “better manage the crisis and open up to the international community.”
“The government will act as one team, and the meetings held at the weekend showed that everyone is ready to cooperate to achieve the government’s mission. The country is in an emergency state, and we need urgent accomplishments to tackle the critical issues.”
The handover between the new ministers and the ministers of the caretaker government is expected to take place by Wednesday.

Topics: Lebanon

Yemenis protest Houthi shelling of Mocha port

Yemenis protest Houthi shelling of Mocha port
Updated 14 September 2021
Saeed Al-Batati

Yemenis protest Houthi shelling of Mocha port

Yemenis protest Houthi shelling of Mocha port
  • Residents demanded the UN protect the country’s civilian locations against the militia’s ‘terrorist’ attacks
Updated 14 September 2021
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: People in Yemen’s Red Sea Mocha town on Monday protested against Houthi missile and drone strikes that damaged parts of the town’s port.
Carrying the national flag and posters, residents in Mocha marched through the streets to denounce the Houthi shelling and demanded the UN protect the country’s civilian locations against the militia’s “terrorist” attacks that violate the Stockholm Agreement.
On Saturday, the Iran-backed Houthis fired a barrage of missiles and exploding drones at the strategic Mocha port, causing damage to recently repaired infrastructure and humanitarian aid and food warehouses.
The attack, which did not cause casualties, came shortly after local authorities were preparing to officially announce resuming operations at the port after repairing parts of its infrastructure destroyed during the war.
Workers at the port said that the Houthi attack has brought operations to a standstill. “We stopped working as we are afraid of drones,” a worker told Al-Ghad Al-Mushreq TV.
The Houthi attack has sparked anger and condemnation from inside and outside the country as it came a day after the new UN Yemen envoy Hans Grundberg delivered his first briefing to the UN Security Council.
Yemen’s Prime Minister Maeen Abdul Malik Saeed said on Sunday that the “terrorist” Houthi attacks on Mocha were meant to deepen the humanitarian crisis in Yemen by targeting the country’s economic infrastructure and burning the port’s warehouses housing humanitarian aid and goods for local merchants.
During a meeting with Peter-Derrek Hof, the ambassador of the Netherlands to Yemen, in Riyadh, the Yemeni prime minister called for greater pressure on the Houthis to accept peace, and to stop their military operations across the country and attacks on civilian targets in Saudi Arabia, the official news agency said.
SABA quoted the Dutch ambassador as saying that Houthi military operations in Marib and the targeting of the Mocha port were “worrying signs that do not serve the peace process” in Yemen.
Governor of Taiz Nabil Shamsan also condemned the Houthi strikes on Mocha, saying that the Houthis sought to disrupt the government’s efforts to revive economic activities in Taiz and tighten their siege of Taiz.
Sporadic fighting
Meanwhile, in the neighboring Hodeidah province, sporadic heavy fighting has broken out between government troops and the Houthis in the past 48 hours in Hodeidah city and Hays district.
The Joint Forces, an umbrella term for three major military units on the country’s western coast, said on Sunday night that they pushed back a brief Houthi blitz on their locations in Kilo 16 area, east of Hodeidah, and the Houthis were forced into retreat after suffering casualties.
Several Houthis were killed or wounded during heavy fighting with the Joint Forces west of Hays district in the province.
Hundreds of civilians have been killed by Houthi artillery shelling or land mines since late 2018 when the Yemeni government and the Houthis signed the Stockholm Agreement, which was meant to end hostilities in Hodeidah province.
In the province of Marib, Houthis launched new attacks on government troops in Al-Kasara, Mashjah, Serwah and Jabal Murad, triggering heavy clashes with government troops.
Local media said on Monday that the Houthis mounted a new wave of attacks on government-controlled areas on Sunday, desperately seeking to advance toward the city of Marib. Backed by dozens of airstrikes from Arab coalition warplanes, loyalists managed to foil the Houthi attacks and killed and wounded dozens of attackers.
Thousands of combatants and civilians have been killed in the central province of Marib since February when the Houthis renewed an offensive to seize control of Marib, the government’s last bastion in the northern half of the country.

Topics: Yemen Mocha

COVID-19 cases spike in Syria’s Idlib

COVID-19 cases spike in Syria’s Idlib
Updated 14 September 2021
AFP

COVID-19 cases spike in Syria’s Idlib

COVID-19 cases spike in Syria’s Idlib
Updated 14 September 2021
AFP

BEIRUT: Cases of COVID-19 have increased alarmingly over the past month in Syria’s rebel-controlled northern region of Idlib, local authorities said Monday.
Although cases of the virus had stabilized earlier this year, sometimes numbering fewer than 100 per day, local officials told AFP contaminations have begun soaring again since mid-August.
On Sept. 6, more than 1,500 new cases were recorded in one day across Idlib region, which borders Turkey and is home to more than
3 million people.
“We are witnessing a sudden and severe wave,” said Hossam Qara Mohammad, the doctor in charge of battling the pandemic for the ad-hoc local administration.
Mohammad, who works for the health directorate in the enclave dominated by the Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) jihadist group, said the Delta variant accounted for the vast majority of new infections.
The spike in Covid numbers came roughly two weeks after Syrian refugees in Turkey were granted one-off permission to visit relatives in the Idlib enclave for the Eid Al-Adha Muslim holiday a month ago.
Turkey holds considerable sway over the region and the factions that control it, including HTS, a group that includes former leaders of Al Qaeda’s former Syria franchise.
“The health system here has reached breaking point,” Mohammad said, adding that all beds in designated COVID-19 medical centers were occupied.
A total of 877 deaths have been reported in the Idlib region since the start of the pandemic, but data collection and vaccination campaigns are hindered by a dire humanitarian situation and ongoing conflict.
Regime and allied forces have sporadically continued to shell targets in Idlib despite an internationally brokered ceasefire that took effect last year.
In the latest instance of government attacks against medical facilities, a health center in the Idlib region’s village of Marayam was destroyed by shelling on Sept. 8.
The UN’s top humanitarian official told the Security Council last month that only 58,000 people had been vaccinated in Idlib and called for campaigns to be ramped up.

Topics: Syria Coronavirus

Palestinian peace hopes rise after Egypt talks

Palestinian peace hopes rise after Egypt talks
Updated 14 September 2021
MOHAMED SHAMAA

Palestinian peace hopes rise after Egypt talks

Palestinian peace hopes rise after Egypt talks
  • El-Sisi hosts Israeli prime minister for first discussions in a decade
Updated 14 September 2021
MOHAMED SHAMAA

CAIRO: Hopes rose on Monday of progress in the Palestinian peace process after landmark new talks between the leaders of Egypt and Israel.
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met in the Red Sea resort of Sharm El-Sheikh for discussions that focused on Palestinian-Israeli relations. It was the first official visit to Egypt by an Israeli head of government for a decade.
The two leaders discussed “efforts to revive the peace process” between the Palestinians and Israelis, presidential spokesman Bassam Radi said. El-Sisi “affirmed Egypt’s support for all efforts to achieve comprehensive peace in the Middle East, according to the two-state solution,” he said.
Bennett said the talks also covered diplomacy, security and the economy. “We created a foundation for a deep connection going forward,” he said.
Bennett and El-Sisi also discussed regional issues, including Iran’s influence in the Middle East and the crisis in Lebanon, diplomats and security sources said.
The meeting followed a proposal on Sunday by Israel’s Foreign Minister Yair Lapid to improve living conditions in Gaza and build new infrastructure in exchange for a period of calm from Hamas, aiming to solve the “never-ending rounds of violence.”
But “it won’t happen without the support and involvement of our Egyptian partners and without their ability to talk to everyone involved,” Lapid said.
Bennett’s visit also came less than two weeks after Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas visited Cairo for talks with El-Sisi.
Monday’s talks were “an important step in light of the growing security and economic relations between the two countries, and their mutual concern over the situation in Gaza,” said Nael Shama, an analyst in Cairo. It also fitted with “Egypt’s plans to revive the political talks between Israel and the Palestinian Authority,” he said.
Bennett’s visit coincided with a boost to transport links between Egypt and Israel. The Taba crossing between Israel and Sinai, an entry point for Israeli tourists, became fully operational from Monday as restrictions put in place during the coronavirus pandemic were lifted, Israel’s Transport Ministry said.
And from October, Egyptair will begin operating several flights a week between Cairo and Tel Aviv.
The last official visit by an Israeli prime minister to Egypt was when Benjamin Netanyahu met former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak in Sharm El-Sheikh in January 2011, just before the uprising that toppled Mubarak.

Topics: Egypt Israel Palestine

Palestinian stabs two in Jerusalem shop before being shot, Israeli police say

Israeli police officers gather outside the site of a stabbing attack, in Jerusalem on September 13, 2021. (AFP)
Israeli police officers gather outside the site of a stabbing attack, in Jerusalem on September 13, 2021. (AFP)
Updated 13 September 2021
Reuters

Palestinian stabs two in Jerusalem shop before being shot, Israeli police say

Israeli police officers gather outside the site of a stabbing attack, in Jerusalem on September 13, 2021. (AFP)
  • Tensions have been stirred by last Monday's breakout by six Palestinian militants from the maximum-security Gilboa prison
  • Four of the men have since been recaptured
Updated 13 September 2021
Reuters

JERUSALEM: A Palestinian stabbed and wounded two people in a Jerusalem cosmetics shop on Monday before being shot and wounded by police, Israeli officials said, amid heightened tensions since a prison escape by Palestinian inmates a week ago.

The incident came hours after a Palestinian used a screwdriver to try to stab an Israeli soldier in the occupied West Bank, the military said, adding that troops shot the man, who was taken to hospital for treatment.

Tensions have been stirred by last Monday's breakout by six Palestinian militants from the maximum-security Gilboa prison in northern Israel. Four of the men have since been recaptured.

Palestinians view brethren held in Israeli prisons as heroes in a battle against occupation. Israel says Palestinians involved in violent anti-Israeli activities are terrorists.

Israeli officials said a Palestinian entered the cosmetics store near Jerusalem's central bus station and stabbed two people. Israel's Magen David Adom ambulance service said they suffered moderate wounds.

A policewoman then shot the alleged attacker, witnesses and police said. Israel's Zaka emergency service said he was critically wounded and taken to hospital.

“No doubt there is an escalation that we are facing and we are deployed in force in the field for any scenario,” Jerusalem District Police Commander Doron Turgeman told reporters at the scene. 

Topics: Middle East Israel Palestine Jerusalem

