What We Are Reading Today: Twelve Caesars by Mary Beard

What We Are Reading Today: Twelve Caesars by Mary Beard
Updated 13 sec ago
What We Are Reading Today: Twelve Caesars by Mary Beard

What We Are Reading Today: Twelve Caesars by Mary Beard
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

What does the face of power look like? Who gets commemorated in art and why? And how do we react to statues of politicians we deplore? In this book—against a background of today's "sculpture wars"—Mary Beard tells the story of how for more than two millennia portraits of the rich, powerful, and famous in the Western world have been shaped by the image of Roman emperors, especially the "Twelve Caesars," from the ruthless Julius Caesar to the fly-torturing Domitian. Twelve Caesars asks why these murderous autocrats have loomed so large in art from antiquity and the Renaissance to today, when hapless leaders are still caricatured as Neros fiddling while Rome burns.

Beginning with the importance of imperial portraits in Roman politics, this richly illustrated book offers a tour through 2,000 years of art and cultural history, presenting a fresh look at works by artists from Memling and Mantegna to the 19th-century American sculptor Edmonia Lewis.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

What We Are Reading Today: Twelve Caesars by Mary Beard
What We Are Reading Today: Twelve Caesars by Mary Beard
Japan’s new PM calls Oct. 31 election, vows to fight pandemic
Japan’s new PM calls Oct. 31 election, vows to fight pandemic
European champions Italy welcome big hitters to Nations League Final Four
European champions Italy welcome big hitters to Nations League Final Four
IMF urges Algeria to ‘recalibrate’ economy
IMF urges Algeria to ‘recalibrate’ economy
Houthis under fire for killing displaced civilians in Marib
Houthis under fire for killing displaced civilians in Marib

