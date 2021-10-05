What We Are Reading Today: Twelve Caesars by Mary Beard

What We Are Reading Today: Rationality by Steven pinker

Rationality, a new book by Steven Pinker, the Harvard psychologist, is in large part a primer on how to reason well.

"Brimming with insight and humor, Rationality will enlighten, inspire and empower," said a review on goodreads.com.

Pinker is known for his wide-ranging explorations of human nature and its relevance to language, history, morality, politics, and everyday life.

He conducts research on language and cognition, writes for publications such as the New York Times, Time, and The New Republic, and is the author of numerous books, including The Language Instinct, How the Mind Works, Words and Rules, The Blank Slate, The Stuff of Thought, The Better Angels of Our Nature, The Sense of Style, and most recently, Enlightenment Now: The Case for Reason, Science, Humanism, and Progress.

Anthony Gottlieb said in a review for The New York Times that Pinker’s book "does more than just lay out how we ought to reason."

Gottlieb said the the book also "seeks to explain why our efforts often seem to fall short. Experimental psychology has had a lot to say on the matter in the past half-century or so, and news from the laboratory can make for grim reading."