You are here

  • Home
  • Crisis-hit Lebanon hikes fuel prices in de facto end to subsidies

Crisis-hit Lebanon hikes fuel prices in de facto end to subsidies

Crisis-hit Lebanon hikes fuel prices in de facto end to subsidies
Lebanon’s National News Agency reported Wednesday that the government has raised the fuel price by about 25 percent, effectively lifting subsidies on fuel products and pricing them at market rate. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/r5wn3

Updated 20 October 2021
AFP

Crisis-hit Lebanon hikes fuel prices in de facto end to subsidies

Crisis-hit Lebanon hikes fuel prices in de facto end to subsidies
  • Subsidies were gradually phased out over the past few months to shore up diminishing foreign currency reserves at the central bank
  • A revised price list published by the energy ministry set the cost of 20 litres of 95-octane petroleum at 302,700 Lebanese pounds [$15 at the black market rate]
Updated 20 October 2021
AFP

BEIRUT: Lebanon raised fuel prices on Wednesday in a de facto end to state subsidies, pushing the cost of filling a vehicle’s tank to more than the monthly minimum wage in the poverty-stricken nation.
Subsidies were gradually phased out over the past few months to shore up diminishing foreign currency reserves at the central bank, which could no longer fund fuel imports.
A revised price list published by the energy ministry set the cost of 20 liters (5.3 gallons) of 95-octane petroleum at 302,700 Lebanese pounds, or around $15 at the black market rate.
This is around five times the price of 61,100 pounds set at the end of June, adding to the economic pain in a country where power cuts are common and basic goods including medicine have become scarce.
The revised price “marks a complete lifting of petroleum subsidies,” Fadi Abou Chakra of the country’s fuel distributors’ association told AFP.
“The fuel price hike will cause the cost of services to also increase, especially transportation,” he added.
The energy ministry on Wednesday also raised the price of diesel and cooking gas following a drop in the value of the Lebanese pound against the dollar on the black market.
The nose-diving pound was selling for around 20,500 pounds to the greenback, its lowest value in months, money exchangers told AFP.
An energy ministry official said that the “latest petroleum prices were calculated on the basis of a currency exchange rate of 20,000 pounds to the dollar as per a central bank request.”
The official spoke on the condition of anonymity because he is not authorized to comment on the issue.
The price increases have mostly erased massive queues at gas pumps that clogged streets across the country during the summer when importers and gas station owners severely rationed supply.
To fill a medium-sized vehicle’s tank, Lebanese would now have to pay more than the monthly minimum wage of 675,000 pounds, at a time when nearly 80 percent of the population is estimated to live below the poverty line.
The International Monetary Fund and France are among creditors demanding an audit of the central bank as part of urgent reforms to unlock financial support for Lebanon.
The World Bank has called the country’s economic crisis one of the planet’s worst since the mid-19th century.
Officials said the audit by a New York-based firm resumes on Thursday.

Topics: Lebanon Fuel subsidies gas

Related

Lebanon central bank audit demanded by creditors to resume
Business
Lebanon central bank audit demanded by creditors to resume
IMF official hopes Lebanon program talks can start before new year
Business & Economy
IMF official hopes Lebanon program talks can start before new year

Sipchem records highest profits in its history, shares skyrocket

Sipchem records highest profits in its history, shares skyrocket
Updated 20 October 2021
SARA ALFAIZ

Sipchem records highest profits in its history, shares skyrocket

Sipchem records highest profits in its history, shares skyrocket
  • The company posted a net profit of SR1.029 billion for the third quarter of 2021.
  • It also achieved a net profit after zakat and tax of about SR1.24 billion in the first half of 2021.
Updated 20 October 2021
SARA ALFAIZ

RIYADH: Shares of Sahara International Petrochemical Co. “Sipchem” on Wednesday hit the highest level since debut on the Saudi stock market. Share of the petrochemical company closed at SR46.95 ($12.2). 

Nearly 15.4 million shares were traded during the market session. The company posted a net profit of SR1.029 billion for the third quarter of 2021, the highest profit since its establishment. 

In a statement, the company attributed the reason for the rise in shares price to high selling prices of all the company’s products, which it said contributed to the increase in profit margins despite pressures from the rise in the prices of raw materials such as butane, ethanol, ethylene and propane.

On a quarterly basis, the company’s profits rose by about 24 percent, compared to the profits of the previous quarter, which amounted to SR829.9 million.

The company also achieved a net profit after zakat and tax of about SR1.24 billion in the first half of 2021, compared to losses of about SR151.8 million in the same period of 2020.

Sipchem CEO Abdullah Al-Saadoon told CNBC Arabia that he expected demand for the company’s products to remain strong in the fourth quarter of the year and the first three months of 2022.

Sipchem’s strong marketing plan helped buoy its third quarter earnings, he said. 

The company has  strong presence in the European and Asian markets, through Sipchem Europe and Sipchem Asia. It markets more than 70 percent of its products to end consumers.

Al-Saadoon said the company seeks to reduce its debt since the beginning of the year. It reduced its leverage by almost 12 percent to reach 40 percent of capital, he added.

 

 

Topics: SIPCHEM shares trading

Oil prices, government spending see TASI hit highest level since 2006: Market Wrap

Oil prices, government spending see TASI hit highest level since 2006: Market Wrap
Updated 20 October 2021
SARA ALFAIZ 

Oil prices, government spending see TASI hit highest level since 2006: Market Wrap

Oil prices, government spending see TASI hit highest level since 2006: Market Wrap
Updated 20 October 2021
SARA ALFAIZ 

RIYADH: The Tadawul All Share Index increased on Wednesday by 0.94 percent, or 111.2 points.

Oil prices and the announcement of $2 trillion in government spending contributed to the rise in stocks.

TASI liquidity today amounted to about SR7.2 billion, while 189.8 million shares were traded, in 313,000 deals. 

National Gypsum Co. (NGC) topped the list of companies trading above three month average at 344, followed by Sahara International Petrochemical Co. (Sepchem) at 295.

The petrochemical producer posted a net profit of SR1.029 billion for the third quarter of 2021, the highest profit since inception.

Saudi Arabia’s parallel stock market index, Nomu, gained 81.7 points, or 0.34 percent, closing at 24,449.96 points. 

The biggest risers today were, Al-Rajhi Bank which records the highest level since 2006 to close at SR141.2, up 1.6 percent, and SABIC shares by 2 percent at SR133.6.

Among other shares that rose were NCB by 0.6 percent, and Riyad Bank by 4.4 percent.

Topics: oil prices #tadawul

Related

TASI crosses 11,822 point mark in early trade: Market wrap
Business & Economy
TASI crosses 11,822 point mark in early trade: Market wrap
TASI up 0.3 percent; supported by the banking sector: Market Wrap
Business & Economy
TASI up 0.3 percent; supported by the banking sector: Market Wrap

Saudi markets surge as M&A activity set to continue until mid-2022: General Authority for Competition

Saudi markets surge as M&A activity set to continue until mid-2022: General Authority for Competition
Updated 20 October 2021
Arab News

Saudi markets surge as M&A activity set to continue until mid-2022: General Authority for Competition

Saudi markets surge as M&A activity set to continue until mid-2022: General Authority for Competition
Updated 20 October 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi market saw mergers and acquisitions jump 68 percent to 237 applications in the first nine months of the year — led by the IT, healthcare and petrochemical sectors according to a Saudi expert.

The General Authority for Competition head of mergers and acquisitions Talal Alhogail said the year-on-year comparison shows that it has been an exceptional period for business as it recovers from the pandemic, reported Asharq.

He added he expects the high rate to continue into the middle of 2022.

Topics: mergers General Authority for Competition

Related

A&M sees more Saudi bank mergers after blockbuster quarter
Business & Economy
A&M sees more Saudi bank mergers after blockbuster quarter
Saudi insurance sector eyes more mergers and acquisitions
Business & Economy
Saudi insurance sector eyes more mergers and acquisitions

IMF has most favorable outlook for the Saudi economy in 2021 compared to other organizations

IMF has most favorable outlook for the Saudi economy in 2021 compared to other organizations
Updated 20 October 2021
Lamyaa Bagazi & Ruba Alrashed 

IMF has most favorable outlook for the Saudi economy in 2021 compared to other organizations

IMF has most favorable outlook for the Saudi economy in 2021 compared to other organizations
Updated 20 October 2021
Lamyaa Bagazi & Ruba Alrashed 

The International Monetary Fund expects the Saudi economy to grow by 2.8 percent in 2021 — higher than forecasts by other global and local institutions.

In its latest regional economic outlook, the international organization said that oil exporters such as Saudi Arabia are expected to expand their production after August 2021. 

In addition, strong vaccination campaigns and higher oil prices are projected to boost the non-oil sector of the Kingdom’s economy, prompting an expansion in economic activity.

The Saudi Ministry of Finance expects the Saudi economy to grow by 2.4 percent in 2021, in line with the World Bank's predictions. 

Capital Economics and OECD also had similar forecasts for 2021. 

Jadwa, on the other hand, had the lowest expected rise in output, predicting a 1.8 percent growth rate only despite raising it from the previous 1.3 percent forecast.

As for the 2022 outlook, Capital Economics had the most positive forecast for the Saudi economy, saying it would jump by 7.3 percent. 

The Ministry of Finance posted its projection for 2022 growth at 4.8 percent. The IMF and OECD had the same expectation as well.

Moreover, the World Bank prediction was a slightly higher 4.9 percent. Jadwa also had a similar forecast for Saudi growth at 5.1 percent.

Topics: International Monetary Fund (IMF) Saudi economy

Related

IMF predicts 5.3% rise in oil output of Middle East, Central Asia producers
Business & Economy
IMF predicts 5.3% rise in oil output of Middle East, Central Asia producers
World Bank raises Saudi Arabia’s 2022 growth forecast to 4.9%
Business & Economy
World Bank raises Saudi Arabia’s 2022 growth forecast to 4.9%

Bitcoin tops $66,000 as crypto goes mainstream

Bitcoin tops $66,000 as crypto goes mainstream
Updated 10 min 21 sec ago
RAYANA ALQUBALI  

Bitcoin tops $66,000 as crypto goes mainstream

Bitcoin tops $66,000 as crypto goes mainstream
Updated 10 min 21 sec ago
RAYANA ALQUBALI  

RIYADH: Bitcoin rallied to a record on Wednesday, topping $66,000 for the first time, amid a wave of excitement about how the financial establishment is increasingly accepting the digital currency’s rise.

Bitcoin was trading at $66,439, up 5.9 percent, as of 12:40 p.m. Eastern time, after earlier climbing as high as $66,974.77. It has roared back after sinking below $30,000 during the summer to top its prior record set in April. That previous all-time high was nearly $64,889, according to CoinDesk.

The surge has come as more businesses, professional investors and even the government of El Salvador buy into Bitcoin, further broadening its base beyond its initial core of fanatics.

The latest converts came into the world of crypto on Tuesday, when the first exchange-traded fund linked to Bitcoin found huge interest from investors. Shares of the ProShares BitCoin Strategy ETF changed hands 24.1 million times in a resounding debut. It was off to another strong start Wednesday, with volume topping 19.6 million within the first three hours of trading.

The ETF doesn’t invest directly in Bitcoin. It instead invests in the futures market tied to Bitcoin, but the industry sees the ETF bringing in a new class of investors. Someone with an old-school brokerage account can buy the ETF, for example, without having to open a trading account for crypto.

“In July, we publicly predicted that Bitcoin would reach and most likely beat it’s previous all-time highs,” said Nigel Green, CEO and founder of deVere Group.

“This fresh all-time high deniably cements Bitcoin as a mainstream asset class.  I believe that most investors should consider including crypto assets as part of a diversified portfolio.”

Topics: #bitcoin cryptocurrency

Related

Bitcoin futures highlight some pitfalls for new exchange-traded funds: Crypto Wrap
Business & Economy
Bitcoin futures highlight some pitfalls for new exchange-traded funds: Crypto Wrap

Latest updates

Oil rallies as US crude stocks decline in tight market: Energy market wrap
Oil rallies as US crude stocks decline in tight market: Energy market wrap
Syrian family sue EU border agency over removal from Greece
Syrian family sue EU border agency over removal from Greece
Saudi, UK foreign ministers discuss security ties and regional issues
Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets with his UK counterpart Liz Truss in Riyadh on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. (SPA)
RCU, Darah sign deal to protect Saudi heritage
RCU, Darah sign deal to protect Saudi heritage
US mediator and Lebanese officials discuss future of border talks with Israel
US mediator and Lebanese officials discuss future of border talks with Israel

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.