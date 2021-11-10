You are here

Draft COP26 text urges nations to speed up emissions goals in 2022

Draft COP26 text urges nations to speed up emissions goals in 2022
The draft encourages nations to commit to tackling the problem. (File/AFP)
Updated 10 November 2021

Draft COP26 text urges nations to speed up emissions goals in 2022

Draft COP26 text urges nations to speed up emissions goals in 2022
Updated 10 November 2021

GLASGOW: A draft text at the COP26 climate summit urged countries on Wednesday to boost their emissions cutting goals by 2022, three years ahead of schedule, after data showed the world was far off track to limit warming to 1.5C.
After 10 days of technical discussions among delegates from nearly 200 nations in Glasgow on how the world can implement the Paris Agreement temperature goals, the text called for nations to “revisit and strengthen” their decarbonization plans by next year.
The draft, which will change as ministers work toward the summit’s conclusion, said that limiting heating to 1.5C “requires meaningful and effective action by all Parties in this critical decade.”
It said “rapid, deep and sustained reductions in global greenhouse gas emissions” were needed to avert the worst impacts of heating, which has already seen countries worldwide slammed by fiercer floods, droughts and storms.
COP26 was billed by host Britain as an opportunity to “keep 1.5C” alive after a year-long delay due to Covid-19.
However, countries’ latest decarbonization plans are likely to see Earth warm 2.7C this century, according to a United Nations assessment of the pledges.
The 2015 Paris accord contains a “ratchet” mechanism requiring countries to update emissions plans ever five years.
Several large emitters missed the 2020 deadline for submitting new plans, known as nationally determined contributions (NDCs).
Vulnerable nations say that the next deadline, in 2025, is too distant to deliver the short-term emissions cuts needed to avoid disastrous heating.
In what observers said was a “significant first mention” of the fuels driving global warming, the draft summit called on countries to “accelerate the phasing out of coal and subsidies for fossil fuels.”
Previous climate summit decisions and the Paris Agreement itself do not so much as mention fossil fuels, focusing instead on emissions.
One senior negotiator told AFP they were confident that the fossil fuel mention would appear in the final text, “in some form or another.”
But environmental groups criticized the draft for failing to reflect the urgency of the crisis facing the planet.
“This draft deal is not a plan to solve the climate crisis, it’s an agreement that we’ll all cross our fingers and hope for the best,” said Greenpeace International Director Jennifer Morgan.
“It’s a polite request that countries maybe, possibly, do more next year.”

Italy rescues 430 migrants from fishing boat

Italy rescues 430 migrants from fishing boat
Updated 21 min 49 sec ago
Francesco Bongarra 

Italy rescues 430 migrants from fishing boat

Italy rescues 430 migrants from fishing boat
  • Most migrants aboard boat were from Tunisia, despite stringent controls of Tunisian Coast Guard
  • Poor weather conditions are not deterring migrants from departing toward Italian shores
Updated 21 min 49 sec ago
Francesco Bongarra 

ROME: Italy has rescued 430 migrants, including 13 minors, from a fishing boat that on Tuesday evening ran aground in front of the Levante pier of the port of Pozzallo, in the southeast of Sicily.

A spokesman from the Italian Coast Guard told Arab News that the boat came from Tunisia. Most of the migrants aboard, he added, were Tunisians, while some came from Sub-Saharan Africa.

“Those were the youngest in the group, and they were not looking well at all, so our doctors are now treating them,” the spokesman added.

Transshipment operations of refugees were carried out by the police and the Italian Coast Guard with inflatable boats and a tugboat. The operations ended at 2 a.m. Mayor of Pozzallo Roberto Ammatuna coordinated the rescue from the pier.

“It was not an easy task because the ship had been severely damaged by the hit, and the weather was getting worse. However, all the fishermen of Pozzallo and some young guys helped rescuers with small boats and dinghies so that everything could be done quickly,” he told Arab News.

The migrants were taken to the municipal gym, where they were tested for coronavirus disease (COVID-19). On Wednesday, they will be transferred to a quarantine ship.

Bad weather conditions in the Central Mediterranean are not deterring migrants from departing from Tunisia and Libya toward Italian shores.

“The 430 who made it to Pozzallo confirm this trend, and we have to face it,” Rear Adm. Roberto Isidori from the Italian Coast Guard told Arab News.

He explained that the migrants are departing “despite the controls by the Tunisian Coast Guard, which have become more stringent in the past few weeks.”

The pressure on Sicily from migrant arrivals is worsening. Six landings were counted only yesterday in Lampedusa, with nearly 200 of them from Tunisia.

On the tiny island, which is closer to the Tunisian coasts than to the Italian mainland, the Imbriacola reception center is again severely taxed.

On Tuesday night, 885 migrants were held there — more than three times the maximum capacity of the hotspot at 250.

“It is now time for the Interior Ministry, which runs the Lampedusa facility, to do something to expand its capacity, even though we all know that it will never be enough. When you have six landings from Tunisia on a single winter day with tough weather, no reception center can be enough,” Don Carmelo La Magra, the parish priest of Lampedusa, told Arab News.

Topics: Italy migrants Mediterranean Italian coast guard

'Too soon' to say if West defeated in Afghanistan: Britain's top general

'Too soon' to say if West defeated in Afghanistan: Britain's top general
Updated 30 min 37 sec ago
Arab News

‘Too soon’ to say if West defeated in Afghanistan: Britain’s top general

‘Too soon’ to say if West defeated in Afghanistan: Britain’s top general
  • Gen. Nick Carter said many members of the Taliban ‘would like to govern in a more modern way’
  • He estimated that 300 people eligible for British evacuation remained in Afghanistan
Updated 30 min 37 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Britain’s top general has said it was “too soon” to determine if the West had been defeated in Afghanistan, claiming that the mission’s failings were political, not military.

Gen. Nick Carter also suggested that Afghanistan may turn out to be a better place than people had expected under “Taliban 2.0.”

Appearing on Tuesday before the UK Commons Defense Committee, Carter said the Taliban were different from their brutal predecessors and that the country could become more inclusive as a result.

He told MPs: “Taliban 2.0 is different. There are a lot of people in Taliban 2.0 who would like to govern in a more modern way.”

If the moderates gained control, he noted that there was “no reason to suppose that Afghanistan over the next five years might not turn into a country that is more inclusive than it might have otherwise been.”

On the same day that Carter made his comments, images surfaced from Afghanistan of Taliban fighters parading trucks with hanged men in Lashkar Gah — where British operations had been led from — and reports also claimed that female human rights workers had been murdered.

NATO’s two-decade occupation of Afghanistan came to an end earlier this year, and the country’s Western-backed government rapidly fell to the Taliban.

A number of British members of parliament recently claimed that the reality of the situation was that the US, the UK, and their allies in NATO had lost in Afghanistan, and that the Taliban had won.

But Carter said: “I think it is too early to say that defeat has occurred. Victory here needs to be measured in the results and not some great military extravaganza.”

He added: “And I suspect when we look back on the last 20 years, and we then look forward in 20 years’ time, Afghanistan may be a very different country. So, I think it’s too early to say that it’s a defeat.”

Similar to other officials, Carter said that the crux of the failure was a political issue, not a military one.

“What unraveled the whole effort was the political context in which all of this was conducted. I am very proud of what our armed forces achieved on the battlefield. They were never defeated by a very cunning, ruthless, and innovative opponent,” he added.

The general also spoke of ongoing efforts to evacuate from Afghanistan hundreds of British citizens and Afghans who had assisted NATO forces.

“The answer is that there is still, I’d guess, about 300-odd who we’d like to see leave Afghanistan, but the challenge is how you achieve that,” he said.

Washington’s Afghanistan envoy warned recently that evacuation efforts — which the Taliban were largely cooperating with — could stall as winter approached due to treacherous conditions at Taliban-run Kabul airport, from where evacuation flights currently departed.

Topics: Afghanistan UK London Gen. Nick Carter UK Taliban

Unearthed records disclose records of allied Punjabi fighters in First World War 

Unearthed records disclose records of allied Punjabi fighters in First World War 
Updated 59 min 45 sec ago
Arab News

Unearthed records disclose records of allied Punjabi fighters in First World War 

Unearthed records disclose records of allied Punjabi fighters in First World War 
  • ‘These records give people written proof that our ancestors were there, fighting for Britain,’ says British Punjabi politician
  • An estimated 89,000 Muslims died fighting for Britain in First World War 
Updated 59 min 45 sec ago
Arab News

The records of 320,000 soldiers from Punjab who fought for the allies in the First World War have been made public by historians in Britain.

The records had been held in the basement of Pakistan’s Lahore Museum in Pakistan for more than 97 years, but were unearthed by historians ahead of Armistice Day on Thursday, which marks the anniversary of the end of the First World War.

Punjabis of all faiths, including Muslims, Sikhs, and Hindus, fought for the allies in the war, and around one-third of all Indian troops mobilized in the war effort hailed from Punjab.

Dr. Islam Issa, a researcher at the University of Birmingham, found that nearly 900,000 Muslims fought for the British against Germany and its allies in the First World War, and many of them hailed from Punjab and pre-partition India more broadly.

At least 89,000 of those Muslims were killed, but polls have shown that just two percent of Britons are aware of the Muslim sacrifice in the war.

The newly unearthed records mean that the descendants of those soldiers can now search the service records of their families — a privilege that had previously only been afforded to the families of British and Irish soldiers.

Among those Punjabi Brits who have already searched the records is shadow Railways Minister Tanmanjeet Dhesi, who discovered records showing that his great-grandfather lost a leg while serving in Iraq.

He told The Guardian that his grandmother had regularly spoken about her father, who she said had lost a leg fighting in the war. But, up until now, he had never been able to find more details as there were no available records to examine.

Now Dhesi has found that he served in what was then Mesopotamia, a region divided between modern-day Iraq, Syria, Turkey, and Kuwait.

“I always wondered what had happened, but no one really knew until now. He came home severely injured and went back to being a farmer,” Dhesi said.

“These records give people written proof that our ancestors were there, fighting for Britain. This is about recognizing both the contribution my family made, but also the contribution and sacrifice that people from across the Commonwealth made for the war effort,” he said.

Amandeep Madra, the chair of the UK Punjab Heritage Association who worked with the University of Greenwich to digitize the files, told The Guardian: “Punjab was the main recruiting ground for the Indian army during the First World War. And yet the contribution of the individuals has largely been unrecognized. In most cases, we didn’t even know their names.”

Topics: UK World War I

France's ex-president takes the stand in 2015 attacks trial

France's ex-president takes the stand in 2015 attacks trial
Updated 10 November 2021
AP

France’s ex-president takes the stand in 2015 attacks trial

France’s ex-president takes the stand in 2015 attacks trial
  • Gunmen struck cafes and bars in the city center, and the night culminated with a bloody siege at the Bataclan concert hall
Updated 10 November 2021
AP

PARIS: Former French President François Hollande testifies Wednesday at the trial of 14 men accused of helping in the 2015 Daesh attacks on Paris.
Hollande was at France’s national stadium when a suicide bomber blew himself up outside the gates on Nov. 13, 2015, the first in a series of attacks across Paris that would last for three more hours.
Gunmen struck cafes and bars in the city center, and the night culminated with a bloody siege at the Bataclan concert hall. In all, 130 people died in the attacks. Hollande ordered the final assault on the three remaining attackers inside the Bataclan.
All nine attackers died. Salah Abdeslam, the chief defendant in the trial, discarded a malfunctioning explosives vest and fled home to Belgium. His brother died in Paris trying to detonate his vest at a cafe.
Except for Abdeslam, most of the 14 men in the courtroom are accused of helping with logistics or transportation. Six others are being tried in absentia.

Topics: Daesh ISIS France

Aid group: Up to 5,000 Afghan refugees a day entering Iran

Aid group: Up to 5,000 Afghan refugees a day entering Iran
Updated 10 November 2021
AFP

Aid group: Up to 5,000 Afghan refugees a day entering Iran

Aid group: Up to 5,000 Afghan refugees a day entering Iran
  • ‘We have heard heartbreaking stories from families that have recently arrived in Iran’
  • At least 300,000 Afghans had crossed into Iran since the Taliban entered Kabul
Updated 10 November 2021
AFP

TEHRAN: Up to 5,000 Afghan refugees a day are crossing into neighboring Iran, compounding the already heavy burden it faces hosting an estimated 3.6 million Afghans, a relief group said Wednesday.
The Norwegian Refugee Council called for more international support for Iran, which despite facing tough US economic sanctions, operates what the council described as one of the most inclusive refugee policies in the world.
“Iran cannot be expected to host so many Afghans with so little support from the international community,” the council’s secretary general Jan Egeland said after a visit to Iran this week.
“There must be an immediate scale up of aid both inside Afghanistan and in neighboring countries like Iran, before the deadly winter cold.”
The council said it was estimated that at least 300,000 Afghans had crossed into Iran since the Taliban entered Kabul as US-led troops withdrew in August.
“We’ve heard heartbreaking stories from families that have recently arrived in Iran,” Egeland said.
“One refugee said they were targeted for being (Shiite) Muslim, their few remaining possessions were taken, their house burned and they had to flee multiple times within Afghanistan before reaching Iran.”
The council said around $136 million of a $300 million appeal launched by the UN refugee agency to help up to 515,000 people who may flee Afghanistan before the end of the year was earmarked for Iran.
It said so far the appeal was only 32 percent funded.
“Now the international community must step up to support Afghanistan’s neighbors and share the responsibility to help them to continue welcoming refugees,” Egeland said.

Topics: Afghanistan Taliban Taliban capture Kabul Iran

