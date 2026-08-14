Saudi crown prince and head of US Central Command discuss regional deescalation efforts

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and the commander of US Central Command, Adm. Brad Cooper, held talks on Thursday about efforts to deescalate tensions in the region.

They discussed a number of topics related to cooperation between their countries in the field of defense, the latest developments in the region, and efforts to enhance its security and stability, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The US and Israel attacked Iran on Feb. 28, sparking a war in which Tehran responded by targeting several countries in the region with missiles and drones, and blocking the passage of commercial shipping, including oil and gas shipments, through the Strait of Hormuz.